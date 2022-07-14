You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Twelve killed, dozens hurt in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine – police

Rescuers work on a scene of damaged by shelling building in Vinnytsia, Ukraine on July 14, 2022. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

  • Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing out of a tall building and sirens blaring as emergency workers rushed to the scene
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing 12 people including a young child and wounding dozens, police said.
National police said an office block had been hit, nearby residential buildings were damaged and a medical center was destroyed. Ninety people sought medical attention and about 50 of them were in a serious condition, the police said.
Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing out of a tall building and sirens blaring as emergency workers rushed to the scene.
Photographs posted online by the State Emergency Service showed grey smoke rising later from the twisted remains of burnt-out cars and smoldering rubble. One showed an abandoned, overturned pram lying on the street.
“There are wounded and dead, among them a small child,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?“
The Russian defense ministry did not immediately comment on the reports from Vinnytsia. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied deliberately targeting civilians.
Vinnytsia lies about 200km southwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and is far from the main frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine.
The missile strike hit the car park of the nine-story “Yuvelirniy” office block at around 10:50 a.m. (0750 GMT), the State Emergency Service said.
“Unfortunately, there is probably no chance of finding anyone who survived (under the rubble),” a senior regional emergency service official told Ukrainian television.
In a comment on Twitter, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of committing “another war crime.”
“We will put Russian war criminals on trial for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears,” he wrote.
Russia denies its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. The Kremlin says it is engaged in a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine and root out what it regards as dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

Manchester bomber’s brother convicted for avoiding inquiry

Manchester bomber’s brother convicted for avoiding inquiry
Updated 55 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

  • Brother of Ismail Abedi, 29, killed 22 at Ariana Grande concert in May 2017
Updated 55 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been convicted after he failed to attend a public inquiry where he was ordered to deliver evidence, the BBC reported.

Ismail Abedi, 29, who is the elder brother of Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017, refused to answer questions to avoid incriminating himself.

Sir John Saunders, the inquiry’s chairman, has demanded that he attend the inquiry, but Abedi, who now uses the name Ben Romdhan, fled Britain last year and has not returned. 

The order comes after Salman and Ismail’s younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was jailed two years ago after being convicted of murder for his part in the bombing.

Ismail has now been convicted of failing to comply with a legal notice to attend the Manchester Arena inquiry as a witness.

District Judge Jack McGarva said: “I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt he has no reasonable excuse for not attending,” and “he is guilty of the offense as charged.”

McGarva adjourned the hearing until Aug. 2, adding that an arrest warrant could be issued by international policing bodies if Ismail failed to attend.

Nicholas de la Poer QC, prosecuting, said: “I think we know what’s likely to happen.” 

He added: “The defendant from the first was determined not to cooperate with the inquiry. He has prevaricated and he has obfuscated.

“He has thrown up every obstacle he could think of. When those failed, he fled the jurisdiction.”

De la Poer continued: “In the end, it comes down to this. He was lawfully required to attend, he did not attend and there is no good reason for him not attending.”

A group of families related to victims of the bombing released a statement saying that Ismail is “unlikely to face any real justice until he is apprehended, if at all.”

It added: “Whilst we welcome the conviction of Ismail Abedi today, we remain sorely disappointed that the conviction had to take place in his absence.

“We remain gravely concerned as to how [Ismail] Abedi was able to leave the country before giving evidence to the inquiry in the first place.

“The families deserve to know the truth about what happened that night and the contempt Ismail Abedi has shown them is truly despicable.”

Ismail has attempted to avoid attending any inquiry due to the risk of self-incrimination, but he has been informed that the option to avoid self-incrimination is only offered on a question-by-question basis.

In August last year, he fled Britain after telling police officers that he would return in September. He has yet to return to the country. 

De la Poer said: “As a person who lived with Salman Abedi during the period running up to the attack, and as his older brother, the defendant was uniquely well placed to provide an insight into understanding how Salman Abedi came to be radicalized.”

