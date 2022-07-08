You are here

Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win

Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win
Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the 6th stage of the Tour de France cycling race on July 7, 2022. (AFP)
Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win
UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar after winning the 6th stage of the 109th Tour de France cycling race on July 7, 2022. (AFP)
AP

Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win

Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win
  • Pogacar pulled away in the sprint finish on the crest of the Cote des Religieuses to take his first stage victory this year
AP

LONGWY, France: Tadej Pogacar is back in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. And it’s earlier than perhaps even he expected.

On the way to his wins in the 2020 and 2021 Tours, Pogacar took the yellow jersey in the mountains, but on Thursday all he needed was the modest Cote des Religieuses hill in the border town of Longwy.

Asked about the prospect of being back in yellow, which wasn’t confirmed when he was speaking, Pogacar said in televised comments that for now he was focused on the stage win and “anything else is just a bonus.”

After an imposing sixth stage of nearly 220 kilometers (137 miles) through Belgium and northern France — the longest of this year’s Tour — Pogacar pulled away in the sprint finish on the crest of the Cote des Religieuses to take his first stage victory this year ahead of David Gaudu and Michael Matthews on Thursday.

Pogacar now leads the Tour by four seconds ahead of American rider Neilson Powless, thanks to the bonus seconds based on stage placings.

“Every time I win it’s even better,” Pogacar said. “We rode the last two climbs really hard, it was above our thresholds. It was super hard for the final climb and hectic and everything. I guess I had good legs to push in the end.”

Wout Van Aert was the leader heading into the stage and was the focus of attention with a breakaway, but was caught with 11 kilometers remaining. Van Aert dropped off on the hilly final section of the stage and eventually lost more than seven minutes.

It’s the earliest that Pogacar has worn yellow on the Tour after taking the lead on the 20th stage in 2020 and the eighth stage last year.

Friday sees the Tour’s first mountain stage and a return to a place where the UAE Team Emirates rider made his name. The 176-kilometer seventh stage runs from Tomblaine to a summit finish on La Planche des Belles Filles, where he surged to victory to take the yellow jersey from fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the penultimate stage in 2020.

Despite the imposing length of the stage, the pace was relentlessly fast from the start.

Van Aert, Quinn Simmons and Jakob Fuglsang broke away and had a four-minute gap to the peloton at one stage, but were gradually reeled back in. Fuglsang dropped back and the advantage was down to two minutes with 50 kilometers to go. Simmons couldn’t keep up with Van Aert, who kept his lead stable at just over a minute with 25 kilometers remaining, but the Belgian didn’t have enough energy left to stay in front on the repeated climbs.

Pogacar said he had thought Van Aert could take the stage win on his own and credited his team’s “incredibly good job” getting him into position to fight for the stage win on the uphill finish of the Côte des Religieuses.

Van Aert had led since the second stage Saturday, with a series of impressive rides and a stage win along the way. The Belgian will now swap his yellow jersey for green as leader of the sprint classification.

“For sure the yellow jersey is nicer than the green one but I’ve enjoyed the yellow and I’ll enjoy the green as well,” he said. “At the end of the day, we were only three at the front, so I was well aware that it would be a mission to stay up there till the end. But I’ve wanted to honor the Maillot Jaune and share the moment with the crowd.”

Topics: tour de france Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab, African woman to reach Grand Slam final after Wimbledon win

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab, African woman to reach Grand Slam final after Wimbledon win
LONDON: Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam singles final on Thursday when she defeated close friend Tatjana Maria in the Wimbledon semifinals.
The 27-year-old world number two from Tunisia triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face either 2019 champion Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s championship match.
“I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here,” said Jabeur, who was the first Arab player to make a Slam semifinal.
Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African women to have reached a Slam singles final.
“It’s a dream come true from years of work and sacrifice. I’m happy that’s paid off and I’ll continue for one more match,” said Jabeur.
“Physically, Tatjana is a beast, she doesn’t give up, I thought she would give up — her touch, her serve and everything on the court is impressive. I hope she’s continues this way. Let’s not play again I’m good for now.
“I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour. I love the game and I want to share the experience with them.”
Jabeur coasted through the first set against mother-of-two Maria with breaks in the third and seventh games.
The Tunisian fired 15 winners to her opponent’s six in the first set while not facing a single break point.
However, Maria, described by Jabeur as her “barbecue buddy,” did manage to finally break through for 3-1 in the second set off the back of a series of delicate slices.
Jabeur’s 17 unforced errors in the second set compared to the six of the more accurate German, who levelled the contest.
But there was to be no upset win as the 103rd-ranked Maria’s challenge was quashed.
Jabeur secured a double break for a 5-0 advantage before securing her place in history on a second match point.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Ons Jabeur

Nominations open for 6th Fatima Bint Mubarak Women's Sports Awards

Nominations open for 6th Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Awards
ABU DHABI: Nominations on Thursday opened for the sixth Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Awards, this year offering prize money totaling 1,300,000 Emirati dirhams ($354,000).

The announcement was made on Thursday by officials of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The awards, the first of their kind in the region, aim to empower women and highlight their achievements, especially in the sporting sector.

Speaking at a press conference, Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, chairperson of the academy’s board of directors and president of the Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain ladies clubs, pointed out that the awards represented a new incentive for the development of sportswomen in the UAE and throughout the Arab world.

She said: “We are honored of the value and status this award holds and its pioneering role in supporting the creative and influential values in the world of sport to motivate and encourage sportswomen.

“The award with many categories is an inspiration for outstanding sportswomen, and women of creativity and excellence in both the local and international circuits. We wish all participants success.”

The announcement of the opening of nominations came during a media briefing held by the academy and Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Thursday at the Emirates Palace hotel in the UAE capital.

