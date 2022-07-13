New rules requiring taxi drivers in Saudi Arabia to wear uniforms come into force

RIYADH: New rules from Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority that require taxi drivers to wear approved uniforms came into force on July 12.
The decision, announced in May, applies to male and female drivers of all types of taxis and ride-hailing services, including private-hire vehicles. Authorities warned that penalties will be imposed on anyone who fails to follow them.
Men must wear national dress or a long-sleeved gray shirt, black trousers and a black belt. Jackets may be worn as required. Women can wear an abaya or a blouse and trousers with a jacket or coat. All drivers must also carry their ID cards.
The TGA said the decision to introduce mandatory requirements for drivers’ clothing forms part of its ongoing process of reviewing and updating regulations governing the sector, and is designed to enhance the authority’s development efforts, increase the quality of transport services in general, improve the overall appearance of drivers, and reflect public-decency regulations.
The authority advised all drivers to visit its website for full details of approved uniform options, and urged passengers to notify the TGA or lodge a complaint if they become aware of drivers who are not following the regulations.