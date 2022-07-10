Thakher Makkah gears up to host pilgrims & visitors

You are here

Thakher Makkah spans an area of more than 320,000 square meters and will include around 100 land plots for hospitality, residential and commercial purposes.
Thakher Makkah, a mixed-use development comprising hotels, residential and retail units in the holy city, has announced the provision of exceptional options and opportunities for pilgrims, visitors and investors.

Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the Thakher Makkah project, which is located at an approximated distance of 1 km from the Grand Mosque, said the project’s first phase is almost complete, while the second phase is expected to be delivered in 2024.

The project’s infrastructure facilities will include a road network, tunnels, sidewalks, landscapes, as well as shopping areas, restaurants and cafes. A shopping center within the project will house 124 international and local brand stores, and offer various options for shoppers, including entertainment centers for children, cafes and restaurants serving different international cuisines. The project, which will provide up to 10,000 car parking spaces, is also home to a mosque that can accommodate 5,000 people.

“The Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah pilgrims and 6 million Hajj pilgrims by 2030,” said Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company. “The project provides a wonderful experience for visitors and residents, as it is only a few minutes’ walk from the Grand Mosque, and a few kilometers away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat. This ensures a comfortable stay and smooth transfers.”

“We are committed to developing the infrastructure and master plan according to the specified timeline for both, and soon we will be sharing more details and figures about the work progress and the project’s many economic and non-economic advantages,” Al-Aboudi added.

Thakher Makkah spans an area of more than 320,000 square meters. Upon completion, it will include around 100 land plots for hospitality, residential, commercial, and service-related purposes. Residential and hotel apartment units will be available in various categories, and the units will also be available for ownership.

Among the international hotels that will open in Thakher Makkah are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of the number of rooms.

Thakher Development Company aims to change the real estate development scene in Makkah. The company’s vision is to contribute to the sustainable development of Makkah and to become the preferred destination for visitors to the holy city.

The Thakher Makkah project will provide 15,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs, while the total value of the project is estimated to be SR26 billion ($6.93 million).

Zoho joins forces with Falak Investment to empower startups in KSA

Zoho joins forces with Falak Investment to empower startups in KSA
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Zoho joins forces with Falak Investment to empower startups in KSA

Zoho joins forces with Falak Investment to empower startups in KSA
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Zoho Corp., a global technology company, signed an MoU with the Saudi-based Falak Investment Hub to work together to digitally empower youth and startups in Saudi Arabia, and support them in their digital transformation journey.

As per the MoU, Zoho will provide startups associated with the Falak Investment Hub network wallet credit worth $2,500, an initiative by the “Zoho for Startups” program. The wallet credit can be used for accessing any of its 50+ products. In addition, members of the Falak Investment Hub will get access to learning resources and training workshops by Zoho’s team to help them digitize their business.

The MoU was signed by Adwa Al-Dakheel, founder and CEO at Falak Investment Hub, and Hyther Nizam, president Middle East and Africa at Zoho Corp.

“With a booming ecosystem, a young and ambitious population, and a rising talent landscape, Saudi Arabia is on the forefront of innovation and startup ecosystems in the MENA — and such ecosystems are worthy of local and global partnerships to elevate benchmarks, cultivate entrepreneurial thinking, and inspire greatness from every existing founder and future founder. As long-term users of Zoho’s superior tools, we’re proud to formalize and scale this partnership for the betterment of Saudi Arabia’s local ecosystem,” Al-Dakheel said.

Falak and Zoho are also jointly conducting a series of bootcamp sessions, which will offer hands-on training on low-code, using the platform Zoho Creator, for university students in the Kingdom who aspire to test their ideas and hone their entrepreneurship skills. This comes as part of Falak’s Future Founders Program.

The first bootcamp took place from June 26-30 at the Falak Investment Hub, which was attended by students from the Prince Sultan University.

