World Bank approves $500m loan for emergency food security project in Egypt
The loan to help Egypt ensure an uninterrupted supply of bread as the country faces food security concerns. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The World Bank has approved a $500-million loan to help Egypt ensure an uninterrupted supply of bread as the country faces food security concerns amid rising prices and supply disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“This project supports the government’s strong commitment to ensuring that the needs of citizens continue to be met even amid a very challenging global context caused by concomitant crises such as COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine,” said Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, in a press statement.

The loan given under the Emergency Food Security and Resilience Support Project will help Egypt finance the public procurement of imported wheat. This would be equivalent to one month of supply for the Bread Subsidy Program which supports around 70 million low-income Egyptians, including 31 million people who live under the national poverty line, said a press release.

Bread is a staple in Egypt and the World Bank said this new project will link wheat imports to direct assistance to the poor and vulnerable population through Egypt’s Bread Subsidy Program.

“As always we are keen to continuously support Egypt in overcoming obstacles to its ambitious sustainable development plans and to further enable the country to pave the way for a prosperous and productive future for all its citizens,” said Marina Wes, World Bank country director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti. 

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s energy, water and hydrogen subsidiary ENOWA has partnered with Extreme E to introduce green hydrogen power to their global sustainable racing series. 

This development comes on the heels of the announcement that NEOM became the title partner of the McLaren Formula E and Extreme E racing teams under the banner of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, according to a statement. 

NEOM has partnered with McLaren Racing to drive innovation and talent development in electric motorsport.

With the partnership, Extreme E and ENOWA aim to implement innovative green hydrogen-based technologies.

ENOWA will play a part on the scientific advisory board of Extreme E and together both parties will develop educational programs to young generations about climate positive solutions.

“Our partnership is aimed toward both creating visibility to the most urgent problems the planet is facing but at the same time demonstrating solutions that deliver meaningful impact,” ENOWA CEO said. 

“Together we can accelerate innovations in clean technologies powered by green hydrogen, contributing to hydrogen mobility markets and the future of global decarbonization,” Peter Terium added. 

At the Season 2 opener of Extreme E in NEOM in February 2022, the series revealed its plans to launch an off-road hydrogen Championship in 2024. 

Named Extreme H, the championship will sit alongside Extreme E, its existing electric racing series, and will be a world-first for motorsport. 

Development for the Extreme H vehicle is already underway, with the aim being the launch of a prototype in early 2023.

Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati property development company Damac has awarded a $168.2 million construction contract for the Costa Brava cluster within its Damac Lagoons development to Pivot Engineering and General Contracting Co., MEED reported.

According to the report, the scope of work under this contract includes the construction of 976 townhouses for the project.

It was in November 2021 that the development works of the Damac Lagoons Project began in the inland Dubailand area.

The project also includes villas, townhouses, artificial beaches, and community facilities. Damac Lagoons Project which spans 45 million square feet also includes clusters named Venice, Morocco, Nice, Malta, Andalucia and Portofino.

Pivot Engineering and General Contracting Co. is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and it has been working in the region for 44 years, according to the company website. 

Updated 29 June 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 29 June 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has approved the Companies system, the Real Estate Brokerage system and the Regulatory Framework for Public Transport Projects.

The new corporate system gives greater flexibility to companies operating in the Kingdom, as this system will support the legislative and structural reform packages in the Saudi economy. 

It will also enhance the diversity and strength of the local market, and raise the level of competitiveness of the Saudi investment environment.

The Saudi Cabinet said that the International Monetary Fund's estimates of economic growth in the Kingdom reflect the country's efforts and economic reforms. 

It also stressed the importance of securing energy supplies, economic development and addressing the challenges of climate change to ensure the growth and prosperity of countries.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Cabinet is discussing with Azerbaijan and Brazil cooperation agreements in the field of energy.

Updated 29 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 29 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices treaded water on Wednesday, with lower US Treasury yields lending support, as bullion struggled to break out of range-bound trading.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,821.53 per ounce by 0550 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.1 percent at $1,822.10. 

Silver dips

Spot silver dipped 0.1 percent to $20.81 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.9 percent to $918.32. 

Palladium gained 2 percent to $1,911.72.

Wheat up, corn down

Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Wednesday, lifted by signs of improving demand and bargain-buying after three straight sessions of losses pushed the contract to its lowest since February.

Corn and soybeans edged lower.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.53 percent to $9.41 a bushel.

Corn fell 0.38 percent to $6.56-3/4 a bushel and soybeans edged down 0.5 percent to $14.55-1/4 a bushel.

Copper down

Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, as downbeat US consumer confidence data and prospects of rapid rate hikes to control a surge in inflation fanned fears of a global economic slowdown, impacting metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6 percent at $8,314 a ton, as of 0702 GMT.

Prices of the metal, which are used as a gauge of economic health by investors, have fallen 23 percent since scaling a peak of $10,845 in March.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading down 0.9 percent to $9,466.07 a ton.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated 29 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 29 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development, also known as SFD, has kicked off development projects in Mauritania by providing a $100 million soft development loan for a water project in Kiffa. 

The project includes a 250 km water network that reaches 90 villages and serves more than 20 percent of residents of Mauritania. 

It is expected to help provide clean water to the community, minimize the risks of water-related diseases, and achieve water security for people in Kiffa. 

The SFD delegation to Mauritiana, headed by its CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, also inaugurated the Nouakchott Water Distribution Network Project, which SFD co-financed with a total of $25.33 million. 

The Nouakchott Water Distribution Network Project covers 208 kilometers of water pipelines and serves more than 20,000 homes. 

The delegation also launched the SFD-funded dialysis center project in Nouakchott. 

The project, worth $10 million and funded by a grant from the Kingdom, aims to increase access to health care and upgrade services by expanding the hospital capacity, including equipping a dialysis center with 16 units in Nouakchott.

“These projects will positively impact the social and economic development of our sister country, Mauritania. They provide the necessary support for basic services, promoting positive opportunities for Mauritanian people to meet their daily needs to improve their social and economic level,” said Al-Marshad. 

SFD’s delegation also inaugurated the new campus project in Nouakchott. The $30 million project includes the construction of university buildings and a university mosque, along with providing accommodations facilities. 

