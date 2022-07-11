Collapse of cryptocurrency value causes second-hand luxury watches market to plunge

LONDON: Reports revealed last week that the prices of some of the most sought-after luxury watches have plunged in second-hand markets due to a collapse in cryptocurrency value.
The second-hand watches market, which includes popular brands like Rolex and Philippe Patek, is the first luxury goods sector to witness the impact of cryptocurrency collapse, and it is unlikely to be the last.
Higher interest rates, sky-rocketing inflation and the absence of Chinese and Russian buyers due to lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine have brought the demand down, causing prices to drop by an estimated 25 percent.
Popular among wealthy Arab, Russian and Chinese clients, the market for luxury watches has not always been on the decline.
In fact, soaring global demands for second-hand luxury goods, including handbags, designer sneakers and fine jewelry, were previously bolstered by a mix of cryptocurrency and stock-market gains, stimulus cash and speculation.
Rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine also contributed to their appeal, as buyers sought to invest in alternative assets, including non-fungible tokens and luxury watches.
In addition, a new generation of buyers driven by ethical consumerism entered the market for the first time, which further contributed to the spike in demand for some of the most well-known models like the Rolex Daytona, Patek Philippe Nautilus and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.
Today, the appetite for genuinely rare pieces, as opposed to those that are perceived as scarce, remains high, which benefits Arab collectors whose demand for these rare timepieces makes the items desirable and highly collectible.
However, buyers are becoming more cautious, and the market for second-hand luxury watches is taking a hit, which could see Arab watch collectors and new buyers shift toward NFTs.
So far, the demand for new watches is stable and the primary markets are holding strong. Recent events in the secondary market for luxury watches, however, are a stark reminder that the boom may not last.
AHMEDABAD: Laborers masquerading as cricket players, clever camera angles and fake team names were all part of an elaborate hoax cricket league in western India shown on YouTube that was used to draw money from gamblers in Russia, police said on Monday.
Fashioned along the lines of the popular Indian Premier League, a group of men in the western Indian state of Gujarat hired a field, set up cameras and asked local laborers to dress up in team uniforms and play cricket.
This was then streamed on YouTube to unsuspecting betting operations in Russia, who bet on match outcomes, Achal Tyagi, the top police official in Mehsana district told Reuters on Monday.
“They had umpires with walkie-talkie sets to officiate as they have in IPL and international cricket matches. The setup was good enough to trick unsuspecting people into believing it was a genuine cricket league,” Tyagi said.
Police arrested four people in connection with the case on Friday.
Tyagi said the umpires were telling players whether to score runs or get out depending on the instructions they were given on the walkie-talkie sets received from the organizers, who in turn were receiving instructions from an accomplice in Russia on the Telegram app.
Betting on cricket is illegal in India, and the four arrested have been charged with criminal conspiracy and gambling, local officials said.
IPL, the world’s richest T20 league, was embroiled in an illegal betting scandal in 2013 which led to two-year suspensions for its Chennai and Rajasthan franchises.
The 10-team league’s popularity could be gauged from the sale of its media rights for the next five years, which fetched the organizing Indian cricket board a whopping $6.2 billion last month.
FEZ, Morocco: In the narrow streets of Fez’s Old City, Morocco’s first capital, centuries-old places of learning are being revived to promote moderation in Islam, as their founders originally intended.
Studying at the 14th century Bou Inania madrassa (religious school), inside the UNESCO-listed walled city, offers a life “in the embrace of a venerable academic history,” according to student Moaz Soueif.
The Bou Inania madrassa is one of six such institutions to be renovated since 2017, under a program funded by Morocco’s government to preserve the city’s heritage and promote tourism.
Soueif, 25, shares the madrassa’s upper floor with around 40 students of the Qarawiyyin University, which was a world-leading spiritual and educational hub centuries before the European renaissance.
Adorned throughout with intricate inscriptions and mosaics, students are not Bou Inania’s only visitors. Tourists also flock to see the elegant open-air courtyard, graced by a central fountain and walls of carefully maintained tilework.
