Gareth Bale says he's at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire
Gareth Bale poses for photos after being introduced as a new member of the Los Angeles FC MLS soccer club Monday, July 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP)
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire
  • The golf-loving Welsh forward intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Gareth Bale wants the world to know Los Angeles FC is not the 18th hole of his soccer career.
The golf-loving Welsh forward intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons, and he hopes to fill those years winning trophies with his new stateside team.
“I’m up for everything here,” Bale said Monday. “I still have many years to come. I haven’t come here to just be here for six months, 12 months. I’ve come here to try and be here for as long as possible. I want to do as well as I can. I want to try to make my mark on this league, on this team. I look forward to the future.”
Bale’s declaration of his long-term intentions undoubtedly will please his new LAFC fans, who were hoping the longtime Real Madrid forward wasn’t simply using the team atop the Major League Soccer standings as a place to get fit for Wales’ landmark return to the World Cup in Qatar this fall after a 64-year absence.
The 32-year-old Bale also gave a thrill to his home nation when he confirmed his intention to play in the 2024 European Championships, keeping his place among the greatest group of Welsh football talent in decades.
“It’s not just a short-term thing,” Bale said. “(LAFC) also gives me the best opportunity to go to the next Euros, maybe further. So my plan is to really work hard. ... We’ve got a great plan going forward to get me up to speed, and hopefully it lasts as long as possible.”
LAFC formally introduced Bale to an extensive media gathering inside Banc of California Stadium, but the club’s fans already met Bale outside on the field three days earlier. He got a standing ovation hours after getting off the plane from Europe last Friday, and he watched LAFC’s 3-2 victory over the archrival LA Galaxy from a suite before joining the on-field postgame celebrations with his new teammates.
Bale went through his first training session with LAFC on Monday morning. While the club isn’t projecting when he will suit up in their pursuit of the MLS title, the goal-scoring dynamo should be fresh: He played in only five matches for Madrid last season while battling injuries.
After winning five Champions League titles while spending eight of the past nine seasons in Madrid, Bale explored playing options closer to home before choosing Los Angeles, where he can be a midseason addition to a trophy-contending team. Southern California’s ideal weather also puts him in the perfect spot to ramp up physically for Qatar.
If LAFC makes it to the league title game, the MLS Cup Final is scheduled for Nov. 5, just 16 days before the start of the World Cup. While bigger clubs undoubtedly will come calling afterward, Bale insists he doesn’t intend to leave after the MLS season.
“I haven’t come here for the short term,” Bale said. “I want to make my mark on this league, and I think being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros, and you never know, maybe one more (World Cup). That’s my goal.”
The expiration of his massive contract finally ended the love-hate relationship between the superstar and the Madrid fans and media. While Bale repeatedly showed off his big-game scoring ability, he was criticized for everything from his frequent injury absences to his passion for golf amid suggestions he wasn’t fully committed to Madrid’s success.
Bale began his US tenure by repeatedly reaffirming his desire to play regularly, even with the demanding travel schedule of the vast North American league.
Bale is joining longtime Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini in making a midseason move to LAFC, and general manager John Thorrington hailed their decisions as evidence LAFC has become “a destination of choice for star players.”
Bale said he spent a few weeks every summer in Los Angeles before the coronavirus pandemic, and his family is already comfortable in the city where soccer greats from David Beckham and Robbie Keane to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela have embraced the combination of sporting challenge and good living in the second halves of their careers.
But as those superstars did before him, Bale rejects the concept of joining MLS and slowing down. LAFC has been the league’s top team throughout its fifth season of existence, and a motivated Bale’s addition to an already potent attack could be a nightmare for the competition between now and November.
“The standard here is really increasing,” Bale said. “I think it’s a lot better than people in Europe really think.”

