Watchdog to probe intensive audits of Trump foes who led FBI

Committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks next to Committee Chairperson Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) during a public hearing. (REUTERS)
Committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks next to Committee Chairperson Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) during a public hearing. (REUTERS)
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP

  • McCabe, who became acting FBI director after Comey’s dismissal, was fired by Trump’s Justice Department over accusations of lying to investigators that were never followed up with charges
WASHINGTON: The US tax authority said Thursday it had asked for an independent investigation into rare, intrusive audits of two ex-FBI heads who were prominent adversaries of former president Donald Trump.
James Comey, the FBI director until he was sacked by Trump in 2017, and Andrew McCabe, Comey’s deputy and temporary replacement, were both subjected to the Internal Revenue Service reviews while the Republican billionaire was in office.
Individuals are supposed to be picked at random for the IRS’s National Research Program audits, making the chances of Comey being singled out in 2017 about one in 30,000, while McCabe’s odds in 2019 were about one in 20,000.
The revelation, first reported by The New York Times, raised questions over how two men who ran the nation’s premier domestic police agency and were seen by Trump as among his most high-profile foes could both have been selected.
Trump sacked Comey in 2017 and then called on him to be arrested for treason, angered by his investigation of the then-president’s extensive ties to Russia.
McCabe, who became acting FBI director after Comey’s dismissal, was fired by Trump’s Justice Department over accusations of lying to investigators that were never followed up with charges.
Trump smeared McCabe, too, again with unfounded treason allegations, and relentlessly pushed for his prosecution.
“I don’t know whether anything improper happened, but after learning how unusual this audit was and how badly Trump wanted to hurt me during that time, it made sense to try to figure it out,” Comey said in a statement to the Times.
“Maybe it’s a coincidence or maybe somebody misused the IRS to get at a political enemy. Given the role Trump wants to continue to play in our country, we should know the answer to that question.”

The IRS confirmed in a statement that its head Chuck Rettig — appointed by Trump in 2018 — had personally asked a Treasury Inspector General for a review.
“Audits are handled by career civil servants, and the IRS has strong safeguards in place to protect the exam process — and against politically motivated audits,” spokeswoman Jodie Reynolds told AFP.
“It’s ludicrous and untrue to suggest that senior IRS officials somehow targeted specific individuals for National Research Program audits.”
The referral earned support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement the “political targeting” of Comey and McCabe marked “a crack in IRS’s fragile credibility.”
His Republican counterpart Kevin Brady said he supported “investigating all allegations of political targeting,” adding that the IRS should never be used as a weapon against political opponents.
Trump’s representatives did not respond immediately to a request for comment, although the Times reported that a spokesman said the ex-president had “no knowledge of this.”
Comey’s audit lasted more than a year, and he and his wife were found to have overpaid their 2017 federal income taxes and got a $347 refund.
McCabe told The Times he and his wife had paid a small amount they were found to be owing.
“I have significant questions about how or why I was selected for this,” he said.

Topics: Donald Trump FBI US Capitol riots

Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus

Street vendors in Noe, a border town between Ivory Coast and Ghana. (AFP)
Street vendors in Noe, a border town between Ivory Coast and Ghana. (AFP)
  • Tests conducted in Ghana came back positive, but those results must be confirmed by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, the WHO said in a statement
DAKAR: Two people in Ghana who later died tested positive for Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Tests conducted in Ghana came back positive, but those results must be confirmed by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, the WHO said in a statement.
The two patients in the southern Ashanti region both had symptoms including diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, before dying in hospital, the statement said.
If the cases are confirmed, this would be only the second outbreak of Marburg in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.
“Preparations for a possible outbreak response are being set up swiftly as further investigations are underway,” the WHO said.
There have been a dozen major Marburg outbreaks since 1967, mostly in southern and eastern Africa. Fatality rates have varied from 24 percent to 88 percent in past outbreaks depending on the virus strain and case management, according to the WHO.

