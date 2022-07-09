You are here

US, Chinese foreign ministers hold first talks since October

US, Chinese foreign ministers hold first talks since October
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, gestures as he meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9, 2022. (Pool Photo via AP)
Updated 09 July 2022
Reuters

US, Chinese foreign ministers hold first talks since October

US, Chinese foreign ministers hold first talks since October
  • Meeting aimed at keeping the difficult US-China ties stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict
  • Despite their strategic rivalry, the world’s two largest economies remain major trading partners
Updated 09 July 2022
Reuters

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Saturday for the first in-person talks since October after attending a G20 summit where the top US diplomat led efforts to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine.
US officials say Blinken’s meeting with Wang in Bali, Indonesia, including a morning session of talks and a working lunch, is aimed at keeping the difficult US relationship with China stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict.
“There is no substitute for face to face ... diplomacy, and in a relationship as complex and consequential as the one between the United States and China there is a lot to talk about,” Blinken told reporters at the beginning of the meeting.
“We very much look forward to a productive and constructive conversation,” he said.
Blinken is expected to repeat warnings to China not to support Russia’s war in Ukraine and the two sides will address contentious issues that include Taiwan, China’s extensive South China Sea claims, its expansion of influence in the Pacific, human rights, and trade tariffs.
However, both sides share an interest in keeping the relationship stable and Blinken and US officials say President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak again in coming weeks, something Saturday’s meeting is likely to address.
“China and the United States are two major countries, so it is necessary for the two countries to maintain normal exchanges,” Wang told reporters.
“At the same time, we do need to talk together to ensure that this relationship will continue to move forward along the right track,” Wang said.
Daniel Russel, a top US diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama who has close contact with Biden administration officials, said he believed a key aim for the meeting would be to explore the possibility of an in-person meeting between Biden and Xi, their first as leaders, possibly on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali in November.
The United States calls China its main strategic rival and is concerned it might one day attempt to take over the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan, just as Russia attacked Ukraine.
The top US diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, said on Tuesday he expected a “candid” exchange with Wang and said it would be another opportunity “to convey our expectations about what we would expect China to do and not to do in the context of Ukraine.”
Shortly before Russia’s Feb. 24 Ukraine invasion, Beijing and Moscow announced a “no limits” partnership. But US officials have said they have not seen China evade tough US-led sanctions on Russia or provide it with military equipment.
However, China has declined to condemn Russia’s actions and it has criticized the sweeping sanctions.
US officials have warned of consequences, including sanctions, should China start offering material support for Russia’s war effort, which it calls a “special military operation” to degrade the Ukrainian military though Kyiv counters that it is an imperial-style land grab.
Despite their strategic rivalry, the world’s two largest economies remain major trading partners and Biden has been considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb surging US inflation before the November midterm elections, with control of Congress in focus. 

Blinken says talks with Chinese FM 'useful, candid and constructive'

Blinken says talks with Chinese FM ‘useful, candid and constructive’
Updated 51 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Blinken says talks with Chinese FM ‘useful, candid and constructive’

Blinken says talks with Chinese FM ‘useful, candid and constructive’
Updated 51 min 43 sec ago
AFP

BALI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that rare talks with his Chinese counterpart in Indonesia were “constructive” but he voiced alarm over issues including Taiwan.
“Despite the complexities of our relationship, I can say with some confidence that our delegations found today’s discussions useful, candid and constructive,” Blinken said after an unusually long five hours of talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
But Blinken said he also voiced concerns over issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights and Ukraine.
“I conveyed deep concerns of the United States regarding Beijing’s increasingly provocate rhetoric and activity toward Taiwan and the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Blinken said.
He also called for China to distance itself from Russia, a day after Group of 20 talks in Bali where Western nations directly criticized Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the Ukraine invasion.
Blinken said he told Wang that “this really is a moment where we all have to stand up, as we heard country after country in the G20 do, to condemn the aggression, to demand among other things that Russia allow access to food that is stuck in Ukraine” .
He added there were “no signs” Moscow was willing to engage after it faced a barrage of criticism at the G20 talks a day earlier.

Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police

Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police
Updated 09 July 2022
Agencies

Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police

Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police
  • Protesters blame the president for economic woes and have occupied the entrance to his office for three months
Updated 09 July 2022
Agencies

COLOMBO: Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president’s official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.
Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president’s residence, video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed.
The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.
Many blame the country’s decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.
Thousands of people swarmed into Colombo’s government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa’s house, a Reuters witness said.
Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, the witness said.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the president’s whereabouts.
Despite a severe shortage of fuel that has stalled transportation services, demonstrators packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo to protest the government’s failure to protect them from economic ruin.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said last month that the country’s economy has collapsed. The government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have been complex because it has now entered negotiations as a bankrupt state.
Discontent has worsened in recent weeks as the cash-strapped country stopped receiving fuel shipments, forcing school closures and rationing of petrol and diesel for essential services.
Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest.
“We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us,” Perera said.
He is among the millions squeezed by chronic fuel shortages and inflation that hit 54.6 percent in June.
Political instability could undermine Sri Lanka’s talks with the International Monetary Fund seeking a $3 billion bailout, a restructuring of some foreign debt and fund-raising from multilateral and bilateral sources to ease the dollar drought.
Police imposed a curfew in Colombo and several other main urban areas on Friday night but withdrew it Saturday morning amid objections by lawyers and opposition politicians who called it illegal.
Riot police and army personnel are deployed in the city, and the area surrounding the president’s official residence is heavily barricaded.
US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung on Friday asked people to protest peacefully and called for the military and police “to grant peaceful protesters the space and security to do so.”
“Chaos & force will not fix the economy or bring the political stability that Sri Lankans need right now,” Chung said in a tweet.
Months of protests have nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. One of Rajapaksa’s brothers resigned as prime minister last month, and two other brothers and a nephew quit their Cabinet posts earlier.
President Rajapaksa has held on to power.
Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister in May and protests temporarily waned in the hope he could find cash for the country’s urgent needs but people now want him to resign saying he has failed to fulfill his promises.

Ukraine pleads for more weapons as defiant Russia warns West

Ukraine pleads for more weapons as defiant Russia warns West
Updated 09 July 2022
Reuters

Ukraine pleads for more weapons as defiant Russia warns West

Ukraine pleads for more weapons as defiant Russia warns West
  • US urges Russia to unblock grain exports; Putin warns of ‘catastrophic’ energy price spikes
  • Ukraine urges West to send more high-precision weapons as Russia suggests ready for long war
Updated 09 July 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine urged its allies on Friday to send more weapons as its forces dug in to slow Russia’s military advance through the eastern Donbas region, while a belligerent Moscow warned Western nations of consequences for their reprisals over its invasion.
Signalling that the Kremlin was in no mood for compromise, President Vladimir Putin said continued use of sanctions against Russia risked causing “catastrophic” energy price rises
Putin’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov clashed with his Western counterparts at a Group of 20 meeting, where they urged Russia to allow Kyiv to ship blockaded Ukrainian grain out to an increasingly hungry world.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s envoy to London offered little prospect of a pull-back from parts of Ukraine under Russian control.
Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Reuters that Russian troops would capture the rest of Donbas and were unlikely to withdraw from land across the southern coast.
Ukraine would eventually have to strike a peace deal or “continue slipping down this hill” to ruin, he said.
On the Donbas frontlines, Ukrainian officials reported Russian shelling of towns and villages ahead of an anticipated push for more territory.
A Ukrainian infantry unit on the road to the town of Siversk, whose members spoke to Reuters, had set up positions on the edge of a deep earth bunker covered with logs and sandbags and defended by machine guns.

’Scorched earth tactics’
On Thursday, Putin had indicated that current prospects of finding a solution to the conflict were dim, saying Russia’s campaign in Ukraine had barely started.
Ambassador Kelin’s remarks gave an insight into Russia’s potential endgame — a forced partition that would leave its former Soviet neighbor shorn of more than a fifth of its post-Soviet territory.
“We are going to liberate all of the Donbas,” Kelin said.
“Of course it is difficult to predict the withdrawal of our forces from the southern part of Ukraine because we have already experience that after withdrawal, provocations start.”
An escalation of the war was possible, he added.
Ukrainian officials, echoing comments by the deputy commander of the infantry unit outside Siversk, said they needed more high-grade Western weapons to shore up the their defenses.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said Ukraine still did not have enough Western weapons and soldiers needed time to adapt to using them.
Kyiv has attributed battlefield successes to last month’s arrival of US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
“When they came in, the Russian war machine could instantly feel its effect,” Danilov told Reuters. But more Western military aid was vital.
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff also urged the West to send more heavy weapons to counter what he called Russia’s “scorched earth tactics.”
“With a sufficient number of howitzers, SPG and HIMARS, our soldiers are able to stop and drive the invaders from our land,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter.

