Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj

MANAMA: Muslim leaders on Tuesday congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj as the annual pilgrimage comes to a close.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa expressed his sincere congratulations on the great success and careful organization of this year’s pilgrimage, which was accompanied by exceptional health conditions.

In a cable sent to King Salman, the Bahraini king also commended the great efforts and generous care accorded by the government of Saudi Arabia, represented by all ministries, sectors and relevant authorities, which devoted their efforts to organizing the rituals, serving pilgrims and ensuring their comfort.

He added that the precautionary and preventive measures ensured the highest safety standards and maintained the health of the pilgrims, which contributed to the ease, smoothness, safety and tranquility of performing their Hajj rituals.

King Hamad also praised the expansion work at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the distinguished services that have been developed with all the facilities and holy sites that benefit the pilgrims and facilitate their Hajj rituals.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attributed the success to God’s grace and the care accorded by King Salman and his government.

He also commended the continuous expansions at the Grand Mosque and the introduction of modern services and technology across the holy sites.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj season.

Congratulations were also delivered to the Kingdom’s leadership by Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, President of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi and Cairo-based Sheikh Al-Azhar Al-Shareef Dr. Ahmed Altayyib, who noted the success of this year’s Hajj.

In separate messages, the Muslim leaders cited the excellent services extended to pilgrims by the Saudi government, the private sector and the Saudi people despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic risks. They added that they highly valued the Saudi efforts, which made the annual event a success.