TASI falls to its lowest level in 2022 as fear grips the market: Opening bell

TASI falls to its lowest level in 2022 as fear grips the market: Opening bell
(Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls to its lowest level in 2022 as fear grips the market: Opening bell

TASI falls to its lowest level in 2022 as fear grips the market: Opening bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, fell 0.77 percent to 11,257, its lowest level at the opening bell in 2022 amid rising investor concerns of a possible global recession.

This was also weighed down by a 3.01 percent slump in Saudi Tadawul Group and a 1.31 percent decline in Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market.

Chemicals maker Petro Rabigh slid 1.62 percent, while Advanced Petrochemical Co. shed 1.52 percent, after reporting a 37 percent decline in profit for the first half of 2022, hit by raw material costs.

In the banking sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi dropped 0.50 percent, while the Saudi National Bank declined 0.45 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, lost 0.73 percent of its share price.

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, gained 2.94 percent to lead the gainer, following the completion of its SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) sukuk offering.

This was followed by Tanmiah Food Co. gaining 2.33 percent, following its agreement to sell two subsidiaries to US Tyson for SR262.6 million.

The parallel market, Nomu, started Wednesday’s session flat, reaching 21,140 points.

In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $101.33 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $105.15 per barrel as of 10:27 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

US food company Tyson to buy Tanmiah subsidiaries' stakes for $70m

US food company Tyson to buy Tanmiah subsidiaries’ stakes for $70m
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

US food company Tyson to buy Tanmiah subsidiaries’ stakes for $70m

US food company Tyson to buy Tanmiah subsidiaries’ stakes for $70m
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tyson International Holding Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York-listed Tyson Foods, has reached an agreement to acquire equity stakes in two of Tanmiah Food Co.’s subsidiaries for SR262.6 million ($70 million).

Tyson will acquire 15 percent of shares in Agricultural Development Co. and 60 percent of shares in Supreme Foods Processing Co., according to a bourse filing.

In partnership with Tyson, Tanmiah will double its production capacity and develop new halal products for the international market, expanding its product portfolio and enhancing its supply chain and procurement processes.

The agreement with Tyson will also strengthen and boost the Tanmiah brand in the Gulf Cooperation Council and other regions.

With SR20 million in registered capital, Agricultural Development Co. rears and produces broilers, feed mills, and operates hatcheries. It also raises fresh chicken.

Supreme Food Processing Co. produces pre-prepared chicken and beef products. It has a registered capital of SR8.6 million.

Topics: US food Saudi stake sell

Advanced Polyolefins secures $1.6bn loans for 3 plants at Jubail Industrial City

Advanced Polyolefins secures $1.6bn loans for 3 plants at Jubail Industrial City
Updated 41 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Advanced Polyolefins secures $1.6bn loans for 3 plants at Jubail Industrial City

Advanced Polyolefins secures $1.6bn loans for 3 plants at Jubail Industrial City
Updated 41 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Advanced Polyolefins Industry Co., a unit of Saudi-listed Advanced Petrochemical, has secured loans worth SR6.1 billion ($1.6 billion) to finance the construction of three plants at Jubail Industrial City II in Saudi Arabia.

The Shariah-compliant facility deals are repayable in 22 installments until November 2035, while SR956 million of the amount is payable by May 2026, a bourse filing revealed.

The company said the proceeds will be used to set up three plants for propane dehydrogenation, polypropylene, and isopropanol, with a capacity to produce 843,000, 800,000, and 70,000 tons per annum, respectively.

Alinma Bank, Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp., Arab National Bank, and the Saudi National Bank were among the financing entities for the facilities. 

Topics: loan suadi sharia-compliant

Saudi-listed shipping firm Bahri closes $1.04bn sukuk issuance

Saudi-listed shipping firm Bahri closes $1.04bn sukuk issuance
Updated 57 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed shipping firm Bahri closes $1.04bn sukuk issuance

Saudi-listed shipping firm Bahri closes $1.04bn sukuk issuance
Updated 57 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, has completed the issuance of SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) sukuk, denominated in Saudi Riyals and maturing in seven years.

