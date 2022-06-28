You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban organize first loya jirga since last year’s takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban organize first loya jirga since last year’s takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban organize first loya jirga since last year’s takeover of Afghanistan
The loya jirga is a centuries-old institution, a forum to discuss and reach a consensus on important political issues. (AFP file Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c35zt

Updated 18 sec ago

Taliban organize first loya jirga since last year’s takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban organize first loya jirga since last year’s takeover of Afghanistan
  • 3,000 participants from around country expected to arrive for meeting
  • Assembly being held after former administration officials returned to Kabul following months of exile
Updated 18 sec ago
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: The Afghan government was preparing to host a loya jirga, a grand assembly of scholars and leaders from around the country, authorities said on Tuesday, for what would be the first such meeting since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.

The loya jirga is a centuries-old institution, a forum to discuss and reach a consensus on important political issues. It will be held as the Taliban — unacknowledged by foreign governments since they took control of the country — have been under mounting pressure to form an inclusive government to win international recognition.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is holding a large gathering of scholars based on the hopes and demands of scholars from across the country,” Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban government, told Arab News, adding that the Taliban government was “committed to solving the current issues in light of its facilities and limitations.”

Karimi did not confirm the exact dates of the meeting, but it was likely to begin as soon as Wednesday, according to last week’s announcement by the acting prime minister of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

Preparations for loya jirga were underway in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, and the Kabul Polytechnic University, where the gathering will be held, has called off classes until July 2. Loya jirga meetings usually take several days.

The assembly will be held as a number of former administration officials have returned to Kabul following months of exile abroad and declared readiness to serve the country after security assurances from its new authorities.

Most high-ranking officials left the country after its Western-backed government collapsed when the Taliban seized power in August, following the withdrawal of US-led forces after two decades of war.

Afghanistan’s former chief executive and lead peace negotiator between the previous government and the Taliban, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, also returned to the country last week, after being in India since May.

Karimi declined to comment on whether the former officials would take part in the meeting, but said, “there will be influential figures from all provinces.”

Local media reported that around 3,000 participants were expected to arrive for the meeting, as representatives from provinces have already started to depart for Kabul.

From southern Kandahar province, they started their more than 10-hour-long journey on Monday.

Javed Ahmad Tanveer, a Kandahar-based journalist, told Arab News: “One-hundred-and-seven scholars and tribal elders from Kandahar city and districts traveled to Kabul for the planned gathering.”

The meeting will be the first such gathering since the Taliban takeover, but Torek Farhadi, analyst and adviser to the former government, told Arab News that its significance would be symbolic, with no impact on solving the country’s current challenges.

He said: “Afghanistan is facing three problems right now: Monopoly of power, restrictions on women’s rights, and concerns about unequal treatment of minorities.

“An allegiance from 3,000 selected guests by the Taliban in a meeting will not fix any of these problems, nor will it confer any internal or external legitimacy to the Taliban government.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special Kabul assembly to decide fate of last Taliban inmates
World
Kabul assembly to decide fate of last Taliban inmates
Special Ghani to free Taliban inmates, removing final block for intra-Afghan talks
World
Ghani to free Taliban inmates, removing final block for intra-Afghan talks

