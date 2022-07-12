You are here

Japan bows in somber farewell to slain Shinzo Abe

Mourners pray for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, in Tokyo on July 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • ‘There was a sense of security when he was the prime minister in charge of the country’
  • Nearly 2,000 condolence messages arrived from nations around the world, Kyodo news agency said
Reuters

TOKYO: With prayers, flowers and flags draped in black ribbons, Japan on Tuesday said farewell to Shinzo Abe, a polarizing figure who dominated politics as the country’s longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.
Crowds packed pavements lined with a heavy police presence as the hearse carrying Abe, who died at age 67, departed from a central Tokyo temple on a procession through the city.
With nearly a dozen helicopters circling overhead, people bowed deeply, their hands clasped in prayer, as the hearse passed in a procession carried live on broadcaster NHK. Others clapped, cheered or waved.
“Thank you very much for your work for our country!,” one man repeatedly shouted.
Hundreds had filed into the temple where Abe’s funeral was held on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, prior to the private ceremony, to pay their respects. His killing on Friday by an unemployed man wielding a homemade gun stunned a nation where both gun crime and political violence are extremely rare.
The funeral procession passed through the capital’s political heart of Nagatacho, where hundreds had lined up in front of the parliament building Abe first entered as a young lawmaker in 1993, after the death of his politician father.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a group of cabinet ministers waited quietly in front of the office from which Abe led the nation for two stints, the longest from 2012 to 2020.
As the hearse slowly passed, Kishida bowed his head, a set of Buddhist rosary beads around his clasped hands. Abe’s widow, Akie, bowed back from the front seat of the hearse.
From early morning, long lines of people dressed in black, mixed with others in informal clothing with backpacks, formed outside the temple.
Keiko Noumi, a 58-year-old teacher, was one of many who came to offer prayers and flowers to a large photograph of Abe set up inside the temple grounds showing him in a simple white shirt, laughing with his hands on his hips
“There was a sense of security when he was the prime minister in charge of the country,” she said. “I really supported him, so this is very unfortunate.”
Others queued in front of ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters to make offerings at a makeshift shrine that will be in place until Friday. Party staffers come out to offer cold barley tea to mourners sweating in the sultry air.
Tributes have poured in from international leaders, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken making a brief stop en route to the United States from Southeast Asia on Monday morning to pay his respects. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Taiwan Vice President William Lai, on a private visit as a family friend, also joined mourners.
Nearly 2,000 condolence messages arrived from nations around the world, Kyodo news agency said.
French leader Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences in footage posted on the country’s official presidential Twitter account after he visited the Japanese embassy in Paris.
“I remember all our meetings and work together, especially during my visit (to Japan) in 2019 ... I’ve lost a friend,” said a solemn Macron.
“He served his country with great courage, and audacity.”
The suspected killer, arrested at the scene and identified by police as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a “huge donation,” Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigators.
The Unification Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following, said on Monday the suspect’s mother was one of its members. Reuters could not determine whether the mother belonged to any other religious organizations.
Yamagami shot Abe from behind, unloading two shots from a 40-cm-long (16-inch) improvised weapon wrapped with black tape.

Topics: Shinzo Abe Japan

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan immigration officials said on Tuesday they prevented the president’s brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country, as anger mounted against the powerful family for a debilitating economic crisis.
It was not immediately clear where Rajapaksa, who also holds US citizenship, was trying to go. He resigned as finance minister in early April as street protests surged against shortages of fuel, food and other necessities, and quit his seat in parliament in June.
His elder brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government, after thousands of protesters stormed his and the prime minister’s official residences on Saturday demanding their ouster. The president has not been seen in public since Friday and his whereabouts are unclear.
The Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officers Association said its members declined to serve Basil Rajapaksa at the VIP departure lounge of the Colombo airport.
“Given the unrest in Sri Lanka, immigration officials are under tremendous pressure to not allow top-level people to leave the country,” K.A.S. Kanugala, chairman of the association, said.
“We are concerned for our security. So until this issue is resolved, the immigration officials working at the VIP lounge decided to withdraw their services.”
Pictures of Basil Rajapaksa at the lounge were carried by local media and widely shared on social media, with some people expressing anger at his attempts to leave the country. Basil Rajapaksa could not be immediately reached for comment and a close aide declined to give details.
A top official in the ruling party said on condition of anonymity that Basil Rajapaksa was still in the country.
The Rajapaksa family, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has dominated the politics of the country of 22 million for years and most Sri Lankans have blamed them for their current misery.
The tourism-dependent economy was hammered badly by the COVID-19 pandemic and a fall in remittances from overseas Sri Lankans, while a ban on chemical fertilizers damaged farm output. The ban was later reversed.
The Rajapaksas implemented populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines.
Petrol has been severely rationed, and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation hit 54.6 percent last month, and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70 percent in the coming months.
Sri Lanka’s sovereign dollar bonds extended recent declines on Tuesday to touch fresh record lows. The 2025 bond suffered the biggest losses, down as much as 1.125 cents with bonds trading between 25-27 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.
Protesters have vowed to stay put in the official residences of the president and the prime minister until they quit. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe did not move into his official residence, Temple Trees, after taking office in May, and was away when protesters set fire to his private home in Colombo on Saturday.
On Tuesday, seven people were hospitalized after a fight between two groups of protesters at Temple Trees, police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa said. It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.
Sri Lanka’s parliament will elect a new president on July 20, paving the way for an all-party government.

