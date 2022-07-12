You are here

Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; Russian oil cap botch could see prices hit $140; India's Russian oil imports surges

Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; Russian oil cap botch could see prices hit $140; India’s Russian oil imports surges
Brent crude futures for September fell $1.35, or 1.3 percent (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; Russian oil cap botch could see prices hit $140; India’s Russian oil imports surges

Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; Russian oil cap botch could see prices hit $140; India’s Russian oil imports surges
Updated 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and fears of a global economic slowdown weighed on the fuel demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for September fell $1.35, or 1.3 percent, to $105.75 a barrel by 0305 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was at $102.64 a barrel, down $1.45, or 1.4 percent.

Russian oil price cap failure could jack up oil prices

The global price of oil could surge by 40 percent to around $140 per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow shipments below that price, a senior US Treasury official said on Tuesday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss the implementation of the US price cap proposal and global economic developments with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki when they meet later on Tuesday, the official said.

The goal was to set the price at a level that covered Russia’s marginal cost of production, so Moscow is incentivized to continue exporting oil, but not high enough to allow it to fund its war against Ukraine, the official said.

Japanese officials had expressed concern about the price cap being set too low but had not rejected a potential price range of $40 to $60 per barrel outright, the official said.

Yellen is using her first trip to the Indo-Pacific region as treasury secretary to build support for the proposed price cap on Russian oil.

She will also answer nagging questions about the efficacy of the proposed cap if India, China and others buying cheap Russian oil don’t participate.

In June, the US, the Group of Seven rich nations — Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan — and the EU agreed to explore imposing the cap to reduce Moscow’s revenues and deplete its war chest, but details are still being worked out.

India’s Russian oil imports in June surge to record high

India’s oil imports from Russia surged to a record of around 950,000 barrels per day in June, accounting for nearly a fifth of overall imports by the world’s third-largest oil consumer, data provided by trade sources showed.

Indian refiners have been snapping up Russian oil sold at hefty discounts to Brent and Middle East staples after some Western companies and countries shunned purchases from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

India shipped in about 4.8 million bpd of oil in June, down 3.8 percent from May but about 23 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed. Last year, India’s oil imports were low as a second deadly coronavirus wave hit fuel demand.

Oil imports from Russia rose 15.5 percent in June from May, while those from Iraq and Saudi Arabia dropped by 10.5 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively, dragging the share of the Middle East to 56.5 percent from 59.3 percent, the data showed.

Russia continued to be the second-largest oil supplier to India after Iraq, while Saudi Arabia remained in the third spot for the second month in a row.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell to a fresh nine-month low on Tuesday, pressured by the dollar’s continuing rally, even as investors awaited the US inflation data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to solidify its aggressive stance on monetary policy.

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,728.58 per ounce by 0457 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 30 at $1,722.36 earlier in the session.

US gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,727.20.

Silver, platinum, palladium prices fall

Spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $19.01 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.8 percent to $862.66. 

Palladium dropped 2.3 percent to $2,113.18. 

Corn, soybean, wheat prices gain 

Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for the fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning ahead of monthly supply and demand reports from the US Department of Agriculture.

Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on Monday.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.4 percent at $6.31-1/4 a bushel at 0207 GMT, and soybeans added 0.7 percent to $14.15 a bushel.

Wheat gained 0.6 percent to 8.61-3/4 a bushel.

Copper falls on demand worries

Copper prices in London extended losses for a third straight session on Tuesday, hit by a strong dollar and demand worries amid COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China and higher benchmark interest rates globally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5 percent to $7,550 a ton by 0430 GMT. 

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 1.2 percent to $8,616.85 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices, says US treasury chief

Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices, says US treasury chief
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices, says US treasury chief

Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices, says US treasury chief
  • Group of Seven rich nations and the European Union in June agreed to explore imposing the cap to reduce Moscow’s revenues and deplete its war chest, but details are still being worked out
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: The global price of oil could surge by 40 percent to around $140 per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow shipments below that price, a senior US Treasury official said on Tuesday.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss implementation of the US price cap proposal and global economic developments with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki when they meet later on Tuesday, the official said.
The goal was to set the price at a level that covered Russia’s marginal cost of production so Moscow is incentivized to continue exporting oil, but not high enough to allow it to fund its war against Ukraine, the official said.
Japanese officials had expressed concern about the price cap being set too low, but had not rejected a potential price range of $40 to $60 per barrel outright, the official said.
Yellen is using her first trip to the Indo-Pacific region as treasury secretary to build support for the proposed price cap on Russian oil and answer nagging questions about its efficacy if India, China and others now buying cheap Russian oil don’t participate.
The United States and other Group of Seven rich nations — Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan, along with the European Union — in June agreed to explore imposing the cap to reduce Moscow’s revenues and deplete its war chest, but details are still being worked out.
As the European Union prepares to impose a phased embargo on Russian oil and ban maritime insurance for any tanker that carries Russian oil, a move expected to be matched by Britain, Yellen sees the cap as a way to keep oil flowing and avert a further price spike that could lead to a recession.

‘Price exception’
Washington has proposed a “price exception” that would rescind that ban on maritime insurance for orders below the agreed price to prevent millions of barrels a day of Russian oil production getting stuck due to a lack of insurance.
Treasury modeling showed that implementing the sanctions without the price exception could trigger significant increases in the price of crude oil, potentially sending it to around $140 per barrel from around $100 per barrel now, the Treasury official said.
However, there was some uncertainty about the estimates, particularly around the assumptions about the elasticity of demand for oil, the official added.
EU, British and US firms account for about 90 percent of global oil shipping insurance and reinsurance, which would make it difficult for Russia to keep oil flowing once those sanctions took effect at the end of this year, the official said.
While some experts believe Russia, India and China could step in with sovereign insurance, Treasury officials did not share that view, the official said. 

After strong digital showing, CITC governor congratulates Saudi leadership on another successful Hajj

After strong digital showing, CITC governor congratulates Saudi leadership on another successful Hajj
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

After strong digital showing, CITC governor congratulates Saudi leadership on another successful Hajj

After strong digital showing, CITC governor congratulates Saudi leadership on another successful Hajj
  • More than 5,900 towers and 11,000 Wi-Fi access points in the two holy cities
  • Pilgrims consumed 36,000 TB via telecom networks in Makkah City, the equivalent of watching 14.83m hours of 1080p HD video clips
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The governor of Saudi Arabia’s digital regulator, the Communications and Information Technology Commission, has congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the conclusion of another successful Hajj season.

Speaking on behalf of all CITC employees, Mohammed Al-Tamimi also extended his congratulations to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and CITC Chairman, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, saying that his efforts were key to ensuring this year’s pilgrims had the best internet and connectivity support and services available.

“There is no way we could have achieved such a feat of communications without the robust cooperation of various levels of government and the private sector,” Al-Tamimi said.

“Hundreds of the Kingdom’s most dedicated individuals and experts spent months ensuring this would go off smoothly, and our high expectations have not been disappointed.”

CITC has ensured the smooth functioning of more than 5,900 towers and more than 11,000 Wi-Fi access points in the two holy cities. It also oversaw a 41 percent increase in the number of 5G towers, with the number rising to more than 2,600. 

With a large number of pilgrims taking part for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, total voice calls reached more than 159 million for local and international connections, with a total success rate exceeding 99 percent, CITC said.

During the Hajj season, pilgrims consumed 36,000 terrabytes via telecom networks in Makkah, the equivalent of streaming 14.83 million hours of 1080p HD video clips. The average daily consumption was 851.13 megabytes per user, more than three times the world’s average of around 200 megabytes per user.

CITC said that mobile internet download speeds reached 251.06 megabits per second, which is 44 percent higher than last year, while upload speeds reached 32.9 Mbit/s, 27 percent higher than last year in Makkah and the holy sites.

“It’s not merely the scores of dedicated IT professionals and government ministers that made this huge increase in communications possible,” said the CITC chief. “It’s the pilgrims themselves. I want to congratulate them, too, for making this historic journey. May they return safely to their loved ones after taking part in this life-changing event.” 

