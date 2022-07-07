Dubai Film and TV Commission launches initiative to support Emirati screenwriters

LONDON: The Dubai Film and TV Commission launched an initiative on Wednesday to support Emirati scriptwriters from across the UAE and abroad to produce scripts for Bollywood.
In partnership with leading Bollywood studios, the initiative “Ticket to Bollywood” is aimed at expanding Emirati talent in film and cinema.
“Bollywood has a special place in the hearts of natives and expats across the region. For decades, Indian culture, from food and fashion to film and song, have interacted with and influenced our own,” Saeed Aljanahi, director of operations at DFTC, said.
“We are delighted to enrich our relationship with greater cultural and creative engagement. This initiative aims to provide Emirati writers a chance to demonstrate their knowledge and appreciation for the industry with their personal touch, while gaining invaluable experience working alongside established writers and directors from one of the world’s biggest filmmaking industries.”
Those interested aged 18 years or older can register their interest, experience and portfolio via the DFTC website
Shortlisted applicants will then be asked to submit a story exploring topics of their choosing within drama, action, thriller or romance genres.
A panel of film industry experts will vet the submissions before selecting a number of outstanding writers to develop a feature-length script for the participating Bollywood studios.
The program builds upon the UAE and India’s long-standing relationship, which is marked by decades of cultural and social exchange.
Bollywood blockbusters like ‘“Happy New Year,” “Raees,” “Laxmmi Bomb” were filmed over the years in Dubai, many of which have also been enjoyed by local Arabic-speaking audiences.
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: AlUla has been garnering a growing reputation among regional and international filmmakers as a premier location because of its enchanting natural landscapes, incentives and expanding infrastructure.
The site’s remarkable range of services has been drawing inevitable comparisons with facilities offered in Hollywood and other production hotspots around the globe.
In 2020, the Royal Commission for AlUla established Film AlUla to attract and assist international movie and television production houses. The body is led by film commissioner Stephen Strachan, a veteran of the UK industry and a respected producer in the Middle East and North Africa.
Tawfik Al-Zaidi, director of the upcoming film “Norah,” has recognized the potential of the location. He wrote the story for the movie in 2015, drawing from his personal experiences as a struggling artist in the early 2000s before cinemas opened in the Kingdom.
“Since that time (2015), I have always wanted to film the movie in AlUla,” said Al-Zaidi, who is from the Madinah region and has been visiting AlUla since he was nine years old.
The film tells the story of a young girl searching for her voice and an artist looking for his passion, Al-Zaidi told Arab News.
Home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, AlUla has provided the perfect backdrop for several films in the past year. The horror film, “Cello,” written by Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and “Cherry,” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, were both shot in the historic city.
These were followed by “Kandahar,” starring Gerard Butler, which was the first big-budget Hollywood movie to film extensively in AlUla.
Al-Zaidi wanted to take viewers to this magical destination with which he shares a personal connection. “I’m from Madinah, and my family live here so I know this area very well. I know what the mountains look like,” he said.
Al-Zaidi further explained to Arab News what was attractive about the setting: “When you walk around in AlUla, you feel like you’re walking in a complete museum.”
Yaqoob Al-Farhan, one of the film’s actors, said of the character he portrays: “I think anyone who has artistic interests would really see himself in Nader.”
It’s befitting then that Nader’s story is told in a city that Al-Zaidi calls an “artwork on its own.”
“You see the inscriptions on the mountains, how the rocks are formed and their colors. You see that it already has art and when filming in the village, the background is full of mountains. (So) AlUla resembles the story too,” Al-Zaidi said.
Maria Bahrawi, the 16-year-old actor who plays the lead character, Norah, said: “AlUla is a spectacular area, especially for filmmaking. I believe it will develop even more for movie making especially because of its natural scenery, farms, palm trees.”
For the film’s producer Paul Miller, AlUla’s varied and unique landscape is what makes it stand out.
“It has about five different types of deserts within a half an hour drive. Normally, when we’re making a movie which requires a certain landscape, you’re driving hours if not days for different landscapes,” Miller told Arab News.
Besides the stunning landscapes, Film AlUla’s support is an important factor in attracting filmmakers to the city.
Miller said: “There’s a lot of logistical support, with permission and access, and they’ve built a dedicated film resort with 300 apartments for crew, and every day more and more of the infrastructure you need around filmmaking is here,” he said.
“They’re planning to build a studio that will hopefully be ready early to middle of next year. There’s a lot of opportunity here to promote it as a film destination because it’s so extraordinary,” he added.