’Not your country’
At the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, some of the staunchest critics of the invasion that began on Feb. 24 confronted Lavrov.
High on their list of concerns was getting grain shipments from Ukraine out through ports blocked by Russia’s presence in the Black Sea and naval mines. Ukraine is a leading exporter and aid agencies have warned that many developing countries face devastating food shortages if supplies fail to reach them.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Moscow to let Ukrainian grain out, a Western official said.
“He addressed Russia directly, saying: ‘To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out,’” the official said.
A US State Department official later said Blinken had told the meeting that, if the G20 was to remain relevant, it must hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine.
Earlier, Lavrov had berated the West, saying that instead of focusing on how to tackle global economic problems, ministers had embarked on “frenzied criticism” of Russia over Ukraine.
The meeting’s host, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, said repercussions of the war would hit poor countries the hardest and it was critical to bring Ukraine and Russia’s grain and fertilizer back into supply chains.

’Dying in houses’
The biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two has killed thousands, displaced millions and flattened Ukrainian cities.
Russia calls it a “special military operation” intended to degrade Ukraine’s military and root out people it sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is engaged in an unprovoked land grab.
Russian forces have seized a big chunk of territory across Ukraine’s southern flank and are waging a war of attrition in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland made up of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.
Luhansk’s governor said Russian forces were indiscriminately shelling populated areas on Friday.
“They are not stopped even by the fact that civilians remain there, dying in houses and yards,” Serhiy Gaidai he said.
Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

Ethiopia's leader admits military losses in insurgencies

Ethiopia’s leader admits military losses in insurgencies
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

Ethiopia’s leader admits military losses in insurgencies

Ethiopia’s leader admits military losses in insurgencies
  • The increase in violence in Oromia comes as the 20-month-long conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front appears to be reducing
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

KENYA: Ethiopian police and soldiers are dying on a “daily” basis as the country grapples with insurgencies in Oromia and elsewhere, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Abiy in a parliamentary address repeated a vow to destroy the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group his government blames for two recent massacres targeting members of the Amhara ethnic group.

“As a government, the fact we are not able to prevent the acts they committed, we feel quite sad,” Abiy said.

“Daily police officers die, security forces die” while fighting the Oromo rebels, he said.

In a rare admission of government losses, Abiy also said that “hundreds” of district officials have been killed in attacks.

The increase in violence in Oromia comes as the 20-month-long conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front appears to be reducing. Last month Abiy revealed a committee has been set up to negotiate with the TPLF, but if the talks fail he suggested his government is ready to renew military efforts.

“The unity and the interests of our country, if it becomes difficult to secure it peacefully, we will pay sacrifices with our lives,” Abiy told lawmakers.

“Outside of that, we believe there is hope. Our door will remain open for peace.”

In Oromia, the latest killings occurred on Monday, resulting in the deaths of an unknown number of civilians in the unstable West Wellega area.

It followed a separate attack in the region last month that witnesses said killed hundreds.

The Oromo Liberation Army, or OLA, an outlawed group that the government refers to as Shene, denies carrying out the killings.

In response to the violence, regional and federal forces have stepped up their offensive against the OLA.

Abiy said counterinsurgency efforts have been “95 percent” successful in saving civilian lives and compared the recent ethnic-based killings to gun violence in the US.

“The security forces serve the country at a high cost, so the parliament should recognize their efforts,” Abiy said, describing the mass killings as “inhumane acts” perpetrated by “destructive, evil forces.”

On Wednesday, Ethiopia’s parliament set up a special body to investigate the killings in Oromia, where regional government forces have also been accused of human rights abuses.

Human Rights Watch in a statement this week said a “culture of impunity” has “emboldened unaccountable security forces” that it says are responsible for a spate of extrajudicial killings in Oromia.

The killings are putting pressure on Abiy’s government to do more to protect civilians as waves of ethnic unrest persist in Africa’s second-most populous country with a population of 115 million people. Ethiopia has more than 90 different ethnic groups, according to its census. The Oromo are the largest group with an estimated 34 percent of the population followed by the Amhara with 27 percent.

Violence between various ethnic groups has increased in recent years as a result of longstanding rivalries.

World leaders condemn assassination of Japan's Abe, pay tributes to 'great leader'

World leaders condemn assassination of Japan’s Abe, pay tributes to ‘great leader’
Updated 08 July 2022
Agencies

World leaders condemn assassination of Japan’s Abe, pay tributes to ‘great leader’

World leaders condemn assassination of Japan’s Abe, pay tributes to ‘great leader’
  • Abe was pronounced dead earlier on Friday after he was shot at a campaign event in the city of Nara
  • Biden ordered flags on US government buildings to fly at half-mast through Sunday
Updated 08 July 2022
Agencies

TOKYO/KUALA LUMPUR: World leaders condemned Friday’s assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while paying tribute to him as a great leader.
Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Tributes poured in as governments expressed sorrow and solidarity with Japan over the loss of Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.
US President Joe Biden said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” and offered his condolences to Abe’s family. He ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff through July 10 to honor Abe and would stop at the Japanese embassy in Washington en route to remarks at CIA headquarters to sign a condolence book.