Taiwan to resume street evacuation drills for annual air-raid exercise

Taiwan to resume street evacuation drills for annual air-raid exercise
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

Taiwan to resume street evacuation drills for annual air-raid exercise

Taiwan to resume street evacuation drills for annual air-raid exercise
  • The defense ministry said it will resume the evacuation exercise across Taiwan in late July
  • China, which has not ruled out taking Taiwan by force, has stepped up its military activities near the island
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan will resume mandatory street evacuation drills in its annual air-raid exercise later this month, including stopping traffic and ordering pedestrians to stay indoors, amid stepped up Chinese military manoeuvers around the island.
The resumption of the evacuations, which effectively shuts towns and cities across Taiwan for 30 minutes, is also happening against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has renewed discussion in Taiwan about how best to react in the event of a Chinese attack.
China claims the democratically-run island as its territory.
Periodic air-raid drills are required by law in Taiwan, but the 30-minute mandatory street evacuations have been canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The defense ministry said it will resume the evacuation exercise across Taiwan in late July, during which sirens will sound on streets and an air-raid alert to ask people to seek shelter will be sent via text message.
“Only through thorough preparation and practice in peace time can we immediately demonstrate our overall combat capacity and lower the impact on people’s lives and property at war time,” ministry spokesperson Sun Li-Fang told a news briefing on Tuesday.
Sun said the air-raid drills will take place in a four-day span across Taiwan and will be carried out alongside its main island-wide annual Han Kuang military exercises that week.
In the capital Taipei, sirens will sound at 1:30 p.m. (0330 GMT) on July 25, during which vehicles will have to move to the side of the road and pedestrians wait indoors. Sirens will sound again 30 minutes later to give the all-clear.
China, which has not ruled out taking Taiwan by force, has stepped up its military activities near the island over the past two years or so, seeking to press it to accept its sovereignty claims.
Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday in what Taipei denounced as a provocation.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made military modernization her top priority and has repeatedly vowed to defend the island, saying only its people can decide their future.

Topics: Taiwan China

Exile rumors spread after Sri Lanka's president flees to airport

Exile rumors spread after Sri Lanka’s president flees to airport
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

Exile rumors spread after Sri Lanka’s president flees to airport

Exile rumors spread after Sri Lanka’s president flees to airport
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s embattled president was flown to an air base near the main international airport Monday, officials said, raising speculation he will escape into exile abroad.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection on Saturday, shortly before tens of thousands of protesters overran the compound.
Hours later, the parliamentary speaker announced Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday to allow a “peaceful transition of power.”
The 73-year-old leader had taken refuge at a navy facility in the island’s northeast, a top defense official said, adding that he was brought to the Katunayake air base adjoining the country’s main international airport.
“He and his entourage were flown back to Colombo in two Bell 412 choppers,” the official added.
There was no official word from the president’s office about his whereabouts, and several local media reports speculated he was set to leave for Dubai later Monday.
But four commercial flights subsequently took off for Middle Eastern destinations without him, airport officials said.
Immigration officers were refusing to go to the VIP suite to stamp his passport, while he insisted he would not go through the public facilities, they added — a humiliating stand-off for the leader once known as ‘The Terminator’.
A military source said Rajapaksa, who remains the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, had the option of traveling in an air force aircraft.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said Rajapaksa had officially informed him of the president’s intention to resign, without specifying a date.

