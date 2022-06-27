You are here

date 2022-06-27

Nayifat to streamline finances with Geidea's payment solutions


Geidea has entered into a strategic partnership with Nayifat.









Geidea, a leading fintech company in Saudi Arabia, has entered into a strategic partnership with Nayifat, one of the pioneers in the Kingdom’s financing space. 

As part of the collaboration, Geidea will provide Nayifat’s customers with its full suite of point-of-sale solutions. This will empower merchants with the ability to accept payments via numerous methods, including contactless cards and wearable devices through Geidea’s PoS terminals and tap-on-phone solutions.

Additionally, merchants will benefit from a simplified repayments solution through Geidea’s PoS terminals. They will also be able to allocate payments toward utilities such as the rent or maintenance of their offices, through PoS terminals by automatically setting aside a percentage or amount of monthly revenue toward their payment obligations. The solution thus automates the entire process — making it seamless and secure.

Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea, said: “As one of the most respected names in the financing sector, Nayifat has a longstanding reputation for providing innovative financing solutions to customers across the Kingdom. This partnership will enable us to bring our payment and e-commerce solutions to several people that use their services, and help their borrowers and SME customers take advantage of some of the latest technologies aimed at providing a seamless and convenient payment experience.” 

Abdulmohsen Alsowailem, managing director and CEO at Nayifat, said: “We are delighted to team up with Geidea, a market leader in payment solutions. This partnership will enable us to offer our SME customers a best-in-class experience whenever they make payments. The PoS financing product is definitely set to satisfy business needs allowing companies to streamline cash flows and finances, which is the key driver for Nayifat as we go an extra mile to raise the bar for structured finance product offering, to continuously support SMEs in line with Vision 2030.”