Nizam said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Falak Investment Hub to provide an added value to the developers, startup and the entrepreneurship community in Saudi through our unique business offerings. By coming together with a leading partner such as Falak, we aim to train and enable young talents and budding entrepreneurs with the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve.”

This partnership is part of Zoho’s continued efforts to expand operations in the Kingdom and extend its 50+ digital offerings to the business community as well as embed digital literacy skills within the academic curriculum, in line with the nation’s digital transformation aspirations.”

Founded in 2018 by Aldakheel, Falak is a unique hybrid of a business hub, an angel investors network and an investment-backed accelerator program for MENA-based tech startups with a focus on Saudi Arabia.

Experts weigh in on Saudi architecture at RED Summit

Experts weigh in on Saudi architecture at RED Summit
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Experts weigh in on Saudi architecture at RED Summit

Experts weigh in on Saudi architecture at RED Summit
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

As this year’s media partner, Arab News hosted a panel discussion at the 11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition in Barcelona, spotlighting the Kingdom’s heritage, sustainable development, and Vision 2030.

Arab News journalist Lama Alhamawi hosted the panel discussion, titled “Post-modern Architecture — Hijazi & Salmani Architecture,” during the second day of the summit, held at the Hotel Barceló Sants.

Joining the panel as speakers were Dr. Christopher Drew, director of sustainability at Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture; Dipesh Patel, principal at BDP Pattern; and Pallavi Dean, founder and creative director at Roar.

Speakers discussed the traditional architectural styles visible in the Kingdom, including the Hijazi and Salmani architecture, and ways to preserve the cultural integrity of the heritage while also creating modern and livable cities.

“Salmani architecture was created by the crown prince’s father King Salman and its overall intent is to preserve the architecture in the region,” Patel said.

He shared that he is working with ROSHN, the Kingdom’s national real estate developer, to create projects that fall under the Salmani architecture styles.

“Salmani architecture has a series of values such as its authenticity, human-centric livability, innovation, and sustainability,” Patel said. He explained that the initial step is deep research and gathering guidelines for the Salmani code.

“We try to tell a story and narrative based on a sort of memory trace of Salmani and historic buildings but something modern,” Patel explained.

Dean, who has been working in the Gulf region for more than 20 years, highlighted the uniqueness of the Hijazi architectural style and the factors that set it apart.

“In contrast with Najdi, in Hijazi architecture, there are a lot more elements with Persian and Egyptian influences; they are vertical structures that are predominantly in light tones,” she said. “We have to be sensitive and sensible when we are designing communities,” she added.

The panel also discussed some of the giga-projects led by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

Dean highlighted her experience in AlUla and the many sustainable development initiatives she witnessed there. She raised the question of human intervention and asked the panel members if a natural landscape such as AlUla requires any architectural intrusion.

Drew stressed the need for management but minimal human intervention. “You need to manage human intervention in a way for it to not be noticed,” he said.

Alhamawi said that human intervention is required to preserve historical sites and landscapes and accommodate the growing tourism industry in an organic and minimally intrusive way.

“There are certain areas that require that level of development for architects to come in; for example, the Starbucks outlet in AlUla is natural, it’s made to look like a traditional village and does not look like a Starbucks at all,” she said.

“Another example is the open-air library (Jabal Ikmah) in AlUla; there are ancient carvings there and if you look closely, you will see modern Arabic letters there, so you can see some modern influences.

“This is where development and architecture need to come in, to create that barrier and protect that site; if we leave it untouched it’s not always the best,” Alhamawi said.

Panel members also discussed ways to contribute to one of the main goals of Vision 2030 — developing human capital to compete globally.

Dean, who is working with the Public Investment Fund to develop a training academy in Riyadh, said: “With the PIF, the training academy that we are working on, it is all about unleashing the human capital and potential that is found in Saudi nationals.”

“There is some amazing talent here, like anywhere else in the world; we need to incubate and cultivate that talent,” she said

The session came to a close with questions from audience members regarding sustainable development and the Kingdom’s architectural initiatives.

