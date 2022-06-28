You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude gains; OPEC’s revenue surged in 2021; Petrofac sees modest free cash outflow

Oil Updates — Crude gains; OPEC’s revenue surged in 2021; Petrofac sees modest free cash outflow

Oil Updates — Crude gains; OPEC’s revenue surged in 2021; Petrofac sees modest free cash outflow
Brent crude futures climbed $1.9, or 1.7 percent, to $116.99 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrbs5

Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude gains; OPEC’s revenue surged in 2021; Petrofac sees modest free cash outflow

Oil Updates — Crude gains; OPEC’s revenue surged in 2021; Petrofac sees modest free cash outflow
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rallied for a third day on Tuesday as major producers Saudi Arabia and the UAE looked unlikely to be able to boost output significantly, while political unrest in Libya and Ecuador added to supply concerns.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.8, or 1.6 percent, to $111.36 a barrel by 0644 GMT, extending a 1.8 percent gain in the previous session.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.9, or 1.7 percent, to $116.99, adding to a 1.7 percent rise in the previous session.

OPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop

Oil revenue for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries surged in 2021 as prices and demand recovered from the worst of the COVID pandemic, while the number of its members’ active rigs posted a modest rebound and new completed wells declined, data from the group showed.

The value of petroleum exports by the 13-member group reached $561 billion in 2021, up 77 percent from 2020, OPEC’s Annual Statistical Bulletin published on Tuesday showed.

As output was raised in 2021, the number of active oil rigs in OPEC members rose by 11 percent to 489, a smaller increase than that seen worldwide. Top exporter Saudi Arabia added six rigs to 65 in 2021, although the total was below the 2019 level.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have been struggling to boost output in line with targets, reflecting under-investment by some members in drilling and exploration. The shortfall is one of the reasons oil prices have soared in 2022.

Petrofac sees modest free cash outflow

Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd., said on Tuesday it expects modest free cash outflow during 2022 due to delays in cash collections from clients, although it projects net debt to be reduced in the second half of 2022.

Shares of the company jumped nearly 5 percent in early trading.

Petrofac also said its net debt had doubled to $345 million, as of June 23, following the payment of a penalty to Britain’s Serious Fraud Office and slower payments from clients.

The company was fined $104 million last year after pleading guilty to bribes related to contracts in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE between 2011 and 2017. 

In the second half of the year, Petrofac expects revenue for its Asset Solutions unit to be higher, supported by strong order intake in the year to date.

“We have a healthy 18-month Group bidding pipeline and we expect to secure significant new orders in 2023, underpinned by opportunities in the UAE and offshore wind,” CEO Sami Iskander said in a statement.

The company said its half-year trading was in line with expectations, as an upswing in oil prices raised demand.

Sri Lanka to let firms from oil-producing nations import, sell fuel

Sri Lanka will allow companies from oil-producing nations to import and sell fuel in the country, the power and energy minister said on Tuesday, as the country tries to overcome a massive shortage of petrol and diesel.

“Cabinet approval was granted to open up the fuel import and retail sales market to companies from oil-producing nations,” Kanchana Wijesekera said on Twitter. 

“They will be selected on the ability to import fuel and operate without forex requirements from the central bank and banks for the first few months of operations.”

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+

TASI starts almost flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts almost flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 28 June 2022
Arab News

TASI starts almost flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts almost flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 28 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened almost flat on Tuesday as investors worried about oil prices’ instability.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.02 percent to 11,425, while the parallel market, NOMU, dropped 0.11 percent to 20,225.87 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $117.02 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $111.43 a barrel, as of 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

Bawan Co. gained 4.61 percent to lead the gainers, following its announcement that it intends to buy back up to 3 million shares as treasury stock.

Ataa Educational Co. fell 1.94 percent to lead the fallers, followed by National Co. for Learning and Education, which fell 2.70 percent.

Retal Urban Development Co. shed 0.17 percent, after its first-quarter profit increased by 62 percent to SR63.4 million ($17 million).

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started today’s trading up 0.27 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.12 percent, while Arab National Bank fell 1.94 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 28 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 28 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dropped on Monday amid a continued fluctuation in oil prices and inflation fears that weighed on investor sentiment.

TASI fell 0.8 percent to end the day at 11,427 following the debut of Saudi developer Retal Urban Development, while the parallel Nomu market lost 2.1 percent to 20,248.

