Biden heads to Middle East for first tour as US President

JERUSALEM: US President Joe Biden lands in the Middle East on Wednesday for a trip that will see Israeli leaders urge tougher action against Iran, before heading to Saudi Arabia.
Air Force One — which has left the United States - is expected to land at 1230 GMT in Tel Aviv.
The 79-year-old president will meet Israeli leaders seeking to broaden cooperation against Iran, and Palestinian leaders frustrated by what they describe as Washington’s failure to curb Israeli aggression.
The persistent frustrations of Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy are nothing new for Biden, who first visited the region in 1973 after being elected to the Senate.
Iran and Israel were allies then, but the Jewish state now considers Tehran its top threat.
Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took office less than two weeks ago, has said talks “will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran.”
Moments after Biden touches down, Israel’s military will show him its new Iron Beam system, an anti-drone laser it claims is crucial to countering Iran’s UAV fleet.
Israel insists it will do whatever is necessary to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and is staunchly opposed to a restoration of the 2015 deal that gave Tehran sanctions relief.
Israel says it is raising 1,000 flags across Jerusalem to welcome the US leader, who has not reversed former president Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize the city as the capital of the Jewish state.
Palestinians claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital and, ahead of the visit, have accused Biden of failing to make good on his pledge to restore the United States as an honest broker in the conflict.
“We only hear empty words and no results,” said Jibril Rajoub, a leader of the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
Biden will meet Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on Friday, but there is no expectation of bold announcements toward a fresh peace process, meaning the visit may merely deepen Palestinian frustration.
Israel is also mired in political gridlock ahead of elections on Nov. 1, the fifth vote in less than four years.
US-Palestinian ties have recently been strained by the May killing of prominent Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.
The United Nations has concluded the Palestinian-American national was killed by Israeli fire, something Washington found was likely but said there was no evidence the killing was intentional.
Abu Akleh’s family has voiced “outrage” over the Biden administration’s “abject response” to her death, and the White House has not commented on their request to meet the president in Jerusalem.
Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination
Benefits will be available for those under 60, who have physical or mental impairments and require support from others
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The Dubai government has approved $11.98 million (Dh44 million) worth of new social benefits for Emiratis with disabilities in the emirate.
The benefits will be available for those under 60, who have physical or mental impairments and require support from others, state news agency WAM reported.
Among the new benefits approved by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, are fees for kindergartens, schools, university programs, and training and rehabilitation centers within specialized institutions, as well as the expenses for teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters.
The benefits also cover devices and technology, the adjustment of vehicles and the cost of equipping the workplace to accommodate people with disabilities, the report added.
It is hoped more people will benefit from the allowances as the Dubai government continues to expand its coverage.
Baggage of despair: Iraqi Kurd plans new escape to Europe
Unemployment there last year exceeded 17 percent, against 14 percent nationwide, according to Baghdad’s Planning Ministry
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP
SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib says he struggles to get paid and his children’s schooling is disrupted in his conflict-riddled country, so he wants to try to flee with his family to Europe — again.
“There is no future here,” says the 36-year-old from the autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq’s north.
Talib, his hair gelled back and beard neatly trimmed, lives on the first floor of a pastel yellow house with his wife, two sons and a pet bird in a well-kept neighborhood of Sulaimaniyah, Kurdistan’s second-largest city.
Their living room television is showing a British cartoon hit to the great amusement of Talib’s eight-year-old son, Haudin.
Outside, his older brother Hajjant dribbles a football.
In November, at least 27 migrants, most of them Iraqi Kurds, drowned when they tried to cross the English Channel from France to Britain in an inflatable boat.
“I love Real Madrid. I’m a fan of Benzema,” the 12-year-old says in English, referring to Real’s French star Karim Benzema.
On the surface it might seem the picture of a contented middle-class family, but Talib says they will soon be packing their belongings and hitting the irregular migration trail.
They, and thousands of other Iraqi Kurds, have done it before.
He declines to reveal how he and his family will travel or by what route, but says he wants to reach Britain where he has friends.
“But if that doesn’t work I will go to Germany.”
Despite the risks, Talib says he wants to try again — not so much for his own sake, but for his sons, whose schooling is frequently interrupted by teachers’ strikes over unpaid salaries.
