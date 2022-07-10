You are here

Leader Pogacar 'scared' for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage

Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage
Jumbo-Visma team's Belgian rider Wout Van Aert (C) celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the 8th stage of Tour de France 2022 cycling race on July 9, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage

Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage
  • Jumbo-Visma’s van Aert won on a late incline ahead of Australia’s pre-stage favorite Michael Matthews with Pogacar just behind
LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Champion Tadej Pogacar said on Saturday he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey after stage eight.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the coronavirus-hit proceedings at Lausanne with Pogacar finishing third.

The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn.

“It’s a big scare, the pandemic is still there with us, and we can’t risk racing with it,” said the 23-year-old two-time defending champion.

“We get tested every two days or so but Vegard got ill during the night, really, it’s worrying. All the fans packed tight on the roadside and shouting, sometimes you think maybe this is a source.

“He’s the train of our team,” the Slovenian continued of Stake Laengen.

“The big guy who leads us out, but I think we can make it to Paris without him.”

Jumbo-Visma’s van Aert won on a late incline ahead of Australia’s pre-stage favorite Michael Matthews with Pogacar just behind.

This was a second stage win for van Aert, who also came second three times during the opening stages in Denmark, and extends his lead in the sprint standings to 264pts ahead of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Fabio Jakobsen on 149 and Pogacar, 128.

Van Aert’s chief rival Mathieu van der Poel fell off the back of the peloton before the attack.

“It would have been more prestigious to beat Mathieu too, but I can only beat who is there,” said van Aert, who alongside Pogacar is the big star of this 2022 Tour de France.

Taking a seat Pogacar had just vacated van Aert rigorously drenched his hands in sanitary gel, just stopping short of smearing it on his face.

“It’s never easy to win a bike race, and never easy to win a Tour de France stage, I need to find a way to thank my team for helping me today,” he said.

Pogacar also took a four-second bonus for his third place and extends his overall lead on Jumbo’s Dane Jonas Vingegaard at the top of the rankings to 39 seconds.

After the Covid withdrawals, cowbell ringing roadside fans cheered the pack along the way to the Swiss border where they caught a glimpse of what is to come with the Alps rearing into view on the horizon.

An early fall caught Pogacar and third-placed Geraint Thomas, while French climber Thibaut Pinot not only fell twice but also took a smack on the nose when a roadside food bag distributor got things badly wrong.

Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education-Easy Post will ride stage nine in the polka dot jersey again while Tom Pidcock of Ineos will wear the white under-26’s jersey albeit as second placed man behind Pogacar.

Sunday’s ninth stage runs from Aigle to Chatel les Portes du Soleil, an Alpine resort on the French-Swiss border, with more 40km of climbing on the 192km itinerary.

It reaches a high point of 1,778m at the Col de la Croix summit while a 15km, six percent, gradient challenge up the Pas de Morgins awaits any tired legs before the Tour re-enters France for the final 10km.

SHEFFIELD: The Netherlands’ star striker Vivianne Miedema said the holders had to be proud of their reaction to salvage a 1-1 draw against Sweden to start their Euro 2022 campaign on Saturday.

Sweden were looking to exact revenge for their World Cup semifinal exit to the Dutch three years ago and took a deserved lead at halftime through Jonna Andersson’s calm finish.

But the Netherlands hit back to level through Jill Roord’s strike in front a record crowd of 21,342 in Sheffield for a group stage match not involving the host nation at a women’s European Championship.

“If you look at our first 20 minutes we have to be extremely proud to take a point today,” said Miedema.

“Today really showed that we can grow into this tournament.”

A match hyped as one of the biggest clashes of the group stages, got off to a slow start as Sweden suffocated the supply line to Miedema and Lieke Mertens.

The Dutch were also hit by the loss of goalkeeper and captain Sari Van Veenendaal to injury early, but her understudy Daphne Van Domselaar shone on just her second international appearance.

At second in the world, Sweden are the highest ranked team in the tournament and showed why in the first 45 minutes.

Kosovare Asllani fired into the side-netting and Barcelona forward Firdolina Rolfo nearly caught out Van Domselaar with a spectacular attempt from halfway that drifted just over.

Sweden’s pressure was finally rewarded on 35 minutes when Asllani’s trickery opened up the Dutch defense and her cross picked out Andersson at the back post to coolly slot home.

Netherlands’ boss Mark Parsons has been criticized for failing to match the standards set by Sarina Wiegman, since she departed her homeland to take charge of England.

However, Parsons made an impact with his halftime team talk as the holders came out with far more aggression to start the second half and got their reward.

