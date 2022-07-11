You are here

Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish
Grey Wolves head Ahmet Yigit Yildirim tweeted the photo with Devlet Bahceli and the map on Sunday. (@ayyildirim1)
Updated 11 July 2022
AP

Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish
  • Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a series of issues
  • They include disputes over undersea exploration rights in the Aegean Sea and the sovereignty of uninhabited islets
Updated 11 July 2022
AP

ATHENS: Greece’s prime minister called Monday on Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to clarify whether a map displayed by a nationalist ally of Erdogan’s that showed several major, inhabited Greek islands as Turkish is official Turkish policy.
Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a series of issues, including disputes over undersea exploration rights in the Aegean Sea and the sovereignty of uninhabited islets. The two neighbors have come to the brink of war three times in the past half century.
Tensions have again increased over the past two years. Recent quarrels have focused on Greek islands off Turkey’s coast, where Ankara accuses Athens of maintaining a military presence in violation of treaties. Greece counters it is acting according to international law and is defending its islands in the face of Turkish hostility.
“Take a good look at this map. Crete, Rhodes, Lesvos, Chios, Samos all consumed by Turkey,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted Monday, along with a photo of Devlet Bahceli, the leader of a nationalist party allied with Erdogan, holding up a map showing Crete, Greece’s largest island, and all eastern Aegean Greek islands as being Turkish.
“Α fever dream of extremists or Turkey’s official policy? Another provocation or the true goal? President Erdogan must make his position clear on his junior coalition partner’s latest antics,” Mitsotakis tweeted.
The map was a gift to Bahceli from the ultranationalist Grey Wolves group, the youth organization affiliated with Bahceli’s National Movement Part, or MHP.
Grey Wolves head Ahmet Yigit Yildirim tweeted the photo with Bahceli and the map on Sunday, saying it was “to show the national consciousness’ border of our islands where the glorious Turkish flag fluttered for hundreds of years but that were usurped by Greece.”

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
  • The US has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the US has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.
“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday.
Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”
Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion. Sullivan noted that Iran has provided similar unmanned aerial vehicles to Yemen’s Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia before a cease-fire was reached earlier this year.

Dubai's 'Give & Gain 2022' initiative draws large turnout of volunteers

Dubai’s ‘Give & Gain 2022’ initiative draws large turnout of volunteers
Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s ‘Give & Gain 2022’ initiative draws large turnout of volunteers

Dubai’s ‘Give & Gain 2022’ initiative draws large turnout of volunteers
  • The annual volunteering initiative provides a platform for businesses and employees to foster a culture of volunteerism within Dubai
Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce's recent “Give & Gain 2022” initiative drew over 4,800 employee volunteers, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM reported).

Volunteers contributed 17,460 hours to projects that benefited over 147,000 people, according to a statement on Friday.

The event, which lasted a month, is part of the Chamber's ENGAGE Dubai corporate volunteering program.

95 different volunteer activities were carried out by 68 organizations, 42 corporate members, and 26 community partners.More than 24,100 kilograms of humanitarian aid were donated, including rice, stationery, and clothing. In addition, 47,900 meals were served to those in need.

Over 5,100 kilograms of e-waste and recyclable materials were gathered, and over 300 trees were planted.

According to Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director of the Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, this year's campaign saw a strong turnout from the business community in Dubai, with participants demonstrating a stronger interest and commitment among businesses to engage in corporate volunteering efforts.

He added that the annual volunteering initiative is an ideal platform for businesses and their employees to implement and foster a culture of volunteerism within Dubai's business community.

ENGAGE Dubai is a program launched in 2008 by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce's Center for Responsible Business that brings together businesses and community organizations in Dubai to increase the quality and quantity of employee community engagement in their local communities.

Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general

Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general
Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general

Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general
  • Palestinian leadership to press the US president on his pledge to reopen consulate in Jerusalem, closed by Trump
  • PLO secretary-general warns Palestinian leadership could be ‘forced into options it does not wish’ if talks fail to yield results
Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN, Jordan: The status of Jerusalem will be high on the agenda when US President Joe Biden meets officials from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank this week, according to Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee.

“When it comes to the issue of Jerusalem, we have a number of important aspects that we need to discuss with the US administration,” he told Arab News ahead of Biden’s high-profile trip. The American president’s tour of Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia from July 13-16 will include a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.

“We want to ensure respect for the status quo of all Christian and Muslim holy sites in the city of Jerusalem,” said Al-Sheikh, who was appointed secretary-general of the PLO in May.

In addition, he said, the Palestinian leadership will press Biden on his pledge to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, which for decades functioned as a de facto US embassy for the Palestinians.