Also in attendance at the event was Aref Hamad Al-Awani, secretary-general of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajeri, vice chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Mariam Al-Mansouri, the academy’s head of technical support and training programs.

Registration for nominations will close on Aug. 8, with shortlisted candidates announced on Sept. 9, and the awards ceremony taking place on Sept. 17.

Competition categories include individual and collective levels in areas such as sports management, training, research, sports sponsorship, and women of determination.

This year’s categories for best individuals, and the winners’ prizes, include for top Arab and Emirati athletes (both AED300,000), youth athlete, athlete (people of determination), female/male coach, and sports media (all AED100,000).

Classes for institutions and sport federations include best youth development program, team, and sports creative initiative (including sports development research, technology, and sports innovation), each with rewards of AED100,000.

An award for Arab sports personality of the year — someone whose experience exceeds 20 years of competition — will also be up for grabs.

This year’s event is sponsored by strategic partners the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, platinum partners Etihad Rail, and Dolphin Energy, and support partner Abu Dhabi Cooperative.

Al-Hajeri said: “We are pleased to announce the launch date of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award.

“The event is held under the generous patronage of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of Nation, and president of both the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of Family Development Foundation.

“Through this award, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy seeks to shed light on women’s sports and on the experiences of inspiring women in the sports sector, with the participation of a group of the most prominent personalities and influencers in the world of sports.

“The academy is emphasizing the consolidation of its role in empowering women and enhancing their impact in different sectors, especially the sports sector,” she added.

Topics: Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award 6th Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Awards Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy

Barcelona make offer to Bayern for Lewandowski

Barcelona make offer to Bayern for Lewandowski
BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona have made an offer to Bayern Munich for star striker Robert Lewandowski, the Spanish club’s president said Thursday.
“We have made an offer for the player and we are waiting for a response,” said Barcelona president Joan Laporta. “We thank the player for showing an interest in our club.”
Lewandowski said in late May that “my story with Bayern Munich is over” and that a transfer to a new club would be the best solution. The 33-year-old Poland striker has one more season on his contract with the Bundesliga giant.
Contract extension talks between Bayern and Lewandowski broke down this season with both sides providing different reasons. While the club said that the player had rejected their offer, his agent said an offer was never made by Bayern.
Barcelona are seeking to rebuild its attack a year after Lionel Messi left. They finished last season without a title, coming in a distant second to champion Real Madrid in the Spanish league and failing to make it out of the Champions League group phase.
The Catalan club are mired in debt. They recently sold 10 percent of their Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years in exchange for just over 200 million euros ($203 million). Some of that they will use to sign new players.
This week they incorporated new signings Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen to strengthen their midfield and defense, respectively.
Lewandowski would be a huge boost to its attack.
He has scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund. He hit 35 goals in 34 appearances last season to become the Bundesliga’s leading scorer for the fifth season in a row, and the seventh time overall.

Topics: Barcelona Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski

Basketball star Brittney Griner arrives at Russian court for trial on drug charges

Basketball star Brittney Griner arrives at Russian court for trial on drug charges
MOSCOW: Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court Thursday to face her trial on drug charges as a senior Russian diplomat warned that US criticism of how Russia’s handling the case wouldn’t help her release prospects.
Griner’s trial began last week amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest.
The athlete was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned Thursday that “attempts by the American side to make noise in public ... don’t help the practical settlement of issues.”
The White House said President Joe Biden called Griner’s wife on Wednesday to assure her that he’s doing all he can to obtain the athlete’s release, as soon as possible. They spoke after Biden read a letter from Griner in which she said she feared she’d never return home.
Washington hasn’t made public its strategy in the case and the United States may have little leverage with Moscow because of strong animosity due to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. The State Department has designated Griner as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.
Asked about the possibility of Griner being swapped for a Russian jailed in the US, Ryabkov, the senior Russian diplomat, noted that until her trial is over “there are no formal or procedural reasons to talk about any further steps.”
He warned that US criticism, including a description of Griner as wrongfully detained and dismissive comments about the Russian judicial system, “makes it difficult to engage in detailed discussion of any possible exchanges.”
The trial of the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist was adjourned after its start last week because two scheduled witnesses did not appear. Such delays are routine in Russian courts and her detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, suggesting the proceedings could last months.
It was unclear if Griner would testify Thursday.
Although Griner’s supporters initially kept a low profile, calls for the United States to take action spiked after the trial’s first day.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, one of America’s most prominent Black activists, this week called for Biden to arrange a prayer meeting with Griner, saying, “Four months is too long for this to have gone on, and I hope the President acts on her pleas to come home.”
An organization called Win With Black Women sent Biden a letter saying Secretary of State Antony Blinken “has called Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, assuring her and stating publicly that Brittney’s safe return was a matter of personal priority; however, we are concerned that the rhetoric does not appear to align with the actions taken to date. We urge you to make a deal to get Brittney back home swiftly.”
Russian news media have repeatedly speculated that Griner could be swapped for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US on conviction of conspiracy to kill US citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.
Russia has agitated for Bout’s release for years. But the wide discrepancy between Griner’s alleged offense and Bout’s global dealings in deadly weapons could make such a swap unpalatable to Washington.
Others have suggested that she could be traded along with Paul Whelan, a former Marine and security director serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on an espionage conviction that the US has repeatedly described as a setup.
Russia has shown no signs of backing off.
“This is a serious offense, confirmed by indisputable evidence ... Attempts to present the case as if the American was detained illegally do not hold up,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev said Wednesday.
“The law has been violated, and arguments about the innocent nature of Griner’s addiction, which, by the way, is punishable in some US states, are inappropriate in this case,” he said.

