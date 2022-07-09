You are here

Pogacar asserts superiority on first Tour de France mountain

UAE Team Emirates team’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey (C) cycles in the final kilometers to win the 7th stage of the 109th Tour de France cycling race. (AFP)
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

  • The 7km-long, 9-percent gradient up La Super Planche des Belles Filles in the Vosges was the first mountain on the Tour and provided a pulsating finish
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

PLANCHER-LES-MINES, France: Already wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, defending champion Tadej Pogacar overtook the last of a breakaway and his key rival Jonas Vingegaard in a last gasp burst atop a steep mountain ascent on Friday.

The Planche des Belles Filles climb is significant for Pogacar, who won his first Tour de France stage here in 2020, a win that brought him the title.

On Friday, Pogacar punished all his key rivals, except Vingegaard. Geraint Thomas lost 14sec and Adam Yates 29, as some riders dismounted and pushed up the steep finale.

Having taken the lead on Thursday, Pogacar had warned his adversaries of his intention to win what for him was an emblematic stage, and the 23-year-old led the peloton in the hunt to reel in the escapees.
 

The 7km-long, 9-percent gradient up La Super Planche des Belles Filles in the Vosges was the first mountain on the Tour and provided a pulsating finish.

The final kilometer of the ascent was over gravel, with the gradient rising to a crushing 24 percent and fans hammering deafeningly on the advertising hoardings on the roadside barriers.

The Dane Vingegaard attacked first, overtaking Lennard Kamna within 50m of the line as Pogacar followed, timing his final kick to perfection.

Primoz Roglic was third ahead of Kamna, Thomas fourth, with Frenchman Romain Bardet and Spaniard Enric Mas limiting their own losses to 21sec.

“It was so hard, I was really on the limit,” said the winner. “Jonas was really strong at the end and I had to give it all.

“It was important for me to win this, I know it’s a lot of work, but this stage means a lot to me,” said Pogacar.

Pogacar’s family and girlfriend were waiting at the finish line as stewards attended to the exhausted Vingegaard, guiding his bike out of the way of the following riders.

Pogacar now leads the overall standings by 35sec from Vingegaard while Thomas is third at 1min 10sec.

This was a second straight stage win for the Team UAE leader who has won the past two editions of the Tour de France.

Former yellow jersey wearer Wout van Aert of Jumbo said the manner of Pogacar’s win did not mean a third straight win for the champion was inevitable.

“I read somewhere that this Tour is already over but Jonas and Primoz are still there, so this Tour de France is not over yet,” warned van Aert at the finish line.

Van Aert has won one stage and finished second on three others on this Tour. He wore the yellow jersey for two days until Wednesday evening.

“Pogacar’s team set the pace today so it wasn’t as easy as I had been hoping for, but this was a peaceful day for me,” said Van Aert, who leads the sprint points green jersey standings by a wide margin.

Saturday’s stage is a 184km run from Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland, over rolling terrain while Sunday is the first real mountain slog from Aigle to Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, an Alpine resort on the French-Swiss border.

Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

  • Half a dozen riders had to be replaced prior to the start of the Tour de France due to testing positive for COVID-19
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

DOLE: French rider Geoffrey Bouchard of the AG2R team has withdrawn from the Tour de France after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday's 8th stage between Dole and Lausanne.
The 30-year-old Tour debutant is the first cyclist to pull out with COVID-19 -- teams have been maintaining a strict protocol of constant mask wearing.
Suffering throughout the seventh stage, Bouchard underwent an antigen test, which came back positive.
Bouchard -- King of the Mountains in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana and the 2021 Giro d'Italia -- eas immediately isolated from the rest of the teams.
Their tests returned negative.
"During the stage, I did not feel well," said Bouchard.
"It's a huge disappointment because we were just getting to my favourite terrain, the mountains.
"It was my first Tour de France and it's sad to end it like this."
Tour director Thierry Gouvenou said organisers were ready for such an eventuality.
"We saw the figures (of infections) rising throughout France and we were put on red alert during the Tour de Suisse when 40 riders had to pull out," he said.
Half a dozen riders had to be replaced prior to the start of the Tour de France due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Backroom members of the teams competing have had to leave due to testing positive with Quick-Step on their third sporting director since it began in Copenhagen last week.

Canada and Costa Rica qualify for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Canada and Costa Rica qualify for 2023 Women’s World Cup
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

  • Both Costa Rica and Canada improved to 2-0 in their group to clinch berths in Thursday’s semifinals of the eight-team North American regional tournament and secure trips to Australia and New Zealand for next year’s global women’s football showdown
  • Either Haiti or Jamaica will take the last available Women’s World Cup berth depending on the outcome of their Monday group-stage match
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

MONTERREY, Mexico: Canada and Costa Rica qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Friday after winning group stage matches at the CONCACAF W tournament.

