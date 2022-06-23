You are here

  AlSagr Insurance's shareholders request dismissal of board vice-chairman

AlSagr Insurance’s shareholders request dismissal of board vice-chairman

AlSagr Insurance’s shareholders request dismissal of board vice-chairman
(AlSagr Insurance)
RIYADH: AlSagr Cooperative Insurance Co.’s shareholders are seeking the dismissal of four board members, including the vice-chairman.

The Saudi-listed insurer said in a bourse filing that the request was received from multiple shareholders — with an almost 6.9 percent stake — asking for a general assembly meeting to vote on the dismissal.

The current vice-chairman is Majed Alserri, while the three board members in question are Abdullah Alserri, Abdulmohsen Jaber, and Sultan Alswaidi.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi Exchange placed a trading halt on AlSagr’s shares until it announces its financial statements for the first quarter of 2022.

 

Topics: AlSagr Insurance

BEIJING: The Philippines’ outgoing foreign minister said on Thursday that talks over joint energy exploration between his country and China in the South China Sea had been terminated, citing constitutional constraints and issues of sovereignty.

The two countries have sparred for decades over maritime sovereignty and had since 2018 pledged to jointly explore oil and gas assets in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, despite China also laying claim to them.

“We got as far as it is constitutionally possible to go. One step forward from where we stood on the edge of the abyss is a drop into a constitutional crisis,” Teodoro Locsin said in a speech.

“Three years on and we had not achieved our objective of developing oil and gas resources so critical for the Philippines — but not at the price of sovereignty; not even a particle of it.”

It was not clear when the decision was taken. 

CATL to produce next-generation EV battery in 2023

Chinese battery giant CATL will start mass production next year of its latest generation product, with greater efficiency that lets electric cars drive longer distances on each charge, the company said on Thursday.

The world’s biggest battery maker is scrambling to retain its top position against competition from rivals such as BYD, which will soon start supplying batteries to Tesla.

CATL’s new battery, called Qilin, will boost volume utilization rate to 72 percent, the world’s highest, versus 50 percent for its first-generation launched in 2019, the firm said, and increase the battery system’s energy density to 255 Wh/kg.

But the firm did not say if any electric vehicle maker had placed orders for the new battery.

CATL, which supplies batteries to automakers such as Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW and Nio suffered a fall of 24 percent in first-quarter net profit, hit by soaring metal costs.

In May, the company said it expected a better profit margin in the second quarter, after raising prices and passing on costs to automaking clients.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: China Oil export

RIYADH: Saudi food delivery platform Jahez will start commercial operations at its Bahraini unit on June 26, it said in a bourse filing.

The company started trial operations in Bahrain almost a month earlier as part of its expansion strategy to enhance Jahez’s footprint in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Formally known as Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology, the firm noted that the financial impact of this move is expected to reflect on the current quarter’s results.

Topics: Bahrain app Investment Saudi

RIYADH: Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding Co. has received approval by the General Authority for Competition to acquire a 62 percent stake in e-commerce platform International Applications Trading Co.

BinDawood, through its fully-owned unit Future Tech Retail, signed the deal with Amwaj Real Estate Co. and First Commercial Application Co., according to a bourse filing.

The move comes in a bid to strengthen the company’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence.

Topics: BinDawood

RIYADH: Sustainability and decarbonization will be among the topics discussed by leading politicians and CEOs during a three-day conference to mark the Middle East & Africa Energy Week. 

The three-day virtual event will begin on June 27, and is set to be hosted by Siemens Energy.

Participants will include UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazroui, Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid, Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, and Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad.

“Climate change is already extremely tangible in our region and with every second we wait, we lose valuable time to make a change. Our MEA Energy Week is fundamental to bring together decision-makers from the energy industry to promote dialogue and solutions for the energy transition and decarbonization,” Dietmar Siersdorfer, managing director, Siemens Energy Middle East and the UAE, said in a report.

Topics: energy sustainability decarbonization

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Refineries company plans to build the world's largest algae farm on 1,400 hectares of land, Chairman Aiad Mohammad Mushaikh told Asharq. 

He said SARCO has signed an alternative energy development agreement with Christoph Global, adding that the agreement is very important for their entry into investments in this sector.

The benefit that the Kingdom will gain from this project is that it will help reduce carbon emissions by a very large percentage while providing many job opportunities for Saudi youth, Meshaikh added.

Topics: Investment saudi arabian refinary

