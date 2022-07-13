You are here

Egyptian-directed Marvel series 'Moon Knight' rakes in Emmy nominations

‘Moon Knight’ has received a bevy of Emmy nominations. (Supplied)
‘Moon Knight’ has received a bevy of Emmy nominations. (Supplied)
Arab News

Egyptian-directed Marvel series 'Moon Knight' rakes in Emmy nominations

‘Moon Knight’ has received a bevy of Emmy nominations. (Supplied)
Arab News

DUBAI: The first-ever Egyptian-directed Marvel series — “Moon Knight,” starring Hollywood star Oscar Isaac and Egyptian Palestinian actress May Calamawy — has nabbed eight nods at the Primetime Emmy nominations, announced on Tuesday.

The nominations included one for Egyptian music composer Hesham Nazih in the outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special category.

“Nothing beats receiving the amazing news of your first Emmy nomination while walking in the breathtaking streets of Florence on a full moon night. Can’t express how thrilled I am,” tweeted Nazih.

 


Director Mohamed Diab also took to Twitter, writing originally in Arabic, “Proud that Moon Knight has been nominated for eight Emmy Awards... for acting, photography, action, clothing, sound and soundtrack for the talented Hesham Nazih... Two years of my life as a lead director and executive producer have been crowned with success! Thank God.”

 




Director Mohamed Diab with actress May Calamawy at the 'Moon Knight' premiere. (AFP)

While the series didn't pick up any nominations for its lead stars, “Moon Knight” scored eight nominations in the creative categories, including Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes, Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie/Special, Character Voice Over Performance for F. Murray Abraham, Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Stunt Performance.

