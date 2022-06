RIYADH: Saudi food delivery platform Jahez will start commercial operations at its Bahraini unit on June 26, it said in a bourse filing.

The company started trial operations in Bahrain almost a month earlier as part of its expansion strategy to enhance Jahez’s footprint in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Formally known as Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology, the firm noted that the financial impact of this move is expected to reflect on the current quarter’s results.