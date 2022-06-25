You are here

Chun tightens grip at Women’s PGA Championship
In Gee Chun, of South Korea, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Friday in Bethesda, Md. (AP)
Chun tightens grip at Women’s PGA Championship
  • Chun admitted she had felt under pressure after her scintillating opening round
Bethesda, Maryland:  In Gee Chun extended her lead at the Women’s PGA Championship on Friday, firing a 3-under-par 69 to open up a six-stroke advantage at the halfway stage as she hunts down a third major title.

The 27-year-old South Korean had demolished Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, in Thursday’s first round, shooting a course record 8-under-64 that left awed rivals in disbelief — and five shots adrift.

Chun found the going slightly harder on Friday, opening with three early birdies before back-to-back bogeys checked her progress just before the turn.

However, she regained those two strokes with birdies on the 10th and 18th to maintain a vice-like grip on the lead heading into the weekend on 11 under with a 36-hole aggregate 133.

Chun admitted she had felt under pressure after her scintillating opening round.

“I got a little pressure for sure because after I had a great first round, everyone (talked) about how you are, like, five-shot lead,” she said.

“Now I’m in a good position. Everyone’s expectations are really high.

“So it was a little tough to make focus, but I believe it’s another process in my life ... So I just want to enjoy my next two days.”

Chun’s nearest rivals are New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who moved up the leaderboard with a 5-under-par 67, and in-form Jennifer Kupcho, who shot seven birdies and three bogeys in a 4-under 68.

Kupcho and Ko are five under for the tournament.

Former world No. 1 Ko is chasing her first major victory in six years.

The last of her two majors came at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage in 2016 — the same year she finished second at the Women’s PGA Championship.

“It is hard to win, but I’m just trying to put myself more in that kind of position, and I think when you keep knocking on the door, you hope that one day that door will open,” Ko said.

Kupcho, chasing her second major win of the season after victory at the Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage in April, said she will not change her strategy to try and catch Chun.

“If she’s going to continue to play well, that’s her game, and there’s really nothing anyone can do about it,” Kupcho said.

Five players are tied for fourth on four under, including Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Australia’s Hannah Green and South Korea’s 2020 Women’s PGA champion Kim Sei-young.

Lexi Thompson and Australia’s Minjee Lee are eight off the lead on three under, tied for ninth with three other players including Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum and South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin.

Thompson caught the eye with a 5-under 67 which included a spectacular eagle two at the par-four 17th, when she chipped onto the green from 102 yards, prodigious backspin sending her ball into the cup.

“I just came into today with a positive attitude and same going into the weekend if I go out and play like I did today, just solid and committing to my shots in the process of my routine,” Thompson said.

“We’ll just see where that takes me. You never know.”

Iraq beat KSA in final of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
  • Host nation fell short of claiming title in first-ever participation in competition
Saudi Arabia fell short of glory in the final of the 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship after losing 4-2 to Iraq at King Abdullah Sports City Hall in Jeddah on Friday night.
The Saudi team had reached the final in their first-ever participation in the competition — organized by the West Asian Football Federation — after beating Bahrain 1-0 in Wednesday’s semi-final.
The Saudi team’s goals came from Leen Mohammed and Sara Al-Hamad, while Iraq’s were scored by Shokhan Salihi (2), Direen Mullabakar and Tbarek Al-Ghazawi.
The last day of action in the six-team tournament also saw Bahrain beat Kuwait 2-0 to claim third place.
On Wednesday, Palestine beat Oman 6-1 in the fifth-place playoff.

