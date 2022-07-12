You are here

Cubans decry pre-emptive clampdown on protest anniversary

People walk at the Paseo del Prado while members of the police patrol in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

  • In a report published on the one-year anniversary of the protests, Human Rights Watch detailed “systematic human rights violations” committed by the government to quash further dissent
HAVANA: Havana’s streets were calm Monday on the one-year anniversary of unprecedented anti-government demonstrations, with Cubans denouncing a pre-emptive security clampdown to avoid a repeat.
Amid fresh accusations of human rights abuses and calls from the United States for the Cuban government to “respect” dissident voices, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said he was convinced the country would emerge from what he described as a “complex situation.”
There had been calls for new protests on the anniversary, but more than a dozen dissidents, artists and independent journalists said on Twitter they had received warnings from the police not to leave their homes, from where some reported patrols outside.
They also included the parents of protesters in jail.
“I am under siege,” tweeted Yurka Rodriguez, the mother of 25-year-old Yunaikis Linares, one of hundreds placed behind bars by the communist regime.
Rodriguez used the hashtag #SOSCuba.
“No one will go out on the street,” student Carlos Rafael Dominguez, 18, told AFP.
“There is no bringing it (the government) down,” he said resignedly.
Added 64-year-old Maria de los Angeles Marquez: “People are resisting going out” because of the heavy sentences — up to 25 years in some cases — meted out for participation in last year’s spontaneous outburst of anti-government ire.
Mass protests broke out across Cuba on July 11 and 12 last year, with demonstrators clamoring for food and freedoms amid the island’s worst economic crisis in 30 years, and shortages of fuel, medicines and food.
A crackdown by the security forces left one dead, dozens injured and 1,300 people detained, according to rights observers.
Hundreds, including minors, have since been given jail sentences for such crimes as “public disorder,” “contempt” or “sedition.”
In a report published on the one-year anniversary of the protests, Human Rights Watch detailed “systematic human rights violations” committed by the government to quash further dissent.
The report listed claims of “arbitrary detention, abuse-ridden prosecutions, beatings and other cases of ill-treatment that in some cases constitute torture.”
“A year ago today, thousands of Cubans protested, demanding rights and freedoms, but the government gave many of them only two options: prison or exile,” said Juan Pappier, senior Americas researcher at HRW.
Diaz-Canel, who has described the protests as “a vandalistic coup,” tweeted Monday that “if anything is to be commemorated this 11th of July, it is the victory of the Cuban people, the Cuban revolution.”
Cuba has for the past six decades been the target of US sanctions that the government blames for the island nation’s economic woes.
Citing a backdrop of “constant economic, political and ideological siege,” the president said he was “convinced that we will also emerge from this complex situation.”
Cuba accuses the United States of fomenting last year’s protests.
In a statement Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington recognized the “determination and courage” of the Cuban people “as they continue to fight for respect for human rights.”
The HRW report documented 155 cases of abuse as part of the “repression against July 2021 protesters.”
This included detention of people protesting peacefully or on their way to join marches, and detainees held incommunicado sometimes for months on end without access to relatives or a lawyer.
It also reported unsanitary prison cells, and little or no access to food, medicines, clean water or Covid-19 masks.
“Many (detainees) said they were subject to abusive and repeat interrogations... Some were beaten, forced to squat naked, or subjected to ill-treatment, including sleep deprivation and other abuses that in some cases amount to torture,” said the report.
Orestes Sandoval, an 80-year-old queuing to buy cigarettes in the Cuban capital, told AFP a new round of protests was unlikely.
“With everything that has happened, I don’t believe anyone would dare to do such a thing.”