Miedema showed just a glimpse of her ability to change the game in an instant as a dummy allowed her to charge down the left wing.

The Arsenal striker’s pass was deflected by a Swedish defender but only into the path of Roord, who fired into the bottom corner on the turn.

“She’s so skillful, we had to double up on her but those very good players you can’t keep quiet for 90 minutes,” said Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson at the task of stopping Miedema.

Sweden could still have taken all three points but for Van Domselaar’s flying save to turn Rolfo’s powerful shot behind as stoppage time loomed.

In the other game in Group C, Portugal fought back from conceding twice in the first five minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in Leigh.

Sweden and the Netherlands remain strong favorites to make the knockout stages, but the Swiss looked set to give themselves a shot with a blistering start as Coumba Sow fired in a fine strike before Rahel Kiwic headed in from a free kick.

Portugal would not even have qualified had it not been for Russia’s expulsion due to the invasion of Ukraine.

But they proved they are not just in England to make up the numbers by scoring twice in seven second half minutes to take a point.

Diana Gomes bundled the ball in on the hour mark and Jessica Silva provided a deft touch to Tatiana Pinto’s cross to level.

“This is Portugal: a Portugal with soul, the fighting spirit,” said Silva.

“The bravery shown was fantastic but unfortunately we couldn’t score more. We have to be happy for what we delivered, reacting well with an incredible second half.”

Howe delighted as ‘ruthless’ Newcastle kick off preseason with victory over Gateshead

Howe delighted as ‘ruthless’ Newcastle kick off preseason with victory over Gateshead
Howe delighted as ‘ruthless’ Newcastle kick off preseason with victory over Gateshead

Howe delighted as ‘ruthless’ Newcastle kick off preseason with victory over Gateshead
  • The Magpies enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 win over the National League side, during which Paraguay international Miguel Almiron found the net twice
  • United now travel to Austria where their preparations for the new season will continue with games against German sides 1860 Munich and Mainz
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United kicked off their preseason campaign on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Tyneside neighbors Gateshead, during which Paraguay international Miguel Almiron put on a two-goal show.

Matt Ritchie, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff also found the net for the Magpies during the game at their Benton training base, while Paul Blackett grabbed a consolation for the club managed by former United central defender Mike Williamson.

Head coach Eddie Howe said he was delighted with the ruthless display by his players against their National League opposition.

“You always look at your attitude,” he said. “I think both teams wanted to win. We played some really good stuff with the ball and naturally had much of the possession. You saw some excellent counterattacking at the end of the game where we showed a real ruthless side. I just wish we could have shown it sooner.”

Howe fielded two almost entirely different line-ups either side of half time, with only young defender Kell Watts playing the full 90 minutes.

“It was a good workout; hot, but that’s what you want to replicate, what it will be like on that first day,” said Howe. “A tough game, good opposition and 45 minutes (for each player) with a little run at the end — I think the players got what they needed out of it.

“It was just about reintroducing the lads to a full-size pitch. At this stage of the season, eight days in, we didn’t want to push them too much, so this was ideal. At this stage there is always a little bit of rustiness to get out of the players’ game.

“I did think we got better as we went on. Some things we did well, others we didn’t, but there is still a long way to go before that first game of the season.”

Veteran Ritchie opened the scoring for United when he latched onto a low cross from rising star Elliot Anderson, before slotting the ball past Heed keeper Dan Langley, who joined the fifth-tier side from Newcastle last week.

Just after the break, Longstaff was brought down in the area and Brazilian Joelinton, United’s player of the season last season, netted from the spot.

Blackett rounded keeper Karl Darlow to halve the deficit before United stepped on the gas, inspired by livewire Almiron. The forward outpaced the entire Gateshead back line to latch onto an Emil Krafth pass and make it 3-1. He extended the lead from close range soon after, before Longstaff, who missed a second-half penalty, added a fifth at the death.

New boys Sven Botman and Nick Pope did not play any part in the game but watched from the sidelines, as did fellow internationals Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Chris Wood. That is unlikely to be the case when when United take on German sides 1860 Munich and Mainz in Austria on July 15 and 18 respectively.

“With those lads, we didn’t want to push them too quickly. We wanted to give them a little more time and be careful with them,” said Howe. “We hope we can keep the majority of the squad fit.

“Austria will be an important time for us. We have a lot of work to cram in during a very short space of time. I think the lads will go there and enjoy the week-to-10 days and when we come back we will be that much further forward.”

In the meantime, Howe was full of praise for the star of Saturday’s show, Almiron.

