UK charity gala raises £15,000 for Palestinian medical aid

About 250 guests attended the ‘Come Dine for Palestine’ event hosted by Medical Aid for Palestine. (Supplied/Sana Memon)
About 250 guests attended the ‘Come Dine for Palestine’ event hosted by Medical Aid for Palestine. (Supplied/Sana Memon)
  • The ‘Come Dine for Palestine’ event was hosted by the Medical Aid for Palestine charity
  • In 2018, the humanitarian organization raised more than £21,000 in support of Gaza
Arab News

LONDON: A UK-based pro-Palestinian humanitarian charity has raised £15,000 ($18,044) to provide medical aid for Palestinian communities at a gala dinner, organizers have said.

About 250 guests attended the “Come Dine for Palestine” event hosted by Medical Aid for Palestine, in Walthamstow, London, last Saturday, and organizers said that they had exceeded their target of £10,000.

Organized by human rights activist, Arifa Nasim, the event was in memory of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot and killed while wearing a press jacket by Israeli forces as she covered a raid in the West Bank town of Jenin last month.

“Shireen’s fearlessness and courage in the face of an unbearable reality inspired Arifa to hold another fundraising dinner in support of Medical Aid for Palestine,” the organizers said.




About 250 guests attended the ‘Come Dine for Palestine’ event hosted by Medical Aid for Palestine. (Supplied/Sana Memon)

“We are so grateful to live in a generous and compassionate community, where people will turn up to express their solidarity and their care for the plight of the Palestinian people,” they added.

Hosted by Tahreem Noor, a local radio presenter, guest speakers included MP and former shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, a representative from the Palestinian Mission in the UK, Khaled Fandi, and a Palestinian born in a south Lebanon refugee camp.

Entertainment included a musical arrangement of a Rumi poem by Everton Bahadur-Young, a short film screening, and introductory remarks by writer and producer of Home, Saalih Chaudhry, founder of NowPictures. The event also exhibited photographs of the Palestinian Olive Harvest courtesy of the Waltham Forest Palestine Solidarity Campaign.




The gala charity dinner featured entertainment and an auction. (Supplied/Sana Memon)

Auction items included a signed Quentin Blake print made especially for MAP, an Imran Khan-signed cricket bat, a Muhammad Amir-signed cricket ball, a garment made by Palestinian women in the West Bank, and art by Vaseem Mohammad and Saiba Salam.

In 2018, MAP held a charity iftar during the Muslim month of Ramadan and raised more than £21,000 in support of Gaza.

MAP works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees. With offices located in London, Beirut, Ramallah and Gaza City, MAP responds rapidly in times of crisis and works directly with communities on longer-term health development.

Watchdog reports ‘extreme brutality’ in Ethiopia conflicts

A woman walks past Ethiopian government soldiers by the side of a road north of Mekele, Ethiopia. (AP)
A woman walks past Ethiopian government soldiers by the side of a road north of Mekele, Ethiopia. (AP)
  • Ethiopia faces instability in several regions, notably Tigray where government forces and their allies have been mired in bloody conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebel group since November 2020
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopians have been subjected to “extreme brutality and cruelty” by government forces and rebel groups active in violent conflicts across the country, a state-affiliated independent human rights watchdog said.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said its latest report documented violations including widespread murder and ethnic and sexual violence in the 12 months to June across Africa’s second-most populous nation.
“The report details a number of grave human rights violations committed both by state and non-state actors ... carried out in extreme brutality and cruelty,” said Chief Commissioner Daniel Bekele, a former adviser with Amnesty International.
In the first annual summary of abuses in Ethiopia since Bekele’s appointment by parliament in 2019, the commission reported that women, children, the elderly and people with disability were not spared.
In addition to abuses by government forces, he said nonstate actors in conflict zones were also responsible for serious atrocities, including ethnic and religiously motivated killings, looting, the destruction of property and forced displacement.
Ethiopia faces instability in several regions, notably Tigray where government forces and their allies have been mired in bloody conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebel group since November 2020.
A violent rebellion also simmers in Oromia, the country’s largest and most populous region, where hundreds of mainly Amhara civilians were massacred by gunmen in recent weeks.
All parties to the conflict in Tigray were responsible for “serious international human rights and humanitarian law violations” including cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment against civilians and prisoners, Bekele said.
The commission also detailed instances of detainees being subject to unlawful treatment including extended pre-trial detention and beatings, some in police stations and unofficial holding centres.
Some continued to be detained in violation of court orders for their release on bail or innocence of charges.
Bekele said a state of emergency imposed across Ethiopia between November and February was marked by a significant spike in arbitrary arrests and illegal detentions.
He said the authorities had taken some “encouraging” steps towards accountability for the over-reach during this period.
“But it is probably not happening at the speed and transparency and efficiency we would like to see it happening,” he said.
The detention of reporters and other press workers for violations of the country’s media law was also very concerning, said EHRC deputy chief commissioner Rakeb Messele.
There had been “positive developments” undertaken by government authorities toward improving rights but without political solutions to conflict the fear was abuses would continue, she said.