“Mr. Biden made the promise during his election campaign and that promise was repeated numerous times to us,” said Al-Sheikh. “It is high time that the US carry out their promise.”

In a recent interview with a Palestinian newspaper, Al-Sheikh said the US had also offered to open a consulate in Ramallah, the administrative capital of the West Bank, and even suggested the appointment of a special US envoy to focus on the Palestinian issue. However, the Palestinian leadership turned down the offer, he said, and instead reiterated the need to reopen the consulate in Jerusalem.

The Trump administration closed the consulate in one of a series of controversial decisions that included official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US Embassy to the holy city from Tel Aviv.

Under Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly promised to reopen the Jerusalem consulate, which was established in 1844, long before the creation of the state of Israel. The Biden administration has already taken steps to improve ties with the Palestinians, in part by restoring US assistance to the Palestinian Authority and funding for the UN agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, which was cut by Trump. It has also looked into reopening the Palestinian mission to Washington, also closed under Trump, although there are congressional hurdles that need to be overcome.

In the meantime, US authorities recently announced the restoration of a line of communication that was blocked by the Trump administration. It means that Palestinians can deal directly with the US State Department in Washington rather than first having to go through the American ambassador to Israel.

However, this falls far short of Biden’s pledges — and Palestinian demands — for the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem. And as the US strives to boost defense ties and promote the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states, Palestinians hold out little hope of a breakthrough in the peace process or any significant changes of policy in Washington.

Al-Sheikh said the US had promised to remove the PLO from its list of foreign terrorist organizations and to open a regular diplomatic mission in Washington. However, these promises also appear to have fallen by the wayside.

Biden will meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials during his regional tour but, according to Al-Sheikh, there is currently no dialogue taking place between Israeli and Palestinian authorities, in part because of the current Israeli political deadlock.

“Relations with the occupation leaders on political issues are almost nonexistent because at present there is no Israeli partner that is willing to discuss the execution of signed agreements and the two-state solution,” he said.

“There is no political horizon for Palestinians, even though the Biden administration talks regularly about finding ways to move the political process (forward), based on the two-state solution. This is important, to give the people of Palestine a ray of hope that things are moving in this process in accordance with international law.

“Israel must be held accountable and there must be a serious international effort to force Israel to abide by international law when it comes to the Palestinian cause.”

If Biden fails to keep his promises and the peace process remains stalled, Al-Sheikh predicted the situation could deteriorate further.

“If there are no concrete results from Biden’s visit regarding the need for a political horizon, that will mean that the visit will be considered a failure and we will all be forced to go into uncharted and uncomfortable territory,” he said.

“I hope we will not have to go there. We desperately need and want a serious breakthrough. But if that fails, I cannot exclude the possibility that the Palestinian leadership will be forced into options it does not wish to move into.

“The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, warned last fall at the UN that some tough decisions will have to be made within a year if there is no process to end the occupation. The Palestinian leadership had taken a number of decisions that have been put on hold, based on a request from friends and awaiting the results of the Biden visit.”

Pressed by Arab News, Al-Sheikh would not rule out the possibility that a decision regarding withdrawal of the recognition of Israel could be on the table.

“The Palestinian people yearn for freedom and independence and a halt to this settlement enterprise and the violations of our sovereignty,” he said. “Ultimately, Palestinians want an end to the occupation.”

He insisted the Palestinians are primarily concerned with political goals, not economic partnerships.

“The Palestinian cause is a political one that requires a political horizon,” he said. “We need political solutions and not an economic peace by way of economic projects.”

Whatever the outcome of Biden’s visit, Al-Sheikh said all sides must proceed with steadfastness and patience, because the situation is extremely sensitive.

“This is not the time for speeches and slogans,” he said. “The coming period will be exceedingly difficult and we need to insist on our political goals and provide our people with their aspirations for an end to the Israeli occupation and the need to establish a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with Jerusalem as its capital.

“We hope to reach that goal in the shortest and least costly way.”

 

Cannes Film Festival calls for immediate release of Iranian filmmakers

Cannes Film Festival calls for immediate release of Iranian filmmakers
Updated 36 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Cannes Film Festival calls for immediate release of Iranian filmmakers

Cannes Film Festival calls for immediate release of Iranian filmmakers
  • Mohammad Rasoulof, Mostafa Al-Ahmad and Jafar Panahi were detained following protests on Social media against violent crackdowns on Iranian civilians
Updated 36 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have condemned the arrest of Iranian filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof, Mostafa Al-Ahmad and Jafar Panahi and called for their immediate release.

Rasoulof and Al-Ahmad were taken into custody on Friday after protesting on social media against violent crackdowns on Iranian civilians. Panahi was held on Monday after he went to the prosecutor’s office to follow up on the arrest of Rasoulof. They are being detained at an undisclosed location.