The offering, led by Al Rajhi Capital, HSBC Saudi Arabia, and SNB Capital, started by mid-June, and the settlement was done on July 5, the firm said in a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed company earlier said it will use proceeds to refinance the existing sukuk which will mature this month.

Bahri is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operating a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

 

Topics: Bahri Sukuk Saudi riyal PIF Aramco

OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo dies

OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo dies
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo dies

OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo dies
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo dies at Abuja, Nigeria at an age of 63, Arab News learned.

He will be buried in his home town Yola, a source confirmed.

The news of Barkindo’s death was confirmed by Mele Kyari, managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. 

In a tweet, Kyari described Barkindo’s departure as a great loss to his immediate family, NNPC Nigeria, OPEC and the global energy community.

A few hours before his death, Barkindo was honored by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house.

During the honoring ceremony, Buhari described Barkindo as a worthy ambassador of the country, and lauded his efforts as the secretary general of OPEC for six years.

“You have indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country. We are proud of your achievements before and during your appointment at OPEC and the proud legacies you will leave behind,” said Buhari, during the honoring event. 

Barkindo’s unexpected demise came at a time when he was expected to complete his tenure as the OPEC secretary-general on July 31. 

A few days back, it has been reported that Barkindo will join the Atlantic Council as a distinguished fellow in the Global Energy Center after his term at the OPEC. 

In his career which spanned over four decades, Barkindo has worked as NNPC’s International Investments head, president of Duke oil, CEO of NNPC, etc. 

From 1986 to 2010, Barkindo was the Nigerian Delegate to OPEC Ministerial Conferences. He became the secretary-general of OPEC on Aug. 01, 2016, and continued in that position until his death. 

 

Saudi authorities taking steps to prevent artificial price hike, says minister

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi. (Supplied)
Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi. (Supplied)
Updated 06 July 2022
Deema A-Khudair

Saudi authorities taking steps to prevent artificial price hike, says minister

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi. (Supplied)
  • After 13 months — specifically March 2021 — there were growing signs of economic recovery, Al-Qasabi said, but warning that there was an increase in demand versus supply
Updated 06 July 2022
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: Major events including the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine have caused price hikes around the world, Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi said in a periodic government communication conference on Tuesday.

The press conference discussed four key areas: Global events that led to price increases, the Saudi leadership’s guidance to address the effects of the hikes, repercussions of global events on prices, as well as a question and answer segment.

“Let us rewind two years and a half back to February 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic was an economic, social and mental tsunami. It was the biggest economic crisis in the world,” Al-Qasabi said.

“This pandemic affected the whole world all at once, and suddenly without any warning. We are still suffering from its effects,” he added.

“We stayed in the pandemic for 13 months, and after that, it was the beginning of recovery.”

After 13 months — specifically March 2021 — there were growing signs of economic recovery, Al-Qasabi said, but warning that there was an increase in demand versus supply.

“The demand was more than the supply, and this causes an imbalance in the market, when the demand exceeds the supply. Of course, the result will be that prices have risen,” he added.

Al-Qasabi pointed to the Suez Canal obstruction in March 2021 as another event that added to global economic woes.

“We saw the blockage of the navigational movement and the cessation of the navigational movement in the Suez Canal, then after three months — in July 2021 — the second variant of the virus appeared and imposed a curfew again, which caused the closure of some ports and some cities,” he said.

In February 2022, the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. The minister said that the war affected transportation, too.

“We had a crisis between Russia and Ukraine, and we still do not know how long this crisis will last. These events combined, overlapped and completed, leading to a crisis in transportation and supply chains,” he said.

The transportation and supply chain crisis includes the disruption of some transportation ports, such as the main port of Shanghai, a sixfold increase in the cost of transportation, as well as surging freight insurance rates.

Al-Qasabi hailed King Salman’s royal order on Monday that approved the allocation of SR20 billion ($5.32 billion) to help citizens mitigate the impacts of rising global prices.

Half of the allocated money will go to social insurance beneficiaries and the Citizen Account Program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Commerce Ministry price hike