Topics: WAFF Futsal Championship Iraq #SAUDI ARABIA

KSA exit Arab Futsal Cup after quarter-final loss to Iraq
  • Iraq now face Kuwait in last 4, while Morocco take on Egypt in other semi-final
Saudi Arabia have been eliminated from the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup after a 3-2 quarter-final loss to Iraq in extra time at the Green Hall in Dammam on Friday night.
The result means Iraq now have a semi-final date with Kuwait — who beat Palestine 4-1 on penalties after a 4-4 draw — on Sunday.
The other semi-final in the 10-team tournament will be contested between Morocco, who beat Libya 3-0, and Egypt, who overcame Mauritania 3-2.
Saudi Arabia had progressed to the last eight after finishing top of Group 3, which included Palestine in second place and Libya, who also progressed as one of the competition’s best third-place teams.
The four-team Group 1 also saw three teams — Morocco, Kuwait and Mauritania — through to the quarter-finals, while Somalia exited early.
Group 2 saw top-of-the-table Egypt and second-place Iraq qualify to the last eight, while Algeria were eliminated.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Arab Futsal Cup

Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials
  • The women’s 100m final gets under way after technical problems delayed the start
  • Jackson brushes off disruption and powers her way to a convincing win
KINGSTON: Shericka Jackson upset Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to power to victory in the women’s 100m at the Jamaican National Championships in Kingston on Friday.

Jackson took advantage of the absence of in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to storm to victory in 10.77sec and claim her first national title.

The women’s 100m final got under way after technical problems delayed the start. However, Jackson brushed off the disruption and powered her way to a convincing win.

Kemba Nelson was second in a time of 10.89sec while two-time Olympic 100m champion Thompson-Herah was third in 10.89sec, never recovering after a slow start.

Fraser-Pryce, meanwhile, was a no-show for the final despite clocking a scorching 10.70sec in Thursday’s heats.

Reigning world champion Fraser-Pryce — who is already qualified for next month’s World Championships in Oregon — did not finish her semifinal, pulling up as soon as she left the blocks. It was not immediately clear why she had stopped.

In the men’s 100m final, 32-year-old Yohan Blake ran 9.85 seconds — his fastest time in 11 years — to beat the up-and-coming duo of Oblique Seville (9.88sec) and Ackeem Blake (9.93sec).

Yohan Black got off to a fast start and used his experience to get to the line first as the 21 year-old Seville and 20 year-old Ackeem Blake both booked their tickets to their first ever senior major championships.

Kerley blazes to 9.76sec in 100m semis at US World Championship trials

EUGENE, OREGON: Fred Kerley blazed to a world-leading 9.76sec in the semifinals of the men’s 100m at the US athletics World Championships trials on Friday.

Kerley’s blistering run, with a legal wind of 1.4m/sec, came a day after he posted a 2022 season-leding 9.83 in the heats, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist’s career-best time setting the tone for the 100m final to come later on Friday.

Trayvon Bromell won the second semifinal in his season’s best 9.81sec, second fastest of the semis, followed by Marvin Bracey in 9.86 and reigning world champion Christian Coleman in 9.87.

Topics: Jamaica Sprint Shericka Jackson

Xander Schauffele shoots 63 to take 5-shot lead at Travelers Championship
  • Schauffele, played one group ahead of McIlroy, who was still leading by a stroke at 13 under before getting into trouble on the 12th hole
CROMWELL, Connecticut: Xander Schauffele shot his second straight 7-under 63 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship.

The Olympic champion shot a 31 on the front nine at TPC River Highlands with four birdies, then had a 32 on the back, making birdies on 11, 14 and 17.

He has hit 33 of 36 greens in regulation and is the only player in the tournament without a bogey. His closest call came close at the par-3 16th, where he hit his tee shot found the rough behind a greenside bunker.

“It plays really interesting with the wind swirling through there,” Schauffele said. “It was my least committed swing of the week and just really happy to get up and down there and save par.”

Kevin Kisner (64), Nick Hardy (64), defending champion Harris English (65), Cam Davis (66) and Patrick Cantlay (67) were tied for second at 9 under. First-round leaders Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston followed opening 62s with 70s to drop six strokes back.

Cantlay, who shot a 60 at TPC River Highlands as an amateur in 2011, played in the same morning group as English.

“(I’m) still right here in this tournament, and looking forward to the weekend,” Cantlay said. “I enjoy the challenge, and that’s all you can do in golf, is give yourself as many chances as you possibly can.”

