Generation 2030 gives Saudi and French youth a chance to shape the world of tomorrow

The Generation 2030 Forum was held in Riyadh in October 2021.
The Generation 2030 Forum was held in Riyadh in October 2021. (Generation 2030)
Sarah Sfeir

  • “French and Saudis, we are on both attached to our cultures and traditions and proud of our roots, while being attracted by other cultural horizons”
RIYADH: Generation 2030, a Saudi-French youth-friendship initiative founded in Paris in 2019, brings together talented young people from a wide variety backgrounds with the aim of encouraging the leaders of tomorrow to build bridges between the two nations and their cultures.

The idea for it began to form in 2015 during a meeting of two friends in Riyadh: Yousef Al-Hammadi from Saudi Arabia and Timothee Dufour from France. They agreed that the youth of their countries have a lot of knowledge and ideas to share and could help each other achieve great things, if they could break free of the cliches and stereotypes surrounding both nations. So they decided to do something about this, by embracing the power civil society and focusing on youth empowerment.

If they had any lingering doubts about their plans, they were erased in 2016 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Saudi Vision 2030, a wide-ranging development and diversification project that aims to energize Saudi society, and the nation’s youth in particular, paving the way for a brighter future for an evolving Kingdom.




An electro live performance from Saudi DJ Cosmicat and French DJ Yann Dulché on the occasion of the World Music Day 2021. (Generation 2020)

This meshed with Yousef and Timothee’s ideas about youth empowerment and so they seized the opportunity to create a project designed to forge lasting and sustainable ties between the young people in their countries.

“All our actions are prompted by a human, friendly, authentic and warm aspect that is very important to us; this is our DNA,” said Soha Al-Harbi, who has been the head of Generation 2030 since 2021.

“French and Saudis, we are on both attached to our cultures and traditions and proud of our roots, while being attracted by other cultural horizons.”

To encourage closer connections between young people in Saudi Arabia and France, Generation 2030 organizes themed meetings, cultural events, competitions, fairs and exchange programs in both countries.

It also works hard to promote cultural understanding and the sharing of ideas, projects and experiences in the interest of shared development. It does this by building partnerships and supporting bilateral initiatives and projects established by civil society.

“The idea is that young people are the future and that they each participate in their own way in the development of the bilateral relationship,” founder Dufour told Arab News.

“Inspiring talent profiles, having a real impact on their community, are highlighted on our social networks through articles, videos and podcasts.”

The organization also arranges regular “alchemies,” casual, after-work meetings that take place in a friendly atmosphere. Meanwhile its annual forum provides a platform for fostering a spirit of exchange and sharing.

Generation 2030 focuses on two main areas. The first is centered on arts and culture, including music, fashion and design, cinema and the visual arts, and gastronomy. The second is concerned with the economy and society, entrepreneurship, technology, sports and academia.

It organizes a wide variety of initiatives and projects, include training in the fields film, gastronomy and fashion, among others, and the promotion of artist residencies.

MAKKAH: A medical team from the neurosurgery department at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah performed an emergency surgery to save the life of a female Pakistani Hajj pilgrim from brain death, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The King Abdulaziz Hospital is part of the Makkah Healthcare Cluster.

The 65-year-old Pakistani woman was brought to the emergency department in a coma and was having difficulty breathing.

Following the necessary medical examination, the medical team discovered that she had a large cerebral hemorrhage pressing on her brain.

During an operation, the team opened her skull and stopped the bleeding. The operation was successful and the patient was then transferred to intensive care.

She was later moved to the neurosurgery department before being released from the hospital in good condition.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call on Wednesday from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed who extended greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Adha and the congratulating him on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
King Salman also received similar phone calls from his Bahraini counterpart King Hamad, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Tunisian President Kais Saeed.
The king thanked them for their sincere sentiments and called for many happy returns and more prosperity for the Islamic nation.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France share an ancient diplomatic relationship dating back to 1839, with the opening of the first French diplomatic post in the Arabian Peninsula.

The ties thrived over time, eventually encompassing all aspects of bilateral cooperation on trade, cultural, educational and political agreements.

Celebrating Bastille Day, Arab News en Francais met with French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille to discuss the Global Strategic Partnership between the Kingdom and France as well as the ambassador’s aspirations in the country.

Regarding cultural cooperation between the two states, the ambassador told Arab News: “Since the intergovernmental agreement signed during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris in 2018, the project of AlUla has been a remarkable medium of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, most notably tourism, culture and heritage.”

The aforementioned visit took Franco-Saudi relations to another level, during which an emblematic bilateral agreement for the development of interconnected urban centers and cultural and tourism institutions in the AlUla region and around the Mada’in Saleh Nabataean archaeological site was born.

“Archaeology is a historical key player in this cooperation. In 2002, the very first Franco-Saudi archaeological excavation, led by the French archaeologist Laila Nehme, was launched in Mada’in Saleh. This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this cooperation, which has expanded with no less than 16 Franco-Saudi archaeological missions in the Kingdom,” said Pouille, adding that this partnership will continue to progress with the upcoming construction of Villa Hegra, a cultural complex dedicated to contemporary art in AlUla.

