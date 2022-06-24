You are here

Mike Pence salutes Iranian resistance movement during visit to its HQ in Albania

Former US Vice President Mike Pence addressing an audience of more than 2,000 Iranian dissidents in Tirana, Albania. (Supplied)
Iranian dissidents gather every year in support of the struggle to “free” Iran from the “tyranny and brutality” of its ruling ayatollahs. (Supplied)
Updated 24 June 2022
RAY HANANIA

  • The former US vice president accused President Joe Biden of ‘unraveling’ the progress made in undermining Tehran’s support for terrorism and its efforts to develop a nuclear weapon
  • He told a 2,000-strong audience ‘we share one common cause: The liberation of the Iranian people from decades of tyranny, and the rebirth of a free, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Iran’
CHICAGO: Former US Vice President Mike Pence visited the headquarters of Iran’s main opposition movement, in Tirana, Albania, on Thursday, where he paid tribute those who have been murdered by the Iranian regime and the continuing efforts of the resistance.

He also condemned President Joe Biden and his policies for “unraveling” the progress that had been made in undermining Tehran’s support for terrorism and its efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.

Pence was addressing an audience of more than 2,000 people in a packed hall at the Ashraf-3 camp. It is home to about 3,000 members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, also known as the MEK. Iranian dissidents gather there annually in support of the struggle to “free” Iran from the “tyranny and brutality” of its ruling ayatollahs.

“I have traveled more than 5,000 miles, from my home in Indiana, to be here today because we share one common cause: The liberation of the Iranian people from decades of tyranny, and the rebirth of a free, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Iran,” Pence told the audience.

“This is the first opportunity I have had to visit Albania since completing my term as vice president of the United States. While I no longer speak on behalf of the American government, I do speak with confidence regarding the views of millions of Americans. And I can say to all of those gathered here, including to many of my fellow Americans, that the American people are with you as you stand and labor for freedom in Iran.”

Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, a partner organization of the MEK, welcomed Pence to the camp.

“Three days ago marked the beginning of the 42nd year of our nationwide resistance against the mullahs’ regime,” she said. “On June 20, 1981, (Ayatollah) Khomeini ordered his Revolutionary Guards to open fire on the MEK’s half-a-million-strong, and peaceful, demonstration in Tehran and turned it into a mass killing.

“The same night, mass executions began, without even identifying the victims. Moments ago, in the Museum of Resistance, you saw a glimpse of the Iranian people’s suffering under the mullahs’ rule and also their resistance against the regime. One thousand political prisoners tortured by the Shah’s regime or the ruling religious dictatorship are present in this hall today. Some have lost 10 or 12 family members.”

Rajavi thanked Pence for his support, not only while vice president but also when he was a member of Congress and the governor of Indiana. She said he has “consistently supported” calls for the end of the regime in Tehran and “clearly fraudulent elections and decades of oppression.”

Pence said the cause that the Iranian resistance devotes itself to “is freedom” and that the world “must never be silent.” He criticized former President Barack Obama and Biden for only reluctantly supporting the call for justice “against Iran’s tyrannical leaders” following the massacre of Iranian civilians during a popular uprising in the country in 2009.

“As we witnessed that horror, I said at that time we were witnessing a ‘Tiananmen in Tehran,’” Pence said, referencing the June 1989 civilian protests in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, against China's Communist rulers.

When President Donald Trump was in office, he added, US authorities stood with the people of Iran and “took action” to confront the regime’s violence.

He criticized the inaction of Obama and Biden and said: “Under the Trump-Pence administration, I am proud that Americans did not turn a deaf ear to the pleas of the Iranian people. We did not remain silent in the face of the Iranian regime’s countless atrocities. We stood with freedom-loving people in Iran.”

Pence said that both he and Trump were determined to “never allow Iran a nuclear weapon.”

He added: “I came here today simply to say we stand unequivocally on the side of the Iranian people. One of the biggest lies the ruling regime has sold the world is that there’s no alternative to the status quo. But there is an alternative — a well-organized, fully prepared, perfectly qualified and popularly supported alternative.

“And let me thank Maryam Rajavi and all of those gathered here at Ashraf-3 for offering hope to your people in Iran. Your resistance units, commitment to democracy, human rights and freedom for every citizen is a vision for a free Iran and an inspiration to the world.

“The regime in Tehran wants to trick the world into believing that the Iranian protesters want to return to the dictatorship of the Shah as well. (But) Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran will ensure the freedom of expression, the freedom of assembly, freedom for every Iranian to choose their elected leaders. It’s a foundation on which to build the future of a free Iran.”

The MEK has worked to establish an underground network of resistance inside Iran that engages in efforts to challenge the regime and its oppression.

Its sources inside Iran have helped to expose Tehran’s continuing efforts to develop a nuclear weapon, despite regime claims that it wishes to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Also known as the Iran nuclear deal, the agreement was designed to prevent the regime from pursuing a nuclear weapon in return for sanctions relief. Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. Talks in Vienna on a US return to the JCPOA remain deadlocked.