Topics: Cubans Havana cuba

Exile rumors spread after Sri Lanka’s president flees to airport

Exile rumors spread after Sri Lanka’s president flees to airport

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s embattled president was flown to an air base near the main international airport Monday, officials said, raising speculation he will escape into exile abroad.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection on Saturday, shortly before tens of thousands of protesters overran the compound.
Hours later, the parliamentary speaker announced Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday to allow a “peaceful transition of power.”
The 73-year-old leader had taken refuge at a navy facility in the island’s northeast, a top defense official said, adding that he was brought to the Katunayake air base adjoining the country’s main international airport.
“He and his entourage were flown back to Colombo in two Bell 412 choppers,” the official added.
There was no official word from the president’s office about his whereabouts, and several local media reports speculated he was set to leave for Dubai later Monday.
But four commercial flights subsequently took off for Middle Eastern destinations without him, airport officials said.
Immigration officers were refusing to go to the VIP suite to stamp his passport, while he insisted he would not go through the public facilities, they added — a humiliating stand-off for the leader once known as ‘The Terminator’.
A military source said Rajapaksa, who remains the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, had the option of traveling in an air force aircraft.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said Rajapaksa had officially informed him of the president’s intention to resign, without specifying a date.

​​​​​​Sri Lankans queue up to visit President Rajapaksa's office in Colombo for the second day on July 11, 2022 after angry protesters forced him to flee. (AP)

Earlier in the day, 17.85 million rupees (about $50,000) in cash that Rajapaksa had left behind at the presidential palace was handed over to a court after being turned in by protesters, police said.
Official sources said a suitcase full of documents had also been left behind at the stately mansion.
Rajapaksa took up residence at the two-century-old building after he was driven out of his private home on March 31 when protesters tried to storm it.
If Rajapaksa steps down as promised, Wickremesinghe will automatically become acting president until parliament elects an MP to serve out the presidential term, which ends in November 2024.
But Wickremesinghe has himself announced his willingness to step down if consensus is reached on forming a unity government.
The succession process could take between three days — the minimum time taken to convene parliament — and a maximum of 30 days allowed under the statute. If Rajapaksa does step down on Wednesday, the vote would take place on July 20, the parliamentary speaker said.
The main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) held talks with smaller political groups Monday to secure support for their leader Sajith Premadasa.
An SJB official said they reached a tentative agreement with dissidents in Rajapaksa’s SLPP to support 55-year-old Premadasa, who lost the 2019 presidential election.
Premadasa is the son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated in a Tamil rebel suicide bombing in May 1993.
Former Rajapaksa loyalist Dullas Alahapperuma, 63, an ex-media minister, was tipped to be the new prime minister, an SJB legislator involved in the talks told AFP.
Five ministers resigned over the weekend, and Wickremesinghe’s office said the cabinet had agreed on Monday to resign en masse once an agreement was reached on an “all-party government.”

After weeks in the streets, tired protesters take a rest at Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo on July 11, 2022, a day after the disgraced leader fled. (AP)

On Monday, huge queues formed to visit the palace — a line longer than some of the petrol queues snaking their way through the city.
Protesters say they will not leave until Rajapaksa formally quits.
“The demand is very clear, people are still asking for the resignation (of Rajapaksa), and full resignation, in a written confirmation,” said protester Dela Peiris.
“So hopefully we will have this resignation from the government including the prime minister and president in the coming days.”
The premier’s private home in Colombo was also set on fire on Saturday night.
Demonstrators had been camping outside the president’s office for more than three months, demanding he quit over the country’s unprecedented economic crisis.
Rajapaksa is accused of mismanaging the economy to a point where the country has run out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, leading to severe hardships for the 22 million population.
Wickremesinghe, an opposition legislator, was made premier in May to try to lead the country out of its economic crisis — the sixth time he has been appointed to the post.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.
The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol. The government has ordered the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.
 

