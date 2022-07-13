You are here

  • Home
  • Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour
Biden Regional Tour
Biden Regional Tour

Opinion

Osama Al-Sharif

Palestinians should expect no more than lip service from Biden

Author
Read article

Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour

Special Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour
Israeli officials said Biden’s visit would work toward what they called a Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel strategic partnership. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ch45t

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour

Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour
  • Arriving in Israel on Wednesday, US President Biden described the connection between the two countries as “bone-deep”
  • While in Israel, the US president will discuss regional integration and efforts to counter Iran’s malign regional activities
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: In the skies above Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Air Force One lowered its giant wheels. On the ground below, red carpet already unrolled, the great and the good awaited the arrival of a US president six years older than the state of Israel itself.

Joe Biden is no stranger to Israel. This is his 10th visit, and he has met every one of the country’s prime ministers since he first came as a young senator in 1973 and sat down with Golda Meir.




Joe Biden is no stranger to Israel. This is his 10th visit. (AFP)

This time it was the turn of President Isaac Herzog and Yair Lapid, Israel’s interim prime minister as it awaits yet another parliamentary election at the end of the year, to welcome Biden. The men exchanged fist bumps, in line with White House guidance that the US president would be avoiding personal contact because of COVID-19 precautions.

However, Biden made an exception for Benjamin Netanyahu, sharing a hearty handshake with the opposition leader and former prime minister. The president also placed a friendly hand on the shoulders of several Israeli dignitaries.

In a welcoming speech, Lapid told Biden: “Your relationship with Israel has always been personal,” and said the president was “one of the best friends Israel has ever known.”

In a similar vein, Herzog played on Biden’s first name, deeming him “both a visionary and a leader” like the biblical Joseph. Biden was “truly among family” in Israel, Herzog said.

In reply, Biden described the connection between the two countries as “bone-deep.” He said: “We have a full agenda over the next few days, because the relationship between Israel and the US covers every issue that matters to our mutual future. We are united in our shared values and our shared vision.

“I’m proud to say that our relationship with the state of Israel is deeper and stronger in my view than it’s ever been. With this visit, we’re strengthening our connections even further. We’ll continue to advance Israel’s integration into the region.”

The issue of Iran, particularly its nuclear program and regional meddling through proxy militias, tops the agenda for Biden’s visit — not just in Israel but also later when he visits Saudi Arabia.

Herzog referred on Wednesday to the “security challenges emanating directly from Iran and its proxies, threatening Israel and its neighbors and endangering our region.”

Lapid said that he and Biden would “discuss building a new security and economy architecture with the nations of the Middle East,” following US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.




Biden was “truly among family” in Israel, President Isaac Herzog said. (AFP)

“And we will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear program,” he said.

Israeli officials said Biden’s visit would work toward what they called a Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel strategic partnership. One official said the joint declaration “takes a very clear and united stand against Iran, its nuclear program and its aggression across the region and commits both countries to using all elements of their national power against the Iranian nuclear threat.”

Indeed, before Biden had even left Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, Israeli security officials had shown him their latest hardware, which they say is essential in confronting Iran — the new Iron Beam system of anti-drone lasers.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the alarm over Iran’s fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles, which have already been used to attack Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This month the Israeli military intercepted four Iranian-made drones launched by Hezbollah and headed for an offshore gas rig.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army showed Biden footage of drones being intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system already in place, and the Iron Beam system which uses laser technology.

“It will be operational in very few years, it will be on the ground, integrated with Iron Dome,” said Daniel Gold, head of research at Israel’s Defense Ministry.

He said the two systems would complement each other. “They will work together, and the brain of Iron Dome — the command and control — will decide in real time who is going to shoot, the laser or the missile,” he said.

Presenting such technology to Biden is a strategic move for Israel, after Washington approved a billion-dollar package in September for the Iron Dome system.

After leaving the airport on Wednesday, Biden’s first stop was another rite of passage for every diplomatic visitor to Israel — a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial to pay his respects to the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during the Second World War.

Joined by Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, both of whom are children of Holocaust survivors, Biden was invited to rekindle the eternal flame in the memorial's Hall of Remembrance.

