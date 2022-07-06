Desert Technologies inaugurates photovoltaic plant to generate 500kW power

You are here

Located in AlJomaih, the second industrial city of Riyadh, the solar plant will cover over 70 percent of the facility’s energy requirements in its initial phase.
Located in AlJomaih, the second industrial city of Riyadh, the solar plant will cover over 70 percent of the facility's energy requirements in its initial phase.
RIYADH: Jeddah-based Desert Technologies Investment Co. and AlJomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Co. have inaugurated a 500kW-photovoltaic plant.

JOSLOC is part of AlJomaih Holding Group that installed 1,276 solar panels from the Desert Technologies Industries factory, according to Solar Quarter. 

Located in AlJomaih, the second industrial city of Riyadh, the solar plant will cover over 70 percent of the facility’s energy requirements in its initial phase, Saher Hashem, CEO of JOSLOC, said. 

“The new solar energy project has proven that AlJomaih and Shell are moving toward expanding solar energy solutions, which contributes to saving energy and preserving the environment by reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions and promoting a green economy,” he added. 

“This is in line with the Kingdom’s orientations and the goals of Vision 2030 aimed at enabling the renewable energy sector to effectively contribute to the national energy mix,” Hashem said.

Topics: solar energy Saudi Arabia