IMF reaches staff-level agreement to release $1.17bn in funds for Pakistan

IMF reaches staff-level agreement to release $1.17bn in funds for Pakistan
Updated 14 July 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

  • Institution to restart stalled loan program after Pakistan ended fuel subsidies, hiked fuel prices and taxes
  • Staff-level agreement will end months of uncertainty in equity and currency markets
Updated 14 July 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that Pakistan would receive $1.17 billion from the International Monetary Fund as part of a stalled $6 billion loan package, following months of talks and deeply unpopular belt-tightening measures by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A statement from the IMF on Wednesday said a “staff-level agreement” that is still subject to board approval would bring to $4.2 billion the amount dispersed under an Extended Fund Facility that could increase to $7 billion and stretch until June next year.

Pakistan entered the IMF program in 2019 spread over three years and three months, but with less than half the amount disbursed, the IMF suspended the bailout earlier this year after Imran Khan, the previous prime minister, announced unfunded subsidies for the oil and power sectors. Khan’s government was ousted in April. The new government has since raised the prices of petroleum products at least four times to meet IMF conditions.

The resumption of the stalled program is expected to end months of uncertainty in the currency and equity markets.

“We will soon receive $1.17b as the combined 7th & 8th tranche,” Ismail said in a Twitter post on Thursday morning.

The IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, said it had finalized discussions for the combined seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s economic program supported by an IMF EFF.

“Subject to Board approval, about $1,177 million (SDR 894 million) will become available, bringing total disbursements under the program to about $4.2 billion,” Porter said in the statement.

“Additionally, in order to support program implementation and meet the higher financing needs in FY23, as well as catalyze additional financing, the IMF Board will consider an extension of the EFF until end-June 2023 and an augmentation of access by SDR 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about $7 billion.”

Pakistan desperately needs help from international donors and institutions to support depleting foreign exchange reserves, a falling currency and inflation, at a 13-year-high.

“Pakistan is at a challenging economic juncture. A difficult external environment combined with procyclical domestic policies fueled domestic demand to unsustainable levels,” the IMF said. “The resultant economic overheating led to large fiscal and external deficits in FY22, contributed to rising inflation, and eroded reserve buffers.”

Outlining policy priorities, the IMF said steadfast implementation of the budget for the fiscal year 2023, power sector reforms, a proactive monetary policy to guide inflation to more moderate levels, reduction in poverty and strengthening social safety and governance were the key policy actions to support the program.

Pakistan has assured the IMF it will improve governance and mitigate corruption by setting up a robust electronic asset declaration system and plans to undertake a comprehensive review of its anti-corruption institutions, including the National Accountability Bureau, to enhance its effectiveness in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases.

“Steadfast implementation of the outlined policies, underpinning the SLA for the combined seventh and eighth reviews, will help create the conditions for sustainable and more inclusive growth,” the IMF statement said.

“The authorities should nonetheless stand ready to take any additional measures necessary to meet program objectives, given the elevated uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets.”

SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When Shiuli Khatun completes her daily household chores, she joins other women in Kashiabala, a northern Bangladeshi village, as they sit around baskets filled with yarn and begin to knit prayer caps — their region’s main export, and a source of female financial self-reliance.

Khatun, 35, learnt the craft from her mother when she was 15. The side job allows her to earn about $50 a month.

“Women in every house of this locality are engaged in prayer cap production, as it offers them a big opportunity to earn,” she told Arab News.

“Now I can fulfill all my little wishes with my earnings. I don’t need to ask my husband.”

She and her neighbors in Kashiabala are among hundreds of thousands of women in Bogura district involved in making the Muslim skullcaps known in Bengali as tupi.

Jewel Akand, president of the Bangladesh Jali Tupi Association, estimates that the district contributes about a third of the whole country’s production.

“In Bogura region only, around 250,000 to 300,000 village women are engaged in cap production, while this handicraft industry engages around 800,000 to 1 million (women) across the country,” he said.

The industry has been blooming since producers began to export the caps to Gulf countries in the 2000s.

Akand’s own company, Jewel Cap Depo, is one of about 150 in Bogura and exports 250,000 prayer caps a month to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, India and Pakistan.