 


 

Topics: Marburg Ebola

Pessimism looms over outcome as Pakistan clears talks with local Taliban

Pessimism looms over outcome as Pakistan clears talks with local Taliban
Pessimism looms over outcome as Pakistan clears talks with local Taliban

  • Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Tuesday formally approved negotiations with TTP militants
  • TPP extended ceasefire indefinitely after talks with Pakistani tribal elders mediated by Afghan Taliban in June
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government holding negotiations with local Taliban militants has been described by experts this week as “the only solution” for it to end militancy in the country, but many were skeptical about whether the process would lead to a positive outcome after previous failures.

The Pakistani Taliban — known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since 2007, including a 2014 assault on a school in which 134 students were killed. The group is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban, but pledges allegiance to them.

Pakistan has since 2007 carried out a number of military operations against the TTP, but despite reducing the militant group’s footprint — with most fighters fleeing to neighboring Afghanistan — it has not been able to fully stop attacks, which had begun to rise again along its western border in recent months.

On June 4, the TTP extended a ceasefire with the government for an indefinite period, after two-day talks with a delegation of Pakistani tribal elders facilitated by the Afghan Taliban, who have run the government in Kabul since US-led forces withdrew last year.

This week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an on-camera meeting in Islamabad attended by over 100 lawmakers and officials to deliberate on talks with the Pakistani Taliban. The Parliamentary Committee on National Security subsequently gave its formal approval to hold the talks and also set up a parliamentary committee to oversee the process and ensure it was carried out within the ambit of the constitution.

Pakistan media has widely reported that at the heart of talks is an offer to accommodate the TTP with a safe passage back to Pakistan from Afghanistan in exchange for the group agreeing to a long-term ceasefire, dissolving its organization and possibly even joining mainstream politics.

“Pakistan wants to do it (talks) because the militancy problem is not over and they have realized that the only solution to this problem is that local Taliban should be integrated into the mainstream,” Rustam Shah Mohmand, a former Pakistani ambassador to Kabul, told Arab News on Wednesday.

“Because for how long can military operations go on?”

Though the Afghan Taliban were brokering talks with the TTP as they had to uphold an international obligation not to let any militants use Afghan soil to attack another country, Mohmand said the Kabul government also did not want to force the TTP to come to the table or agree to a deal.

Afghan Taliban leaders have in the past openly praised the TTP for its contributions to the insurgency against the US-led security assistance coalition and the former Afghan government, and hinted that it cannot abandon the Pakistani affiliate.

“Afghan Taliban are the facilitators and they are playing this role because for some time TTP fighters fought with them in Afghanistan,” Mohmand added. “But if they (Afghan Taliban) will force them towards Pakistan, then TTP will blame them for their arrests (in Pakistan).”

Speaking about the main demands of the militant group, the diplomat said the TTP wanted a resolution of the issue of missing persons, compensation for losses endured from military operations, and for Pakistan to scrap a 2018 law that did away with the semi-independent status of the former tribal regions, FATA, that dates back to British colonial rule.

The TTP also wants a substantial reduction of Pakistani military forces from the former tribal areas, which border Afghanistan and where the group was mostly harboring before being driven out through military operations.

“Government will not accept the revival of the tribal system as it requires a constitutional amendment," Mohmand said, adding: “There is little hope on missing persons, so in reality, they can only move forward on the compensation issue.”

Abdul Basit Khan, a research fellow at the Singapore-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the government’s negotiations with the TTP were a “sensible move” to reduce violence in Pakistan’s border regions.

“Pakistan wants to reduce violence and they have achieved it as due to the ceasefire, attacks have already gone down,” Khan told Arab News, adding that there was “no military solution” to the TTP problem.

“(The) parliamentary committee on national security has taken a clear position that only those demands which fall within the Pakistani constitutional framework will be accepted and any demand contradictory to it will not be accepted, such as reversal of FATA merger,” Khan said. “And TTP will also not be allowed to keep arms even if it is repatriated to Pakistan.”

Former diplomat, Ayaz Wazir, supported the talks but was skeptical there could be a “permanent solution” unless the people of the former tribal regions were included in the decision-making process.

“The real problem with the decision-makers is that they never take (the) people of FATA into confidence, neither at the time of military operations, nor during the merger, and that vacuum has always provided space to the TTP to resurface,” he said.