“In those countries there is work. You can guarantee that children will get an education,” he says.
Talib holds down two jobs to help his family get by. He’s a printer and a civil servant.
“The government asks us to work but it hasn’t paid us on time for years,” he complains.
While the rest of Iraq struggles to overcome decades of war, Kurdistan has fashioned an image of a stable region suitable for foreign investors.
But its more than 5 million inhabitants see a different reality.
Unemployment there last year exceeded 17 percent, against 14 percent nationwide, according to Baghdad’s Planning Ministry.
Two out of three households in Iraqi Kurdistan rely on a government salary or pension, but payments are chronically late because of tensions between the regional government in Irbil and authorities in Baghdad.
Irbil accuses the central government of not passing along its part of the federal budget for civil servants.
“We’ve seen over the last several years an economic crisis, along with perceptions of widespread corruption and soaring inequality and political stagnation” in Iraqi Kurdistan, said Shivan Fazil, a researcher with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
These have been “among the main drivers of the latest wave of migration” from the area, he said.
At the same time there is “an increasingly repressive pattern of active curtailment of freedom of expression,” through intimidation, arbitrary arrest and other means, a United Nations report said last year.
The threat of conflict, too, is never far away.
In northern Iraq, the Turkish military has been targeting what it says are bases of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.
The PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.
Several civilians died in May during strikes by the two sides.
Then there are the local political conflicts between rival clans, the Barzanis of Irbil and the Talabanis of Sulaimaniyah.
Their “struggle for power has nothing to do with the interests of the people,” Talib said, citing unspecified “threats” against him.
Last autumn, thousands of Iraqi Kurds found themselves on the doorstep of the EU, stuck in bitterly cold conditions on the Belarus border.
The West accused Minsk of luring them there in revenge for sanctions against its regime.
Talib and his family were among the crowds after having flown to Minsk by plane.
Between October and December, Talib twice paid a smuggler to help get him and his family into Poland.
In one failed effort, “a dog from the border guards jumped on my son, so I hit the dog. Then the police beat me and we were arrested,” Talib said.
On a third attempt they used false Greek passports. That, too, led to their detention.
They were deported back to Kurdistan in December, weighed down by the same baggage they had left with — an urge to “get out of this jungle.”
Biden’s Israeli, Saudi Arabia trip draws attention to looming threat of a nuclear Iran
Policymakers say consultation with partners will enable US to forge a comprehensive strategy
Arab countries understood the threat posed by Iran before the nuclear issue reared its head
Updated 13 July 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: When Arab leaders sit down with US President Joe Biden in Riyadh this week, one topic they will no doubt be eager to raise is the threat posed by Iran and how Tehran’s nuclear ambitions can be thwarted or contained.
During his campaign for the presidential nomination in 2020, Biden vowed to re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, from which his predecessor Donald Trump had withdrawn in 2018 arguing it did not go far enough.
Although keen to revive the deal he had helped broker as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden said it needed updating to take into consideration Iran’s malign activities in the region, which analysts say have since proliferated.
Policymakers say close consultation with regional allies like Saudi Arabia, combined with an integrated air and missile defense system for the US and its allies, would go a long way toward creating a more comprehensive Iran policy.
Regional states have long understood the threat posed by Iran, even before the nuclear issue reared its head. Indeed, the regime’s ballistic missiles program, its drone and naval activities, and its sponsorship of militia proxies across the region have wreaked havoc.
From its support of armed groups in Iraq and its longstanding sponsorship of Hezbollah in Lebanon to its use of mercenaries to prop up the Assad regime in Syria and the lethal aid it has supplied to Yemen’s Houthis, Iran’s actions have not only threatened regional stability but also freedom of navigation and the wider global economy, according to experts.
They also believe Iran’s acts of aggression abroad are consistent with its campaign of repression at home. In response to widespread protests in November 2019, a regime crackdown left as many as 1,500 people dead and thousands more in jail.
Nevertheless, talks taking place in Vienna, and more recently in Doha, aimed at reviving the nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, appear to have sidelined Iran’s extraterritorial activities and domestic repression. Critics say European and US negotiators have instead focused on the singular issue of Iran’s nuclear file.
Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a non-partisan think-tank based in Washington D.C., believes “one of the biggest issues with the JCPOA is not even its content, but the way in which the deal came about. Whether under the Obama administration which negotiated it, the Trump administration which left it, or the Biden administration which is trying to claw it back at all costs, it has sucked all the oxygen in the room when it comes to creating planning for Iran policy that is non-nuclear related.”
Ben Taleblu says this is a shame “because the threat posed by the foreign and security policy of the Islamic Republic has always been much greater than just the nuclear issue.”
Although some negotiators have tried to square the circle, “all ultimately put their eggs in the deal-or-no-deal basket, and President Biden is no different,” he added.
Washington did seem to up the ante on Iran in recent months, when the Biden administration actively enforced oil and petrochemical sanctions on the Iranian regime. In June, with help from European partners, it also issued a resolution of censure against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s gathering of its board of governors.
Although Ben Taleblu thinks these moves may be too little, too late, they could signal a sea change in the administration’s Iran policy.
“If I had to guess what was the reason for this embrace of pressure by Biden so late in the game, perhaps it could be to begin to pave (a way for a) conversation with his partners and allies (including) Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region as to what a more coherent plan could look like, and maybe he’s trying to give (his allies) a taste of this as things move ahead,” he said.
There have also been some indications of plans to build a more integrated air and missile defense system in the Middle East. “But so far this is just talk,” Ben Taleblu said. “Let’s hope after (Biden’s Middle East) trip, it becomes a reality.”
Conservatives claim Biden has a clear weakness toward the Islamic Republic (“a lust in his heart for Iran”). His defenders say his record in the Senate is mixed: Biden voted on the Iran issue many times, occasionally as a supporter of engagement, but oftentimes as a proponent of pressure.
Ben Taleblu believes “it would not be wise to philosophize and try to over-infer some kind of positive or negative sentiment toward the Islamic Republic from Biden’s record.”
More revealing, perhaps, would be an examination of his time in office as president and his attempts to get back to the nuclear deal.
“Based on that approach, it seems to me that the Biden administration has deprioritized Iran to almost exclusively the nuclear issue,” Ben Taleblu said.
“And you can tell this administration is not generally interested in foreign policy. It’s interested in managing the whole series of crises. It thinks kind of like the Obama administration thought very early in 2008 — that if it is merely seen as trying to change the political direction it inherited from its predecessor — that the world would welcome it.
“But states like Iran tend to pocket these concessions and these measures of goodwill and escalate the threat further.”
Ben Taleblu says understanding this is a crucial step toward understanding what actually deters Iran — a deterrence that the US and its allies, many would argue, have failed to muster.
FASTFACTS
A regime crackdown by Iran in November 2019 left around 1,500 people dead.
Biden vowed to re-enter the JCPOA in his election campaign.
Initially brought in by the Obama administration in 2015, the US withdrew from the agreement under Donald Trump.
The last three US administrations, Ben Taleblu says, have looked at the issue of deterrence as “a one-off, as black and white,” whereas deterrence is in fact “very kinetic.”
“It’s very interactive. It’s always changing because you have an adversary who found its foreign policy on the cheap, who fights in the gray zone using asymmetric weapons, and who seems to value life less than you, and has been fighting offshore through a host of different proxies for a very long time.
“So, there’s a lot of different strengths that this regime has compared to the on-paper conventional political, economic and military weaknesses that it has. And I think some of the failure of deterrence has been the failure to understand this.”
Better understanding this might give the US greater clarity as to what its response should be when, for instance, there is a drone attack on the UAE. Indeed, the US has been caught out before by Iran-backed attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities and civilian infrastructure.
“And the Iranians are watching this, which is why the (Iranians) know outreach to the Arab world, to the UAE to Saudi Arabia, this kind of diplomatic outreach is predicated on trying to assess whether US partners today feel comfortable and where they feel uncomfortable. Because the Iranians are trying to use this kind of diplomacy with US partners to see how confident these partners are that America will have their back in case anything goes down,” said Ben Taleblu.
“So, I think as Biden prepares to go to the region, it behooves him to get everybody on the same page when it comes to these issues.”