Topics: Gareth Bale LAFC Los Angeles FC

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child's name

Updated 12 July 2022

AP

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name
  • “The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin”
Updated 12 July 2022
AP



LONDON: Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child.
“The truth is I’m not who you think I am,” the 39-year-old Farah told the BBC in a documentary called “The Real Mo Farah.”
Farah, who became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic golds, said his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.
“The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin,” he told the BBC. “Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK
“When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart. I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah.”
During the documentary, Farah said he thought he was going to Europe to live with relatives and recalled going through a British passport check under the guise of Mohamed at the age of nine after traveling with a woman he didn’t previously know.
“I had all the contact details for my relative and once we got to her house, the lady took it off me and right in front of me ripped them up and put it in the bin and at that moment I knew I was in trouble,” he said.
The athlete traveled back to his childhood home in west London, recalling “not great memories” where he was not treated as part of the family.
Farah eventually told teacher Alan Watkinson the truth and moved to live with his friend’s mum who took care of him and he ended up staying for seven years.
It was Watkinson who applied for Farah’s British citizenship which he described as a “long process.” Farah was recognized as a British citizen in 2000.

Topics: Mo Farah

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
  • Jeddah club’s new Portuguese coach is looking to replace Brazilian Bruno Henrique
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

New Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo has informed the club’s management of his list of requests, which includes signing a new foreign midfielder to replace Brazilian Bruno Henrique, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Also on his wishlist is being informed of all internal decisions regarding existing players, loaning out a number of the club’s promising youngsters before the end of the summer transfer window and signing a right winger.

Santo, who signed his contract at the Jeddah club at the end of last week after the dismissal of Cosmin Contra, urged the administration, headed by President Anmar Al-Haili, to find the right replacement for Henrique, who reportedly failed to convince the former Tottenham and Wolverhampton coach.

Santo also warned that all players must arrive early for pre-season training, which begins July 20. He refused any delays to the schedule, except for players who could provide a convincing reason to the technical staff.

Al-Ittihad’s squad on July 23 will leave for Austria to take part in a training camp, which will run for three weeks and include three friendly matches against Fiorentina of Italy, Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg and the UAE’s Al-Wahda.

Topics: football Al-ittihad Nuno Espírito Santo

Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing

Updated 11 July 2022

Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing
  • Alongside co-driver Michael Orr, Al-Rajhi won all four stages of the rally in the third round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

PORDENONE: Overdrive Racing’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi and co-driver Michael Orr won each of the four competitive sections of Italian Baja 2022 to secure a comfortable victory in the third round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

The Argentinean duo of Juan Cruz Yacopini and Matias Acosta finished 18th overall in a second Toyota Hilux after rolling and losing just under 40 minutes on the final stage. Yacopini had been running in the top three earlier in the rally.

Al-Rajhi was able to err on the side of caution to conserve his Toyota on the demanding selective sections held across the flood plains, rocky river beds and forest areas of north-eastern Italy and the Saudi reached the finish five minutes and 6.7 seconds ahead of his closest Portuguese rival João Ferreira. The success marked his third career win at the event after topping the podium with Timo Gottschalk in 2014 and taking victory with Orr last year.

The Saudi said: “We are very happy to win here again. We opened the road and had a good lead overnight and we just had another safe drive on the last stage and will take maximum points for the championship and that’s the main thing.”

Al-Rajhi’s Irish colleague Orr added: “The car has been fantastic. The guys brought us a brand new car here and we had zero problems. Thanks to Overdrive and all the mechanics and engineers for doing such a good job.”

A Qualifying Stage of 14.30 km kick-started the action between San Martino al Tagliamento and Valvasone late on Friday afternoon. Al-Rajhi laid down the gauntlet from the outset, clocking the fastest time of 10 minutes and 7.1 seconds to take a lead of 20.8 seconds over Lithuania’s Benediktas Vanagas into the night halt. Yacopini carded the third-quickest time and was 31.6 seconds adrift of his team-mate.