Last year, the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire but talks broke down due to a disagreement over the release of TTP prisoners held by Pakistan, according to local media.

Another analyst, retired Brig. Mahmood Shah, a former chief of security in the tribal areas, said another round of negotiations with TTP after previous failures was a “bad idea” that was bound to fail. He also said the Pakistani constitution did not allow for talks with any group that challenged the nation’s sovereignty.

“These talks cannot succeed and will never produce a sustainable solution as TTP will not back down from its core ideology and keep pursuing it with the use of violence as a tool,” Shah told Arab News.

Between 2006 and 2015, nearly 50 militant groups declared war on the Pakistani state, conducting over 16,000 terror attacks, according to government figures. More than 80,000 people have been killed in the violence, which cost over $150 billion in losses to the Pakistani economy and drove 3.5 million people from their homes in the tribal regions where military operations were carried out.

“Pakistan has thrown them (TTP) out of tribal areas after extensive military operations and a lot of sacrifices,” Shah said. “What was the rationale of all those previous actions if they will now be allowed to return?”

Topics: Pakistan Taliban Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

Bangladeshi capital employs drones to control dengue outbreak

Bangladeshi capital employs drones to control dengue outbreak
Bangladeshi capital employs drones to control dengue outbreak

  • Drones search for containers with standing water, where mosquitoes breed
  • Fever presents major health threat in Dhaka during monsoon season between June, September
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Facing an annual outbreak of dengue fever, the administration of Dhaka has introduced a fleet of drones to monitor the city for potential breeding sites of disease-spreading mosquitoes.

Hot, humid and crowded, Bangladesh’s sprawling capital struggles with swarms of mosquitoes due to its climate and unplanned urbanization.

The breeding of insects becomes a major health concern during the monsoon season between June and September, when thousands of Dhaka residents contract dengue, a viral and potentially deadly disease transmitted to humans by mosquitoes of the genus Aedes, which breed in freshwater pools and rain drains.

The disease used to be rare in Bangladesh in the 1960s, but for the past two decades its incidence has increased dramatically and in 2019 — the worst dengue outbreak year in the country’s history — more than 100,000 cases were reported across the country, mainly in Dhaka.

This year alone, already more than 1,300 people have been hospitalized with dengue in the Bangladeshi capital, while the monsoon season is not even in full swing yet.

To contain the outbreak, the Dhaka North City Corporation, which governs about 80 percent of the Bangladeshi capital’s 22 million people, last week deployed 10 drones to monitor residential areas for containers with standing water, where Aedes mosquitoes could breed.

“Fresh rainwater is logged on the rooftops during monsoon and becomes an ideal breeding place for the Aedes mosquitoes. That’s why we opted for drone flying to identify the Aedes breeding grounds in the city,” Brig. Gen. Mohammad Zobaidur Rahman, chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, told Arab News on Wednesday.

The drive started on July 2 and will run until the whole city is mapped.

Based on drone footage, administration officials identify spots with stagnant water and visit the sites to assess if they are hazardous.

“We take still photos and videos of rooftops if there’s found to be a dengue (mosquito) breeding place. Later on, our team visits those buildings in person and takes steps to clean the premises,” Rahman said. “It’s a very time saving and effective method, as we can monitor a huge area within a short span of time.”

Data obtained from drones is going to serve for future dengue-prevention efforts.

“In this way we are also making a database of every building in the city, which will make things easier for us in the next few years,” Rahman said. “Our aim is to make people aware about dengue breeding grounds. We don’t want to penalize people. This drone flying has already brought some positive results. People have taken it very positively and in many cases are spontaneously cleaning their premises before our staffers reach their buildings.”

While the flying of drones might raise concerns over privacy and surveillance, some residents see it as essential in addressing the dengue threat.

“People have a tendency to ignore their social responsibilities,” Enamul Huq, a 47-year-old resident of the Uttara area said. “I think the local representatives of the city corporation should play a more active role in accelerating the ongoing drive against dengue.”

For Ishrat Jahan, a 32-year-old from the Gulshan area, monitoring should be expanded to waste management in the city, where half of trash is uncollected, adding to problems with pollution.