Still, the Biden administration appears to define its Iran policy around a return to the JCPOA, which promised Iran sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear program. Far from halting these activities, Iran now has enough fissile material to produce a nuclear device.
Ben Taleblu believes the right starting point would be for Biden to ditch the old framework altogether and work more closely with US partners on a “shared plan B.”
Indeed, despite recent ups and downs in the Saudi-US relationship, Ben Taleblu believes there is little doubt the two nations are in lock step on Middle East security.
“I think it’s very, very clear now, for instance, whether you’re talking about freedom of navigation, energy security, sanctions compliance, assistance on counterterrorism, broadly supporting the US-led regional order in the Middle East, countering the Islamic Republic of Iran, helping push back on the Houthis with the war in Yemen — on all of these fronts — Saudi Arabia shares the same US interests.”
Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis’ health during call
Mahmoud Abbas briefed the pope on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a phone call with Pope Francis, during which he was reassured of his health condition and wished him continued health and wellness.
The president briefed the pope on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, especially in the occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Wafa news agency reported.
He also briefed Pope Francis on the attacks on Christian and Islamic sanctities, especially in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Israeli practices of expelling Palestinians from their homes in the neighborhoods of Jerusalem, assaulting their property, and daily killings, particularly the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
The Pope thanked the president for inquiring about his health, indicating that he is in good health, and stressed the importance of peace and tranquility prevailing in the Holy Land, and Jerusalem in particular.
The pope said he was greatly concerned about the Israeli measures in Jerusalem, adding that he feels the pain of the Palestinian people in the occupied territory.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments on the eve of the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to the region, and his meeting with Abbas in Bethlehem.
Yemen government cut from UN child rights blacklist
UN chief urges warring factions to step up mine clearance
Iran-backed Houthis remain on list for committing ‘grave violations’ against children
Updated 12 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen on Tuesday praised the UN for removing the Yemeni army from a list of children’s rights violators in war-torn countries, pledging to exert more efforts to protect children, it said in a statement.
“The Yemeni government affirmed its full keenness to protect children and preserve the rights of children in Yemen, and to make efforts and measures to end the recruitment of children in armed conflicts,” the government said, according to the official news agency SABA.
The country’s leaders also ordered the end of child enlistment practices in the war and launched nationwide campaigns to raise awareness of children’s rights, the statement added.
Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general
Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general
In an annual report on the involvement of children in armed conflicts worldwide, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that the Yemeni government has made progress in protecting children from the war in Yemen and has committed fewer violations against children.
The report, which documented violations against children from January to December 2021, delisted the Yemeni government and the country’s armed forces from a series of children’s rights violators around the world.
“In Yemen, the government forces, including the Yemen Armed Forces, have been delisted for the violation of recruitment and use of children owing to progress in the implementation of their action plan, and to the significant decrease in the number of cases of this violation,” the UN chief said in the report.
“The delisting is conditional upon the finalization of all pending action plan activities and the continued decrease in the recruitment and use of children by government forces, including the Yemen Armed Forces.”
At the same time, the report renewed the blacklisting of the Iran-backed Houthis for committing grave violations against children, including killing, wounding, recruitment and sexual assault.
Last year’s report confirmed 2,748 violations against 800 children in Yemen, compared to 209 violations against 164 children in previous years.
The Houthis topped the list of violators in Yemen after the movement’s increased involvement in recruiting children, turning schools into military sites, attacking civilian facilities such as schools and hospitals, sexually assaulting children and blocking the distribution of life-saving humanitarian assistance to families.
The Houthis were involved in recruiting 131 children, compared to 28 cases of recruitment by Yemen’s army.
Five cases of sexual violence against children were committed by the Houthis, compared to two by the Yemeni army and one by the Security Belt Forces.
The Houthis also attacked 15 schools and hospitals, and used 46 schools and hospitals for military purposes.
“I urge the Houthis and all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and to allow and facilitate safe, timely and unimpeded humanitarian access to children across the country,” the UN chief said.
“I urge all parties to step up the clearance of mines and explosive remnants of war, as well as mine risk education,” he added.
“The Houthis have been listed for the recruitment, use, killing and maiming of children, and for attacks on schools and hospitals, following engagement with the UN and the signature of an action plan on grave violations.”