Two passes through a revised selective section of 112.48 km between Zoppola and Dignano made up the itinerary for Saturday. Al-Rajhi was again the class of the field and claimed the stage win by one minute and 45.1 seconds from Portugal’s João Ferreira to extend his lead to two minutes and 17 seconds. Yacopini again came home with the third-quickest time to retain a similar position in the rankings. 

“It was a good drive with no mistakes,” Orr added. “We didn’t attack a lot. There was no need to. The car was working good. Now we have a good feeling for the repeat of the stage in the afternoon.”

Al-Rajhi managed to beat Ferreira by one minute and 29 seconds on the second pass through the Zoppola stage and reached the night halt with a lead of three minutes and 46 seconds. Yacopini was classified in fifth on the stage and dropped down to sixth in the general classification.

A fourth stage success on the final 115.09 km section enabled Al-Rajhi to confirm the win but Yacopini came home in 22nd to finish 18th overall after time delays following his accident.

Overdrive Racing now heads to the punishing heat of central Spain for the next round of the series in two weeks.

Topics: Yazeed Al- Rajhi #SAUDI ARABIA car race Italian Baja

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph

Updated 11 July 2022

AFP

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph
  • Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the number one spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic slipped four places in the world rankings on Monday despite retaining his Wimbledon title due to the men’s tour governing body’s controversial decision not to award ranking points for the Grand Slam event.
The ATP and WTA made the call after Wimbledon organizers barred Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian and Belarusian players have been permitted by the ATP and WTA to carry on competing at tour events but under a neutral banner.
Australian Nick Kyrgios, beaten by Djokovic in Sunday’s final at Wimbledon, slips to 45th in the rankings, a drop of five places.
Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the number one spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev.
Spanish great Rafael Nadal — who is one ahead of Djokovic in total Grand Slams with 22 — moves up one place to number three as he had no points at stake after missing last year’s Wimbledon due to injury.
Another big loser in the rankings is Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s final at the All England Club.
The Italian, who withdrew from this year’s edition due to Covid-19, drops four spots to 15.
His compatriot Jannik Sinner, who gave Djokovic a fright in taking him to five sets in their quarter-final clash at Wimbledon, rises three places to number 10.

Rankings
1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7,775 points
2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,850
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,165
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,150
5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,050
6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,845
7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770
8. Andrey Rublev 3,700
9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,445
10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,185
11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,155
12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,025
13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,975
14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,325
15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,280
16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,130
17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,055
18. Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) 1,926
19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,740
20. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,658

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Novak Djokovic

‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City

‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City
Updated 11 July 2022
ALAM KHAN

‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City

‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City
  • The Premier League champions have allowed several club heroes to leave, but hope new blood will help in title defense
Updated 11 July 2022
ALAM KHAN

Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland is a “monster” who will make a considerable impact this season in England.

This is how fellow recruit Stefan Ortega described Haaland when he was unveiled to City followers at Etihad Stadium.

Ortega witnessed the Norwegian striker’s goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga where the German keeper was at Arminia Bielefeld and Haaland starred for Borussia Dortmund.

“When I saw him at (Red Bull) Salzburg he was a bit thin, now he’s a monster,” said Ortega, 29. “His transition is really outstanding.

“With his size, speed, quality in shooting and heading, he’s the full package ...”

Haaland netted 85 goals in 88 games after joining Dortmund from Salzburg in 2020, with 61 in 66 Bundesliga games, and a further 15 in 13 Champions League matches.

For the opposition, there is likely to be some trepidation on how to handle this 1.95-meter prolific powerhouse as City, with four Premier League titles over the past five seasons, and 99 goals, start their title-defending campaign.

Haaland, who turns 22 later this month, said he “had the feeling for City” when he decided to join them on a five-year deal for $61 million, despite interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“In the end I just had the feeling in my stomach — the way they play, everything,” he added.

“I (have) watched City ever since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016, so I know exactly how they play and I think I know a lot about everything they do, so that is the most important thing.

