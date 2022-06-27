You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final
Iraq (in green) defeated Kuwait 2-1 to reach the final of the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup. (SAFF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mpyvr

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final
  • Victories over Egypt and Kuwait see the reigning champions defend their title at the Green Hall in Dammam on Tuesday
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Morocco and Egypt will meet in Tuesday’s final of the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup after successfully navigating their last-four clashes against Egypt and Kuwait respectively on Sunday night at the Green Hall in Dammam.

Morocco, who had beaten Libya in Friday’s quarterfinal, defeated Egypt 5-2 in their all-African clash, while Iraq — conquerors of hosts Saudi Arabia in the last eight — overcame Kuwait 2-1 in the other semifinal.

The 10-team tournament, organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, kicked off on July 20, and is the sixth edition of the competition.

Previous winners include Egypt in 1998 and 2005, and Libya in 2007.

Topics: FUTSAL Morocco Iraq Arab Futsal Cup

Related

Iraq beat KSA in final of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
Sport
Iraq beat KSA in final of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
KSA exit Arab Futsal Cup after quarter-final loss to Iraq
Sport
KSA exit Arab Futsal Cup after quarter-final loss to Iraq

Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania

Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania
The Arab Cup U-20 takes place in Abha from July 20 to Aug. 6. (SAFF)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania

Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania
  • The Green Falcons will defend their title in an 18-team tournament kicking off in Abha next month
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The draw for the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 has placed hosts and reigning champions Saudi Arabia in Group A alongside Iraq and Mauritania.

The Green Falcons won the fourth edition of the competition last year in Egypt.

The tournament, organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations, will take place from July 20 to Aug. 6 in Abha, with 18 teams split across six groups.

The draw, which took place in Dammam, placed the UAE, Jordan and Yemen in Group B, with Algeria, Lebanon and Libya in Group C.

Egypt, Oman and Somalia were placed in Group D, with Tunisia, Bahrain and Djibouti in Group E, and Morocco, Palestine and Somalia in Group F.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Iraq

Related

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Sport
Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Sport
Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars

Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars
Amr Diab will perform at the opening ceremony of Gamers8 in Riyadh. (SEF)
Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars

Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars
  • Amr Diab, J Balvin, Sebastian Ingrosso, Salvatore Ganacci and DJ Elfuego will take to the stage at Boulevard Riyadh City on Thursday, July 14, as Rocket League kicks off the esports action
Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, will launch in spectacular fashion in Riyadh on Thursday, July 14 with the first esports competition, a firework show, drone display and a host of music stars.

Hosted under the theme of “Gamers8 – Your Portal to the Next World” esports tournaments will take place this summer alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment and amid a series of festivals, concerts, and other activities.

Rocket League kicks off the elite esports action as 24 top teams — including Latin American hotshots FURIA, FaZe Clan and Rogue from North America, and homegrown heroes Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia — battle it out. A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer.

Egyptian legend Amr Diab will be joined by Colombian superstar J Balvin, Swedish sensation Sebastian Ingrosso, Bosnian-Swedish dance favorite Salvatore Ganacci, and Riyadh-based DJ Elfuego on a star-packed bill for the opening night of the eight-week entertainment extravaganza at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operations officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The opening ceremony of Gamers8 will be a spectacular occasion, befitting a city of the imagination and ambition of Riyadh. The beginning of esports competition, a dazzling firework show, drone display and some of the biggest-name musicians in the world makes Thursday, July 14 a date for everyone’s diaries.

“We are delighted that artists of the caliber of Amr Diab, J Balvin, Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci are flying to Riyadh for the opening night, and their eagerly anticipated attendance reflects the size and scale of Gamers8. The goal of Gamers8 is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh while merging a plethora of other fun and futuristic events and attractions. We look forward to revealing even more artists of the quality of the opening night as the summer progresses — so watch this space.”

Diab, the bestselling Middle Eastern artist and a Guinness World Record holder, is famous for tracks including “Tamally Ma’ak” and “Yetalemo.”

Both Balvin and Ingrosso are Grammy Award-nominated artists. Balvin, known as the Prince of Reggaeton, is one of the best-selling Latin music artists worldwide and famous for tracks including “Mi Gente,” “6 AM,” and “I Like It.” Ingrosso, a star DJ and producer, is back in Saudi Arabia having performed on the Soundstorm festival mainstage in Riyadh last year.

DJ and record producer Ganacci is best known for hit tune “Horse,” which has 45 million views on YouTube.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars, each with something to offer for everyone, which are: Professional esports, festivals, music and “The Next World Forum,” an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh eSports

Related

Saudi Esports body partners with Mastercard to boost gaming industry
Business & Economy
Saudi Esports body partners with Mastercard to boost gaming industry
Saudi Arabia to host world’s biggest esports and gaming event this summer
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host world’s biggest esports and gaming event this summer

Westover wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse

Westover wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse
Westover, ridden by jockey Colin Keane, has won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse. (DDF)
Updated 34 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Westover wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse

Westover wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse
  • Jockey Colin Keane rode the winner at the 15th edition in County Kildare
Updated 34 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

The Ralph Beckett-trained Westover on Saturday claimed the 15th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at County Kildare’s The Curragh Racecourse in the confident hands of jockey Colin Keane.

The derby is the showpiece event of the festival that featured some of the best horses, jockeys and trainers in the world.

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free Colm McLoughlin said: “I would like to offer my huge congratulations to the winning connections and also to compliment The Curragh Racecourse on the wonderful facility.