​​​​​​Sri Lankans queue up to visit President Rajapaksa's office in Colombo for the second day on July 11, 2022 after angry protesters forced him to flee. (AP)

Earlier in the day, 17.85 million rupees (about $50,000) in cash that Rajapaksa had left behind at the presidential palace was handed over to a court after being turned in by protesters, police said.
Official sources said a suitcase full of documents had also been left behind at the stately mansion.
Rajapaksa took up residence at the two-century-old building after he was driven out of his private home on March 31 when protesters tried to storm it.
If Rajapaksa steps down as promised, Wickremesinghe will automatically become acting president until parliament elects an MP to serve out the presidential term, which ends in November 2024.
But Wickremesinghe has himself announced his willingness to step down if consensus is reached on forming a unity government.
The succession process could take between three days — the minimum time taken to convene parliament — and a maximum of 30 days allowed under the statute. If Rajapaksa does step down on Wednesday, the vote would take place on July 20, the parliamentary speaker said.
The main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) held talks with smaller political groups Monday to secure support for their leader Sajith Premadasa.
An SJB official said they reached a tentative agreement with dissidents in Rajapaksa’s SLPP to support 55-year-old Premadasa, who lost the 2019 presidential election.
Premadasa is the son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated in a Tamil rebel suicide bombing in May 1993.
Former Rajapaksa loyalist Dullas Alahapperuma, 63, an ex-media minister, was tipped to be the new prime minister, an SJB legislator involved in the talks told AFP.
Five ministers resigned over the weekend, and Wickremesinghe’s office said the cabinet had agreed on Monday to resign en masse once an agreement was reached on an “all-party government.”

After weeks in the streets, tired protesters take a rest at Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo on July 11, 2022, a day after the disgraced leader fled. (AP)

On Monday, huge queues formed to visit the palace — a line longer than some of the petrol queues snaking their way through the city.
Protesters say they will not leave until Rajapaksa formally quits.
“The demand is very clear, people are still asking for the resignation (of Rajapaksa), and full resignation, in a written confirmation,” said protester Dela Peiris.
“So hopefully we will have this resignation from the government including the prime minister and president in the coming days.”
The premier’s private home in Colombo was also set on fire on Saturday night.
Demonstrators had been camping outside the president’s office for more than three months, demanding he quit over the country’s unprecedented economic crisis.
Rajapaksa is accused of mismanaging the economy to a point where the country has run out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, leading to severe hardships for the 22 million population.
Wickremesinghe, an opposition legislator, was made premier in May to try to lead the country out of its economic crisis — the sixth time he has been appointed to the post.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.
The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol. The government has ordered the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.
 

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economic crisis Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Without land, Bangladesh's Manta people live — and die — on boats

Without land, Bangladesh’s Manta people live — and die — on boats
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

Without land, Bangladesh’s Manta people live — and die — on boats

Without land, Bangladesh’s Manta people live — and die — on boats
  • More than 30 million people around the world had to relocate within their home countries due to natural disasters in 2020, nearly 4.5 million of them in Bangladesh
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

MOJU CHOWDHURY HAT, Bangladesh: Shahida Begum's family lost their land along Bangladesh's ever-eroding river deltas so long ago that none of her family can remember a life on land.
"I was born on a boat on the river, like my father and grandfather. I heard we started living on boats after losing our land and house to the Meghna River," Begum, 30, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Today, Begum's entire community -known as the Manta people — live aboard small boats on two of the nation's major rivers. It's a challenging way to survive — but one more Bangladeshis may be driven to adopt as climate change and sea level rise speed land erosion.
Only in death are most Manta taken permanently ashore — to be buried in the soil in accordance with Muslim tradition.
"We neither float our dead into the river nor burn them," said Sohrab Majhi, a Manta leader whose buoyant community lives near Moju Chowdhury Hat, a market village in southeast Bangladesh.
"We have to have good relations with people who have at least some land where we can bury our dead."
The Manta used to be farmers and fishermen until the rising rivers engulfed their land and forced them to move onto the Meghna River and its offshoot, the Tetulia, Majhi explained.
Today, increasingly intense cyclones, heavy rains and other natural disasters — like the flash floods earlier this month that stranded more than 4.5 million people and killed dozens in northeast Bangladesh  are battering Manta boats and incomes, he said.
Without a permanent address, most Manta don't qualify for state services. They have called on the government to give them houses on land and national identity cards that will let their children go to school.
"There is nothing for us. I want the next generation to be educated and do something for us and our community," said Chan Miah, a 58-year-old fisherman.
"We are exhausted from this life. We want a place where we can live in peace."