NATO summit to open as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world

NATO summit to open as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

NATO summit to open as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world

NATO summit to open as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world
  • ‘To be able to defend in a more dangerous world we have to invest more in our defense’
  • Top of the agenda for leaders in meetings is strengthening defenses against Russia and supporting Ukraine
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
MADRID: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a “fundamental shift” in NATO’s approach to defense, and member states will have to boost their military spending in an increasingly unstable world, the leader of the alliance said Tuesday.
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke as US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders began to arrive in Madrid for a summit that will set the course of the alliance for the coming years. He said the meeting would chart a blueprint for the alliance “in a more dangerous and unpredictable world.”
“To be able to defend in a more dangerous world we have to invest more in our defense,” Stoltenberg said. Just nine of NATO’s 30 members meet the organization’s target of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense.
Top of the agenda for leaders in meetings Wednesday and Thursday is strengthening defenses against Russia and supporting Ukraine.
Moscow’s invasion on Feb. 24 shattered European security and brought shelling of cities and bloody ground battles back to the continent. NATO, which had begun to turn its focus to terrorism and other non-state threats, has had to confront an adversarial Russia once again.
“Ukraine now faces a brutality which we haven’t seen in Europe since the Second World War,” Stoltenberg said.
Russia’s invasion has also prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status and apply to join NATO. But they are being blocked by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has insisted that he will only allow the Nordic pair to enter if they change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists.
Stoltenberg said “we hope to make progress” on the issue in Madrid.
Diplomats and leaders from the three countries have held a flurry of talks in an attempt to break the impasse. The three countries’ leaders are due to meet in Madrid alongside Stoltenberg on Tuesday.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper that negotiations with Turkey had “progressed” and that “something positive” might happen in Madrid, but “it can also take longer.”
The Turkish leader showed no sign of backing down.
“We don’t want empty words. We want results,” Erdogan said Tuesday before leaving Ankara for Spain.
Jamie Shea, a former senior NATO official who is an associate at the Chatham House think tank, said the Madrid meeting, with national leaders present in the media glare, “is the moment of maximum pressure” for compromise.
“It’s either at Madrid or it’s likely to go on for a long while,” he said.
Ending the deadlock over Sweden and Finland would allow NATO leaders to focus on their key issue: an increasingly unpredictable and aggressive Russia.
A Russian missile strike Monday on a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was a grim reminder of the war’s horrors. Some saw the timing, as Group of Seven leaders met in Germany and just ahead of NATO, as a message from Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is due to address NATO leaders by video on Wednesday, called the strike on the mall a “terrorist” act.
Stoltenberg said Monday that NATO allies will agree at the summit to increase the strength of the alliance’s rapid reaction force nearly eightfold, from 40,000 to 300,000 troops. The troops will be based in their home nations, but dedicated to specific countries on NATO’s eastern flank, where the alliance plans to build up stocks of equipment and ammunition.
Beneath the surface, there are tensions within NATO over how the war will end and what, if any, concessions Ukraine should make to end the fighting.
There are also differences on how hard a line to take on China in NATO’s new Strategic Concept — its once-a-decade set of priorities and goals. The last document, published in 2010, didn’t mention China at all.
The new concept is expected to set out NATO’s approach to the growing economic and military reach of China, and the rising importance and power of the Indo-Pacific region. For the first time, the leaders of Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand are attending the summit as guests.
Some European members are wary of the tough US line on Beijing and don’t want China cast as an opponent alongside Russia.
Stoltenberg said last week that “we don’t regard China as an adversary,” but added that it “poses some challenges to our values, to our interests, to our security.”

Armed robbers raid top international art fair in Netherlands

Armed robbers raid top international art fair in Netherlands
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Armed robbers raid top international art fair in Netherlands