“We live in this city and it’s our collective responsibility to keep the city clean and livable,” she told Arab News. “With drone flying, now the city’s dwellers will also find themselves under monitoring and come forward to clean their own buildings, and localities.”

Topics: Bangladesh Dengue Outbreak Dhaka drones

After ban on wheat grain, India tightens export rules for flour

After ban on wheat grain, India tightens export rules for flour
After ban on wheat grain, India tightens export rules for flour

  • Exporters need government approval before selling their products abroad
  • Trade regulator imposes curbs from July 12 citing global supply disruptions
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Indian government imposed on Thursday restrictions on wheat flour exports, after banning the export of grain to insulate its markets from the global food crisis.

In a surprise move in May, India prohibited grain exports citing domestic security risks, as a scorching heatwave curtailed output.

The ban came as global buyers were banking on the planet’s second-biggest wheat producer for supplies after exports from the world’s breadbasket, the Black Sea region, plunged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

While the international community has called on India to reconsider the export ban, saying it could play a significant role in helping to alleviate the current food supply crisis, the new curbs on flour will take effect from July 12.

“Global supply disruptions in wheat and wheat flour have created many new players and has led to price fluctuations and potential quality related issues,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification, adding that flour exporters will need to seek government approval before selling their products abroad.

India’s wheat flour exports went up sharply this year, as it exported a record 7 million tons worth over $2 billion — 274 percent more than in the corresponding period last year, according to local media reports.

Indian wheat flour goes mainly to Sri Lanka, the Middle East and Africa, according to Pramod Jain, vice president of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

The decision, he told Arab News, was seen as a means to control inflation.

“Availability of wheat is under a question mark in India. The government is being cautious,” Jain said.

“I think by curbing exports the price in the domestic market would be controlled. Though it is bad for millers, it is good for the country.”

Topics: India grain Flour

Saudi and American Muslims embrace ‘giving nature’ of Islam during Eid Al-Adha

Saudi and American Muslims embrace ‘giving nature’ of Islam during Eid Al-Adha
RAY HANANIA

Saudi and American Muslims embrace ‘giving nature’ of Islam during Eid Al-Adha

  • Global and local charity drives provide, food, shelter, education, disaster relief and health support
  • Community solidarity is the faith’s core tenet, say Arab News’ Rawan Radwan, PEW’s Besheer Mohamed and ICNA’s Atya Kazmi
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Muslims are very “giving” and that generosity is reflected in local and global charity drives, especially during the celebration of Islamic holidays such as Eid Al-Adha, which begins this week, American and Saudi Muslims said Wednesday.

Eid Al-Adha, the “Festival of Sacrifice,” reflects the historical tradition embraced by Jews, Christians, and Muslims of the Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael to show his faith in Allah (God), but who was instead directed by the Almighty to sacrifice a lamb.

Rawan Radwan, deputy sections head and regional correspondent for Arab News, said that “giving” is a core belief in Islam, especially during the Eid celebrations.

 

 

“After prayers, Muslims traditionally honor the Prophet Abraham’s … devotion by sacrificing sheep, goats, cows. Every person has to contribute a portion, of course depending on the animal, to those who are in need. We give to our families, our friends. But, of course, the biggest chunk goes to those who are most in need, the poor,” Radwan explained during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Show.

“Every year during Eid Al-Adha there are different charities that are giving aid and food or produce or even sacrificial animals. That is from one side. And of course here (Saudi Arabia) charities. (A) lot of these charities are funded by the government, and funded also by the people who contribute very much. They are given food, and produce and clothes.”

“That is just the power of giving here. You are surrounded by this so it is a part of nature. It is just second nature to a lot of the people here as a community. For Saudis, and I am sure a lot of different and other communities, the power of giving is something that is very much felt here.”

The spirit of community solidarity and inclusivity during the Eid holidays is reflected in the conduct of Muslims who immigrated to America, said both PEW Senior Researcher Besheer Mohamed and Atya Kazmi, the Chicago area manager for the Islamic Circle of North America Relief.