A children’s choir sang a poem by Hannah Szenes, a female Jewish resistance fighter who was captured by the Nazis in Hungary and executed at the age of 23.

Two Marines placed a wreath on the stone crypt containing the ashes of Holocaust victims. Biden, wearing a skullcap, bent down to adjust it and placed his hand over his heart as the Marines saluted for a moment of silence.

Biden listened quietly as a cantor recited the remembrance prayer, before he greeted two Holocaust survivors — Rena Quint, 86, and Giselle Cycowicz, 95. Kissing the women on their cheeks, the president had tears in his eyes as he engaged them in conversation. “My mother would say: ‘God love you, dear’,” Biden told the women.

Quint later said she told Biden how her mother and brothers were killed in a death camp. Born in Poland, she was reunited with her father in a male slave labor factory, where she pretended to be a boy. Her father also was murdered. Quint arrived in the US in 1946 and was adopted by a childless Jewish couple.




Biden said he would emphasize in talks with Israel and Palestinian leaders his continued support for a two-state solution. (AFP)

“Did you see the president hug me?” she said after her encounter with Biden. “He asked permission to kiss me and he kept on holding my hand and we were told not to touch him.”

The president is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli officials before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank.

Biden said he would emphasize in talks with Israel and Palestinian leaders his continued support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he said was the best way to ensure a “future of equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike.” But he acknowledged that it probably would not be feasible “in the near term.”

On Friday Biden will travel directly from Tel Aviv to Jeddah to meet King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, other Gulf state leaders and officials from Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

 

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years

Enter


keywords

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Editor’s Choice Israel Joe Biden

Related

Biden wants to deepen Israel’s integration in the region, says White House video
Middle-East
Biden wants to deepen Israel’s integration in the region, says White House

Missing Yemeni aid worker died in Houthi detention, rights group says

Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid died in Houthi detention in Sanaa, five years after they snatched him from Khokhar.
Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid died in Houthi detention in Sanaa, five years after they snatched him from Khokhar.
Updated 13 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Missing Yemeni aid worker died in Houthi detention, rights group says

Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid died in Houthi detention in Sanaa, five years after they snatched him from Khokhar.
  • English teacher Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid was abducted in 2017
  • Thousands of Yemenis have been imprisoned since Houthis seized power in 2014
Updated 13 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni aid worker who was abducted by Houthis five years ago died while being detained by the Iran-backed militia, a local rights group said on Wednesday.

Ishraq Al-Maqtari, a spokesperson for the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen, told Arab News that the Houthis called the wife of 45-year-old Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid, who went missing in 2017 in the Red Sea town of Khokha, to tell her to go to Sanaa to collect her husband’s body.

Al-Junaid, who taught English and worked with local relief organizations, was abducted from the streets of Khokha when it was under Houthi control and taken to a detention center in the town of Zabid in Hodeidah, Ishraq said.

When the Houthis denied abducting Al-Junaid or knowing his whereabouts, his wife reported the incident to local rights groups, including the national committee.

“I listened to his wife a year ago,” Ishraq said. “She was crying and demanding her husband’s location be revealed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

Yemeni activists demanded Al-Junaid’s body be taken to a forensic doctor to determine the cause of his death. They believe he was subjected to the same torture suffered by dozens of other detainees who died inside Houthi prisons.

Since the militia seized power in 2014, thousands of Yemenis, including journalists, politicians, security and military officers and members of the public have been imprisoned.

The national committee believes that at least 300 Yemenis have been the victims of forced disappearance by the Houthis and their families have no idea what happened to them.

“The demand of the families of those kidnapped is to know the fate of their relatives, whether they are alive or dead. Even if the truth is bitter, it is better than living in false hope,” Ishraq said.

Her organization is currently searching for two Yemenis who went missing after being snatched by the Houthis in 2015 during the early days of the group’s military expansion across Yemen.

Shukaib Alam, a father of four, was abducted in Aden in May 2015 while driving home to his family after a shopping trip. The Houthis accused him of carrying supplies to fighters in the city.

