New rules requiring taxi drivers in Saudi Arabia to wear uniforms come into force

Updated 13 July 2022
  • Men must wear national dress or a long-sleeved gray shirt, black trousers and a black belt; women can wear an abaya or a blouse and trousers with a jacket or coat
RIYADH: New rules from Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority that require taxi drivers to wear approved uniforms came into force on July 12.

The decision, announced in May, applies to male and female drivers of all types of taxis and ride-hailing services, including private-hire vehicles. Authorities warned that penalties will be imposed on anyone who fails to follow them.

Men must wear national dress or a long-sleeved gray shirt, black trousers and a black belt. Jackets may be worn as required. Women can wear an abaya or a blouse and trousers with a jacket or coat. All drivers must also carry their ID cards.

The TGA said the decision to introduce mandatory requirements for drivers’ clothing forms part of its ongoing process of reviewing and updating regulations governing the sector, and is designed to enhance the authority’s development efforts, increase the quality of transport services in general, improve the overall appearance of drivers, and reflect public-decency regulations.

The authority advised all drivers to visit its website for full details of approved uniform options, and urged passengers to notify the TGA or lodge a complaint if they become aware of drivers who are not following the regulations.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s project to benefit from sacrifices announced the success of its operational plan for this year’s Hajj season, by integrating with all relevant governmental and private sectors, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Adahi said that with the sunset of the third day of Tashreeq, the implementation of the pilgrims’ rituals for this year has been completed, and distribution operations will start at home and abroad over the coming days.
During this year’s Hajj season, 444,554 sheep that were imported from the Horn of Africa were slaughtered in accordance with legal and health requirements, after undergoing several stages of veterinary examination before and after slaughter to ensure their medical and legal safety.
Around 30,000 workers took part in the project in various administrative, security, medical, engineering and technical fields, which operate according to a single work system with well-thought-out and systematic plans. 600 veterinarians and 600 legal specialists also took part, in addition to the other specialists who participated to ensure the smooth flow of work.
Adahi expressed its thanks and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the unlimited support they provide to the project, which was dedicated to serving pilgrims in carrying out their rituals in a legitimate and healthy manner.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Tuesday announced that 100,570 volunteers had taken part in this year’s Hajj season to serve pilgrims in completing their rituals with ease.
The ministry also said that more than 35, 000 volunteer opportunities were available this year, and the initiatives are meant to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
It added that the forms of volunteer work and assistance provided to the pilgrims during the Hajj season varied in a large number of areas, most notably health, organization, services, community, education, and awareness.
The ministry said that young men and women volunteers had been active in helping pilgrims in more than one location from the moment of their arrival, in coordination with the concerned authorities at land and sea ports, airports, grouping and screening points, all the way to the Grand Mosque and the holy sites in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, and the central area surrounding the mosque.
They also aided in the pilgrims’ housing to provide them with all means of comfort without trouble or hassle.
The ministry is working to attract volunteers according to their experiences and skills to participate in initiatives in the Grand Mosque and the holy sites, to provide the best field, organizational, and hospitality services to pilgrims.
Their volunteer hours are added through the National Volunteer Work Platform and they are issued with a certificate in appreciation of their efforts and dedication.

JEDDAH: The Arab region will witness the completion of the Dhu Al-Hijjah moon on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The moon on Dhu Al-Hijjah will be the third largest and closest full moon of the year, and it will be visible all night. Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, said that the moon will arrive at 12:05 p.m. Makkah time. This year, at a distance of 357,263 kilometers, it will be closest to Earth.

"The giant full moon will then rise from the southeastern horizon with sunset, and it will be noticed that its apparent size is large during its rising when it is near the horizon. This is just an optical illusion that occurs in the middle of each lunar month, after its rise in the sky returns to its usual size," Abu Zahra explained.

Abu Zahra continued: "The moon will reach the moment of fullness at 09:37 p.m. Makkah time, reaching half of its orbit around the Earth during the month nine hours and 38 minutes after arriving at the perigee. This synchronization will increase its size and brightness by 14%."

When the moon is at aphelion, it will be 30% larger than the smallest full moon.

In Arabic, the giant full moon is known as "Badr Al-Hadeed." This means that the moon is closest to the earth when the distance between the moon's center and the earth's center is less than 362,146 kilometers.

This time of month is ideal for viewing the moon's radioactive craters through binoculars or a small telescope.

The moon will rise about an hour later every day for the next few nights, and it will be visible only in the dawn and early morning sky after a few days.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a telephone call from Pakistan’s prime minister on Tuesday.

During the call, Shehbaz Sharif and the crown prince exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Sharif also congratulated Prince Mohammed on the success of this year’s Hajj season which ended today.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has inaugurated the second phase of a project to develop historical mosques, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historical Mosques aims to renovate and restore 130 historical mosques in various regions of the Kingdom, and the second phase of it will see 30 mosques across 13 regions developed.

Of these 30 mosques, six are in the Riyadh region, five in the Makkah region, four in the Madinah region, three in the Asir region, two in the Eastern Province, two in Al-Jouf, two in Jazan, one in the Northern Borders region, one in Tabuk, one in Al-Baha, one in Najran, one in Hail, and one in Al-Qassim.

The mosques were chosen based on their historical importance, whether that be because they date back to the time of Prophet Muhammad or are significant to the history of the Kingdom.

The crown prince directed the implementation of the second phase of the project to be carried out by Saudi companies specializing in heritage buildings and Saudi engineers to ensure the preservation of the architectural identity of each mosque.

The project was announced in 2018 and during the first phase of the project, 30 mosques were carefully restored in just over a year at a cost of more than SR50 million ($13.3 million).

The project plays an important role in restoring mosques to allow Saudi Arabia to share its rich culture, history and society with the world, which is a main focus of Vision 2030.

The successful first phase of the restoration project created a blueprint that will inform all future construction of mosques to follow authentic architectural designs.