Balance between Saudi bank deposits and loans turns negative for the first time since at least 2013

Balance between Saudi bank deposits and loans turns negative for the first time since at least 2013
Updated 11 July 2022
Farida Elgazzar
Rinat Gainullin

Balance between Saudi bank deposits and loans turns negative for the first time since at least 2013

Balance between Saudi bank deposits and loans turns negative for the first time since at least 2013
Updated 11 July 2022
Farida Elgazzar Rinat Gainullin

CAIRO & MOSCOW: Growth in Saudi banks’ aggregate credit to the private and public sectors slipped  to 14.1 percent in May year-on-year, down from 14.7 percent in April, the most recent data from the Saudi Central Bank revealed.

As for banks’ deposits, the rate of annual growth also slowed to 8.9 percent in May versus 9.4 percent in April. In absolute terms, the difference between the deposits and credit turned negative for the first time at least since 2013, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Figures are not available for before this date.

In May 2022, the balance of total bank credit exceeded the balance of total bank deposits by SR14.5 billion ($3.9 billion). This compares to a shortfall of SR5.4 billion in April.   

In absolute terms, total bank credit increased by SR16.3 billion to SR2.19 trillion in May from SR2.18 trillion in April while total deposits decreased by SR3.6 billion over the same period.

On a year-on-year basis, growth in deposits, which are an important source of funding bank loans, slowed to a much lower rate of 8.9 percent in May from 9.4 percent in April, according to data compiled by Arab News.

The annual growth in credit as well as deposits has slowed noticeably from the peak numbers observed in June last year – 16.8 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively. However, looking at net changes over the same period, the balance of total credit grew by SR240.1 billion while that of total deposits increased by a much smaller SR148.3 billion.

As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio exceeded 100.7 percent in May compared to 99.8 percent in April 2022 and 96.2 percent in June 2021, data compiled by Arab News showed.

“The pressure on banks’ liquidity stems from deposit growth remaining lower than lending expansion over the past few years,” S&P Global Ratings said in a research note issued at the end of June.

“Over the past couple of years, on average, 60 percent of lending growth has been financed by the increase in customer deposits. In 2021, the remaining lending growth was financed by an increase in external debt and a drop in liquid assets,” the note added.

Following the central bank’s SR50 billion injection in bank liquidity reported earlier this year, Saudi banks are facing less short-term liquidity and the chances that the system would have to decelerate lending growth have diminished, the S&P note concluded.

Looking at lending breakdown by sectors, the picture looks relatively the same. The year-on-year growth in credit to the private sector in 2022 reached a low of 14 percent in May since the 16 percent peak of May 2021, according to a statistical bulletin published by the Saudi Central Bank.

Saudi banks’ credit to the private sector, which mainly consists of loans, advances and overdrafts but excludes investment in private securities, increased by SR18 billion in May, as stated by SAMA in their report.

The total balance of such credit at the end of May stood at SR2.098 trillion, with a year-on-year increase of SR257.1 billion, which translates to an annual growth rate of 14 percent.

Bank credit to the private sector grew 16 percent year-on-year in May 2021, when the annual rate rose to its second-highest level since October 2014.

On a monthly basis, the balance amount increased by 0.87 percent in May, the slowest rate in the Kingdom in the last four months.

In 2022 the month-on-month bank credit to the private sector started to increase. The first three months recorded a 0.91 percent, 1.67 percent and 2.22 percent increase.

Furthermore, the monthly rate of change started to decline in April and May to 0.98 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively.

Bitcoin value expected to half, survey finds

Bitcoin value expected to half, survey finds
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Bitcoin value expected to half, survey finds

Bitcoin value expected to half, survey finds
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bitcoin is predicted to plunge to $10,000, slashing its current value roughly in half, rather than bounce back to $30,000, according to a new survey.

Sixty percent of the 950 investors who responded to the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey suggested that the virtual currency will further fall in the coming days. In comparison, 40 percent expected a rebound to $30,000.

It was on June 19 that cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, plummeted beyond investors’ expectations. Bitcoin dropped below $19,000 on June 19; as of July 11, it is priced at $20,539.

According to data compiled by CoinGecko, approximately $2 trillion has vanished from the market value of cryptocurrencies since late last year.

“It’s very easy to be fearful right now, not only in crypto but generally in the world,” said Jared Madfes, partner at Tribe Capital.

He also added that a further drop in the value of Bitcoin could indicate people’s “inherent fear in the market.”

Bitcoin had lost almost 65 percent since it peaked in November 2021, when the virtual currency was valued at over $68,000.