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economic crisis Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Without land, Bangladesh’s Manta people live — and die — on boats

Without land, Bangladesh’s Manta people live — and die — on boats

  • More than 30 million people around the world had to relocate within their home countries due to natural disasters in 2020, nearly 4.5 million of them in Bangladesh
MOJU CHOWDHURY HAT, Bangladesh: Shahida Begum's family lost their land along Bangladesh's ever-eroding river deltas so long ago that none of her family can remember a life on land.
"I was born on a boat on the river, like my father and grandfather. I heard we started living on boats after losing our land and house to the Meghna River," Begum, 30, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Today, Begum's entire community -known as the Manta people — live aboard small boats on two of the nation's major rivers. It's a challenging way to survive — but one more Bangladeshis may be driven to adopt as climate change and sea level rise speed land erosion.
Only in death are most Manta taken permanently ashore — to be buried in the soil in accordance with Muslim tradition.
"We neither float our dead into the river nor burn them," said Sohrab Majhi, a Manta leader whose buoyant community lives near Moju Chowdhury Hat, a market village in southeast Bangladesh.
"We have to have good relations with people who have at least some land where we can bury our dead."
The Manta used to be farmers and fishermen until the rising rivers engulfed their land and forced them to move onto the Meghna River and its offshoot, the Tetulia, Majhi explained.
Today, increasingly intense cyclones, heavy rains and other natural disasters — like the flash floods earlier this month that stranded more than 4.5 million people and killed dozens in northeast Bangladesh  are battering Manta boats and incomes, he said.
Without a permanent address, most Manta don't qualify for state services. They have called on the government to give them houses on land and national identity cards that will let their children go to school.
"There is nothing for us. I want the next generation to be educated and do something for us and our community," said Chan Miah, a 58-year-old fisherman.
"We are exhausted from this life. We want a place where we can live in peace."

INVISIBLE COMMUNITY
More than 30 million people around the world had to relocate within their home countries due to natural disasters in 2020, nearly 4.5 million of them in Bangladesh, data from the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre shows.
One of the drivers of all that movement is erosion, when heavy, erratic rainfall and flooding worsened by climate change eat away at riverbanks, causing rivers to swell and swallow the land https://news.trust.org/item/20220606082445-jmvs3 around them.
According to a report by the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services, based in Dhaka, from 1973 to 2017 Bangladesh lost more than 162,000 hectares of land (400,310 acres) — double the size of Singapore — to three of its largest rivers.
Gawher Nayeem Wahra, director of disaster management and climate change at the development organisation BRAC, estimates there are about 300,000 Manta living on boats around the country — and the number is growing.
"They are taking to the boats as a last resort to survival," said Wahra.
Manta families spend up to 12 hours a day catching fish to sell at coastal fish markets or to other fishermen, said Majhi, the Manta leader.
But earning a living fishing is getting harder, he said, with fish populations shrinking due to the dominance of commercial fishing as well as overfishing driven by a growing population.
Every dry season, Manta families have to move with the receding river water and follow the fish, meaning they never stay in one place for more than three months.
That constant movement contributes to them being invisible to the government, Majhi said.
"We are denied our basic rights, such as food, shelter, education - and it's continuing from generation to generation. We are in the shadows of civilisation," he said.

'THIS DIFFICULT LIFE'
Living on boats also makes the community more vulnerable to increasingly frequent and violent storms.
Ratna Akter, 21, recalled the time she and her husband nearly drowned when they dove into the river to rescue their 4-year-old son, who had fallen in while the family was fishing during heavy rains.
"We were able to catch him, but by then our boat had drifted far from us. We tried to swim to the bank of the river, but our energy was failing," Akter said.
They were saved when her foot got tangled in their long fishing net, which they followed back to their boat.
With climate experts warning that extreme weather events will only get worse, Bangladesh can't afford to ignore the growing number of people whose lives are being uprooted by rising rivers, said Mohammad Azaz, chairman of the River and Delta Research Centre, a local non-governmental group.
"River erosion is not a short-term event," he noted.
Azaz said the government should focus on making sure affected communities can quickly get back to earning money to support themselves.
Nurul Islam Patwari, deputy director of District Social Services for Bangladesh's government, said his department already has various programmes to help Manta families improve their living standards, including training in handicrafts such as tailoring.
He added that community members need to get their national identity cards if they want to access help from the state.
"Then, if they contact us about government benefits — including old age allowance, widow allowance — we will help them," he said.
More than two dozen Manta families have been given houses — the first step to an identity card — under the long-running Ashrayan development project, which has so far provided housing for more than 507,000 previously homeless families.
But some, like Jahanara Begum, 38, have rejected the government's help because the homes on offer are located too far inland, cutting them off from their livelihoods.
"The house is too far from our fishing area, it takes too long to get there, so we didn't accept it," said Begum.
For now, the Manta wait for a solution that will let them build safer, more stable lives on land — but simultaneously remain close enough to rivers.
"I don't want to live in the water anymore. There is no future for my children here," said Asma Banu, 28, a mother of three who was born and raised on her family's boat on the Meghna River.
"If my children could be educated, they would at least get rid of this difficult life," she said.