“It changed the fate of many of the village women,” he told Arab News. “Our demand in the export market is increasing year by year. It happened due to the high quality of our handmade prayer caps. If the current trend continues, we will employ more and more women to produce the caps.”

Farida Parveen, 30, began to knit when she was six years old, learning the craft from other women in Kashiabala.

“I have acquired this skill from my neighbors, as I used to watch them, sitting beside them, as they (knitted) the caps. It’s not very tough. But one needs to have patience,” she told Arab News.

Now she is often accompanied by her six-year-old daughter.

“We all make these handmade caps along with our regular (work),” she said. “As a village woman, I look after around a dozen cattle every day. Besides that, we rear poultry and pigeons at our home. After doing all these jobs, I spend my time on making caps.”

Parveen, a mother of three, can earn between $0.17-0.27 per cap.

“I would earn $50 to $60 per month from selling the caps to wholesale buyers,” she said. “This little extra earning helps me a lot in spending on children’s education.”

Hope of Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia cutting US gasoline costs ‘unrealistic’

Hope of Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia cutting US gasoline costs ‘unrealistic’
Updated 14 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

  • Energy prices set by oil refining, geo-political factors, say experts
  • US leader has to refocus on key trade and security pacts with the Kingdom
Updated 14 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: President Joe Biden’s expectation to reduce US gasoline prices with his impending trip to Saudi Arabia are unrealistic because energy costs are driven by global market and political variables, say experts.

Gas prices at the pump have doubled over the past four months and weakened the American economy, and that is hurting Biden who faces losing control of both the US House and Senate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Former Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker and Saudi analyst and researcher Salman Al-Ansari both said that simply increasing the production of oil as many hope will happen, will not reduce costs because of industry limitations on refining capacity and European geo-political factors.

 

 

“When President Biden came to office, gas was $2 a gallon. It is now $5 a gallon on the East coast. He really wants Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf partners, the UAE, Kuwait and others, (including) Qatar to increase production to lower the price of oil. There are limitations in terms of capacity, surge and production. But also really some problems with our refining capacity. That is top on his agenda,” Schenker said.

“I think you get a couple hundred thousand barrels more, maybe 150. But even if you got a million barrels or 2 million barrels on the market, I think it is important for American consumers to know, it may not make a great deal of a difference to us because that oil isn’t coming to us. It is going to the global market. What’s more if you listen to the Saudis, and what I heard when I was in Riyadh and Dhahran, I went to Aramco my last trip, a month and a half ago to Saudi, they tell you … we can do a little bit more but production isn’t the problem. The problem is refining capacity.”

 

 

Al-Ansari agreed, saying: “Some people think of Saudi producing more oil, etcetera, but I don’t think that will happen in a dramatic kind of manner because Saudi Arabia is committed to OPEC+ agreements.”

“And let’s not forget the issues of high energy prices are not related to the lack of supply of oil but rather the effect of geo-political tensions in Europe and the fact that Russia supplies 30 percent of Europe’s oil and 40 percent of gas demand.”

Schenker said that Biden is hoping to “reset” the relationship with Saudi Arabia which he harshly criticized during his campaign and through the first 18 months of his presidency.

“Biden is also trying to reset the relationship with Saudi Arabia. (There) was basically a deliberate scuttling of the relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Schenker said.

Al-Ansari explained that the Saudi-US relationship has been productive for both countries since it began 76 years ago during a meeting between President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and King Abdul Aziz ibn Saud.

 

 

“The relationship has been there for more than 76 years or almost eight decades. I would quote the State Department Secretary Mr. Blinken and he said the US-Saudi Arabian relationship is important and bigger than any individual. I think both parties understand the importance of this mutual and beneficial relationship. Saudi Arabia is considered the biggest trading partner for the United States in the Middle East,” Al-Ansari said.