The Iranian resistance relocated to Albania in 2016 after leaving Iraq, where they had built Ashraf-1 and Ashraf-2 camps. They are called “Ashraf” in honor of Ashraf Rajavi, a renowned MEK official who was a political prisoner under the Shah’s regime and killed by the Iranian regime in 1982.

Ashraf-3 features massive white buildings, along with memorials to the thousands of dissidents killed over the years, including the Eternal Flame of Freedom for Iran Rights, and the Museum of Resistance. The streets are lined with reminders of the fight for Iran’s freedom, including many green, red and white flags and other decorations.

Attacks in Sudan’s Darfur bring new surge in people fleeing their homes

Attacks in Sudan’s Darfur bring new surge in people fleeing their homes
Attacks in Sudan’s Darfur bring new surge in people fleeing their homes

KHARTOUM: Violence in western Sudan this month alone has displaced more than 84,000 people, doubling the number of those driven from their homes so far this year, according to UN reports.

The numbers are the highest since January 2021. Last year, at least 440,500 were displaced, five times more than in 2020, according to UN data.

Aid workers fear a displacement crisis akin to the one triggered by the conflict in Darfur in the early 2000s.

Violence escalated there after 2003 as Sudan’s government allied with so-called Janjaweed Arab militias moved to put down a rebellion by armed groups. At least 2.5 million people were displaced and 300,000 were killed.

A peacekeeping force mandated by a 2020 peace agreement has yet to be deployed widely. Finance Minister and armed group leader Jibril Ibrahim said raising money to implement the agreement has been difficult.

June violence includes fighting in the Kulbus locality in West Darfur, where 125 people were killed and 50,000 displaced when Arab militias attacked villages belonging to the Gimir tribe.

“Before we finish responding to one emergency or major attack, another two have already happened,” said Will Carter of Norwegian Refugee Council. “So far, nothing is averting this from becoming a new large-scale displacement emergency.”

In South Kordofan state, home to a separate long-term civil conflict, fighting this month between the Hawazma and Kenana tribes in Abu Jubayhah killed 19 and displaced 15,150 after more than 4,000 homes were burned, said UNOCHA.

In a statement on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said Sudan’s transitional government and military rulers who seized power in October failed to provide adequate protection after the 2021 exit of international peace-keepers or to address underlying causes of the conflict, including land and resource disputes.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, whose Rapid Support Forces emerged out of some of the Arab militias and who is the deputy leader of Sudan’s ruling council, visited West Darfur this week, calling on fighting to stop and promising to donate health and schooling facilities.

Turkey battles wind-driven wildfire near resort for 3rd day

Turkey battles wind-driven wildfire near resort for 3rd day
Turkey battles wind-driven wildfire near resort for 3rd day

ANKARA: Firefighting crews battle for a third day on Thursday a wind-driven wildfire that has blackened swaths of pine forest near a popular resort in southwestern Turkey and driven dozens of people from their homes.

More than 2,500 firefighters, aided by water-dropping planes and helicopters, were deployed to fight the blaze that erupted on Tuesday in the Bordubet region, near Marmaris on the Aegean Sea coast. The blaze spread rapidly, fanned by winds.

Fires were raging in three locations around Bordubet, but had been brought under control at a fourth location, according to the office of the mayor for the Mugla region, which includes Marmaris.

Authorities have evacuated close to 275 people from the area as a precaution, the municipality said.

Vahit Kirisci, the forestry minister, said about 3,000 hectares (about 7,400 acres) of forest were affected.

In addition to thousands of personnel, 45 water-dropping helicopters and 12 planes were involved in the efforts to tame the blazes, he said. Qatar offered to send three helicopters while Azerbaijan said it would send an additional plane, he said.

Prosecutors were investigating what ignited the fire, including the possibility of arson.

Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heat wave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer.

Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris. The wildfires, which killed at least eight people and countless animals, were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

Villages and resorts had to be evacuated, with some people fleeing to beaches to be rescued by sea. The wildfires also threatened two coal-burning power plants.

Erdogan’s government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

Tunisia trade unions chief rejects IMF reforms

Tunisia trade unions chief rejects IMF reforms
Tunisia trade unions chief rejects IMF reforms

TUNIS: The head of Tunisia’s powerful UGTT trade union confederation on Thursday rejected conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for a new loan to bail out the country’s struggling economy.

“We reject the conditions set by the IMF, given Tunisians’ low salaries, lack of means, rising poverty and unemployment,” Noureddine Taboubi told reporters.

The global lender has called for “ambitious reforms” to tackle the heavily indebted country’s public finances and reform its state-owned companies.

The IMF’s regional chief Jihad Azour said Wednesday that the fund was set to begin formal talks on a new financial aid package “in the coming weeks,” saying the economic fallout from the Ukraine war made it ever more pressing.

Azour had reiterated an IMF call for “swift implementation of ambitious reforms,” saying Tunisia “needs to urgently tackle its fiscal imbalances” including by replacing generalized subsidies with transfers targeting the poor.

But on Thursday Taboubi, whose union members last week staged a crippling public sector strike, said the UGTT rejected “the painful options they’re talking about.”