“The new Aga Khan Stand is very impressive. This is the 15th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, however we have been involved with The Curragh for 21 years now. We are delighted to be the title sponsor of this prestigious race and thoroughly enjoyed the action and excitement of the festival.”

Topics: Dubai Duty Free sports

Related

Countdown starts for Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby
Sport
Countdown starts for Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby
Al-Ahly, Zamalek play out 2-2 draw in Cairo derby
Sport
Al-Ahly, Zamalek play out 2-2 draw in Cairo derby

Kyrgios happy to make ‘top 10 players look ordinary’

Kyrgios happy to make ‘top 10 players look ordinary’
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

Kyrgios happy to make ‘top 10 players look ordinary’

Kyrgios happy to make ‘top 10 players look ordinary’
  • Kyrgios has been defeating the stars and upsetting officialdom while delighting his army of fans ever since
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: Nick Kyrgios resumes his bittersweet relationship with Wimbledon vowing to continue making “top 10 players look ordinary.”

The volatile Australian shot to fame at the All England Club in 2014 when ranked 114 in the world, he stunned two-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios has been defeating the stars and upsetting officialdom while delighting his army of fans ever since.

“I’ve played top-10 players in the world this year and made them look pretty ordinary,” the 27-year-old said Sunday.

“I know where my game’s at. I know if I’m feeling confident, I’m playing well, I’m able to just light it up kind of whenever I want.”

The facts back him up.

Having sat out the entire claycourt season, Kyrgios has excelled on grass this summer, reaching the semifinals back-to-back in Stuttgart and Halle.

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas fell to the Australian in Halle. That was the Greek’s third loss in four meetings with Kyrgios.

Fellow members of the top such as Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud have also fallen victim to a sometimes inspired Kyrgios in 2022.

Kyrgios made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2014 on the back of his famous win over Nadal.

However, recent visits have not been so fruitful and he has yet to get past the fourth round in his last six visits.

Along the way, he has been accused of tanking, complained about the state of the grass last year while admitting he deliberately speared a ball at Nadal in the pair’s bad-tempered 2019 rematch.

Kyrgios knows he has the tools to make the second week at Wimbledon again.

“I know if I’m serving well and I’m playing well, I can beat anyone. I have pretty much beaten everyone in the draw before,” he said.

“It’s hard. It’s like not many people have gotten over the hump of winning a slam. I’m one of the people that has to deal with that every week.

“Like, Oh, he’s probably one of the biggest wastes of talent. He should be winning a Slam.”

Kyrgios will still play to the crowd.

In recent seasons, he has sought the advice of fans on serve placement, perfected the underarm serve.

The darker, flip side has seen thousands of dollars in fines and a suspended 16-week ban in 2019.

“The crowd knows I’m going to try and bring a lot of energy, bring a lot of flair and entertainment,” Kyrgios said.

“I think that’s just something I come with now. I can’t really get rid of that. It’s just something I want to do as well.”

Something else he’d like to see is a relaxation of the All England Club’s strict all-white dress code, suggesting allowing a black sweatband or headband.

“I think it would look cool. Obviously Wimbledon doesn’t really care what looks cool,” he said.

Topics: Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon

Related

Nick Kyrgios ‘so nervous’ by presence of Will Smith at Australian Open
Sport
Nick Kyrgios ‘so nervous’ by presence of Will Smith at Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios shows Australian Open credentials with Brisbane title
Sport
Nick Kyrgios shows Australian Open credentials with Brisbane title

Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP after Quartararo crashes out

Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP after Quartararo crashes out
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP after Quartararo crashes out

Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP after Quartararo crashes out
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

ASSEN, Netherlands: Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch MotoGP on Sunday to reignite his title challenge after championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out of an incident-packed race.

Frenchman Quartararo fell twice, flipping spectacularly over his handlebars in the second incident although he walked away afterwards, shaking his fists in anger at his error.

Bagnaia, in contrast, stayed out of trouble on his Ducati to record his third victory of the season and a welcome full points score after failing to finish in the last two races.

“I am so happy after two difficult races,” the Italian said.

In a great day for Italian riders, Marco Bezzecchi on a Ducati for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team was second while Spanish rider Maverick Vinales rounded out the podium in the 11th race of the 20-season.

Quartararo heads into the summer break with a 21-point lead over Aleix Espargaro, who was fourth on Sunday.

The Frenchman fell on the fifth then on the 13th lap out of 26 in front of an enthusiastic crowd in the Netherlands.

Even if he quickly got back on his feet, he had to give up after this second accident.

The Frenchman got off to a bad start and was quickly overtaken by Aprilia rider Espargaro.

It was while he was trying to recover second place, in an attempt on the inside of a bend, that Quartararo lost control of his Yamaha, ending up in the gravel although he was soon back in the saddle, albeit in last place.

But a few laps later, his race was over after an acrobatic tumble.

“I made a rookie’s mistake. I attacked as it was the last lap and the last bend,” Quartararo said of his first fall, which he said had left something feeling “not right” with his bike.

As soon as the race was over he apologized to Espargaro for forcing him off the track in the fifth lap.

This was the first time since 1994 that Yamaha have failed to score a point at Assen.

For Bagnaia, taking the chequered flag was a welcome change of fortune.

Topics: Francesco Bagnaia MotoGP Dutch MotoGP

Related

Special Top racers take to Jakarta streets ahead of Indonesia’s first MotoGP in 25 years video
World
Top racers take to Jakarta streets ahead of Indonesia’s first MotoGP in 25 years
South African rookie Binder wins Czech MotoGP
Sport
South African rookie Binder wins Czech MotoGP

Latest updates

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final
Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final
Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival
Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival
Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania
Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions
Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars
Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.