Unlike Saudi Arabia, most stock markets of gulf peers rebounded on Monday, except for the Omani index which closed flat.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait all added between 0.1 and 0.5 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 slipped 2 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising to $116.97 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reaching $111.2 a barrel by 9:15 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Retal Urban Development posted a 62 percent increase in profit to SR63.4 million ($17 million) for the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Cable Co. submitted a filing to the Capital Market Authority to decrease its capital by SR196 million

Saudi Real Estate Co. made early repayment to settle the remaining balance of its SR535 million loan with Riyad Bank

Petro Rabigh’s rights issue was 96 percent subscribed, generating SR7.65 billion in proceeds

solutions by stc secured banking facilities worth SR1 billion to finance its acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems

Alinma Investment Co. will distribute SR10 million in cash dividends to unitholders of Alinma Saudi Government Sukuk ETF Fund

Bawan Co. intends to buy back up to 3 million shares to keep them as treasury shares

National Gas and Industrialization Co. received shareholders’ approval for cash dividends of SR1.5 per share for 2021

Calendar

June 28, 2022

End of the Saudi Investment Bank’s Sukuk offering

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi stock market shares trading

Related

TASI slips as inflation worries weigh on investors: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI slips as inflation worries weigh on investors: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Saudi developer Retal Urban posts 62% profit growth after debuting on TASI

Saudi developer Retal Urban posts 62% profit growth after debuting on TASI
Updated 28 June 2022
ARAB. NEWS

Saudi developer Retal Urban posts 62% profit growth after debuting on TASI

Saudi developer Retal Urban posts 62% profit growth after debuting on TASI
Updated 28 June 2022
ARAB. NEWS

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. has posted a 62 percent profit surge for the first quarter of 2022, a day after it was listed on Saudi Arabia’s main stock market.

Profits of the Saudi developer rose to SR63.4 million ($17 million) in the first quarter, from SR39.3 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the profit growth, along with a 27 percent jump in revenue, to “the increase in development contracts revenues and sales of developed lands.”

Retal Urban, which offered 12 million shares, representing 30 percent of its capital, raised SR1.44 billion in an initial public offering.

The offer price was set at SR120 per share and rose 0.83 percent to SR121 as the firm made its market debut on Monday, amid trading of more than four million shares.

Topics: Saudi retal urban TASI IPO Profit

Related

Saudi developer Retal Urban leads gains on market debut
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Retal Urban leads gains on market debut
Saudi developer Retal Urban to debut on TASI next week after $384m IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Retal Urban to debut on TASI next week after $384m IPO

Saudi developer Al Akaria settles $142m loan with Riyad Bank

Saudi developer Al Akaria settles $142m loan with Riyad Bank
Updated 28 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Al Akaria settles $142m loan with Riyad Bank

Saudi developer Al Akaria settles $142m loan with Riyad Bank
Updated 28 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co., also known as Al Akaria, said that it made an early payment to settle the remaining balance of its SR535 million ($142 million) loan with Riyad Bank.

This came as part of the developer's plan to reduce lending and financing costs, the company reported in a bourse filing. 

This will boost the financial solvency of the company and enhance its financial position, it added.

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE al akaria Riyad Bank loan

Related

Saudi developer Al Akaria restructures $551m loans to optimize cash flow
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Al Akaria restructures $551m loans to optimize cash flow
Saudi developer Al Akaria’s rights issue 94% subscribed generating $400m 
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Al Akaria’s rights issue 94% subscribed generating $400m 

UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister

UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister

UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE is producing near to its maximum oil production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

“In light of recent media reports, I would like to clarify that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3,168 mbopd) which UAE is committed by until the end of the agreement,” Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, Emirati Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said.

 

Topics: business economy Oil OPEC UAE

Related

OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report
Business & Economy
OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report
Saudi Arabia Finance Minister calls on OPEC to fund green transformation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia Finance Minister calls on OPEC to fund green transformation

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude gains; OPEC’s revenue surged in 2021; Petrofac sees modest free cash outflow
Oil Updates — Crude gains; OPEC’s revenue surged in 2021; Petrofac sees modest free cash outflow
Erdogan says will meet Biden on sidelines of NATO summit
Erdogan says will meet Biden on sidelines of NATO summit
Gigi, Bella Hadid step out in bold looks for Marc Jacobs’ NYC show  
Gigi, Bella Hadid step out in bold looks for Marc Jacobs’ NYC show  
Part-Algerian model Loli Bahia walks the runway for Jacquemus in France 
Part-Algerian model Loli Bahia walks the runway for Jacquemus in France 
UN: Syria civilian death toll over 306,000 since 2011
UN: Syria civilian death toll over 306,000 since 2011

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.