Italy relocates migrants after Lampedusa center overwhelmed

Italy relocates migrants after Lampedusa center overwhelmed
  • July has seen a sustained uptick in daily migrant arrivals in Italy compared to recent years
  • The Italian navy’s San Marco ship was taking an initial 600 migrants from Lampedusa to another center in Sicily
ROME: The Italian navy on Saturday began relocating the first 600 migrants from the Sicilian island of Lampedusa after its refugee identification center became overwhelmed with new arrivals and photos circulated of filthy conditions.
July has seen a sustained uptick in daily migrant arrivals in Italy compared to recent years, according to Interior Ministry statistics. Overall, migrant arrivals are up sharply this year, with 30,000 would-be refugees making landfall so far compared to 22,700 in the same period in 2021 and 7,500 in 2020.
Lampedusa, which is closer to North Africa than mainland Italy, is often the destination of choice for Libyan-based migrant smugglers, who charge desperate people hundreds of dollars apiece to cross the Mediterranean Sea on packed, dangerous dinghies and boats.
The Italian navy’s San Marco ship was taking an initial 600 migrants from Lampedusa to another center in Sicily and from there they were be distributed elsewhere in Italy. the ministry said the transfers would continue Sunday.
Lampedusa’s former mayor, Giusi Nicolini, posted what she said were photos and videos taken in the center in recent days, showing new arrivals sleeping on the floor on pieces of foam and bathrooms piled high with plastic bottles and garbage.
“There are 2,100 people packed in the Lampedusa welcome center,” which has beds for 200, she wrote on Facebook. “These could be photos from Libya, but no, it’s Italy. And these are the ones who survived.”
Right-wing lawmakers were quick to seize on the overcrowding, blaming the left-wing parties in Italy’s government for being too soft on migration.
“And this would be the left’s famous humanitarian model?” Georgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, tweeted along with the images. “Saying no to mass illegal immigration also means saying no to this.”

Mobile, Internet service mostly back in Canada after outage

Mobile, Internet service mostly back in Canada after outage
  • The disruption started Friday morning
  • In a tweet, Rogers said some customers may experience delays in regaining full service
TORONTO: Rogers Communications Inc. said Saturday it has restored mobile and Internet service for “the vast majority″ of customers after an outage that lasted more than 15 hours.
The disruption, which the Toronto-based telecommunications company offered no explanation for, started Friday morning. It left many customers without mobile and Internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, debit transactions and even Service Canada’s beleaguered passport offices.
In a tweet, Rogers said some customers may experience delays in regaining full service as its network comes back online and traffic volumes return to normal.
“Our technical teams are working hard to ensure that the remaining customers are back online as quickly as possible,” the tweet said.
“Once again, we sincerely apologize for the disruption this had caused our customers and we will be proactively crediting all customers.”
Interac said its services are fully available again after debit transactions were halted by the Rogers network outage.
Tony Staffieri, chief executive and president of Rogers, said in an open letter that the company apologizes for the service interruption but offered no explanation for the outage or how many customers were affected.
Staffieri said Rogers is committed to understanding the cause and would make changes to meet and exceed expectations in the future.
The outage began early Friday and stretched into the evening, pushing businesses and organizations to notify customers that their operations were being affected by Rogers and that delays and service interruptions should be expected.
The outage forced the postponement of The Weeknd’s tour stop at Toronto’s Rogers Center. The Toronto date was one of only two set for Canada.
Among the most serious impacts of the outage were warnings from police in Toronto and Ottawa, who reported connection problems when people called 911.
Many Rogers customers scrambled to find Internet service, heading to coffee shops to connect and trade tales of the outage.

Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country

Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country
  • In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters
  • Hundreds more were left homeless after their homes collapsed in the rain and flooding
QUETTA, Pakistan: Intense floods killed dozens of people and left hundreds homeless in Pakistan, officials said on Saturday, as heavy monsoon rains battered the country.
In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters, according to Ziaullah Langove, the disaster and home affairs adviser to the province’s chief minister, adding that eight dams had burst due to the heavy rains.
Hundreds more were left homeless after their homes collapsed in the rain and flooding, he said, adding monsoon rains were continuing.
In north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province two people, including a six year-old, died and four were injured when their house collapsed due to rain, according to a district official statement.
Heavy rains have lashed the country in recent days, leaving large swathes of Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, inundated with water.
In neighboring Afghanistan, 24 people have been killed by floods in the east and south of the country, a disaster management agency spokesman said on Friday.
Pakistan’s Navy said it was joining efforts to evacuate citizens and deliver rations and fresh water in Balochistan.
In 2010, the worst floods in memory affected 20 million people in Pakistan, with damage to infrastructure running into billions of dollars and huge swathes of crops destroyed as one fifth of the country was inundated.