“This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him,” Biden said. “His vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service.”
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events around the country, condemned the “unforgivable act.” He said campaigning as well as Sunday’s elections for parliament’s upper house will proceed.
“The free and fair election, which is the root of democracy, needs to be protected no matter what. We will not be defeated by violence,” Kishida said.
Biden called Kishida “a very solid guy” and said he did not believe the killing was likely to have “any profound, destabilizing impact on Japanese security or Japanese solidarity.”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply saddened by the horrific killing,” adding that he would “always remember his collegiality and commitment to multilateralism.”


European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: “The brutal and cowardly murder” of Abe “shocks the world“
“I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man,” said European Council President Charles Michel in a separate tweet.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the leadership role taken by the former premier, saying the UK stands with Japan “at this dark and sad time.”
“Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many,” Johnson tweeted.


In a message of condolence sent to Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, Queen Elizabeth II said she too was “deeply saddened” by the news of Abe’s death, adding that she had “fond memories of meeting Mr.Abe and his wife” when they visited the UK in 2016.
French President Emmanuel Macron said “Japan has lost a great prime minister.”
Abe had “dedicated his life to his country and worked for stability in the world,” he said in a tweet.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock and solidarity with Japan over the killing.
“The deadly attack on Shinzo Abe has left me aghast and deeply sad,” the German leader tweeted. “I extend deep sympathy to his family, my colleague Fumio Kishida and our Japanese friends.”
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his country was “shocked by the terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate.”
Jordan’s King Abdullah II said he was shocked and saddened by the attack. “The world lost a great leader, and Jordan and I lost a true friend,” the monarch tweeted.


Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed the attack “cowardly,” and said his thoughts were with Abe’s loved ones and the Japanese people.
“At today’s cabinet meeting we paused to reflect on this dark day for Japanese democracy. I have fond memories of our friendship and the work we did together,” he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the death an “irreplaceable loss.”
In a telegram to Abe’s family, Putin called Abe an “outstanding statesman” who had done a lot to develop “good neighborly ties between our countries.”
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol termed the killing an “unacceptable act of crime.”
“I extend my consolation and condolences to his family and the Japanese people for having lost their longest-serving prime minister and a respected politician,” Yoon said.


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a day of national mourning on Saturday as a mark of deepest respect for Abe.
“Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a special strategic and global partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment,” Modi said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Abe was one of Australia’s closest friends and a “giant on the world stage,” adding that “his legacy was one of global impact, and a profound and positive one for Australia. He will be greatly missed.”


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his condolences to Abe’s family.
“Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse,” he tweeted.
Iran decried the shooting as “an act of terrorism.”
“As a country that has been a victim of terrorism and has lost great leaders to terrorists, we are following the news closely and with concern,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, in an armed attack. I condemn those who carried out this heinous attack,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.


The Chinese embassy in Japan said it was “shocked” by the shooting.
“During his tenure, former Prime Minister Abe made contributions to the improvement and development of China-Japan relations. We express our condolences on his passing and express sympathy and solicitude for his family,” an embassy spokesperson said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo extended condolences on Twitter.
“We will always remember his contributions in strengthening RI-Japan cooperation,” he wrote. “May the family of PM Abe and the Japanese people be given strength in this difficult time.”
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro expressed “extreme indignation” at the killing and declared three days of official mourning in solidarity with Japan.
Bolsonaro described Abe as a “brilliant leader” and “great friend of Brazil” in a tweet that included a photo of the two men shaking hands at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2019.
Brazil is home to the largest Japanese community outside of the archipelago, with about 1.9 million immigrants and descendants.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Abe’s assassination “incredibly shocking.”


“The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend,” he said, offering condolences to Abe’s widow and the people of Japan.
“Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted after the attack.
“Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time.”
Former president Donald Trump also weighed in, saying the detained assassin “will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly.”


Secretary of State Antony Blinken mourned Abe as a visionary leader who boosted relations between the two allies.
Meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts jointly at a G20 meeting in Bali, Blinken said Abe “brought the relationship between our countries, the United States and Japan, to new heights.”
The International Olympic Committee praised Abe for his “vision, determination and dependability” that allowed it to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the Olympic flag will be flown at half staff at Olympic House in Lausanne for three days.
(With AFP and AP)