Julia Grosso scored in the 64th minute to give Canada, the reigning Olympic champion, a 1-0 victory over Panama while Cristina Granados netted two first half goals in Costa Rica’s 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

Both Costa Rica and Canada improved to 2-0 in their group to clinch berths in Thursday’s semifinals of the eight-team North American regional tournament and secure trips to Australia and New Zealand for next year’s global women’s football showdown.

Two-time defending Women’s World Cup champion US have already secured a chance to claim a third straight trophy by reaching the CONCACAF semifinals.

Either Haiti or Jamaica will take the last available Women’s World Cup berth depending on the outcome of their Monday group-stage match.

Third-place teams from each group advance to next February’s global playoff for three Women’s World Cup spots.

The CONCACAF event serves as the regional qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. The CONCACAF champions will secure a Paris 2024 Olympic berth. The runner-up and third-place teams will meet in a playoff next year to determine another spot in that tournament.

Granados scored in the 18th and 45th minutes for Costa Rica while Trinidad and Tobago’s Lauryn Hutchinson netted an own goal in the 33rd and Katherine Alvarado added a final goal for Las Ticas in the 48th.

Updated 09 July 2022
AP

  • Granados scored in the 18th minute to give Costa Rica the early lead
  • The US qualified for the World Cup the day before with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica, combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over tournament host Mexico
Updated 09 July 2022
AP

MONTERREY, Mexico: Cristina Granados scored a pair of goals and Costa Rica edged close to qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday night.

Costa Rica needed Canada to win the late game against Panama to secure their second World Cup appearance. Las Ticas also played in the 2015 World Cup.

Granados scored in the 18th minute to give Costa Rica the early lead. An own goal in the 33rd doubled the lead before Granados scored her second just before halftime. Katherine Alvarado scored in the 48th.

Trinidad and Tobago was hurt when Kedie Johnson was sent off with a second yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Canada could also qualify for the World Cup with a victory over Panama at Estadio Universitario.

The US qualified for the World Cup the day before with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica, combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over tournament host Mexico.

Eight teams were divided into two groups at the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the World Cup. The third-place teams advance to an intercontinental playoff in February.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot at the 2024 Olympics in France.

Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3

Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3
Updated 09 July 2022
AP

  • The Scottish Open is the first time the PGA Tour is co-sanctioning a European tour event, and it led to the strongest field in tournament history, featuring 14 of the top 15 players in the world ranking
Updated 09 July 2022
AP

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland: Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own Friday to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour.

Tringale stayed on track after making four straight bogeys around the turn and finished with three pars for a 2-over 72. He had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots available for the British Open.

The Scottish Open is the first time the PGA Tour is co-sanctioning a European tour event, and it led to the strongest field in tournament history, featuring 14 of the top 15 players in the world ranking. Tringale won’t have to contend with half of them.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, was among seven of those players who can get an early start on the Old Course at St. Andrews. They all missed the cut.

Most of them got caught on the bad end of the draw. There was only a wee breeze Thursday morning when Tringale opened with a 61 and Woodland shot 64. By the afternoon, the wind was gusting to 30 mph, and the difference was just over three shots.

Friday gave a steady dose of strong wind, typical for these parts and still playable considering the design of the links-like course that allows for the ball to be played along the ground.

Scheffler (72) was on the good side of the draw and got a taste of quirky bounces, finding pot bunkers and other trouble that kept him from making up ground. PGA champion Justin Thomas had a 77 and missed the cut by seven shots. He got the bad end of the draw.

Xander Schauffele and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick also got the bad end but made it through just fine. Schauffele started his day with a big wind at his back, 225 yards to the pin and an 8-iron in his hand. He was trying to figure out how short to land it, and he judged it well. It rolled out to 15 feet for an eagle, and while the round wasn’t flawless, his 65 was the best of the day.

Coming off a win at the Travelers Championship, the Olympic golf medalist was in a tie for fourth, three shots behind.

Fitzpatrick was even stronger. He was 6 under for the day without a bogey on his card until dropping shots on each of the last two holes. His 66 also left him three back.

The difference in rounds?

“Massive,” Fitzpatrick said, knowing full well the scoring average for the Thursday afternoon wave was 3.2 strokes higher. “That’s obviously a large amount and to be honest, I feel like the wind sort of got calm as we started this morning. I think it’s safe to say we got the worst half of the draw.”