“Two great goals,” he said. “He showed his athleticism with the first and some composure with the second.

“He hasn’t done a lot of training and we gave him a little longer (break), with the other international players, but physically he didn’t show any problems.”

Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole
Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole
  • As well as claiming pole in Sunday’s 11th race of the season, Verstappen also added eight points to his world championship standings
SPIELBERG BEI KNITTELFELD: Max Verstappen won the sprint at the Red Bull Ring circuit on Saturday to secure pole for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Starting from the front of the grid the world champion comfortably held off the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to turn the air orange as his army of Dutch fans set off flares in celebration.
“It was great to see, a lot of smoke at the end with all the orange,” Verstappen said, after doing a lap of honor in a Red Bull buggy.
As well as claiming pole in Sunday’s 11th race of the season, Verstappen also added eight points to his world championship standings.
George Russell for Mercedes took fourth ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who made his way through much of the field after starting in 13th.
There was drama at the start when first Fernando Alonso’s Alpine refused to budge when the formation lap began with the double world champion’s race over before it had begun.
Then as the pack formed for the start Zhou Guanyu had an issue at the back. “The engine switched off guys,” the Alfa Romeo driver reported. the field were sent on a second formation lap.
Verstappen held off the Ferraris at the first corner to enjoy a smooth win, his third on the trot after taking both grand prix staged at the circuit in the Styrian mountains last year.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina
LONDON: Elena Rybakina has won the women’s title at Wimbledon by beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Jabeur had become the first Arab and African woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career. The switch has been a topic of conversation during Wimbledon, because The All England Club barred all players who represent Russia or Belarus from entering the tournament because of the war in Ukraine.

She had never got past the quarter-finals of a Slam before this year’s Wimbledon.

This was the first women’s title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final.

Rybakina is ranked No. 23. Since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975, just one woman ranked lower than Rybakina won Wimbledon — Venus Williams in 2007 at No. 31, although she previously had been No. 1 and already won three of her five career trophies at the All England Club.

Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome Jabeur’s mix of spins and slices at Centre Court on Saturday. Rybakina ended Jabeur’s 12-match winning streak, which came entirely on grass courts.

“I never felt anything like this before,” said the champion. “Congratulations to Ons for everything you have achieved.

“You are an inspiration to Tunisians and everybody. You played a great match.”

Jabeur congratulated the winner, saying: “Hopefully next time it will be mine.”

She continued: “Thanks to my team for support and believing in me,” she said. “I love this tournament. I feel sad but that’s tennis — there can only be one winner.”

Jabeur, 27, started in style, breaking Rybakina in the third game of the match when the Kazakh went long with a backhand.

She followed that with a hold to love that included a delicious backhand pass angled past her opponent at the net.

Rybakina was under intense pressure on her own serve again as the set threatened to run away from her but she dug deep to hold for 3-2.

But she failed to force a single break point on the sun-baked Center Court in the first set and an error-strewn service game gifted the set to Jabeur.

As Jabeur celebrated with a fist-pump, Rybakina returned to her chair contemplating a costly 17 unforced errors.

But momentum shifted immediately at the start of the second set as Rybakina broke Jabeur before holding for a 2-0 lead.

Rybakina had now found her rhythm and Jabeur had to battle hard to hold to stay in touch.

She then fended off three break points before breaking again to take a 4-1 lead when Jabeur went long with a forehand.

Rybakina levelled the match with an ace as Jabeur reflected on four missed break-point opportunities in the set.

The 17th seed was first to strike in the decider, breaking straight away to heap the pressure on Jabeur.

The Tunisian squandered three break points in the sixth game as her frustration mounted and that proved to be her last chance.

Rybakina showed a few nerves in serving out for the set but won with her first championship point when Jabeur went long with a backhand.

* With AFP and AP

Kante and Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea’s US tour due to vaccination status

Kante and Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea’s US tour due to vaccination status
Kante and Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea’s US tour due to vaccination status

Kante and Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea’s US tour due to vaccination status
  • The United States permits foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated into the country
LONDON: France’s World Cup winning midfielder N’Golo Kante and England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek are to miss Chelsea’s tour of the United States as they do not meet the country’s Covid vaccination standards.
The United States permits foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated into the country.
At present only US citizens are allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated.
American-owned Chelsea left for their three match pre-season tour on Saturday — beginning with a training camp in Los Angeles.
“N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Chelsea are due to play Mexico’s Club America in Las Vegas on July 17, Charlotte FC at their Bank of America Stadium on July 21 and Premier League rivals Arsenal in Florida on July 23.