Starbucks launches ‘Books & Beans’ to promote local literary talent

Starbucks launches ‘Books & Beans’ to promote local literary talent
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Starbucks launches ‘Books & Beans’ to promote local literary talent

Starbucks launches ‘Books & Beans’ to promote local literary talent
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Starbucks has collaborated with the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission — as its literary partner — to launch Books and Beans, a cultural initiative that brings together local literary Saudi talent with the community to encourage dialogue and exchange. The initiative hosted the first of its bimonthly events on June 28 in the Starbucks Reserve Boulevard Store in Riyadh.

Members of the literary community and cultural friends of Starbucks and the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission were treated to an evening with multi-award-winning Saudi author Dr. Badriyah Al-Bishr, among other columnists, novelists and writers. An audience of aspiring authors and book lovers discussed the challenges and rewards of becoming a writer in today’s competitive literary world.

The initiative forms part of Starbucks’s wider mission to support the Ministry of Culture in fostering talent and growth in the arts and culture sectors throughout the Kingdom.

Andy Holmes, president of Starbucks at Alshaya Group, said: “Coffee has always had a deep and meaningful connection to literature. At Starbucks, we bring people in the literary world together to discuss, debate, and exchange ideas. Our partnership with the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is something we’re incredibly proud of, and we look forward to bringing more Saudi authors and writers to our stores to help support such a worthwhile community.”

“We thank the ministry for its support and congratulate Dr. Badriyah Al-Bishr on opening our first event with such vigor and excitement,” he added.

Speaking at the event, special guest speaker Al-Bishr said: “The level of writing talent in the Arab world is something worth celebrating and discussing. Platforms such as Books and Beans allow that to happen. I am humbled to have been invited, to meet so many passionate readers and writers, and to be able to discuss such an important art form with such a rich history here in the Kingdom. I wish to thank Starbucks and the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission for inviting me and I look forward to seeing what comes next.”

Books and Beans will host its second event in September, where Starbucks hopes to further celebrate established and emerging literary talents and continue spotlighting the importance of artistic dialogue in the Kingdom.

SNC-Lavalin awarded facilities management services contract for PPP schools project

SNC-Lavalin awarded facilities management services contract for PPP schools project
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

SNC-Lavalin awarded facilities management services contract for PPP schools project

SNC-Lavalin awarded facilities management services contract for PPP schools project
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

SNC-Lavalin, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded  a facilities management services contract by the Wave 2 Schools Project of the Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia, which is jointly procured with Tatweer Buildings Company, as part of a consortium that includes Vision Invest, Al-Omran Group, and SNC-Lavalin.

The Wave 2 is a public-private partnership scheme that aims to finance, design, build and facility manage 60 public schools in Madinah, for a duration of 20 years. The scope of work includes integrated FM services, grounds maintenance, and lifecycle management. In addition, SNC-Lavalin will provide management services and develop processes supported by a computer-aided FM system and a virtual FM helpdesk mobile application that will be easily accessed in real-time by the school administration team to enable timely and effective reactive maintenance. The Wave 2 Schools Project is expected to benefit more than 50,000 students. In 2020, SNC-Lavalin was also awarded FM services contract by the Wave 1 Schools Project of the ministry that covers 60 public schools in the cities of Jeddah and Makkah.

“We are proud to be part of this significant PPP project that aims to support Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding educational services in various regions across the Kingdom,” said Mohamed Youssef, senior vice president, Middle East and North Africa, projects and O and M, engineering services, SNC-Lavalin. “The repeated wins of TBC’s Wave 1 and 2 Schools Projects are testament to our successful track record as a leading FM services provider and trusted partner to maintain these facilities according to the highest technology, quality, and safety standards.”

In line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals, the ministry and TBC are partnering with the private sector to provide high-quality infrastructure for all public schools and an attractive learning environment that will ultimately replace the current facilities.