 

Topics: Bangladesh Boat life

Abe’s party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

Abe’s party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

  • A funeral is planned at the temple Tuesday by his family. The government is expected to hold a separate memorial service at a later date
TOKYO: Days after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination, his party vowed to use its victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals, including strengthening the military and revising the country’s pacifist, postwar constitution.
While the comfortable majority secured Sunday by the governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito could allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to rule uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025, the loss of Abe also opened up a period of uncertainly for his party. The promised constitutional amendment, for one, faced an uphill battle.
In a country where gun crime is vanishingly rare, Abe’s shooting shook the nation, and Japanese flocked to a Buddhist temple Monday to mourn their former leader, while police looked into a possible motive.
Kishida, meanwhile, welcomed his party’s victory but also acknowledged that it was entering a new era without the towering politician, who even after resigning as prime minister in 2020 remained a force in the party and national politics.
“Because we’ve lost a great leader, undeniably we could be affected in many ways,” Kishida said. “Our party must unite as we face difficult issues.”
Experts said Abe, a kingmaker and head of the largest wing in the party, had no clear successor and his absence could trigger a power struggle among members of that faction.
“The absence of Mr. Abe and his grip on power in the party could give Mr. Kishida more of a free hand to take his own initiative,” said Koichi Nakano, a professor of international politics at Tokyo-based Sophia University. Kishida has enjoyed relatively high approval ratings for his perceived effort to listen to the people. That suggested support could be growing for his more moderate stance — and lessening for Abe’s more conservative approach, Nakano said.
But he added any significant change in direction would be hard for Kishida and would take time. Much of Japan’s current diplomatic and security policies, such as the stronger Japan-US alliance and pushing for a free and open Asia-Pacific region as a counter to China’s rise, were set by Abe and remained unchanged, he said.
Kishida said the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising prices would be his priorities. But he also vowed to push for reinforcing Japan’s national security and amending the constitution, which only allows the country’s military to act in self-defense.
Abe, along with some of the country’s ultraconservatives, considered the document written by the US in the wake of World War II a humiliation and have long sought to give a greater international role to the country’s military, called the Self Defense Force. But many in the public are more supportive of the document and see addressing the pandemic and the soaring cost of food, fuel and childcare as more pressing.
“We will inherit his will and tackle the issues he had to leave unachieved,” Kishida said.
To propose a constitutional amendment, both houses of parliament need to support it by a two-thirds majority. Sunday’s vote gave the LDP-led coalition and two opposition parties open to a charter revision that margin in the upper chamber of parliament.
Experts suggested Abe’s assassination may have garnered his party some sympathy votes, and the governing coalition alone now has 146 of the house’s 248 seats. All four parties together control 179. That group of four parties also has the necessary seats in the more powerful lower house.
Still, it’s far from clear sailing: Komeito, the centrist party that forms part of the governing coalition, says changing the article in the constitution that puts constraints on the military is unnecessary. In addition, any amendment would need to secure a majority of support in a national referendum to pass.
Abe, who stepped down as prime minister two years ago, citing health reasons, said at the time he regretted leaving many of his goals unfinished, including revising the constitution.
On Monday evening, a wake was held for Abe at a Buddhist temple in downtown Tokyo where Kishida and top former and current political leaders, as well as ordinary mourners, paid tribute. Some broke down in tears.
A funeral is planned at the temple Tuesday by his family. The government is expected to hold a separate memorial service at a later date.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Kishida to offer condolences and deliver a letter from President Joe Biden to Abe’s family.
“We simply want them to know that we deeply feel the loss on the personal level as well,” Blinken told Kishida. “Mostly I’m here because the United States and Japan are more than allies — we are friends.”
Also Monday, Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-Te paid his respects at Abe’s Tokyo residence. Lai in his Facebook called Abe “a good friend who loves and supports Taiwan.” Abe was known as a staunch Taiwan supporter.
Japan’s longest-serving political leader, Abe was the grandson of another prime minister and became the country’s youngest leader in 2006, at age 52. That stint in office abruptly ended a year later, also because of his health.
He returned to the premiership in 2012, vowing to revitalize the nation and get its economy out of its deflationary doldrums with his “Abenomics” formula, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms. He won six national elections and built a rock-solid grip on power.
On Sunday, the suspect accused of his murder was transferred to a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation. They can detain him for up to three weeks while deciding whether to formally press charges.
Police said the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he acted because of Abe’s rumored connection to an organization that he resented. Some Japanese media identified the group as South Korea’s Unification Church, and reported that the suspect’s mother donated large amounts of money to the church. They suggested that the donations and her subsequent bankruptcy were a possible motive.
The Japan branch of the church acknowledged Monday that the suspect’s mother was a member, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.
Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, declined comment on the specifics of donations, saying a police investigation was ongoing. Speaking in generalities, he confirmed some people had made generous donations, but stressed none were forced.
Tanaka said Abe was not a member though he supported its global peace movement.