Also three shots behind were Kurt Kitayama (71) and Jordan Smith, whose 69 featured an ace that made him and his caddie happy. Smith hit 6-iron from 186 yards that rolled into the cup on the par-3 17th. Title sponsor Genesis awarded him an electrified GV70 SUV, while caddie Sam Matton received an all-electric GV60.

The only problem is figuring how to get them home because both have cars this week. That was the least of their worries. Still to come is a weekend of more wind and a dozen players separated by five shots.

Tringale took advantage of downwind holes for birdies, and then started giving them back starting on the par-5 16th through the first hole. He had to make a 5-foot par putt on No. 2 to end the nasty streak and held on from there. The wind’s effect was just as difficult on the greens as from the tees or fairways.

“It’s so tough to judge how much the wind is going to hurt, and then you get a putt that’s where the wind is going sideways,” Tringale said. “It might be a ball, two, a cup, even as close as 7, 8 feet. It’s really tricky.”

Woodland referred to it as a mental grind, especially as the temperatures dropped late in the day. Even so, he is excited to be within range of the lead and playing well, which he attributes to putting swing coach Butch Harmon back on the payroll.

Harmon is retired from full-time work, which involves traveling, and Woodland was bouncing around to various instructors. He finally had enough and went out to Las Vegas after the Memorial. He saw differences in his swing now from when he won the US Open at Pebble Beach three years ago, and the words from Harmon were both valuable and unprintable.

“I needed it,” Woodland said. “He gets me in the right frame of mind.”

Spain, Germany start Euro 2022 in style

Spain, Germany start Euro 2022 in style
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

  • Goals from Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati, Lucia Garcia and Mariona Caldentey extended Spain’s unbeaten run stretching back to March 2020
  • Germany produced a stunning display to dismantle Euro 2017 finalists Denmark in London
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

LONDON: Spain rebounded from the loss of star midfielder Alexia Putellas by beating Finland 4-1, as Germany also got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Denmark on Friday.

La Roja had been pre-tournament favorites until the cruciate ligament injury to reigning female Ballon d’Or winner Putellas in training on Tuesday.

However, Jorge Vilda’s side showed why they are still contenders to win a first major women’s tournament despite falling behind inside a minute to Linda Sallstrom’s strike.

Goals from Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati, Lucia Garcia and Mariona Caldentey extended Spain’s unbeaten run stretching back to March 2020.

Walking with crutches and decked out in a Spain shirt, Putellas was in attendance to offer encouragement to her teammates.

But the shock of losing their star woman rolled over into the slow start.

Anna Westerlund’s long ball forward played Sallstrom clean through and the Paris FC striker produced a cool finish in off the far post.

Spain settled into their passing rhythm as they enjoyed 70 percent of the possession.

But with all-time top goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso also out of the tournament through injury, they had to rely on the unusual route of crosses into the box to turn the game around.

Captain Paredes started the comeback when she bulleted home a header from Caldentey’s corner.

The diminutive Bonmati then produced a stunning header into the top corner and celebrated by going over to salute her Barcelona teammate Putellas.

“I knew if I had the chance to score a goal in the game, the nicest thing would be to celebrate it with and dedicate it to her,” said Bonmati.

“It says a lot about our team. We have overcome adversities and bad news. We know how to pick ourselves up.”

Garcia made sure of the points 15 minutes from time when she nodded Maria Leon’s free-kick into the bottom corner before Caldentey slotted home a penalty with the last kick of the game.

Germany produced a stunning display to dismantle Euro 2017 finalists Denmark in London.

The eight-time winners were dominant from the start and could have been out of sight before halftime as Felicitas Rauch twice hit the crossbar.

Lina Magull finally made the Germans’ pressure count. The Bayern Munich striker blasted into the roof of the net after charging down Stine Pedersen’s attempted clearance.

Lea Schueller headed home from a corner to double Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s women’s lead just before the hour mark.

Svenja Huth was robbed of the goal her performance deserved by the offside flag.

But Germany rounded off a superb performance with two more goals in the final 12 minutes.

Lena Lattwein smashed home a loose ball from close range before Alexandra Popp rounded off a fine team move by heading in at the back post.

“We played an outstanding game. We were at it right away and created plenty of scoring chances that we didn’t really take advantage of in the first half,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

“We were incredibly dominant and aggressive. It was a great team effort by everyone involved.”

Denmark had been tipped as contenders for the title, but their miserable night was summed up when Kathrine Moller Kuhl was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offense.

Germany face Spain next in a blockbuster clash at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday.