Alam’s family was told he was being held at Al-Anad military base in Lahj when it was under the control of the militia, but there has been no further information about him since the Houthis were driven out of the base in August 2015.

Abdu Saeed Al-Oudaini, also a father of four, went missing in April 2015 after the Houthis abducted him in Taiz. His family were told he was being held at a detention center inside Al-Saleh Housing Complex in Taiz, but the Houthis denied any knowledge of whereabouts.

Topics: Yemen Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid

Related

An overloaded vehicle drives through a damaged narrow road in the mountains near Taiz. (AFP)
Middle-East
Yemen government cut from UN child rights blacklist
UN envoy urges Yemeni parties to engage with efforts to reach agreement on opening roads in Taiz
Middle-East
UN envoy urges Yemeni parties to engage with efforts to reach agreement on opening roads in Taiz

Lebanese president must be elected within constitutional deadline, France tells Aoun

Lebanese president must be elected within constitutional deadline, France tells Aoun
Updated 13 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese president must be elected within constitutional deadline, France tells Aoun

Lebanese president must be elected within constitutional deadline, France tells Aoun
  • France’s ambassador to Lebanon clarified the French position amid growing concerns of a possible presidential vacuum
  • Lebanon faces a political deadlock in forming a new government until a new president is elected
Updated 13 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: France’s ambassador to Lebanon has urged President Michel Aoun to respect constitutional deadlines on the election of his replacement as the country struggles to avoid a crippling political stalemate.

In talks with Aoun on Wednesday, Anne Grillo clarified the French position amid growing concerns of a possible presidential vacuum after Aoun’s term ends on Oct. 31.

She highlighted “the importance of speeding up parliament’s approval of the necessary laws to restore the economic and financial situation, in addition to following up on the Beirut port blast and fixing responsibilities.”

Lebanon faces a political deadlock in forming a new government until a new president is elected. Meanwhile, parliament is scheduled to start holding sessions to elect a president as of September.

The government is yet to be formed due to the campaigns launched by the Free Patriotic Movement headed by Gebran Bassil against Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, despite the latter presenting to Aoun what he called a “full-featured” government formation.

Those close to the president said he rejected it because the Ministry of Energy was not given to a Christian FPM-affiliated figure. Instead, Mikati suggested a Sunni figure, not affiliated with the FPM, and kept the Ministry of Finance for the Shiite duo, Hezbollah and the Amal movement.

Bassil said: “Mikati does not want to form a new government and is looking for constitutional loopholes to keep his resigned caretaker government.”

There are growing rumors that the current FPM-affiliated ministers may withdraw from the caretaker government, ending its legitimacy, should Mikati decide to transfer the president’s powers to the premier in the event of a presidential vacuum.

However, constitutional expert Saeed Malek said that withdrawing from an already resigned government does not mean anything.

“The constitutional principle stipulated the continuity of this public facility. Shouldn’t ministers, in this case, remain in charge until a new government is formed or other ministers replace them?”

Malek said: “If these people unilaterally quit their job, they could be held accountable and prosecuted by parliament for the offense of not fulfilling their duties.”

In light of the political stalemate, state institutions are facing new strikes by public employees.

Georges Brax, a member of the gas station owners’ syndicate, said the fuel price table was not issued due to the strike staged by the General Directorate of Oil employees.

Fadi Abu Shakra, a representative of the union for fuel distributors and gas stations in Lebanon, said: “If the strike continues, the import of fuel ships will stop because import licenses will be suspended since public employees will not be doing their jobs. The situation is critical.”

The crisis has been worsened by leaked new measures to pay the salaries of judges based on the exchange rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, thus multiplying their value, since they still get paid based on the official rate of 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

Before the economic crisis in 2019, a judge’s salary in Lebanon was equivalent to about $5,000 (7.5 million Lebanese pounds.) But since the national currency’s depreciation, it became equivalent to $150. If judges were to be paid based on the 8,000 LBP/USD rate, they would make $937, which is far more than Lebanese university professors, high-ranking public employees and military officers are currently making.

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri demanded on Wednesday all discriminatory measures against different public sector employees be stopped, claiming they will lead to collapses greater than the financial and economic slumps.