English, who won on the eighth hole of a playoff last year, is playing in his third tournament since returning in May from Valentine’s Day surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

“The toughest thing is walking and playing,” English said. “I mean, I feel like back home I can go hit a bunch of balls on the range, but up and down these hills and being on your feet for five or six hours is the toughest part. It’s getting better and better, and I feel like the more I play competitive rounds out here, it’s just going to get stronger.”

Hardy, starting on the back nine had four consecutive birdies on 16, 17, 18 and 1. He also is coming back from injury after damaging the tendon is his left wrist in April.

“I just was in great rhythm,” Hardy said. “That’s kind of been the name of the game for me since I came back. Just being in good rhythm. I think I’m swinging the club well and my mind is in a good spot.”

Kisner had some good luck on 15 when his tee shot went left and rolled toward the course’s signature lake before getting hung up on a microphone cable, inches from the water. He ended up saving par.

“Five shots is not insurmountable but I’m a going to need (Schauffele) to slow down a little bit,” Kisner said.

Schauffele, played one group ahead of McIlroy, who was still leading by a stroke at 13 under before getting into trouble on the 12th hole.

McIlory hit his tee shot left and out of bounds into the woods, then found the deep rough to the right on his next shot. He put the ball into a green-side bunker from there, then chipped out short of the green and into the rough again, before finishing with a quadruple bogey.

He left the hole trailing by three strokes and then found more trouble on the 15th. He went right on his tee shot, finding the high grass, then ran his third shot over the green, down the hill and into the water. He finished that hole with a 6.

But he made birdie on 16, finishing with an even-par 70 when his birdie putt lipped out on 18.

“I should be closer to the lead,” he said. “Feel like I let a lot of guys into the golf tournament because of it.”

The last player to make a quadruple bogey and go on to win a PGA Tour event was Adam Scott at the 2016 Honda Classic. Scott put two shots in the water on the par-3 15th hole.

The cut was at 2 under, with 2017 winner Jordan Spieth ( 1 over) dropping out with Sam Burns (even par), Zach Johnson (4 over) and Jason Day (6 over).

Topics: Xander Schauffele Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands golf

Kvitova advances at Eastbourne, sets up final against Ostapenko 
  • In a tussle between big-hitting left-handers, Kvitova avenged last week’s defeat to Haddad Maia at Birmingham
EASTBOURNE, England: Petra Kvitova will play fellow former Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Wimbledon warmup event at Eastbourne.

Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon winner looking to emulate her All England Club triumphs in 2011 and 2014.

The 32-year-old Czech may not be at her peak these days, but she remains a force on grass, as she showed by battling to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over the obdurate Beatriz Haddad Maia in Friday’s semifinals.

World No. 31 Kvitova ended the lengthy winning streak of Brazilian Haddad Maia to return to the final at Devonshire Park for the first time since finishing runner-up 11 years ago.

In a tussle between big-hitting left-handers, Kvitova avenged last week’s defeat to Haddad Maia at Birmingham.

Haddad Maia, whose memorable grass-court season included titles at Nottingham and Birmingham, was beaten for the first time in 13 matches.

Kvitova, who lost to Marion Bartoli in the 2011 Eastbourne final, takes on former French Open champion Ostapenko in Saturday’s final.

The Latvian is the defending Eastbourne champion and she remains on course for another title on the south-coast lawns after crushing Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 earlier on Friday.

Eighth seed Ostapenko, the 2017 winner at Roland Garros, is also through to the Eastbourne doubles final with her Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok.

They will face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette as Ostapenko chases two titles in one week.

In the men’s singles final, 2019 Eastbourne winner Taylor Fritz faces France-born American Maxime Cressy.

American world No. 14 Fritz defeated reigning champion Alex De Minaur 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.

Cressy, the world No. 60, beat Jack Draper 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (2/7), 6-3 to make it three wins over British players in this year’s tournament.

Topics: Petra Kvitova Eastbourne International Beatriz Haddad Maia