During his time filming in AlUla, he has seen people come visit the city to learn about its beautiful scenery and how Film AlUla can support them. Once “Kandahar” and “Norah” are released, Miller said, “people, both abroad and here, will really see the potential of AlUla as a premier film destination.”
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Musk has been unable to pin down the percentage of Twitter accounts that are not genuine, which could jeopardize the deal
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
AP
Elon Musk announced he will walk away from his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, leaving the deal on the verge of collapse. The Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board Friday saying he is terminating the acquisition.
But Twitter isn’t accepting Musk’s declaration. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted in response that the board is “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”
Twitter could have pushed for a $1 billion breakup fee that Musk agreed to pay under these circumstances. Instead, it looks ready to fight to complete the deal, which the company’s board has approved and CEO Parag Agrawal has insisted he wants to consummate.
The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter, with Musk — who has more than 100 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
On Friday, shares of Twitter fell 5 percent to $36.81, well below the $54.20 that Musk had offered to pay. Shares of Tesla, meanwhile, climbed 2.5 percent to $752.29.
Musk lawyer Mike Ringler wrote in the letter to Twitter dated Friday that for nearly two months, Musk has sought data to judge the prevalence of “fake or spam” accounts on the social media platform.
“Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information,” the letter said. It also said the information is fundamental to Twitter’s business and financial performance, and it’s needed to finish the merger agreement.
“This is a disaster scenario for Twitter and its board,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Friday in a note to investors. He predicted a long court fight by Twitter to either restore the deal or get a $1 billion breakup fee that was specified in the contract. “From the beginning this was always a head scratcher to go after Twitter at a $44 billion price tag for Musk and never made much sense to the Street, now it ends (for now) in a Twilight Zone ending with Twitter’s Board back against the wall and many on the Street scratching their head around what is next.”
On Thursday, Twitter sought to shed more light on how it counts spam accounts in a briefing with journalists and company executives. Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day. the spam accounts represent well below 5 percent of its active user base each quarter. To calculate how many accounts are malicious spam, Twitter said it reviews “thousands of accounts” sampled at random, using both public and private data such as IP addresses, phone numbers, geolocation and how the account behaves when it is active, to determine whether an account is real.
Last month, Twitter offered Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets, according to multiple reports at the time, though neither the company nor Musk confirmed this. Private data, which isn’t available publicly and thus not in the data “firehose” that was given to Musk, includes IP addresses, phone numbers and location. Twitter said such private data helps avoid misidentifying real accounts as spam.
Ringler also alleged that Twitter broke the agreement when it fired its revenue product leader and general manager of consumers, as well announcing the layoff of one-third of its talent acquisition team. The sale agreement, he wrote, required Twitter to “seek and obtain consent” if it deviated from conducting normal business. Twitter was required to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current business organization,” the letter said.
Musk’s flirtation with buying Twitter appeared to begin in late March. That’s when Twitter has said he contacted members of its board — including co-founder Jack Dorsey — and told them he was buying up shares of the company and interested in either joining the board, taking Twitter private or starting a competitor. Then, on April 4, he revealed in a regulatory filing that he had became the company’s largest shareholder after acquiring a 9 percent stake worth about $3 billion.
At first, Twitter offered Musk a seat on its board. But six days later, Agrawal tweeted that Musk will not be joining the board after all. His bid to buy the company came together quickly after that.
Musk had agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, inserting a “420” marijuana reference into his offer price. He sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase, then strengthened his commitments of more than $7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.
Inside Twitter, Musk’s offer was met with confusion and falling morale, especially after Musk publicly criticized one of Twitter’s top lawyers involved in content-moderation decisions.
As Twitter executives prepared for the deal to move forward, the company instituted a hiring freeze, halted discretionary spending and fired two top managers. The San Francisco company has also been laying off staff, most recently part of its talent acquisition team.
Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system
Meta will roll out its new “Meta accounts” starting in August which can control device-level access and manage app purchases
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc. is modifying how users log onto its virtual reality headsets, backtracking on an earlier change to require accounts from the company’s flagship Facebook app on the devices while preserving links to social connections there.
The company will roll out its new “Meta accounts” starting in August, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The social media giant announced plans to remove the Facebook login requirement last year, after a backlash from users who had previously accessed the headsets using separate accounts from Oculus, the virtual reality company that Meta, then known as Facebook, acquired in 2014.
With the new login structure, Meta accounts will control device-level access and manage app purchases, while Meta Horizon profiles will represent the users’ social presence in virtual reality, with associated user names and avatars, the company said in a blog post.
