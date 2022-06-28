Pathways launched to develop, improve buildings for Education Ministry  

RIYADH: TBC Building Development Company, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund, has launched four pathways to develop and improve buildings for the Ministry of Education.
The first three are for building projects and maintaining, cleaning, restoring, and rehabilitating buildings. The fourth is for furnishing and advisory services. All of them are integrated and planned to cover the Kingdom’s regions.
The first focuses on developing school buildings, multi-use halls, guard housing, canteens, rooms, shaded yards, and other facilities. The project started in 2018, with more than 1,125 school buildings completed.
The second provides maintenance and cleaning services for schools and administrative facilities. The provision of services expanded in 2020, assisting 1.6 million students and 7,137 schools and administrative buildings. It focuses on improving the quality of buildings and adopting digital technologies to provide an efficient educational environment for students.
In the third, the company provides services for the restoration, rehabilitation, emergency maintenance, and enhancements of schools and administrative facilities. The company prepared virtual learning tools for 1,445 schools and 197,000 students during the pandemic.
The fourth features furnishing, maintenance, and advisory services. It aims to support projects and provide solutions for them. Schools and offices have been equipped with supplies for the past three years and services have reached more than 6,300 schools and administrative buildings, creating the proper educational environment for 1.8 million students.
The company launched in 2013 as a government firm owned by the PIF.
It specializes in project management, supervising educational building projects, and the administrative facilities of the Ministry of Education. The company inspects and completes different programs including 628 educational facilities and serves more than 289,000 students in Saudi Arabia.