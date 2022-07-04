You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI, the main benchmark index, fell 0.5 percent to 11,464 on Sunday. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r7pgg

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended their first trading session of July in red, extending losses after an 11-percent decline in June due to fears over inflation and recession.

TASI, the main benchmark index, fell 0.5 percent to 11,464 on Sunday and the parallel market, Nomu, shed 2.3 percent to 21,082.

Oman’s stock exchange declined 0.3 percent in line with Saudi Arabia.

However, the Bahraini bourse led the gains in the region as it advanced by 1.4 percent, followed by Kuwait and Qatar, up 1 and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 lost as much as 2.4 percent.

In the oil market, Brent crude futures rose slightly to $112.16 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $108.82 a barrel by 8:59 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news

The Saudi British Bank, or SABB, appointed Yasser Ali Al-Barrak as its new CEO for corporate and institutional banking

SABB’s board of directors proposed a dividend distribution of SR1.13 billion ($301 million) in total, or SR0.55 per share, for the first half of 2022

Al-Khaleej Training and Education Co. entered into a non-binding agreement to potentially acquire 51 percent of Al-Minhaj Private Schools Co.

Ayyan Investment Co. named Faisal Al-Qahtani chairman of the board and Abdul Aziz Al Shaikh vice-chairman

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co.’s rights issue was 78 percent subscribed, generating SR120 million in proceeds

Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology appointed Lulua Bakr to replace audit committee chairman Abdulwahab Al-Butairi following his resignation

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.'s health insurance contract with Bupa Arabia was renewed for one year starting July 4

Calendar

July 4, 2022

Launch of single-stock futures trading on Tadawul

July 7, 2022

Saudi Exchange will close for the Eid Al Adha holidays and resume trading on July 13

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares Stock Market

Related

TASI ends lower, expanding June losses: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends lower, expanding June losses: Closing bell
GCC stocks down for second straight month in June amid recession fears
Business & Economy
GCC stocks down for second straight month in June amid recession fears

Dubai fintech YAP raises $41m to expand footprint, eyes Saudi market among others

Dubai fintech YAP raises $41m to expand footprint, eyes Saudi market among others
Updated 17 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Dubai fintech YAP raises $41m to expand footprint, eyes Saudi market among others

Dubai fintech YAP raises $41m to expand footprint, eyes Saudi market among others
Updated 17 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: The UAE’s fintech YAP, a leading digital banking platform, has raised $41 million in a funding round led by Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira Capital, Abu Dawood Group, Astra Group and Audacia Capital.

The company plans to complete series A funding by the end of the year and use the funds to expand its regional footprint, it said in a statement.

It recently partnered with Bank AlJazira to launch its consumer and business banking platforms in Saudi Arabia.

“There is incredible demand for fintech products in the region, and we are well placed to be a market leader to address these needs,” said Marwan Hachem, co-founder and group CEO of YAP, in the statement.

Marwan Hachem, co-founder and group CEO of YAP (Supplied)

The company has also received regulatory approval in Pakistan and Ghana to offer similar services and plans to soon launch in Egypt.

YAP offers users a simple interface with a complete view of consumer spending analytics and easy ways to transfer money and pay bills.

With no minimum balance required, the app also provides customers with real-time notifications of purchases, withdrawals, and transfers.

YAP’s product development pipeline includes a new multicurrency offering, products for children and households, equity trading, loans and buy-now-pay-later options through the YAP Store, the YAP Financial Marketplace, and the YAP Hub.

“The momentum and growth we have seen since our launch validate the need for the YAP platform throughout the region. We look forward to expanding into new markets and enhancing our offering in the months ahead with these investments,” Anas Zaidan, co-founder and managing director of YAP, said in the statement.

Since its launch in 2021, the platform has provided over 130,000 users with an extensive database of resources at their fingertips to become expert money managers.

Topics: fintech Saudi funding

Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fear; Algeria’s oil, gas earnings climb; Planned strike could cut Norwegian gas output

Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fear; Algeria’s oil, gas earnings climb; Planned strike could cut Norwegian gas output
Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fear; Algeria’s oil, gas earnings climb; Planned strike could cut Norwegian gas output

Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fear; Algeria’s oil, gas earnings climb; Planned strike could cut Norwegian gas output
Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday, paring gains from the previous session, as fears of a global recession weighed on the market even as supply remains tight amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.

Brent crude futures for September slipped 36 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $111.27 a barrel at 0300 GMT, having jumped 2.4 percent on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery dropped 34 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $108.09 a barrel, after climbing 2.5 percent on Friday.

Algeria’s oil, gas earnings up 70 percent in first five months of 2022

Algeria’s oil and gas earnings are up 70 percent and have reached $21.5 billion in the five first months of 2022, compared to $12.6 billion in the same period last year, an executive at state oil and gas producer Sonatrach told reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sonatrach’s CEO, Tewfik Hakkar told reporters on Sunday that the country is negotiating with all its clients to review gas prices. 

Hakkar added that the review of the prices is not targeting a single company or country.

Norway strike could cut gas output by 13 percent next week

A planned strike next week by Norwegian energy sector workers could cut the country’s gas output by 292,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 13 percent of output, employers’ group the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said on Sunday.

Oil output could be cut by 130,000 barrels per day, NOG added, corresponding to around 6.5 percent of Norway’s production, according to a Reuters calculation.

The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes at a time of high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe particularly tight after Russian export cutbacks.

Members of the Lederne labor union, who make up around 15 percent of the country’s offshore petroleum workers, on Thursday voted down a proposed wage agreement that had been negotiated by companies and union leaders.

As a result, they plan to begin a strike at three offshore fields on July 5, and to add three more fields the following day unless a solution is found.