Public employees are demanding that their salaries, benefits, transportation allowances, and compensation be increased according to the prevailing conditions and inflation.

The heads of departments in the Directorate of Public Finance, in coordination with the Directorate of Treasury, the Directorate of Budget and Expenditure Control, and the Directorate of Administrative Affairs, joined the protest movement by announcing Wednesday that they are going on strike until the salaries of Ministry of Finance employees are increased based on the 8,000 LBP/USD rate, and their transportation allowances raised according to the new gas prices.

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Mohammed Khawaja, described the decision of the Banque du Liban governor regarding the judges’ salaries as bribery.

MP Halima Kaakour warned against adopting different exchange rates in different sectors, and stressed the need to modify the salaries of public employees within a comprehensive recovery plan that does justice to the employees and protects them from inflation.

Topics: Lebanon Michel Aoun France Najib Mikati

Related

Glace BACHIR (Paris, France) (Facebook)
Offbeat
Queues at a popular Parisian Lebanese ice cream parlor sparks mixed reactions
A vendor assists customers inside a mobile shop in Dora, Lebanon July 9, 2022. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Lebanon telecoms mark-up threatens migrants’ link to jobs and safety

Iran vows to stick to ‘rightful and logical’ stance in nuclear talks

Iran vows to stick to ‘rightful and logical’ stance in nuclear talks
Updated 13 July 2022
Reuters

Iran vows to stick to ‘rightful and logical’ stance in nuclear talks

Iran vows to stick to ‘rightful and logical’ stance in nuclear talks
  • ‘Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty’
Updated 13 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will not retreat from its “rightful and logical” stance in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, state television reported.
Iran refuses to hold direct talks with its arch-foe, the United States, and the last indirect meeting between them, in the Middle East nation of Qatar last month, failed to produce any breakthroughs.
“Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty,” Raisi added.

Topics: Iran

Related

New US-Israel agreement to prevent Iranian nuclear bomb
Middle-East
New US-Israel agreement to prevent Iranian nuclear bomb
Senior UK politicians warn new Iran nuclear deal would ‘destabilize Middle East’
Middle-East
Senior UK politicians warn new Iran nuclear deal would ‘destabilize Middle East’

Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination

Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination

Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination
  • Benefits will be available for those under 60, who have physical or mental impairments and require support from others
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai government has approved $11.98 million (Dh44 million) worth of new social benefits for Emiratis with disabilities in the emirate.
The benefits will be available for those under 60, who have physical or mental impairments and require support from others, state news agency WAM reported.
Among the new benefits approved by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, are fees for kindergartens, schools, university programs, and training and rehabilitation centers within specialized institutions, as well as the expenses for teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters.
The benefits also cover devices and technology, the adjustment of vehicles and the cost of equipping the workplace to accommodate people with disabilities, the report added.
It is hoped more people will benefit from the allowances as the Dubai government continues to  expand its coverage.

Topics: UAE

Related

Special Dubai grants new business privileges to ‘Emiratis of determination’
Business & Economy
Dubai grants new business privileges to ‘Emiratis of determination’
UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days
Middle-East
UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days

Baggage of despair: Iraqi Kurd plans new escape to Europe

Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib walks on the streets of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah, on July 1, 2022. (AFP)
Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib walks on the streets of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah, on July 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

Baggage of despair: Iraqi Kurd plans new escape to Europe

Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib walks on the streets of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah, on July 1, 2022. (AFP)
  • Unemployment there last year exceeded 17 percent, against 14 percent nationwide, according to Baghdad’s Planning Ministry
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib says he struggles to get paid and his children’s schooling is disrupted in his conflict-riddled country, so he wants to try to flee with his family to Europe — again.
“There is no future here,” says the 36-year-old from the autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq’s north.
Talib, his hair gelled back and beard neatly trimmed, lives on the first floor of a pastel yellow house with his wife, two sons and a pet bird in a well-kept neighborhood of Sulaimaniyah, Kurdistan’s second-largest city.
Their living room television is showing a British cartoon hit to the great amusement of Talib’s eight-year-old son, Haudin.
Outside, his older brother Hajjant dribbles a football.