Armed robbers raid top international art fair in Netherlands
  • Dramatic images on social media showed four smartly dressed suspects carrying out the raid
  • Police are investigating a possible armed robbery of the TEFAF in Maastricht
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Armed robbers raided one of the world’s leading art fairs in the Dutch city of Maastricht on Tuesday, police said, with video showing them smashing a display case using a sledgehammer.
Dramatic images on social media showed four smartly dressed suspects carrying out the raid and threatening people with what appeared to be handguns at The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) in the southwestern city.
Police said they had arrested two people and were searching for the others.
“Police are investigating a possible armed robbery of the TEFAF in Maastricht. Four suspects are believed to be involved. They are now searched for by multiple units,” Limburg province police said on Twitter.
The police said they had closed a number of nearby roads and a major road tunnel as they hunted the suspects.
Dutch media said the display case targeted by the robbers contained items from a London jeweller.
TEFAF is one of the biggest art fairs in Europe and regularly draws tens of thousands of visitors.
It has been running for more than 30 years and was returning this year after a break during the Covid pandemic.
Videos showed the four men wearing an apparent disguise of flat caps and glasses smashing their way into a jewelry case.
Two of the men brandished what appeared to be weapons at a bystander, who tried to intervene using a large glass vase full of flowers.
Pictures on social media showed a shattered glass case at the exhibition.
One visitor, Jos Stassen, told Dutch public broadcaster NOS that he had gone to the exhibition on Tuesday to look at the art in peace.
“Normally it is very quiet... serene, but now I suddenly heard a lot of noise and I turn around and suddenly saw those men,” NOS quoted him as saying.
“One started beating and the others kept people away, scared everyone. I also saw a weapon. It went very fast and it lasted a very short time, but I’m still shaking a little bit.”
The phrase “Peaky Blinders” began trending on social media in the Netherlands following the raid because the caps worn by the suspects resemble those in a British historical crime drama of the same name.
It is not the first time the TEFAF fair has been targeted by criminals.
A ring and a diamond necklace worth 860,000 euros ($1.2 million at the time) belonging to a London jeweller were stolen at the exhibition in 2011.

Topics: Netherland Maastricht armed robbers The European Fine Art Fair

Related

British Museum, TEFAF team up to restore glass artifacts damaged in Beirut explosion
Lifestyle
British Museum, TEFAF team up to restore glass artifacts damaged in Beirut explosion
Europol says criminal gang broken up in the Netherlands
World
Europol says criminal gang broken up in the Netherlands

Greek police using migrants in roundup operations, investigation finds

Greek police using migrants in roundup operations, investigation finds
Updated 28 June 2022
Arab News

Greek police using migrants in roundup operations, investigation finds

Greek police using migrants in roundup operations, investigation finds
  • Asylum seekers promised shelter for taking part in violent deportations, The Guardian reports
Updated 28 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Greek police are coercing asylum seekers into violently pushing back fellow migrants under the promise of temporary shelter, The Guardian reported.
In a joint investigation by the newspaper, together with Le Monde, Der Spiegel, ARD Report Munchen and Lighthouse Reports, evidence was obtained of operations launched by Greek police to transport migrants back to Turkey using threats and violence.
A group of six migrants hailing from Syria and Morocco said that they were recruited by a Syrian national living in a Greek police station. In return for taking part in anti-migrant operations and moving fellow migrants back to Turkey, they were promised police permission to stay for a month in Greece.
Local residents in Greek border villages confirmed that some migrants in the area work for the police, while two Greek officers confirmed the use of migrants in pushback operations.
One of the migrants used by police as part of the larger operation, Bassel, said that he spent three months in a cell before police used his English language skills to blackmail him.
Police threatened him with human smuggling charges and prison time unless he helped them push back other migrants crossing into Greece from Turkey.
“This work is very dangerous, also because of the enmity between the Greeks and the Turks,” he said.
Bassel has since been released and has left the country.
He described his traumatic ordeal as the “stage of slavery.”
Three other Syrians who were detained at a Greek border town said that they had paid $5,300 to be smuggled into the country from Turkey.
Upon arrival, however, they were threatened by a Syrian national into aiding police with violent roundup operations.
One of the Syrians was warned that he would  “vanish” if he returned to Istanbul.

Topics: migrants Greece

Related

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth
Offbeat
Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth
Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation
Middle-East
Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation

Russia offensive will end when Ukraine surrenders: Kremlin

Russia offensive will end when Ukraine surrenders: Kremlin
The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia would halt its offensive as soon as Ukraine surrenders. (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2022
AFP

Russia offensive will end when Ukraine surrenders: Kremlin

Russia offensive will end when Ukraine surrenders: Kremlin
  • “The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of today,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Updated 28 June 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia would halt its offensive as soon as Ukraine surrenders, urging Kyiv to order its troops to lay down their arms.
“The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of today,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“An order for the nationalist units to lay down their arms is necessary,” he said, adding Kyiv had to fulfil a list of Moscow’s demands.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged world powers to do their utmost to help end Russia’s intervention by the end of the year.
He also said the time had not yet come to hold talks with Russia, as Kyiv is seeking to consolidate its positions, France said.
Asked to comment on Zelensky’s statements, Peskov said: “We are guided by the statements of our president — the special military operation is going according to plan and achieving its goals.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically

G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
Updated 28 June 2022
AP

G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically

G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
  • Leaders also agree on a ban on imports of Russian gold and to step up aid to countries hit with food shortages
Updated 28 June 2022
AP

ELMAU, Germany: Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies struck a united stance to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” as Russia’s invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.