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe Fumio Kishida Liberal Democratic Party LDP

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA’s new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.
The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. That image will be followed Tuesday by the release of four more galactic beauty shots from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.
The “deep field” image released at a White House event is filled with lots of stars, with massive galaxies in the foreground and faint and extremely distant galaxies peeking through here and there. Part of the image is light from not too long after the Big Bang, which was 13.8 billion years ago.
“We’re going to give humanity a new view of the cosmos,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month in a briefing. “And it’s a view that we’ve never seen before.”
The images on tap for Tuesday include a view of a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in spectacular beauty and an update of a classic image of five tightly clustered galaxies that dance around each other.
The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court that keeps the telescope cool.
The plan is to use the telescope to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the early days of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus.
Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble has stared as far back as 13.4 billion years. It found the light wave signature of an extremely bright galaxy in 2016. Astronomers measure how far back they look in light-years with one light-year being 5.8 trillion miles (9.3 trillion kilometers).
“Webb can see backwards in time to just after the Big Bang by looking for galaxies that are so far away that the light has taken many billions of years to get from those galaxies to our telescopes,” said Jonathan Gardner, Webb’s deputy project scientist said during the media briefing.
How far back did that first image look? Over the next few days, astronomers will do intricate calculations to figure out just how old those galaxies are, project scientist Klaus Pontoppidan said last month.
The deepest view of the cosmos “is not a record that will stand for very long,” Pontoppidan said, since scientists are expected to use the telescope to go even deeper.
Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science mission chief said when he saw the images he got emotional and so did his colleagues: “It’s really hard to not look at the universe in new light and not just have a moment that is deeply personal.”
At 21 feet (6.4 meters), Webb’s gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror is the biggest and most sensitive ever sent into space. It’s comprised of 18 segments, one of which was smacked by a bigger than anticipated micrometeoroid in May. Four previous micrometeoroid strikes to the mirror were smaller. Despite the impacts, the telescope has continued to exceed mission requirements, with barely any data loss, according to NASA.
NASA is collaborating on Webb with the European and Canadian space agencies.
“I’m now really excited as this dramatic progress augurs well for reaching the ultimate prize for many astronomers like myself: pinpointing “Cosmic Dawn” — the moment when the universe was first bathed in starlight,” Richard Ellis, professor of astrophysics at University College London, said via email.