As part of this initiative, the ministry and TBC are procuring schools in the Kingdom by using a PPP model under different waves.

With extensive experience in infrastructure projects engineering services, SNC-Lavalin works closely with clients across the Middle East to help them implement advanced FM solutions designed to deliver a responsive, consistent operations and maintenance structure and ensure all systems are running to their best potential.

Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity

Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

As part of sustained efforts to meet growing global demand for protein, the US-based Tyson Foods and the Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Company have entered into a strategic partnership agreement. The parties to the agreement are Tyson Foods and Agricultural Development Company and Supreme Foods Processing Company, Tanmiah’s wholly owned subsidiaries.
Tyson Foods is one of the world’s leading food companies and a recognized leader in protein, while Tanmiah, which established its first company 60 years ago, is one of the biggest providers of fresh value-added poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products and a fast-food brand franchise operator, with plans to produce more than 1 million birds per day by the end of 2025. ADC operates in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE. Through ADC, the company produces and distributes fresh products for sale to food service providers and retailers. SFPC produces a variety of value-added pre-prepared chicken and beef products, with a distribution network spread across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman, and Jordan among others.
“We are delighted to be joining hands with a global leader in food production to support and accelerate our strategic growth plans,” said Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in Tanmiah’s journey, through demonstrating our commitment to our pioneering role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s food security and self-sufficiency goals. During this new phase, we will continue to work together with Tyson Foods, whose commitment to animal welfare, food safety, sustainability, and quality, are very much in line with our own business model and sustainability framework. This transaction will not only reinforce our positioning in the regional market but will also enable us to expand our global footprint through leveraging Tyson Foods’ long-standing relationships with customers worldwide.”
“This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for protein in the Middle East and other markets,” said Chris Langholz, president of international for Tyson Foods. “Expansion into international markets is a key part of our strategic growth plan and we’re pleased to better serve customers in this region.”
“The strategic partnership is expected to accelerate Tyson Foods’ and Tanmiah’s growth and generate significant value in the short and long term,” said Tan Sun, president of Tyson Foods APAC. “This will be primarily achieved through further expansion across the value chain, and enhanced product, customer, and geographical diversification, as well as improvement of production and other operational processes. The agreement will also see Tyson Foods and Tanmiah unlock long-term opportunities in the fast-growing halal food market.”
As part of the agreement, Tyson Foods and Tanmiah have committed to investing substantially to expand the processing capacities of SFPC. This investment is aligned with Tanmiah’s strategic expansion agenda and will result in doubling the company’s production capacity in value-added products. Both companies, through a 50/50 joint venture, will also explore opportunities in the fast-growing global halal market, and as per the agreement, Tyson Foods will own a 15 percent equity stake in Agricultural Development Corporation and a 60 percent equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company. The transaction will be subject to approval by the General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia and other government entities.
Through this partnership, Tanmiah will continue to support the growth of Saudi halal products by bringing world-class sector expertise to the Kingdom. Through its expansion, Tanmiah will also create a number of job opportunities in the local market.
“In line with our ambitious growth plans and ongoing endeavors to deliver significant long-term value to shareholders and customers alike, we proudly announce Tanmiah’s partnership with Tyson Foods,” said Ahmed bin Sharaf Osilan, executive board member and managing director of Tanmiah. “There is no doubt that this partnership will enable us to achieve further expansion and success across all stages of the supply chain, from sourcing of materials to production and final distribution, in addition to enhancing supply chain efficiencies and improving margins. Alongside the significant opportunities that will emerge for the company in the future, we are also looking forward to further advancing our technical expertise by collaborating with Tyson Foods to provide innovative and diversified product offerings to a broader base of customers in the Kingdom and abroad.”
Global protein consumption across chicken and other meats is forecasted to rise to 95 billion pounds over the next 10 years, with much of that demand happening outside the US. Meanwhile, the global halal food market is expected to achieve unprecedented growth over the long term, with industry reports pointing to a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10 percent by 2032.