The final statement Tuesday from the Group of Seven summit in Germany underlined their intent to impose “severe and immediate economic costs” on Russia. It left out key details on how the fossil fuel price caps would work in practice, setting up more discussion in the weeks ahead to “explore” measures to bar imports of Russian oil above a certain level.

That would hit a key Russian source of income and, in theory, help relieve the energy price spikes and inflation afflicting the global economy as a result of the war.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to our unprecedented coordination on sanctions for as long as necessary, acting in unison at every stage,” the leaders said.

Leaders also agreed on a ban on imports of Russian gold and to step up aid to countries hit with food shortages by the blockage on Ukraine grain shipments through the Black Sea.

The price cap would in theory work by barring service provides such as shippers or insurers from dealing with oil priced above a fixed level. That could work because the service providers are mostly located in the European Union or the UK and thus within reach of sanctions. To be effective, however, it would have to involve as many consuming countries as possible, in particular India, where refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil shunned by Western traders. Details on how the proposal would be implemented were left for continuing talks in coming weeks.

Before the summit’s close, leaders joined in condemning what they called the “abominable” Russian attack on a shopping mall in the town of Kremechuk, calling it a war crime and vowing that President Vladimir Putin and others involved “will be held to account.”

The leaders of the US, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Canada and Japan on Monday pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” after conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The summit host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said he “once again very emphatically set out the situation as Ukraine currently sees it.” Zelensky’s address came hours before Ukrainian officials reported a deadly Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk.

From the secluded Schloss Elmau hotel in the Bavarian Alps, the G-7 leaders will move to Madrid for a summit of NATO leaders, where fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will again dominate the agenda. All G-7 members other than Japan are NATO members, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to Madrid.

Zelensky has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of a war that is contributing to soaring energy costs and price hikes on essential goods around the globe. The G-7 has sought to assuage those concerns.

While the group’s annual gathering has been dominated by Ukraine and by the war’s knock-on effects, such as the challenge to food supplies in parts of the world caused by the interruption of Ukrainian grain exports, Scholz has been keen to show that the G-7 also can move ahead on pre-war priorities.

Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new ‘climate club’ for nations that want to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming.

The move, championed by Scholz, will see countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared with pre-industrial times.

Countries that are part of the club will try to harmonize their measures in such a way that they are comparable and avoid members imposing climate-related tariffs on each others’ imports.

Speaking at the end of the three-day summit in Elmau, Germany, Scholz said the aim was to “ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage.”

He said details of the planned climate club would be finalized this year.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict G7

Related

Biden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war video
World
Biden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war
G7: We will stand with Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’
World
G7: We will stand with Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

Latest updates

Taliban organize first loya jirga since last year’s takeover of Afghanistan
Taliban organize first loya jirga since last year’s takeover of Afghanistan
Jazan governor attends signing ceremony for improved services for Saudi Autism Society
Jazan governor attends signing ceremony for improved services for Saudi Autism Society
Travel bookings in Saudi Arabia exceed pre-pandemic levels by 28% in June
Travel bookings in Saudi Arabia exceed pre-pandemic levels by 28% in June
China In-Focus — Asian giant issues new oil import quotas for private refineries; Sinopec produces first biojet fuel
China In-Focus — Asian giant issues new oil import quotas for private refineries; Sinopec produces first biojet fuel
Saudi BNPL platform Tamara expands to UAE
Saudi BNPL platform Tamara expands to UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.