Topics: James Webb Space Telescope NASA

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

  • The Russian president set the stage for such moves even before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, writing an essay last summer claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are one people
KHARKIV, Ukraine: As Russian missiles struck a key Ukrainian city, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded a fast-track procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians on Monday, another effort to strengthen Moscow’s influence over war-torn Ukraine.
Until recently, only residents of Ukraine’s separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are now under Russian control, were eligible to apply for the simplified passport procedure.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Klueba said Putin’s signing of a passport decree, which also applies to stateless residents in Ukraine, was an example of his “predatory appetites.”
“Russia is using the simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our state, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupying administrations and the Russian army of aggression,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry added in a statement.
Between 2019, when the procedure was introduced for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, and this year, more than 720,000 people living in the rebel-held areas in the two regions — about 18 percent of the population — have received Russian passports.
In late May, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fast-track procedure was also offered to residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
The Russian passport move appears to be part of Putin’s political influence strategy, which has also involved introduction of the Russian ruble in occupied territory in Ukraine and could eventually result in the annexation of more Ukrainian territory into the Russian Federation. Russia already annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
The Russian president set the stage for such moves even before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, writing an essay last summer claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and attempting to diminish the legitimacy of Ukraine as an independent nation. Reports have surfaced of Russian authorities confiscating Ukrainian passports from some citizens.
The passport announcement came hours after Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city Monday killed at least six people and injured 31, prosecutors and local officials said. Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in an attack one official described as “absolute terrorism.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the attacks struck at the points of deployment for Ukraine’s “nationalist battalions.” Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that the shelling came from multiple rocket launchers, and those wounded and hospitalized included children aged 4 and 16.
“Only civilian structures — a shopping center and houses of peaceful Kharkiv residents — came under the fire of the Russians. Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed. Several fires broke out,” Syniehubov wrote.
Earlier, he said one missile destroyed a school, another hit a residential building, while the third landed near warehouse facilities.
“All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian objects. This is absolute terrorism!” Syniehubov said.
Kharkiv resident Alexander Peresolin said the attacks came without warning, with a blast so fierce he lost consciousness. Neighbors carried him to the basement, where he regained consciousness.
“I was sitting and talking to my wife,” he said. “I didn’t understand what happened.”
The strikes came two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine. The death toll in that attack on the town of Chasiv Yar rose to 31 on Monday. Nine people have been rescued from the rubble but more are still believed trapped, emergency officials said.
The attack late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter used mostly by people who work in factories. Russia’s Defense Ministry insisted Monday that the Chasiv Yar target “was a Ukrainian territorial defense brigade, and that “more than 300 nationalists” were killed. The town is also the hometown of Ukraine’s president.
Russian attacks continued in eastern Ukraine, with Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai saying Monday that Russian forces carried out five missile strikes and four rounds of shelling, hitting settlements on the border with the Donetsk region.
The Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. Earlier this month, Russia captured the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, the city of Lysychansk.
Ukrainian forces continued attacks on what they said are Russian ammunition depots, in a prelude to a possible counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
Ukrainian officials said on social media late Monday that an ammunition depot in Novy Kakhovka, in the mostly Russia-occupied Kherson region, was destroyed.
Russia’s Tass news agency offered a different account, saying that the target was a mineral fertilizer storage facility that exploded and that a market, hospital and houses were damaged. Some of the ingredients in fertilizer can be used as ammunition.
Tass said there casualties, without providing an estimate, and claimed the weapon used in the strike was fired from a U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. Ukrainian officials didn’t comment on the type of weapon used.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin citizenship

