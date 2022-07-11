You are here

Hajj 2022
Hajj 2022

Saudi scouts guide pilgrims for Allah’s sake at holy sites

Saudi scouts guide pilgrims for Allah’s sake at holy sites
Scouts provide advice on how rituals are performed and have a chat to lift the spirits of pilgrims tired from the demanding requirements of Hajj. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi scouts guide pilgrims for Allah’s sake at holy sites

Saudi scouts guide pilgrims for Allah’s sake at holy sites
  • Assist those lost, needing water and advice on rituals
  • Volunteers speak several world languages
Updated 17 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

MINA: As thousands of pilgrims on Monday made their way toward the Jamarat to perform the ritual of stoning the devil, marking the final rite of Hajj, several members of the Saudi Arabia Scouts Association were seen standing by ready to assist.

“This is what we do, we guide pilgrims, our goal is to be rewarded by Allah and we are honored to serve pilgrims,” scout Mohammed Abdullah Al-Kuwaikibi told Arab News.

The pilgrims arrived at the massive building to stone the Jamarat Al-Aqabah, or the big pillar, the place where the Prophet Ibrahim threw seven pebbles at the devil.

“We are currently in Arafat, Mina, and Muzdalifah along with other colleagues where we offer guidance to lost pilgrims and help them to move between (the areas to perform their) rituals,” Al-Kuwaikibi said.

The scouts also provide advice on how the rituals should be performed, including when to change from their Ihrams, slaughter animals, and where to get their hair trimmed or shaved, one of the last acts of the annual pilgrimage.

Often they provide some water or simply have a chat to lift the spirits of those who may be tired from the demanding requirements of the Hajj.

Osama Abdulrahman Thikerallah, a scout and student at King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa, stationed at the Jamarat with several colleagues, told Arab News he was there to help lost pilgrims get back to their camps.

“Of course, we’ve served pilgrims from all around the world. We (speak) Arabic, foreign languages, Turkish … most languages, really,” he added.

Every year, the scouts work closely with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to assist pilgrims. 

Al-Kuwaikibi said that the scouts help with healthcare, guidance on rituals, preventing violations, and helping to clean up waste.

Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj
Updated 6 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Rahaf Jambi

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj
  • Pilgrims hail Saudi authorities and agencies for conducting a well-organized Hajj
Updated 6 sec ago
Nada Hameed Rahaf Jambi

MAKKAH: The 13th day of Dul Hijjah marked the last day of the Hajj rituals for this year, as the spiritual journey of 899,353 pilgrims from all over the world came to an end.

With beautiful memories and strengthened faith, pilgrims expressed their happiness after completing the fifth pillar of Islam with tears and gratitude.

Andry, an Indonesian pilgrim who was performing Hajj for the first time, told Arab News about his experience.

“I’m so proud of these developments and services provided to pilgrims. Everything was beyond expectations.” 

During its on-ground coverage at Mina tents, Arab News met another Indonesian pilgrim called Nurbaiti. 

“I received the reward of the long wait for this wonderful journey, and I am sure I will feel sad to leave this great place.”

Adil, from South Africa, urged people to perform Hajj as soon as they can.

“This has been an amazing journey and I want to remember every part of it. I pray to the Almighty to accept my Hajj and the Hajj of every person in 2022. If anyone has not performed their Hajj yet, they should make the intention to perform it as soon as possible.” 

After spending a week in the Mina tents, pilgrims will now bid farewell to the Kingdom and return to their home countries.

Jamhari Joyo Harjono, from Malaysia, said that he had mixed feelings: “I cannot explain how it feels, I am sad that I will leave Makkah, the country of God and his Messenger, yet am so happy because I have completed the fifth pillar of Islam.”

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the number of pilgrims from the Kingdom, including Saudi nationals and residents, is 119,434.

Lina Bokhari, a Saudi entrepreneur from Jeddah, came to perform Hajj with her sister Dania.

Bokhari said that what she liked most about her Hajj journey was the way volunteers and security forces dealt with pilgrims: “They were super gentle and helpful.” 

She added: “Everything was well organized and crowds were excellently managed. I am so satisfied with the experience, and I am very proud that my country is honored to receive and serve pilgrims from all over the globe.”

During this Hajj season, an integrated team consisting of 13 government agencies, working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has been managing the movement and transportation of pilgrims to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible.

“I will really miss the coziness of our tent, and all the peacefulness and spirituality we felt here in Hajj,” said Dania. 

Volunteers, Saudi boy scouts, Saudi security authorities, health workers, and many other government and private sector agencies ensured this Hajj season was a success by providing services to pilgrims and helping them perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

The Ministry of Health has announced there have been no outbreaks of any disease that could affect public health during this Hajj. It also confirmed that its Hajj plans were operated smoothly and safely.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia

Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking

Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking
Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking

Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking
Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has hailed the safe movement of pilgrims during rituals after a campaign to use cutting-edge technology to monitor crowd movements in Makkah.

The campaign, held in partnership with all public authorities during the Hajj season, includes the use of field surveillance cameras, smartphone applications and a smart Hajj platform, enabling pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

A number of grouping processes have been launched this Hajj, beginning from the arrival of pilgrims to the moment of departure. The ministry revisits its performance indicators to make amendments to its organizational plans throughout the season.

Plans to arrange pilgrim movement from tents to the Bridge of Jamarat on Sunday were successful, the ministry said. It added that plans on the first day of Tashreeq were closely monitored by surveillance cameras amid coordination with the other Hajj-relevant authorities.