The ambassador said he was proud to have participated in the opening of a branch of the Alliance Française in AlUla in November 2021, and believes it will bring together the Saudi and French speaking communities.

Cultural and artistic cooperation, already deep rooted, is constantly developing and blooming. June 2022 has witnessed the first edition of the music festival in Diriyah, organized by the Embassy of France in Saudi Arabia.

“Similarly, Mohammed Abdo’s concert in Paris on July 22nd will be an opportunity to introduce the traditional Saudi songs to the French public” he said, adding that these events promote the rapprochement of peoples and intercultural dialogue because they create bridges between cultures.

“France is the forerunner in several sectors, such as cinema, music, culinary arts, video games and the performing arts,” Pouille said. “We wish to promote the excellence and know-how of our institutions to the Saudis, especially with regard to the production of events, the presentation of artists and their works, the training and the opening of art schools. We have a lot to do together.”

Despite the lion’s share of cultural programs, the growth in Franco-Saudi relations is not limited to that. Sports cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia is developing rapidly.

The French ambassador does not hide his avid support for Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club. He told Arab News that several agreements have been signed in recent years by the Saudi Ministry of Sports and various French entities, especially with the French Football Federation, the National Institute of Sport and Performance and the French Handball Federation.

Several football training centers for Saudi youth are being developed in the Kingdom, in collaboration with the FFF, but that is not all. “French players specializing in the organization of sports competitions have excelled in recent years on the Saudi scene,” Pouille said.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is the Rally Dakar, organized since 2020 in Saudi Arabia by Amaury Sports Organization, which is a flagship event of our sports cooperation. ASO has also launched other major events with Saudi authorities, such as the first tour of Arabia in cycling in 2020, the Baja Rally in the Eastern Province, the AlUla eco-trail and the Riyadh Marathon. As a sports nation and organizer of international events such as the Paris Olympics in 2024, France has a lot of experience to convey.”

At an economic level, Saudi Arabia and France have always had a privileged relationship but it was boosted after the visit of President Emmanuel Macron in 2017 to the Kingdom.

“French investments in Saudi Arabia reached around $3 billion in 2020, mainly in the energy sector, while Saudi invested about $600 million in France, mainly in hotels and real estate,” said Pouille.

The French ambassador noted that, on the trade front, merchandise trade between France and Saudi Arabia amounted to $6 billion in 2021, up by 25 percent year-on-year, reflecting the strength of bilateral trade relations. In the ranking of Saudi Arabia’s supplier countries, France ranks eighth and retains a market share of about 3.4 percent of total Saudi imports.

When asked where he sees this cooperation in five years, Pouille said that he is very optimistic.

“Saudi Arabia has launched a series of giga-projects: NEOM, AlUla, Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, AMALA, Diriyah, and many development projects in the capital and the rest of the country in areas covering tourism and entertainment, arts and culture, renewable energy, new technologies and innovation,” he said.

“Thanks to partnerships with Saudi companies, especially those concluded during the business forum on the sidelines of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit, French companies are already present in these sectors, which will certainly be very promising in the years to come. The sky will be our limit.”

There is an active and dynamic French community living in Saudi Arabia, many of whom are executives working in large French or foreign groups in the energy, defense, transport and tourism sectors. As per the ambassador, as of July 2022, there are 5,600 registered French people living in the Kingdom — 2,500 in Riyadh and 600 in the Eastern Province (Dammam, Alkhobar, and Jubail), as well as 2,500 in Jeddah, Madinah and Makkah.

“I am indeed pleased to see more and more compatriots choosing to come to Saudi Arabia thanks to the many economic and cultural projects being developed as part of Vision 2030,” said Pouille.

He added that the French community in Saudi Arabia enjoys an excellent quality of life, with access to good services, especially digital, as well as an increasingly varied array of leisure activities in a secure environment.

For Pouille, the presence of three prominent French international schools in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar, alongside a network of five Alliance Francaises in the country, reinforce the attractiveness of the Kingdom for French and French-speaking families.

“Access to high-level medical infrastructure is a plus and the French community has particularly appreciated the rigorous management of the pandemic by the Saudi authorities,” he said.

At the end of the interview, the ambassador seized the opportunity to wish readers a happy National Day saying: “On this July 14, our National Day, I hope that, in the years to come, the French will visit Arabia in greater numbers and that more and more tourists and Saudi investors will visit France.”

 

RIYADH: Various attempts to smuggle drugs in the regions of Jazan, Najran, Asir, and Tabuk have been thwarted, the official spokesman of the General Directorate of Border Guard Colonel Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini said.

Attempts to smuggle 296kg of the narcotic khat, 230kg of hashish, 334,000 amphetamine tablets, 278g of opium and 1.8g of cocaine were foiled, Saudi Press Agency reported.

30 smugglers were apprehended including 16 Saudi nationals and 14 foreigners of Ethiopian, Somali, Eritrean, and Egyptian nationality.

After the initial legal procedures against them were completed, the smugglers were handed over to the authorities.

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

During a phone call, they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

King Salman expressed his wish that God will provide Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

El-Sisi expressed his best wishes to the people and government of Saudi Arabia for continued progress, peace and prosperity.