“When it comes to Saudi Arabia, the United States is considered the second (biggest trading partner). And also for the United States globally, Saudi Arabia is considered to be (its) number 12 biggest trading partner ... So, we are speaking about a very important relationship. Let’s not forget the fact that Saudi Arabia is the center and heart of the Arab and Muslim world. You cannot basically solve any issue in the Arab or Muslim world without getting Saudi Arabia involved, and Saudi Arabia has been involved heavily since the beginning of the relationship.”

Al-Ansari added that Saudi Arabia has been a dependable partner for the US and the West not only in tempering dramatic swings in oil costs but also confronting rising extremism.

“There are actually three pillars of the Saudi-US initiative and Saudi-US partnership that happened throughout history. The first was selling oil (at) cheap prices to the United States and that is very essential and important for the US to become what it became,” Al-Ansari said.

“And the second was (to) foil the Marxist, socialist, communist doctrine in the Middle East and globally. And Saudi Arabia worked with the United States to combat communism. And the third pillar was to counter terrorism. And let’s not forget the fact that Saudi Arabia has been the biggest victim and it was on the receiving end of most of the Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist attacks. Saudi Arabia received more than 60 terrorist attacks from Al-Qaeda and more than 35 terrorist attacks from Daesh, ISIS; and Saudi Arabia worked with the United States to obliterate ISIS and Al-Qaeda, also in Yemen and from so many different places like Iraq and Syria.”

During the radio interview, both Schenker and Al-Ansari said that confronting Iran is a key issue that Biden will have to address. They also said they do not expect any major breakthroughs on the Palestine-Israel stalemate.

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington D.C. including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Iranian gets life in prison in Sweden for 1980s crimes

Iranian gets life in prison in Sweden for 1980s crimes
Updated 14 July 2022
AP

  • Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988
  • Noury denied wrongdoing during the trial proceedings that ended May 4
Updated 14 July 2022
AP

STOCKHOLM: An Iranian citizen was Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment by a Swedish court after being convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
The Stockholm District Court said that Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj.
A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison, but it could be extended. If he is eventually released, Noury will be expelled from Sweden. Noury can appeal the verdict.
The court said 61-year-old Noury participated “in the executions of many political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988” and had “the role of assistant to the deputy prosecutor” at the prison “jointly and in collusion with others been involved in the executions.”
The acts were deemed as a serious crime against international law, the court said. A second wave of executions was directed at left-wing sympathizers who were deemed to have renounced their Islamic faith, the court statement said, adding “these acts have been deemed as murder.”
They said Iran’s supreme leader at the time, Ayatollah Khomeini, had issued an execution order for all prisoners in the country who sympathized and remained loyal with the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, known as MEK.
Due to that order, a large number of prisoners were executed in the Gohardasht prison between July 30 and Aug. 16, 1988, the Swedish prosecutors said.
During the trial proceedings that ended May 4, Noury has denied wrongdoing.
Judge Tomas Zander said that Noury had claimed that the evidence against him had (been) fabricated” by the Mujahedin who “wrongly accused him of participating in a fabricated course of events for political gains.”
“However, nothing substantial has emerged which gives the court reason to question the investigation’s reliability and robustness,” Zander said.
“We are of course disappointed,” defense lawyers Thomas Söderqvist and Daniel Marcus told the Swedish news agency TT. They said they would appeal the verdict.
The verdict comes at a tense time for the ties between Stockholm and Tehran. A number of Europeans were detained in Iran in recent months, including a Swedish tourist, two French citizens, a Polish scientist and others.
The detentions aroused concerns that Iran hoped to leverage the prisoners as bargaining chips to pressure the United States and European nations to grant the sanctions relief it received under its tattered 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.
In 2015, Iran and world powers agreed to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Under former US president Donald Trump the United States has since unilaterally withdrawn from the accord. Talks in Vienna about reviving the deal have been on a “pause” since March.
Noury was arrested in November 2019 when he arrived in Stockholm and has been in custody since then. Swedish news agency TT said he was lured to Sweden, believing he would go sightseeing, meet women and attend parties.
In line with international practice, Swedish courts may try certain crimes committed abroad if the suspects live or are apprehended in Sweden.