INVISIBLE COMMUNITY
More than 30 million people around the world had to relocate within their home countries due to natural disasters in 2020, nearly 4.5 million of them in Bangladesh, data from the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre shows.
One of the drivers of all that movement is erosion, when heavy, erratic rainfall and flooding worsened by climate change eat away at riverbanks, causing rivers to swell and swallow the land https://news.trust.org/item/20220606082445-jmvs3 around them.
According to a report by the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services, based in Dhaka, from 1973 to 2017 Bangladesh lost more than 162,000 hectares of land (400,310 acres) — double the size of Singapore — to three of its largest rivers.
Gawher Nayeem Wahra, director of disaster management and climate change at the development organisation BRAC, estimates there are about 300,000 Manta living on boats around the country — and the number is growing.
"They are taking to the boats as a last resort to survival," said Wahra.
Manta families spend up to 12 hours a day catching fish to sell at coastal fish markets or to other fishermen, said Majhi, the Manta leader.
But earning a living fishing is getting harder, he said, with fish populations shrinking due to the dominance of commercial fishing as well as overfishing driven by a growing population.
Every dry season, Manta families have to move with the receding river water and follow the fish, meaning they never stay in one place for more than three months.
That constant movement contributes to them being invisible to the government, Majhi said.
"We are denied our basic rights, such as food, shelter, education - and it's continuing from generation to generation. We are in the shadows of civilisation," he said.

'THIS DIFFICULT LIFE'
Living on boats also makes the community more vulnerable to increasingly frequent and violent storms.
Ratna Akter, 21, recalled the time she and her husband nearly drowned when they dove into the river to rescue their 4-year-old son, who had fallen in while the family was fishing during heavy rains.
"We were able to catch him, but by then our boat had drifted far from us. We tried to swim to the bank of the river, but our energy was failing," Akter said.
They were saved when her foot got tangled in their long fishing net, which they followed back to their boat.
With climate experts warning that extreme weather events will only get worse, Bangladesh can't afford to ignore the growing number of people whose lives are being uprooted by rising rivers, said Mohammad Azaz, chairman of the River and Delta Research Centre, a local non-governmental group.
"River erosion is not a short-term event," he noted.
Azaz said the government should focus on making sure affected communities can quickly get back to earning money to support themselves.
Nurul Islam Patwari, deputy director of District Social Services for Bangladesh's government, said his department already has various programmes to help Manta families improve their living standards, including training in handicrafts such as tailoring.
He added that community members need to get their national identity cards if they want to access help from the state.
"Then, if they contact us about government benefits — including old age allowance, widow allowance — we will help them," he said.
More than two dozen Manta families have been given houses — the first step to an identity card — under the long-running Ashrayan development project, which has so far provided housing for more than 507,000 previously homeless families.
But some, like Jahanara Begum, 38, have rejected the government's help because the homes on offer are located too far inland, cutting them off from their livelihoods.
"The house is too far from our fishing area, it takes too long to get there, so we didn't accept it," said Begum.
For now, the Manta wait for a solution that will let them build safer, more stable lives on land — but simultaneously remain close enough to rivers.
"I don't want to live in the water anymore. There is no future for my children here," said Asma Banu, 28, a mother of three who was born and raised on her family's boat on the Meghna River.
"If my children could be educated, they would at least get rid of this difficult life," she said.

 

Topics: Bangladesh Boat life

Abe's party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

Abe’s party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

Abe’s party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

Abe’s party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote
  • A funeral is planned at the temple Tuesday by his family. The government is expected to hold a separate memorial service at a later date
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