“I played against City in the Champions League and (when) you see something on TV (that’s one thing), but when you meet it in reality it’s completely different. I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes. I was like, ‘please (Ilkay) Gundogan stop playing tiki-taka.’

“It’s a different level, how City create chances, and that’s what I want to be a part of,” said Haaland. “There are so many good players. City are already winners and it’s already a huge potential, I am really excited.”

Haaland’s arrival, and immediate declaration that Manchester United are the team he is keen to face most next season, certainly excited the thousands who welcomed him on Sunday.

So too Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, who vowed to “create my own history and win all the trophies possible” as he followed compatriots such as Carlos Tevez, Pablo Zabaleta and legendary record scorer Sergio Aguero to the club.

Along with Ortega and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips — the $54 million buy from Leeds who missed the unveiling event through illness — the quartet, and probably Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, are part of an important evolution at City.

Manager Guardiola is building another monstrous outfit as he looks to make them even more formidable.

As footballing history has often shown, when a team takes success for granted and does not seek to maintain their standing with quality replacements, it can lead to a painful fall from grace.

Take Liverpool who, having been a dominant force in English and European football in the 1970s and 1980s, had to wait 30 years before they won a top-flight title when Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Premier League in 2020.

Then there is Manchester United, whose trophy-laden era under Sir Alex Ferguson feels a distant memory as they currently struggle to challenge for the top four, let alone first place.

It was in 2013 when they last won the Premier League and their main player purchases in the following two transfer windows, under Ferguson’s replacement David Moyes, were Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata.

When Guardiola took charge of City in 2016 and disappointingly failed to lift a trophy in his first season, the response was swift to alleviate concerns about the future.

Out went favorites such as Zabaleta, Samir Nasri, Gael Clichy, Aleksandar Kolarov, Jesus Navas and in came keeper Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte.

It was a vital reset as Guardiola improved areas that clearly needed strengthening, and reinvigorated a squad with players who embraced a new challenge and craved success.

City then won the title in 2018 with a record-breaking 100 points.

There is a similar feel about this season as the club have allowed heroes to leave, but brought in replacements who could take them to an even higher level.

Having bade farewell to captain Fernandinho after nine years, from their title-winning side, striker Gabriel Jesus has joined Arsenal, Raheem Sterling is heading to Chelsea and Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko could exit before next month’s opening fixtures.

Over at Anfield, Kop idol Sadio Mane has gone to Bayern Munich, but Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has joined for a potential club record £85 million and, crucially, Mohamed Salah has extended his contract.

“There can be no standing still, on or off the pitch,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson when they were still pushing for a “quadruple” last season.

It is a philosophy adopted by both the Reds and City as they strive to remain the very best while others, notably Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, try to catch up.

This type of thinking is also a factor in Haaland’s switch to a club where his father Alf-Inge Haaland, a former midfielder, played.

He yearns for more, despite his impressive scoring record, two Austrian League championships and an Austrian Cup with Salzburg, and a German Cup with Dortmund.

Haaland seeks glory in the Champions League, where he has the best minutes per goal ratio in the tournament's history for those with at least 15, scoring on average every 64 minutes while it is 104 minutes for Lionel Messi and Harry Kane.

At 20 years and 231 days, he also took Kylian Mbappe’s record as the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals, becoming the only one to do so before the age of 21.

“Sometimes I see players pose with a trophy and I say, ‘I would love to be you,’” said Haaland.

“Every footballer wants to win trophies and become better every single day. I said it before, the Champions League is my favorite competition. Let’s keep working hard and hopefully I will win some trophies.”

Haaland said that City have now signed a player who likes to “have fun and smile a lot,” and whose enjoyment is reflected in a desire to score goals, improve himself and the team.

With such astonishing numbers already, and confidence and ambition that belie his years, City’s rivals must beware of this smiling assassin and ready-made successor to Aguero.

Topics: football Manchester city Erling Haaland