A seventh field, Tyrihans, will have to shut down because its output is processed from the nearby Kristin field, which will shut down.

The parties have been talking, but no progress has been made.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil output OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Oil Updates — Crude prices fall amid build in US fuel product inventories; Ecuador’s Oriente crude exports suspended
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices fall amid build in US fuel product inventories; Ecuador’s Oriente crude exports suspended

GCC stocks down for second straight month in June amid recession fears

GCC stocks down for second straight month in June amid recession fears
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

GCC stocks down for second straight month in June amid recession fears

GCC stocks down for second straight month in June amid recession fears
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Stock exchanges in the Gulf Cooperation Council states logged their second straight monthly decline in June as fears over inflation and recession rattled investors.

MSCI GCC Index, which captures the performance of indexes across the region, was down 9 percent as it exited its worst month so far this year, a report by Kamco Invest revealed.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia posted the biggest drop of nearly 11 percent, followed by Abu Dhabi and Qatar with declines of 6.8 and 5.6 percent, respectively.

The Omani benchmark index bucked the trend to close slightly higher, securing a 0.2-percent gain.

This happened amid worries about rising inflation and interest rate hikes as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

That said, the aggregate index is up 2.8 percent in terms of year-to-date gains, having performed four straight months in the green before dropping in May.

Topics: GCC stock shares TASI Tadawul

Related

TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears
Business & Economy
TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears
TASI ends lower, expanding June losses: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends lower, expanding June losses: Closing bell

REVIEW: Circlys - saving platform

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 July 2022
Nada Hameed

REVIEW: Circlys - saving platform

Photo/Supplied
  • Eligible members must have accounts documented through the national information center “Nafath,” have a fixed income and a Saudi bank account
Updated 03 July 2022
Nada Hameed

Many people when they have a certain income worry about having a proper amount of savings in their bank accounts.

Saving is known to be one of the best steps toward a healthy financial status and there are many ways to go about it.

One example is Circlys, an official Saudi closed joint-stock company, headquartered in Riyadh and specializing in financial technology.

It is a certified cooperative saving application provided for customers in Saudi Arabia under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Investment.

Eligible members must have accounts documented through the national information center “Nafath,” have a fixed income and a Saudi bank account. Every subscriber must sign a claim in case of defaulting and to guarantee their rights.

Circlys offers different saving opportunities throughout the year with durations varying between six and 12 months. Monthly shares start at SR500. Subscribers can choose the month they would like to receive the sum they register to get, and payments from each subscriber are deducted based on their salary period. Amounts will be received within three days after the salary receiving date.

The idea of the saving platform is inspired by a common saving concept in the Arab region called “Jamea’a,” where a group of three or more individuals agrees on saving the same amount of money in turns, provided that each individual pays the agreed-upon amount in the specified time. It is not permissible to breach the deadline or evade payment.

With a 4.7 rating by users, the savings platform has more than 180,000 beneficiaries and 10,000 saving circles. The phone app is available in English and Arabic on Android and iOS. For more information, visit circlys.com

Topics: Circlys Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Photo/Supplied
Art & Culture
REVIEW: Adar Art Hub
Photo/Supplied
Science & Technology
Review: Prequel - Photo & Video Editor

Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients

Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients
Updated 03 July 2022
Reuters

Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients

Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients
  • Algeria’s oil and gas earnings are up 70 percent and have reached $21.5 billion in the five first months of 2022
Updated 03 July 2022
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algeria is negotiating with all its clients to review gas prices, state oil and gas producer Sonatrach’s CEO, Tewfik Hakkar, told reporters on Sunday.

Hakkar added that the review of the prices is not targeting a single company or country.

The statement comes almost a week after Spain began re-exporting gas to Morocco in reverse flow via the Gazoduc Maghreb-Europe pipeline, marking the first direct flow of piped gas from Europe to Africa.

Spain and Morocco agreed earlier this year to consider using the GME pipeline for reverse flow to the North African country with the gas to be sourced from the global LNG market.

On Nov. 1, Algeria, which has cut off diplomatic ties with Morocco, stopped supplying natural gas to its neighboring country through the GME pipeline.

Algeria is now supplying Spain using the Medgaz undersea pipeline with an annual capacity of 8 billion cubic meters, which does not go through Morocco.

Earnings up

Algeria’s oil and gas earnings are up 70 percent and have reached $21.5 billion in the five first months of 2022, compared to $12.6 billion in the same period last year, an executive at state oil and gas producer Sonatrach told reporters on Sunday.

Along with gas, Algeria is a large oil producer with 12.2 billion barrels of proven oil reserves. The country exports 540,000 barrels per day of its total production of about 1.1 million bpd. All proven oil reserves are held onshore, though offshore exploration is in the early stages.

Topics: Sonatrach Algeria oil prices

Related

MENA Project Tracker: Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Eni cancel work on $500m pipeline project
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker: Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Eni cancel work on $500m pipeline project
Eni and Algeria’s Sonatrach sign $1.4bn oil deal
Business & Economy
Eni and Algeria’s Sonatrach sign $1.4bn oil deal

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Bus falls into deep gorge in northern India, killing 16
Bus falls into deep gorge in northern India, killing 16
Dubai fintech YAP raises $41m to expand footprint, eyes Saudi market among others
Dubai fintech YAP raises $41m to expand footprint, eyes Saudi market among others
Newcastle’s Sven Botman idolizes Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk
Newcastle’s Sven Botman idolizes Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk
Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fear; Algeria’s oil, gas earnings climb; Planned strike could cut Norwegian gas output
Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fear; Algeria’s oil, gas earnings climb; Planned strike could cut Norwegian gas output

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.