The madrassa sits just inside Bab Boujelloud, one of the Old City’s main entrances and a key landmark for tourists.
The nearby Cherratine and Attarine madrassas were also recently renovated for the benefit of tourists, who “usually say their time here feels spiritual and the Old City is really genuine,” according to guide Sabah Alawi.
Today, Fez serves as a monument to a highpoint of Islamic civilization, the 13th and 14th centuries when Muslim rulers governed from Morocco to western China.
That period also represents a golden age in the city’s history, which had just been reinstated as Morocco’s capital after three centuries of being overshadowed by Marrakesh further south.
Down a steep alley from Bou Inania lined with stalls selling traditional wares and local food, stands the Qarawiyyin mosque, built when the city was founded in the ninth century.
It later became the heart of the university of the same name — one of the oldest in the world.
Fez University history professor El-Hajj Moussa Aouni said the city thrived in the 13th-14th centuries along with other centers across the Maghreb region — from Marrakech to Oran in Algeria and Kairouan in Tunisia.
The madrassas of Fez are “add-ons to the main university, which were used for teaching sciences such as maths, medicine, mechanics and music, as well as Islamic studies and literature,” he said.
The Qarawiyyin mosque has a large, roofless courtyard surrounded by pillars separating it from the covered sections, which are set aside for prayer and study.
The site is off-limits to tourists — although some take advantage of the doors being opened shortly before prayers to snap photos in the courtyard.
At the time of its establishment the university was one of the best in the world and hosted noted scholars such as Tunisian Ibn Khaldoun, seen as the founding father of sociology.
Another prominent figure believed to have studied there was Gerbert of Aurillac, a polymath who introduced Arabic numerals to Europe, is credited with inventing the mechanical clock, and later became Pope Sylvester II.
As well as preserving the city’s architectural treasures, the renovation work is part of Morocco’s wider efforts to promote moderation in Islam.
The scholars have left their mark on the city — such as at the Qarawiyyin library, home to some 4,000 manuscripts including an original donated by Ibn Khaldoun himself.
“It’s among the oldest libraries in the Islamic world,” said its rector Abdulfattah Boukachouf.
The 14th-century institution sits on a courtyard filled with the ringing of hammers of brass and silver workers. But in the reading room, last extended by Sultan Mohammed V — grandfather of the current King Mohammed VI — silence reigns.
In a corner, a team of women expertly restore delicate manuscripts.
Qarawiyyin University has started a new program for post-graduate students who have excelled in writing and memorising the Qur'an.
Students cover “various Islamic studies, comparative religion, French, English and Hebrew, allowing them to understand other cultures,” said Soueif, from the northern town of Ksar El-Kebir.
“We should be a role model for tolerant Islam, at the same level of the great scholars who passed through here before us,” he said.
DOHA: On a beach in northeastern Qatar, six-year-old Lolwa waves goodbye to two baby hawksbill turtles — a species that has a one in a thousand chance of surviving to adulthood.
Predators, climate change, fishing nets and marine pollution all contributed to the classification of these narrow-beaked creatures as “critically endangered” in 1996.
But a conservation program in Qatar is hoping to revive the dwindling species, releasing thousands of hatchlings into the sea each year, now with the help of young children.
“As adults we are kind of beyond hope,” said Clara Lim, a representative of the Dadu children’s museum that organized the initiative for youngsters.
The Qatari program was launched as far back as 2003, and in the last five years has sent some 30,000 hatchlings into the sea, including 9,000 in 2020 when the pandemic cleared the waters of their human visitors.
“But children have the power to really internalize all these things that they are learning ... and they make these habits part of their life.”
Between April and June, Qatari environmentalists watch for female hawksbills that have arrived at Fuwairit beach to give birth, measuring them, providing care if needed, and sometimes attaching tracking devices.
Between April and June, Qatari environmentalists watch for female hawksbills that have arrived at Fuwairit beach to give birth, measuring them, providing care if needed, and sometimes attaching tracking devices.
