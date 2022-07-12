You are here

  Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa expressed his sincere congratulations on the great success and careful organization of this year’s pilgrimage. (AFP)
  • Precautionary and preventive measures ensured the highest safety standards and maintained the health of the pilgrims
MANAMA: Muslim leaders on Tuesday congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj as the annual pilgrimage comes to a close.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa expressed his sincere congratulations on the great success and careful organization of this year’s pilgrimage, which was accompanied by exceptional health conditions.

In a cable sent to King Salman, the Bahraini king also commended the great efforts and generous care accorded by the government of Saudi Arabia, represented by all ministries, sectors and relevant authorities, which devoted their efforts to organizing the rituals, serving pilgrims and ensuring their comfort.

He added that the precautionary and preventive measures ensured the highest safety standards and maintained the health of the pilgrims, which contributed to the ease, smoothness, safety and tranquility of performing their Hajj rituals.

King Hamad also praised the expansion work at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the distinguished services that have been developed with all the facilities and holy sites that benefit the pilgrims and facilitate their Hajj rituals.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attributed the success to God’s grace and the care accorded by King Salman and his government.

He also commended the continuous expansions at the Grand Mosque and the introduction of modern services and technology across the holy sites.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj season.

Congratulations were also delivered to the Kingdom’s leadership by Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, President of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi and Cairo-based Sheikh Al-Azhar Al-Shareef Dr. Ahmed Altayyib, who noted the success of this year’s Hajj.

In separate messages, the Muslim leaders cited the excellent services extended to pilgrims by the Saudi government, the private sector and the Saudi people despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic risks. They added that they highly valued the Saudi efforts, which made the annual event a success.

Hajj minister receives officials, security leaders

Hajj minister Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah receives officials, security leaders in Mina. (SPA)
Hajj minister Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah receives officials, security leaders in Mina. (SPA)
Updated 12 July 2022
SPA

Hajj minister receives officials, security leaders

Hajj minister Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah receives officials, security leaders in Mina. (SPA)
  • The participants were thanked for providing quality services to Hajj pilgrims
Updated 12 July 2022
SPA

MINA: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah received a number of ministers, security leaders and officials at Kidana Development Co. in Mina, which is in charge of developing holy sites.

The delegation included Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi, Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel and Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.

Other officials included Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, adviser to the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars; Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of Public Security, and civilian and military officials.

The participants were thanked for providing quality services to Hajj pilgrims, ensuring they were able to perform their rituals safely from the moment of entry until their departure.

 

Who’s Who: Bader Albedair, head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East

Bader Albedair
Bader Albedair
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Bader Albedair, head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East

Bader Albedair
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Bader Albedair has been the head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East since 2020.

Albedair’s current role includes leading media affairs, developing communications strategies, improving the company’s partnerships with leading stakeholders and acting as a spokesperson for the countries of the  Gulf Cooperation Council, besides reinforcing Boeing’s image internally and externally.

Before his current role with Boeing, Albedair was the communications lead for Boeing Saudi Arabia since 2013.

With more than 18 years of experience in the field, Albedair is a seasoned communication and PR executive.

Albedair started his career with Almarai Co. in 2005 as a PR officer working at corporate headquarters. He then joined BAE Systems Saudi Arabia in 2007 as a PR specialist. Throughout his stint with BAE Systems, he held several managerial positions, including senior PR supervisor.

In BAE Systems, he developed and produced the annual plan for PR programs, including exhibitions, sponsorships initiatives and advertising.

In addition, he was the point of contact for the PR programs. He maintained day-to-day relations with customers, including the Saudi government, departments and agencies, and built a positive view of the company among the local customers.

He is a member of the Chartered Management Institute, International Public Relations Association of Gulf Cooperation Council and Current Market Outlook Council.

In 2005, Albedair achieved a degree in marketing from Jubail Industrial University. He completed a two-year management and leadership program at the Chartered Management Institute in 2012. The following year, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Open University.

