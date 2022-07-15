You are here

France advance to Women's Euros quarterfinals by beating Belgium

France advance to Women’s Euros quarterfinals by beating Belgium
France’s Kadidiatou Diani after scoring the opening goal during the Women Euro 2022 Group D soccer match between France and Belgium, at the New York Stadium, Rotherham, England, on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

France advance to Women’s Euros quarterfinals by beating Belgium

France advance to Women’s Euros quarterfinals by beating Belgium
  • France clinched the top spot in Group D with a game to spare after back-to-back victories
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

ROTHERHAM, England: Griedge Mbock Bathy headed France into the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship in a 2-1 victory over Belgium on Thursday.

Janice Cayman had brought Belgium back into the game by canceling out Kadidiatou Diani’s early headed goal before Mbock Bathy nodded into the net in the 41st minute.

France clinched the top spot in Group D with a game to spare after back-to-back victories. The second quarterfinal qualification place is still up for grabs between the other three teams with Iceland on two points in second place after drawing 1-1 with Italy, who are on one point with Belgium.

The group concludes on Monday with Italy playing Belgium and Iceland facing France.

In the northern English city of Rotherham, France found it far tenser than the 5-1 rout of Italy in their opener despite scoring in the 6th minute. Sakina Karchaoui made a surging run down the left and her cross was headed in by Diani.

Karchaoui was proving to be a menace down the left and once again floated a ball into Diani but this time her header was turned onto the post by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard from point-blank range.

Belgium leveled against the run of play when Cayman poked past the onrushing goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin but France restored their lead when Mbock Bathy met Clara Mateo’s cross.

France remained in control in the second half and Belgium had Evrard to thank for avoiding a heavier defeat when she made a fine save to deny Ouleymata Sarr.

Belgium were reduced to 10 players in the 89th when Amber Tysiak received a second booking for handling. But Evrard once again denied France as she got down low to save the resulting penalty from Wendie Renard.

In Manchester, Iceland took the lead through Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir inside three minutes with the first chance of the game. Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir’s long throw caused panic in the Italy penalty area and Vilhjalmsdottir unleashed a shot that flew inside the post.

The match turned on two chances within a minute just after the hour mark. Alexandra Johannsdottir had a golden chance to grab a second for Iceland but she could only poke her close-range shot wide.

Italy then went down the other end and skillful play from Barbara Bonansea on the left flank ended with her picking out Valentina Bergamaschi in the center of the box to apply the finish for the winner in the 62nd minute.

Bonansea almost found the winner but goalkeeper Sandra Siguroardottir tipped the ball onto the inside of the post.

Topics: Women Euro 2022 France Belgium Griedge Mbock Bathy Women's European Championship

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods
  • Young, the 25-year-old American who first played St. Andrews with his parents aged 13, produced a flawless round featuring no bogeys and eight birdies after teeing off in one of the first groups
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland: Cameron Young seized the lead in the first round of the 150th British Open at St. Andrews on Thursday after an outstanding 8-under par 64, while Rory McIlroy sits two strokes back but Tiger Woods endured a woeful afternoon on his return to the Old Course.

Woods was determined to feature this week as he continues his recovery from severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash last year, but he toiled for a 6-over 78 in a grim round that dragged on over six hours.

In contrast Young, the 25-year-old American who first played St. Andrews with his parents aged 13, produced a flawless round featuring no bogeys and eight birdies after teeing off in one of the first groups at 8:25 a.m.

Young, ranked 32nd in the world, finished tied third in this year’s PGA Championship and has now put himself in a strong position to be a contender into the weekend.

“I think any time you’re around the lead in a major championship or any PGA Tour event, frankly, you get more and more comfortable every time,” said Young, who will tee off in his second round at lunchtime on Friday.

The pressure may largely be on closest challenger McIlroy, whose 6-under 66 included three straight birdies between the fifth and seventh holes.

McIlroy was the favorite for the Claret Jug coming into the week and the Northern Irishman, who won the Open in 2014, lived up to his billing in the opening round.

His dropped just one shot at the par-4 13th and his score matched that in the opening round on his way to victory at Hoylake eight years ago.

“I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today. I think that’s important to do,” said the 33-year-old, who like Young will not tee off until the afternoon on Friday when forecast morning showers are expected to have passed.

“This golf course isn’t going to change that much, I don’t think, between today and tomorrow in terms of conditions,” he added.

Australia’s Cameron Smith sat in third place after an opening 67 along with Scotland’s Robert Dinwiddie who finished his round in near-darkness.

A clutch of players were at 4-under including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the US.

Woods, twice an Open champion at St. Andrews, never properly recovered from a disastrous start as he sent his approach to the first green into the Swilcan Burn and ended up with a double-bogey six.

In all he had two double-bogeys and five bogeys, with three birdies preventing a terrible round from being even worse.

He is now almost certain to miss the cut.

“Looks like I’m going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance” of making the weekend,” Woods said.

Slow play scarred the day on a course whose tight, criss-crossing layout led to frequent hold-ups, and light was fading badly with the final groups still finishing their rounds.

“It’s just a joke, isn’t it? Like six hours 10, this just shouldn’t be happening ever in golf,” said US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who partnered Woods.

Topics: British Open Cameron Young Rory McIlroy PGA Championship PGA Tour

US breeze past Costa Rica 3-0 to reach CONCACAF W Championship final

US breeze past Costa Rica 3-0 to reach CONCACAF W Championship final
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

US breeze past Costa Rica 3-0 to reach CONCACAF W Championship final

US breeze past Costa Rica 3-0 to reach CONCACAF W Championship final
  • The winner of the final secures an automatic qualifying berth to the Paris Olympics women’s football tournament
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

MONTERREY, Mexico: The US eased into the final of the CONCACAF W Championship on Thursday, easing past Costa Rica 3-0 to move within one win of a place at the 2024 Olympics.