The nests are moved from under the sand on the main beach and placed under an awning to protect them from tides and predators.
Sixty days later, at the time of hatching, “the good and healthy ones ... we release to the sea,” said Mohamed Seyd Ahmed, a wildlife expert at the Qatari Environment Ministry.
“Other small or tired ones ... we release in a pool” to allow them to grow stronger first, he added.
The turtles “act as a vacuum (cleaner),” Ahmed explained, consuming jellyfish and seagrass, so their decline has an effect “on all marine life.”
On an evening in June, young Lolwa is joined by eight-year-old Shaikha and nine-year-old Abdullah to release the baby turtles out to sea.
Close contact with the turtles has created a bond between them and the children, who have affectionately given the creatures names like Sassa and Blueberry.
As hoped, attitudes are already changing in this young generation.
“We cannot throw plastic in the sea because they (the turtles) will get caught in the plastic,” says Shaikha.
Poaching and a lack of space also threaten these animals that reach adulthood at 25 and live for an average of 50 years.
Since turtles instinctively return to lay eggs on the beaches where they were born, it will be possible to measure the success of the program, but not until 2028, when the first hatchlings released in 2003 come back to lay their eggs.
But with 97 nests — each containing between 80 and 120 eggs — on Fuwairit beach this year compared to 15 in 2012, there is already cause for optimism.
“The statistics show that there are more turtles coming to breed here,” says Thierry Lesales, president of the Qatar Natural History Group.
NEW YORK: US News & World Report has unranked Columbia University from its 2022 edition of Best Colleges, saying in a statement that the Ivy League institution failed to substantiate certain 2021 data it previously submitted, including student-faculty ratios and class size.
The decision to rescind the school’s No. 2 rating among national universities in the 2022 edition came about a week after Columbia announced it would not be submitting data for the 2023 edition of Best Colleges after one of its mathematics professors recently raised questions about the accuracy of past submissions.
The 2022 edition was first published in September 2021. Prospective students often rely on the US News & World Report rankings to determine where they should apply to college.
Columbia Provost Mary Boyce, in a statement posted June 30, said the school was reviewing its data collection and submissions process in light of the professor’s concerns and could not complete the work in time for US News and World Report’s July 1 deadline for the 2023 Best Colleges edition.
“Columbia has long conducted what we believed to be a thorough process for gathering and reporting institutional data, but we are now closely reviewing our processes in light of the questions raised,” she wrote. “The ongoing review is a matter of integrity. We will take no shortcuts in getting it right.”
US News said it contacted Columbia officials in March after learning there were questions about the accuracy of the university’s submission and asked it to substantiate some of information.
“To date, Columbia has been unable to provide satisfactory responses to the information US News requested,” the publisher said in a statement Thursday.
Therefore, the publisher said , it has removed the numerical ranking of the school in various lists including 2022 National Universities, 2022 Best Value Schools and 2022 Top Performers on Social Mobility.
Columbia will remain ranked in other areas that relied on ratings from top officials at other universities and departments and didn’t include data from Columbia.
The unranked status will appear on Columbia’s profile page on USNews.com.
MADRID: Archaeologists in Spain said on Friday they had dug up an ancient jawbone that could help them look into the face of some of the earliest human ancestors in Europe.
The surprise find, which could be about 1.4 million years old, could also give vital clues to the evolution of the human face over the millennia, the team from the Atapuerca Foundation said.
“The first week of July 2022 will enter the history of human evolution,” the team added in a statement.
The fossilized fragment of an upper jaw and cheekbone was found near caves in the Atapuerca Mountains in northern Spain’s Burgos province, the site of other ancient remains.
The scientists said they were still working on identifying the specific kind of human ancestor and determining the bone’s age.
“We have to continue our research for about at least a year. ... This takes lots of time,” José María Bermúdez de Castro, one of the team’s coordinators, told journalists.
“What we can say is that we have found a fossil that’s very important and interesting that belongs to one of the first populations that arrived in Europe.”