‘Most important moment of my life’: Filipinos embark on Hajj after two-year hiatus

‘Most important moment of my life’: Filipinos embark on Hajj after two-year hiatus
Philippine Muslims stand outside a mosque in Manila on May 13, 2021. (AFP)
ELLIE ABEN and JEOFFREY MAITEM

  • About 3,500 Philippine Muslims are going to participate in Hajj this year
  • Number is lower than the country’s quota as travel costs have increased after pandemic
MANILA/DAVAO CITY: Bazer Sulaiman was ready to perform the Hajj in 2020, when coronavirus travel restrictions swept the world, preventing him and millions of other foreign pilgrims from reaching Makkah for two years.

One of Islam’s five main pillars of faith, the Hajj was restricted over pandemic fears to only 1,000 people living in Saudi Arabia in 2020. Last year, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

But this year, as it has already lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, Saudi Arabia will welcome one million pilgrims from abroad — and 3,500 of them will come from the Philippines.

A predominantly Christian country of 110 million people, the Philippines has a Muslim minority comprising about a tenth of its population. Most Filipino Muslims live in the country’s south, in parts of Mindanao, Palawan and the Sulu Archipelago.

“It’s the most important moment of my life. I have been waiting for this,” Sulaiman, a 59-year-old retired policeman, told Arab News.

Embarking on his journey to Makkah and Madinah on Wednesday, the two holiest sites of Islam, Sulaiman will fly more than 8,500 km from Parang, Maguindanao province, in the southern part of Mindanao.

“I want to meet my fellow Muslims from the other side of the planet,” he said. “I want to strengthen my faith.”

This year, the Philippines has been allotted a quota of 4,074 pilgrims, but not all of them will be able to join the Hajj as the transportation industry still has not rebounded from two years of pandemic closures and travel costs are high, Malo B. Manonggiring, who heads the bureau of pilgrimage of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, told Arab News.

“They (the pilgrims) may be ready, but the problem is their financial capability because the cost of doing the Hajj now is $3,390. Before it was less than $3,000,” he said.

“The quota given to us was 4,074, but we are analyzing the situation, which is why we lowered it to 3,500.”

Mike Bantilan, a 58-year-old who is traveling to Makkah from Cotabato City in Maguindanao, has been supported by his family to perform the pilgrimage.

“There were donations from my relatives,” he said. “Because of my excitement and thinking of the memorable journey, there were nights I couldn’t sleep.”

Bantilan has already processed all the documents, and prepared himself physically, as he will travel this week.

“It’s obligatory for all Muslims who can afford to attend the Hajj,” he said. “I am doing this for Allah.”

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns extremist attack in Mopti region of Mali

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns extremist attack in Mopti region of Mali
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns extremist attack in Mopti region of Mali

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns extremist attack in Mopti region of Mali
  • Mali has seen an increase in extremist insurgency following military coups in the last two years.
RIYADH: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Thursday Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the recent extremist attacks that took place in the Mopti region of Mali.

The Malian government said fighters from the Fulani religious leader Amadou Koufa's armed group, the Macina Katiba, killed 132 civilians in Diallassagou and two surrounding villages, a few dozen kilometers from Bankass.

The mass killing — the latest in a series of attacks across the Sahel — resulted in one of Mali's highest civilian death tolls.

Villagers were contining a search for the missing this week, raising fears of an even greater toll.Mali has seen an increase in extremist insurgency linked to Al-Qaeda following two military coups in the last two years.

The Saudi foreign ministry expressed sincere condolences to victim’s families, the government and the people of Mali, while affirming the Kingdom's opposition to all forms of violence.

Iraq-born Irish man denied entry to US ‘because of birthplace’

Iraq-born Irish man denied entry to US ‘because of birthplace’
Arab News

Iraq-born Irish man denied entry to US ‘because of birthplace’

Iraq-born Irish man denied entry to US ‘because of birthplace’
  • Abood Al-Jumaili, who plays the Irish sport of hurling, planned to coach children in Atlanta
  • Abood Al-Jumaili: I received an email to say that I have been rejected entry to the US because I was born in Iraq, even though I am an Irish citizen
LONDON: An Iraq-born Irish national was prevented from flying to the US by border officials because he was born in Iraq, The Independent reported. 

Hurler Abood Al-Jumaili was preparing to fly to Atlanta from Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday.

The US and Ireland share a preclearance scheme for travel, which allows travelers to clear immigration checks before departure.

But ahead of his trip, Al-Jumaili, an Irish citizen who travels on an Irish passport, received an email from US authorities alerting him that his ESTA application had been denied.

Al-Jumaili claimed that in the email, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that he was denied because of his birthplace.

The athlete then visited Dublin Airport, where he was again refused by CBP employees.

Al-Jumaili was planning to travel to the US to coach, play hurling matches and attend Irish events. 

He said: “A series of events was organized by the Irish in Atlanta and the Gaelic Athletic Association personnel — something I have been looking forward to all this month.”