The movement of pilgrims during the stoning of the three pillars was smooth, the ministry said, adding that pilgrims cooperated with instructions and pre-scheduled timings.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry demanded that Hajj service companies refuse pilgrims who carried personal belongings when leaving their tents for the stoning ritual. It also encouraged service companies to assign a leader for every group of 90 pilgrims.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia

Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s grand mufti expresses appreciation for Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims

Egypt’s grand mufti expresses appreciation for Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims
  • Allam highlighted the Kingdom’s success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Grand mufti also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their efforts to serve pilgrims
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Allam expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

After a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh in Mina, Allam praised the Kingdom’s leadership for using the latest technology to issue visas and facilitate procedures at airports and other places frequented by pilgrims. 

Allam also highlighted the Kingdom’s success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and said this has enabled Saudi Arabia to host one million Hajj pilgrims this year.

The grand mufti also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their efforts to serve pilgrims.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Egypt Shawki Allam

Saudi Arabia announces a successful Hajj season

Saudi Arabia announces a successful Hajj season
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces a successful Hajj season

Saudi Arabia announces a successful Hajj season
  • No recorded accidents, infections or disease outbreaks during the pilgrimage
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah Region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, said this year’s Hajj season, which welcomed around one million pilgrims for the first time after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, has been a success.
“I am pleased to announce that this year’s pilgrimage has been successful on the security, service and health fronts,” Prince Khalid said in a report from state news agency SPA.
There have been no recorded accidents, infections or disease outbreaks during the pilgrimage, he added.
Prince Khalid attributed the success to the extensive financial support, projects and staff that the government dedicated to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj for pilgrims.
He praised the efforts of the security personnel and medical staff in serving pilgrims coming from all over the world.

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meanwhile said COVID-19 incidence among pilgrims during this year’s Hajj was limited to 38 individual cases, which were swiftly managed in accordance with health protocols.
Citing a successful health plan laid out by the authorities, Al-Jalajel also confirmed no disease outbreaks among pilgrims.
He noted that more than 230 health facilities provided specialized medical services to pilgrims across the holy sites. Over 25,000 health practitioners and 2,000 volunteers also served 130,000 pilgrims.
During the Hajj season, medical personnel performed 10 open heart surgeries and conducted more than 187 cardiac catheterization and 447 kidney dialyses, said the health minister.
Seha Virtual Hospital served over 2,000 pilgrims.
Al-Jalajel praised the role of the medical staff and their full coordination of services that ensured a safe Hajj.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia

Saudi doctors save life of Iranian Hajj official after heart attack

Saudi doctors save life of Iranian Hajj official after heart attack
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi doctors save life of Iranian Hajj official after heart attack

Saudi doctors save life of Iranian Hajj official after heart attack
  • The 60-year-old Iranian pilgrim suffered a severe heart attack during Hajj
  • He underwent two life-saving procedures at King Abdullah Medical City
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

MINA: Medical staff at King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Makkah on Sunday saved the life of yet another pilgrim who suffered a heart attack while performing Hajj rituals, the Saudi Ministry of Health said.
The pilgrim was identified as Mohammad Reza Gholamreza Refatiani, head of the Iranian medical mission that accompanied the country’s Hajj delegation this year, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Mohammad Reza Gholamreza Refatiani’s case was dealt with at a record speed. (MOH)

Refatiani, who is 60 years old, was first taken to Ajyad Hospital when he complained of chest pains. He was then transferred to KAMC as a life-saving case.
“Doctors performed a first catheterization procedure that opened the posterior left coronary artery, which had been widened and stented. After doctors noticed that Refatiani’s pain persisted, he was subjected to a second catheterization operation to expand the left anterior coronary, remove the stenosis he suffers, and place a stent using the latest advanced technology represented by video technology for coronary arteries,” the statement said.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Ateen, a consultant cardiologist who attended to the case, pointed to the effectiveness of the emergency system in place to serve pilgrims, which enables the quick transfer of patients to hospital after the appearance of symptoms of a severe heart attack.
Refatiani’s case was dealt with at a record speed, which contributed to saving the life of the Iranian pilgrim, Al-Ateen said.
As of Sunday, the government’s network of hospitals and health centers in Makkah, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina, Jamarat and Taif, have provided health services to more than 93,229 pilgrims.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Ateen, a consultant cardiologist who attended to the case, pointed to the effectiveness of the emergency system in place to serve pilgrims. (MOH)

Among the most prominent services provided were 10 open-heart surgeries, 187 cardiac catheters, 379 dialysis operations, ten laparoscopic operations, and more than 250 other surgeries. Services had also been provided remotely to more than 2,200 pilgrims by the ministry’s Virtual Health Hospital. 

Refatiani was the latest pilgrim to successfully undergo emergency cardiac catheterization procedure at KAMC this Hajj after suffering from severe chest pains.

On July 2, heart specialists at KAMC successfully treated Hussain Qasmi Jalmrazy, who complained of severe chest pains. The patient from Isfahan in central Iran was able to continue performing the Hajj rituals after the procedure.

KAMC medical also save the lives of a German pilgrim and a 54-year-old Syrian pilgrim, who suffered heart attack on July 8.

On July 7, the Health Ministry confirmed that KAMC medical teams had saved the life of a Nigerian pilgrim in his thirties who was suffering from severe heart palpitations and a sharp drop in blood pressure that led to cardiac arrest in a rare and serious case.He was resuscitated by emergency teams after his heart stopped beating, and an operation was performed to urgently treat his condition. He was also able to go on and complete his Hajj.

Topics: Hajj 2022