TOKYO: Days after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination, his party vowed to use its victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals, including strengthening the military and revising the country’s pacifist, postwar constitution.
While the comfortable majority secured Sunday by the governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito could allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to rule uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025, the loss of Abe also opened up a period of uncertainly for his party. The promised constitutional amendment, for one, faced an uphill battle.
In a country where gun crime is vanishingly rare, Abe’s shooting shook the nation, and Japanese flocked to a Buddhist temple Monday to mourn their former leader, while police looked into a possible motive.
Kishida, meanwhile, welcomed his party’s victory but also acknowledged that it was entering a new era without the towering politician, who even after resigning as prime minister in 2020 remained a force in the party and national politics.
“Because we’ve lost a great leader, undeniably we could be affected in many ways,” Kishida said. “Our party must unite as we face difficult issues.”
Experts said Abe, a kingmaker and head of the largest wing in the party, had no clear successor and his absence could trigger a power struggle among members of that faction.
“The absence of Mr. Abe and his grip on power in the party could give Mr. Kishida more of a free hand to take his own initiative,” said Koichi Nakano, a professor of international politics at Tokyo-based Sophia University. Kishida has enjoyed relatively high approval ratings for his perceived effort to listen to the people. That suggested support could be growing for his more moderate stance — and lessening for Abe’s more conservative approach, Nakano said.
But he added any significant change in direction would be hard for Kishida and would take time. Much of Japan’s current diplomatic and security policies, such as the stronger Japan-US alliance and pushing for a free and open Asia-Pacific region as a counter to China’s rise, were set by Abe and remained unchanged, he said.
Kishida said the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising prices would be his priorities. But he also vowed to push for reinforcing Japan’s national security and amending the constitution, which only allows the country’s military to act in self-defense.
Abe, along with some of the country’s ultraconservatives, considered the document written by the US in the wake of World War II a humiliation and have long sought to give a greater international role to the country’s military, called the Self Defense Force. But many in the public are more supportive of the document and see addressing the pandemic and the soaring cost of food, fuel and childcare as more pressing.
“We will inherit his will and tackle the issues he had to leave unachieved,” Kishida said.
To propose a constitutional amendment, both houses of parliament need to support it by a two-thirds majority. Sunday’s vote gave the LDP-led coalition and two opposition parties open to a charter revision that margin in the upper chamber of parliament.
Experts suggested Abe’s assassination may have garnered his party some sympathy votes, and the governing coalition alone now has 146 of the house’s 248 seats. All four parties together control 179. That group of four parties also has the necessary seats in the more powerful lower house.
Still, it’s far from clear sailing: Komeito, the centrist party that forms part of the governing coalition, says changing the article in the constitution that puts constraints on the military is unnecessary. In addition, any amendment would need to secure a majority of support in a national referendum to pass.
Abe, who stepped down as prime minister two years ago, citing health reasons, said at the time he regretted leaving many of his goals unfinished, including revising the constitution.
On Monday evening, a wake was held for Abe at a Buddhist temple in downtown Tokyo where Kishida and top former and current political leaders, as well as ordinary mourners, paid tribute. Some broke down in tears.
A funeral is planned at the temple Tuesday by his family. The government is expected to hold a separate memorial service at a later date.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Kishida to offer condolences and deliver a letter from President Joe Biden to Abe’s family.
“We simply want them to know that we deeply feel the loss on the personal level as well,” Blinken told Kishida. “Mostly I’m here because the United States and Japan are more than allies — we are friends.”
Also Monday, Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-Te paid his respects at Abe’s Tokyo residence. Lai in his Facebook called Abe “a good friend who loves and supports Taiwan.” Abe was known as a staunch Taiwan supporter.
Japan’s longest-serving political leader, Abe was the grandson of another prime minister and became the country’s youngest leader in 2006, at age 52. That stint in office abruptly ended a year later, also because of his health.
He returned to the premiership in 2012, vowing to revitalize the nation and get its economy out of its deflationary doldrums with his “Abenomics” formula, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms. He won six national elections and built a rock-solid grip on power.
On Sunday, the suspect accused of his murder was transferred to a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation. They can detain him for up to three weeks while deciding whether to formally press charges.
Police said the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he acted because of Abe’s rumored connection to an organization that he resented. Some Japanese media identified the group as South Korea’s Unification Church, and reported that the suspect’s mother donated large amounts of money to the church. They suggested that the donations and her subsequent bankruptcy were a possible motive.
The Japan branch of the church acknowledged Monday that the suspect’s mother was a member, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.
Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, declined comment on the specifics of donations, saying a police investigation was ongoing. Speaking in generalities, he confirmed some people had made generous donations, but stressed none were forced.
Tanaka said Abe was not a member though he supported its global peace movement.

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe Fumio Kishida Liberal Democratic Party LDP