Al-Jumaili added that he was “excited” to visit the US to “play my beloved sport and do talks and coach American youth GAA, share my journey with them and meet with several Irish and American organizations.

“I received an email to say that I have been rejected entry to the US because I was born in Iraq, even though I am an Irish citizen.

“I was shocked and still am. A mission that I have been preparing myself for and looking forward to being denied because of where I was born?

“I was in the airport looking at all these passengers getting through with their Irish passport. I’m there as an Irish citizen, yet I am denied travel because of where I was born. It really is appalling and insulting.”

Al-Jumaili, who has never traveled to Iraq as an adult, moved to Ireland from Baghdad aged nine in 2008. He was granted Irish citizenship two years later.

The CBP criteria for travel says that Iranian, Iraqi, North Korean, Sudanese and Syrian nationals are ineligible for the Visa Waiver Program.

“I believe it is totally unethical to have such a policy in place,” Al-Jumaili said.

“Someone’s country of birth or nationality should not determine their entry to a specific country or any country.

“This policy is not compliant with human rights and contrary to the rule of law.”

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
  • Declaring monkeypox to be a global emergency would mean the UN health agency considers the outbreak to be an “extraordinary event”
  • The WHO said it did not expect to announce any decisions made by its emergency committee before Friday
LONDON: The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency.
But some experts say the WHO’s decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Declaring monkeypox to be a global emergency would mean the UN health agency considers the outbreak to be an “extraordinary event” and that the disease is at risk of spreading across even more borders, possibly requiring a global response. It would also give monkeypox the same distinction as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.
The WHO said it did not expect to announce any decisions made by its emergency committee before Friday.
Many scientists doubt any such declaration would help to curb the epidemic, since the developed countries recording the most recent cases are already moving quickly to shut it down.
Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the recent monkeypox epidemic identified in more than 40 countries, mostly in Europe, as “unusual and concerning.” Monkeypox has sickened people for decades in central and west Africa, where one version of the disease kills up to 10 percent of people infected. The version of the disease seen in Europe and elsewhere usually has a fatality rate of less than 1 percent and no deaths beyond Africa have so far been reported.
“If WHO was really worried about monkeypox spread, they could have convened their emergency committee years ago when it reemerged in Nigeria in 2017 and no one knew why we suddenly had hundreds of cases,” said Oyewale Tomori, a Nigerian virologist who sits on several WHO advisory groups. “It is a bit curious that WHO only called their experts when the disease showed up in white countries,” he said.
Until last month, monkeypox had not caused sizeable outbreaks beyond Africa. Scientists haven’t found any mutations in the virus that suggest it’s more transmissible, and a leading adviser to the WHO said last month the surge of cases in Europe was likely tied to sexual activity among gay and bisexual men at two raves in Spain and Belgium.
To date, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed more than 3,300 cases of monkeypox in 42 countries where the virus hasn’t been typically seen. More than 80 percent of cases are in Europe. Meanwhile, Africa has already seen more than 1,400 cases this year, including 62 deaths.
David Fidler, a senior fellow in global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the WHO’s newfound attention to monkeypox amid its spread beyond Africa could inadvertently worsen the divide between rich and poor countries seen during COVID-19.
“There may be legitimate reasons why WHO only raised the alarm when monkeypox spread to rich countries, but to poor countries, that looks like a double standard,” Fidler said. He said the global community was still struggling to ensure the world’s poor were vaccinated against the coronavirus and that it was unclear if Africans even wanted monkeypox vaccines, given competing priorities like malaria and HIV.
“Unless African governments specifically ask for vaccines, it might be a bit patronizing to send them because it’s in the West’s interest to stop monkeypox from being exported,” Fidler said.
The WHO has also proposed creating a vaccine-sharing mechanism to help affected countries, which could see doses go to rich countries like Britain, which has the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa — and recently widened its use of vaccines.
To date, the vast majority of cases in Europe have been in men who are gay or bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, but scientists warn anyone in close contact with an infected person or their clothing or bedsheets is at risk of infection, regardless of their sexual orientation. People with monkeypox often experience symptoms like fever, body aches and a rash; most recover within weeks without medical care.
Even if the WHO announces monkeypox is a global emergency, it’s unclear what impact that might have.
In January 2020, the WHO declared COVID-19 an international emergency. But few countries took notice until March, when the organization described it as a pandemic, weeks after many other authorities did so. The WHO was later slammed for its multiple missteps throughout the pandemic, which some experts said might be prompting a quicker monkeypox response.
“After COVID, WHO does not want to be the last to declare monkeypox an emergency,” said Amanda Glassman, executive vice president at the Center for Global Development. “This may not rise to the level of a COVID-like emergency, but it is still a public health emergency that needs to be addressed.”
Salim Abdool Karim, an epidemiologist and vice chancellor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, said the WHO and others should be doing more to stop monkeypox in Africa and elsewhere, but wasn’t convinced that a global emergency declaration would help.
“There is this misplaced idea that Africa is this poor, helpless continent, when in fact, we do know how to deal with epidemics,” said Abdool Karim. He said that stopping the outbreak ultimately depends on things like surveillance, isolating patients and public education.
“Maybe they need vaccines in Europe to stop monkeypox, but here, we have been able to control it with very simple measures,” he said.