The Iranian government previously banned director Rasoulof from traveling. He has been under house arrest and prevented from working since 2017, when his film “A Man of Integrity” was screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the main prize in the in the Un Certain Regard section. In 2010 he was sentenced to six years in prison, reduced to a year on appeal, and banned from making films for 20 years.

Fellow director Panahi is another well-known figure in contemporary Iranian cinema. His most notable films include “Taxi,” which won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015, and “Three Faces,” which won the Best Screenplay award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. He was also sentenced in 2010 to six years in prison and handed a 20-year ban on making films.

“The Festival de Cannes strongly condemns these arrests as well as the wave of repression obviously in progress in Iran against its artists,” festival organizers said. “The festival calls for the immediate release of Mohammad Rasoulof, Mostafa (Al-Ahmad) and Jafar Panahi.

“The Festival de Cannes also wishes to reassert its support to all those who, throughout the world, are subjected to violence and repression. The festival remains and will always remain a haven for artists from all over the world and it will relentlessly be at their service in order to convey their voices loud and clear, in the defense of freedom of creation and freedom of speech.”

Houthi 'gang' loots Sanaa radio station in defiance of court ruling

A houthi rebel fighter holds a weapon during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)
A houthi rebel fighter holds a weapon during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)
Updated 52 min 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi ‘gang’ loots Sanaa radio station in defiance of court ruling

A houthi rebel fighter holds a weapon during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)
  • The Houthis first shut down Yemen Voice and five other private radio outlets in Sanaa for broadcasting without renewing their licenses
Updated 52 min 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Armed Houthis on Monday raided a community radio station that airs music and other programs in Sanaa for the second time and looted broadcast equipment, ignoring a judicial ruling that allowed the radio to resume operations.

Majili Al-Samadi, head of Voice of Yemen radio, said on Facebook that armed men forced their way into his office and seized equipment, despite a verdict from the Specialized Press and Publications Court ordering the Houthis to allow him to resume broadcasting.

“I call on humanity first and all people, journalists, jurists, activists, all media, human rights organizations, official and community institutions at home and abroad and all over the world to condemn the blatant aggression carried out by forces affiliated with the (Houthis’) Ministry of Information,” Al-Samadi said.

SPEEDREAD

Since they grabbed power in late 2014, the Houthis have shut down dozens of media establishments, abducted many journalists and forced many others to flee the country or live in government-controlled areas.

The Houthis first shut down Yemen Voice and five other private radio outlets in Sanaa for broadcasting without renewing their licenses. But local journalists said that the Houthis sought to silence independent radio stations and bring them under their control after the outlets refused to broadcast sectarian chants glorifying the movement.

Other watchers said that the latest raids come as the militia intensifies its morals campaign, targeting singers, artists and female activists.

Voice of Yemen is known for broadcasting old and current Yemeni songs.

Unlike owners of other radio stations, Al-Samadi appealed against the Houthi raid in a court that specializes in handling attacks on media establishments.

Despite a court verdict ordering the Houthis to allow the station to resume work, the militia stormed the outlet and looted equipment only days after Al-Samadi and other activists in Sanaa reopened it.

In a series of angry online posts, Al-Samadi slammed the Houthis for ignoring the court ruling, issued another appeal to higher Houthi authorities and called on activists to support him.

“Sanaa is a city ruled by militias — this is what I understood after the attack, robbery, looting of Voice of Yemen radio’s equipment and (their) disrespect for the judiciary,” he said.

Outraged by the raid, a number of journalists and activists based in Sanaa issued a joint petition condemning the “brutal behavior” by the raiders and demanding the Houthis bring the perpetrators to justice.

At the same time, Yemeni journalists, officials and activists who live in government-controlled areas or in exile after fleeing the Houthi crackdown accused the militia of harassing media establishments and seeking to use the remaining private media outlets in Sanaa to disseminate sectarian propaganda.

“The raid on the Voice of Yemen radio brings us back to the time when Sanaa was stormed and the media was the first target of the Houthi gang, and we remember the targeting the headquarters of the official Yemeni TV with all kinds of heavy weapons while it was crowded with colleagues,” Abdul Baset Al-Qaedi, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry, said.

Since they grabbed power in late 2014, the Houthis have shut down dozens of media establishments, abducted many journalists and forced many others to flee the country or live in government-controlled areas.

Four journalists abducted by the Houthis from Sanaa in 2015 are facing the death penalty.

“In the Houthi-held Sanaa, there is no media, no press, no civil society, no magazine, no studies. In Sanaa, there is no window to light,” Riyadh Al-Dubai, a Yemeni human rights activist, said on Twitter.