“We support reforms, but we don’t share the vision of reforms supported by this government,” he said.

He also indirectly criticized President Kais Saied, who in July last year sacked the previous administration and suspended parliament in moves opponents have called a coup against the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings.

The UGTT, a co-laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts in a previous national dialogue following Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, initially backed Saied’s moves but has become increasingly critical as Saied extended his power grab.

On Thursday, Taboubi said: “When there is a government produced by institutions and elections, it will have the legitimacy to start negotiations over reforms.”

The IMF has previously conditioned any bailout deal on the union’s consent.

Azour visited Tunisia this week, meeting with President Kais Saied and other officials, and welcomed government plans to start tackling dire economic issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Lebanon appalled by footage of young man beating Lebanese, Syrian workers

Lebanon appalled by footage of young man beating Lebanese, Syrian workers
Lebanon appalled by footage of young man beating Lebanese, Syrian workers

BEIRUT: Videos circulated by activists on social media on Wednesday showed a young man beating Lebanese and Syrian workers employed to pick cherries on his land in Majdel Akoura, northern Lebanon.

The shocking footage also showed evidence of torture on the bodies of the young men, who were filmed as they pleaded for mercy.

The families of the abused men from nearby poverty-stricken villages said that the employer accused the workers of stealing money, a wristwatch and sunglasses after four days of working for him so he could get away with not paying their wages.

The employer allegedly called in his friends who forced the workers to take off their clothes, placed potatoes in their mouths and beat them with electric wires, then filmed the abuse.

Many expressed anger on social media, particularly associations concerned with human rights, workers’ rights and Syrian refugees. Activists demanded that security forces carry out an investigation quickly to hold those who participated to account.

The people of Fnaidek blocked the Al-Abdeh road near the police station, denouncing the attack on their sons and demanding the arrest of the perpetrators.

Fnaidek officials confirmed that the tortured workers in the videos were young men from the town and Syrians working in Jbeil.

After the videos went viral, the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces said that “a person at the Akoura police station had claimed Monday that a number of his workers stole a sum of 100 million Lebanese pounds, and the case was transferred to the judicial police. After the torture videos were circulated, the ISF launched an investigation and issued an order to bring in the concerned person to testify.”

Head of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee MP Michel Moussa said: “The abhorrent practices of torture call for absolute condemnation. We demand the arrest of the perpetrators of these acts that violate laws and human norms, and offend people’s dignity.”

Future Movement Secretary-General Ahmad Hariri tweeted: “What we saw in Majdel Akoura against the people of Akkar and the Syrian brothers is similar to the actions of the Islamic State.”

Hariri called on the authorities “to take prompt action so the perpetrator of this despicable act becomes an example to those who allow themselves to attack people’s dignity and brutally torture others. We appreciate the efforts of the people of the two areas to remain calm.”

A statement by the Lebanese Forces revealed that the perpetrator is affiliated with the party. The LF condemned his actions and said that his membership was suspended until official investigations were completed.

“We refuse to be linked to this unacceptable individual act,” the LF said.

In a statement, Mufti of Jbeil Sheikh Ghassan Al-Luqais condemned the “attack on the people of an area that is considered an oasis of security, peace and coexistence between different sects. They came to the Majdel Akoura area to earn a living, believing that they are the sons of one country.”

 

UN to hold new talks between Libya rivals

UN to hold new talks between Libya rivals
UN to hold new talks between Libya rivals

TRIPOLI: The United Nations said Thursday it will broker new talks between rival institutions from war-torn Libya next week to try to break a deadlock on the rules for long-awaited elections.

“(Parliament speaker) Aguila Saleh and President of the High Council of State Khaled Al-Mishri have accepted my invitation to meet at the UN Office at Geneva 28-29 June to discuss the draft constitutional framework for elections,” the UN’s top Libya official Stephanie Williams tweeted.

“I commend the heads of the two chambers for committing to seek consensus on the remaining issues after last week’s Joint Committee meeting in Cairo.”

Presidential and parliamentary elections, originally set for December last year, were meant to cap a UN-led peace process following the end of the last major round of violence in 2020.

But the vote never took place due to several contentious candidacies and deep disagreements over the polls’ legal basis between rival power centers in the east and west of the country.

A week of talks between the Tripoli-based council and Saleh’s eastern-based House of Representatives, aimed at agreeing on a constitutional basis for a vote, ended on Monday without a deal.

The prospect of elections appears as distant as ever since the HoR, elected in 2014, appointed a rival government to replace that of interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, arguing that his mandate has expired.

After failing to enter Tripoli in an armed standoff in May, the rival administration has taken up office further east in Sirte — hometown of dictator Muammar Qaddafi, whose overthrow in a NATO-backed revolt in 2011 plunged the country into years of often violent chaos.

HoR-backed premier Fathi Bashagha said Wednesday in a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres that he would “now be leading all efforts to bring elections to Libya at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Recent weeks have seen repeated skirmishes betwen armed groups in Tripoli, prompting fears of a return to full-scale conflict.