People will also have the option to connect their profiles in a unified Meta Accounts Center, which will integrate existing social connections from Facebook, Instagram or Messenger into their virtual reality experiences, it said.
For accounts not added to the Accounts Center, the company will only combine user data across apps for counting users and enforcing safety rules, a spokesperson told Reuters.
In a memo last week, product chief Chris Cox alluded to the change, which he referred to as Project Simile and said would “power continuity across the metaverse,” according to a copy of the post viewed by Reuters.
Meta has been pushing to integrate accounts and other products across its “family of apps,” which gives users cross-app functionality while enabling the company to consolidate data about their behavior in different environments.
The company announced plans to unify its messaging structure across apps in 2019 and later that year rolled out a payment service, now called Meta Pay, through which users can process transactions across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
TikTok sued in US after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’
TikTok is being sued in the US after children died taking part in a "Blackout Challenge"
TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO: Video-sharing sensation TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a “Blackout Challenge” that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out.
The lawsuit filed in state court in Los Angeles last week accuses TikTok software of “intentionally and repeatedly” pushing the Blackout Challenge that led to the deaths of an eight-year-old girl in Texas and a nine-year-old girl in Wisconsin last year.
“TikTok needs to be held accountable for pushing deadly content to these two young girls,” said Matthew Bergman, an attorney at the Social Media Victims Law Center, which filed the suit.
“TikTok has invested billions of dollars to intentionally design products that push dangerous content that it knows are dangerous and can result in the deaths of its users.”
TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The suit alleges that TikTok’s algorithm promoted the Blackout Challenge to each of the girls, who died from self-strangulation — one using rope and the other a dog leash.
It additionally listed children in Italy, Australia and elsewhere whose deaths have been linked to the TikTok Blackout Challenge.
TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous.
Among the litany of TikTok challenges described in court documents was the “Skull Breaker Challenge” in which people have their legs kicked out from under them while jumping so they flip and hit their heads.
The “Coronavirus Challenge” involves licking random items and surfaces in public during the pandemic, and the “Fire Challenge” involves dousing things with flammable liquid and setting them ablaze, court documents said.
The suit calls for a judge to order TikTok to stop hooking children via its algorithm and promoting dangerous challenges, and to pay unspecified cash damages.
Philippines’ Nobel laureate Maria Ressa loses appeal of cyber libel conviction
Case was filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng over a 2012 Rappler article that linked him to illegal activities
Rappler co-founder Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and journalist Rey Santos Jr. face more than six years in prison
Updated 08 July 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Philippine journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa lost her appeal against a conviction for cyber libel, a court announced on Friday, days after authorities ordered her online news site Rappler to shut down.
Ressa and former Rappler journalist Rey Santos Jr. face more than six years in prison in a case filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng over a 2012 Rappler article that linked him to illegal activities. Keng filed the complaint in 2017.
In 2020, a regional court in Manila convicted Ressa and Santos — a decision both of them appealed.
The Court of Appeals of the Philippines dismissed their petition saying they “should have been more circumspect in what they published.”
“They are not media practitioners with a lack of social following; their words reverberate,” Associate Justice Roberto O. Quiron said in the court’s ruling shared with the media.
“This case comes at a time when the credibility of journalists is needed more than ever, when their tried-and-tested practice of adhering to their own code of ethics becomes more necessary, so that their truth may provide a stronger bulwark against the recklessness in social media.”
Rappler said in a statement that Ressa and Santos will use all legal remedies, including elevating the decision to the Supreme Court for review.
“While the decision is unfortunate, it is also a good opportunity for the Supreme Court to take a second look at the constitutionality of cyber libel and the continuing criminalization of libel, especially in light of the freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” the publication said.
“The decision weakens the ability of journalists to hold power to account. We call on our media colleagues, our community, and other advocates of a free and independent press to be vocal and vigilant now more than ever.”
The ruling comes less than two weeks after the Philippine corporate regulator ordered Rappler to shut down, upholding a decision to revoke its certificates of incorporation over what it said was a breach of a ban on foreign ownership of media outlets.
Co-founded by Ressa in 2012, Rappler has been known for its tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The shutdown order was upheld on June 28, two days before the end of Duterte’s term in office.
Ressa, who last year became the first Nobel laureate from the Philippines — sharing the prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov — was recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for efforts to safeguard freedom of expression and her work and criticism of the Duterte regime’s “war on drugs”— an antidrug policy that since 2016 has since led to the deaths of thousands of Filipinos, mostly urban poor, and drawn international condemnation.