HIGHLIGHT

In November, at least 27 migrants, most of them Iraqi Kurds, drowned when they tried to cross the English Channel from France to Britain in an inflatable boat.

“I love Real Madrid. I’m a fan of Benzema,” the 12-year-old says in English, referring to Real’s French star Karim Benzema.
On the surface it might seem the picture of a contented middle-class family, but Talib says they will soon be packing their belongings and hitting the irregular migration trail.
They, and thousands of other Iraqi Kurds, have done it before.
He declines to reveal how he and his family will travel or by what route, but says he wants to reach Britain where he has friends.
“But if that doesn’t work I will go to Germany.”
In November, at least 27 migrants, most of them Iraqi Kurds, drowned when they tried to cross the English Channel from France to Britain in an inflatable boat.
Despite the risks, Talib says he wants to try again — not so much for his own sake, but for his sons, whose schooling is frequently interrupted by teachers’ strikes over unpaid salaries.
“In those countries there is work. You can guarantee that children will get an education,” he says.
Talib holds down two jobs to help his family get by. He’s a printer and a civil servant.
“The government asks us to work but it hasn’t paid us on time for years,” he complains.
While the rest of Iraq struggles to overcome decades of war, Kurdistan has fashioned an image of a stable region suitable for foreign investors.
But its more than 5 million inhabitants see a different reality.
Unemployment there last year exceeded 17 percent, against 14 percent nationwide, according to Baghdad’s Planning Ministry.
Two out of three households in Iraqi Kurdistan rely on a government salary or pension, but payments are chronically late because of tensions between the regional government in Irbil and authorities in Baghdad.
Irbil accuses the central government of not passing along its part of the federal budget for civil servants.
“We’ve seen over the last several years an economic crisis, along with perceptions of widespread corruption and soaring inequality and political stagnation” in Iraqi Kurdistan, said Shivan Fazil, a researcher with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
These have been “among the main drivers of the latest wave of migration” from the area, he said.
At the same time there is “an increasingly repressive pattern of active curtailment of freedom of expression,” through intimidation, arbitrary arrest and other means, a United Nations report said last year.
The threat of conflict, too, is never far away.
In northern Iraq, the Turkish military has been targeting what it says are bases of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.
The PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.
Several civilians died in May during strikes by the two sides.
Then there are the local political conflicts between rival clans, the Barzanis of Irbil and the Talabanis of Sulaimaniyah.
Their “struggle for power has nothing to do with the interests of the people,” Talib said, citing unspecified “threats” against him.
Last autumn, thousands of Iraqi Kurds found themselves on the doorstep of the EU, stuck in bitterly cold conditions on the Belarus border.
The West accused Minsk of luring them there in revenge for sanctions against its regime.
Talib and his family were among the crowds after having flown to Minsk by plane.
Between October and December, Talib twice paid a smuggler to help get him and his family into Poland.
In one failed effort, “a dog from the border guards jumped on my son, so I hit the dog. Then the police beat me and we were arrested,” Talib said.
On a third attempt they used false Greek passports. That, too, led to their detention.
They were deported back to Kurdistan in December, weighed down by the same baggage they had left with — an urge to “get out of this jungle.”

Topics: Iraq Kurds

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Iraq gas project receives 7 bids; TRSDC, AREIC form JV for $400m Red Sea resort
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Iraq gas project receives 7 bids; TRSDC, AREIC form JV for $400m Red Sea resort
Weathering sandstorms, Iraqis grit teeth and battle on
Middle-East
Weathering sandstorms, Iraqis grit teeth and battle on

Latest updates

Deep-rooted cooperation is at the heart of French-Saudi relations
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
UBS promotes Iqbal Khan to steer wealth management
UBS promotes Iqbal Khan to steer wealth management
After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour
Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour
Neurosurgeons at Makkah hospital save Pakistani Hajj pilgrim from brain death
Neurosurgeons at Makkah hospital save Pakistani Hajj pilgrim from brain death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.