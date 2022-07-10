Thakher Makkah gears up to host pilgrims & visitors

Thakher Makkah, a mixed-use development comprising hotels, residential and retail units in the holy city, has announced the provision of exceptional options and opportunities for pilgrims, visitors and investors.
Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the Thakher Makkah project, which is located at an approximated distance of 1 km from the Grand Mosque, said the project’s first phase is almost complete, while the second phase is expected to be delivered in 2024.
The project’s infrastructure facilities will include a road network, tunnels, sidewalks, landscapes, as well as shopping areas, restaurants and cafes. A shopping center within the project will house 124 international and local brand stores, and offer various options for shoppers, including entertainment centers for children, cafes and restaurants serving different international cuisines. The project, which will provide up to 10,000 car parking spaces, is also home to a mosque that can accommodate 5,000 people.
“The Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah pilgrims and 6 million Hajj pilgrims by 2030,” said Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company. “The project provides a wonderful experience for visitors and residents, as it is only a few minutes’ walk from the Grand Mosque, and a few kilometers away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat. This ensures a comfortable stay and smooth transfers.”
“We are committed to developing the infrastructure and master plan according to the specified timeline for both, and soon we will be sharing more details and figures about the work progress and the project’s many economic and non-economic advantages,” Al-Aboudi added.
Thakher Makkah spans an area of more than 320,000 square meters. Upon completion, it will include around 100 land plots for hospitality, residential, commercial, and service-related purposes. Residential and hotel apartment units will be available in various categories, and the units will also be available for ownership.
Among the international hotels that will open in Thakher Makkah are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of the number of rooms.
Thakher Development Company aims to change the real estate development scene in Makkah. The company’s vision is to contribute to the sustainable development of Makkah and to become the preferred destination for visitors to the holy city.
The Thakher Makkah project will provide 15,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs, while the total value of the project is estimated to be SR26 billion ($6.93 million).