Kazmi described how the ICNA, which has chapters throughout the US, supervises up to 70 food pantries for the poor, manages 20 transitional houses for homeless families, and even organizes events to coincide with holidays such as Eid Al-Adha to bring cheer to everyone.

ICNA Relief, Kazmi said, is hosting a 1,000 Toy Drive so children can celebrate the Eid Al-Adha holiday this week.

 

 

“Not just toys we also try to give clothing to them, we also (ensure) food distribution. As we all know, it is an obligation on Muslims to help the needy people no matter where they are and whichever religion or ethnicity or culture that they belong to, so our services are for everyone,” Kazmi said.

“Those who are in need step into our offices and we do proper case management for them to provide much-needed services.”

Kazmi emphasized that while the toy drive is focused on the Muslim children of refugees who have recently fled Afghanistan to America, ICNA Relief’s efforts also helps all families in need.

“We are open to everyone,” Kazmi said. “(W)e are a faith-based organization and support the Muslim community, but no one is left out, regardless of their religion.”

ICNA Relief Chicago is a chapter of the Islamic Circle of North America Relief, operating across the nation with programs including transitional shelter for homeless women, food pantries, back-to-school giveaways, Muslim family services, refugee empowerment, women’s hygiene kits, winter clothing drives, disaster relief, and free health screenings.

Mohamed said PEW research suggests most Americans do not understand Islam because they have never met a Muslim.

 

 

“One of the things we see on our data of Muslims and that applies to everyone, is that people who say they personally know a member of a group tend to have more positive views. So people who say they personally know someone who is Muslim tend to have more positive views towards Muslims, tend to have more positive views of Islam. 

“And this may be a surprise to some of your (radio) listeners … given where you are broadcasting (Detroit, Washington DC and Chicago), about how half the American public say they don’t personally know a Muslim,” Mohamed said of the PEW research.

We “So there are lots of folks who say I don’t know anybody who is Muslim except for the people I see on TV. A lot of people say they don’t know very much about something. Only about one in 10 Americans say they think they know a lot about the religion of Islam.”

“Only about six in 10 Americans can correctly identify in a multiple-choice survey, that the Hajj is to Makkah, and not to Madinah and not to Jerusalem. So four in 10 Americans say I don’t know.”

The data shows that when Muslims directly engage the American public, it has “a serious impact and can result in a more positive views” of Muslims.

He said that because Muslim communities are concentrated in certain areas like Dearborn or Chicago, misunderstandings and stereotypes are reinforced in areas where Muslims do not live.

The majority of Americans, Mohamed said, are unfamiliar with Muslim traditions and religious holidays like Eid Al-Adha. That results in both sympathy and fear.

Eight in 10 Americans, the data shows, believe Muslims face greater discrimination than Jews and Evangelical Christians. It’s more distinct when it comes to American politics, he added.

“The data shows that there is a large divide between Republican and Democratic perceptions of Muslims,” he said. 

According to PEW’s research data, Mohamed said, 72 percent of Republicans say that Muslims are more likely to encourage violence (than other religious groups) while only 32 percent of Democrats believe Muslims are more likely to encourage violence.

The first Iftar was hosted by former president Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and Eid celebrations were recognized by presidents ever since including by former president George W. Bush, a Republican. Former president Donald Trump, a Republican, suspended the formal White House Eid Iftars, but they were restored by President Joseph Biden, a Democrat.

But the more government officials acknowledge events like Eid Al-Adha and Eid Al-Fitr, the more Americans are willing to understand Muslims, Mohamed said. The public celebration of these festivals by American governments impacts not only American understanding but also encourages more Muslims to partake in the festivities.

 

 

“One of the things that we see is that engagement with the Eid holiday, this Eid holiday and the other Eid holiday that happens after Ramadan, both of those things is actually quite high, even among Muslims who say they don’t attend religious services very often or who don’t pray five times a day which is normatively prescribed,” Mohamed said.

“You see large numbers saying that they do attend religious services around the Eid a couple times of the year. They think that the Hajj to Makkah is very important and they hope to do that at some point.”

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington DC including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show podcast here: www.arabnews.com/RayRadioShow

Topics: Hajj 2022 Eid Al-Adha 2022