Rescuers race to help survivors after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

Rescuers race to help survivors after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
MODASER ISLAMI

Rescuers race to help survivors after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

Rescuers race to help survivors after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
  • Over 70% homes destroyed in some areas, about 1,000 killed in Paktika province, according to official estimates
  • At least $15m in immediate support, blood, medicines, food and shelter urgently needed, say UN and aid bodies
KABUL: Rescuers in eastern Afghanistan continued relief efforts on Thursday to help the survivors of a deadly earthquake that according to official figures killed at least 1,000 people in the mountainous region.

The earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit areas of Paktika and Khost provinces neighboring Pakistan on Tuesday night, flattening homes as people slept inside.

Paktika was worst affected, with officials estimating that more than 1,000 people were killed and over 1,500 injured in the province’s Gayan and Barmal districts alone.

The extent of the destruction in the villages tucked away in the mountains was slow in coming to light, as search and rescue efforts were hampered by heavy rain and poor connectivity in the affected areas. UN World Food Program teams deployed to deliver emergency supplies estimated that more than 70 percent of homes in the worst-hit regions have been destroyed.

“The whole area looks like an open camp,” Qais Mohammad Muslim, an aid worker who arrived in Gayan district, told Arab News. “People have no shelter and no food to eat. The aid (that reached) the area so far is little and insufficient.”

Abdul Qudos, a resident of Paktika, said he had never experienced a quake as powerful and destructive.

“Entire villages were drowned in soil in Barmal and Gayan districts. There are families who lost all members,” he said. “We must do everything possible to help them. The international community has to deliver urgent aid to avoid further damage and loss.”

The response is complicated because rescuers are working without heavy equipment and proper medical support, after many organizations pulled out of the aid-dependent country when the Taliban seized power last August.

In the wake of the Taliban government’s call for foreign assistance, its chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that aircraft with aid have already arrived from Qatar and Iran, and trucks with food reached Paktika by road from Pakistan.

But more aid is needed.

Naeem Hakim from the Afghan aid group Ehsas Welfare and Social Services Organization, who arrived in Paktika on Wednesday, said local hospitals were struggling to treat the injured.

“There’s an urgent need for blood (for) the seriously injured and medicine,” he told Arab News. “Six hundred to 700 wounded people have been brought to the nearest hospital in Urgun district since yesterday. Around 200 are still there today. The more serious ones are transferred to the military hospital in the provincial capital Sharana, the provincial hospital and hospitals in Gardez and Ghazni.”

The quake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 1998, when magnitude 6.5 tremors killed more than 4,000 people in Takhar province in the country’s north.

Ramiz Alakbarov, UN deputy special representative for Afghanistan, said on Wednesday at least $15 million of aid was needed to respond to the disaster — a figure expected to rise in the coming days.

Prosecutors seek at least 30 years in jail for Ghislaine Maxwell

Prosecutors seek at least 30 years in jail for Ghislaine Maxwell
Prosecutors seek at least 30 years in jail for Ghislaine Maxwell

Prosecutors seek at least 30 years in jail for Ghislaine Maxwell
  • Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of sex trafficking minors for the late disgraced financier
  • Her lawyers have argued for leniency, citing a traumatic childhood
NEW YORK: US prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to at least 30 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.
Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of sex trafficking minors for the late disgraced financier and is scheduled to be sentenced in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Her lawyers have argued for leniency, citing a traumatic childhood and claiming that Maxwell is being unfairly punished because Epstein escaped trial.
They called for Judge Alison Nathan to hand down a sentence less than the probation department’s recommended 20 years.
But in a court filing late Wednesday, the government argued that Maxwell should go to jail for somewhere between 30 and 55 years.
She has shown an “utter lack of remorse” for her crimes, wrote Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York.
“Instead of showing even a hint of acceptance of responsibility, the defendant makes a desperate attempt to cast blame wherever else she can,” he said.
“Maxwell was an adult who made her own choices. She made the choice to sexually exploit numerous underage girls.
“She made the choice to conspire with Epstein for years, working as partners in crime and causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims,” Williams added.
Maxwell, the Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell, has already been held in detention for some two years following her arrest in New Hampshire in the summer of 2020.
During her high-profile trial, prosecutors successfully argued that Maxwell was “the key” to Epstein’s scheme of enticing young girls to give him massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.
She was found guilty on five of six sexual abuse counts and her sentence could amount to an effective life term behind bars.
It will cap a dramatic fall for the former international jetsetter who grew up in wealth and privilege as a friend to royalty.
Her circle included Britain’s Prince Andrew, former US president and real estate baron Donald Trump and the Clinton family.
Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting his own sex crimes trial in New York.
In February, Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who said she had been trafficked to the royal by Epstein and Maxwell.