Emily Sonnett and Mallory Pugh scored first half goals before Ashley Sanchez added a third in injury time to seal a victory in a semifinal played in sweltering conditions at Monterrey’s Estadio Universitario.

The US women will now face the winner of the other semifinal, between Canada and Jamaica in the final.

The winner of the final secures an automatic qualifying berth to the Paris Olympics women’s football tournament.

Against Costa Rica, the world champions took their time before finally asserting their superiority with two first-half goals.

Alex Morgan signalled the US women’s attacking intent early on, missing a golden chance to open the scoring after three minutes when she prodded wide.

Morgan missed another opening after 17 minutes as the US steadily cranked up the pressure.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute from a corner from the right hand side.

Lindsey Horan’s flick looped up onto the woodwork and from the rebound, Sonnett reacted quickest to jab home from close range.

Morgan had the ball back in the net two minutes later after finishing from Horan’s pass, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Sophia Smith should have made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime after being played into space by Morgan, but rushed her finish and shot directly at Costa Rica goalkeeper Noella Bermudez.

But the US made it 2-0 moments later when Smith won possession high up the field.

Rose Lavelle’s clever backheel released Pugh and the winger rifled in a low angled shot across Bermudez.

While Olympic qualification will be at stake in next Monday’s final, the eight-team CONCACAF W Championship also doubles as a qualifier for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with the four semifinalists — USA, Costa Rica, Canada and Jamaica — all securing tickets to next year’s tournament in Australia.

Topics: CONCACAF W Championship CONCACAF US Costa Rica

Pidcock wins Alpine Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains lead

Pidcock wins Alpine Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains lead
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

Pidcock wins Alpine Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains lead

Pidcock wins Alpine Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains lead
  • The Olympic mountain-bike champion and cyclo-cross world champion’s descent displayed bravery that set him apart from the other riders
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

L’ALPE D’HUEZ, France: British rookie Tom Pidcock, riding for Ineos, showed world class skills as he won stage 12 of the Tour de France on the Bastille Day holiday on Thursday.

A daredevil descent lit the fuse for the 22-year-old’s win while an explosive acceleration on the final ascent of the Alpe d’Huez finished the job on the final day in the Alps.

Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark maintained his overall lead with defending champion Tadej Pogacar and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas on his wheel.

South African Louis Meintjes was second in the stage. Chris Froome, the 36-year-old former four-time winner, was third after he joined an early escape.

Pidcock first caught the escape with a breathtaking descent and then dropped them on the last Alpine climb of this 109th edition of the Tour.

The Olympic mountain-bike champion and cyclo-cross world champion’s descent displayed bravery that set him apart from the other riders.

“On the descent people did not want to risk chasing me,” said Pidcock at the finish line.

“I learned that on my way to school cutting through the forest and the mud. My first stage win on my first tour. Not bad.”

“Even if I get dropped every day now I don’t care,” added Pidcock, who climbed to eighth overall.

The British rider said it had been astonishing to ride through such big crowds.

Countless hordes of fans were ram-packed on the verges as this Alpe d’Huez mountain above all other climbs on the Tour de France has a repuation for partying bordering on lunacy.

“You have to just pray that they move out of the way, but that was the best experience — box ticked.”

Pidcock’s Ineos leader Thomas praised the youngster.

“He’s the second British winner here,” he said after his own triumph here on his way to the 2018 title. “It’s great for the team.”

A day after his triumph on the Col du Granon, Danish Jumbo rider Vingegaard, chaperoned by teammates, held off a blistering attack from Pogacar, who is second in the overall standings.

Thomas followed them over the line and climbs to third.

“That was quite an attack from Tadej, so I was happy keeping up,” said Vingegaard.

Pogacar appeared disappointed he had not been able to hurt his rivals for the title.

“I could have been better, but at least I was there. I suffered yesterday, but hopefully this won’t happen again,” he said after pulling on his white jersey as the top young rider.

“I feel confident for the days ahead, I need to find a way to get a few minutes back,” said the 23-year-old Slovenian who rides for Team UAE Emirates and who lost two teammates to Covid this week.

Thomas was dropped briefly, as he was on Wednesday, before once more racing his own pace and catching up with Vingegaard and Pogacar.

“I knew it was going be a bit stop-start,” he said in front of his team hotel at the Alpine resort.

“They are both riding really well and when they attack like that it’s not worth chasing them.”

Thomas hinted a podium place may not signal the full extent of his ambition but admitted that a lot can still happen before the riders get to Paris.

“You have to expect the worst and hope for the best,” he said. “It’s not just the two of them, anything can happen.”

The valley below the Col de Croix de Fer where Pidcock attacked was the hottest part of the stage with temperatures in excess of 38C before the final ascent.

Oddball fans such as a knight in full armor, Supermen and Spidermen galore and a bacchanalian rave at the celebrated corner number seven, where the Dutch fans gather, provided an amazing farewell to the Alps, where Bastille Day celebrations looked likely to go long into the night.

Friday’s stage moves out of the Alps with a 192km run to Saint-Etienne with three hills but no mountains until three stages in the Pyrenees next week.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 tour de france Tom Pidcock cycling

Duplantis heads stellar cast at US’ first world championships

Duplantis heads stellar cast at US’ first world championships
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

Duplantis heads stellar cast at US' first world championships

Duplantis heads stellar cast at US’ first world championships
  • Duplantis aside, there is a feast of talent on show at a world championships postponed a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

EUGENE, Oregon: Fresh from setting a new outdoor record, Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis heads a stellar cast into the inaugural world championships on US soil in Eugene, Oregon, that kick off on Friday.

Duplantis, who soared to 6.16m in Stockholm at the end of June — 4cm off his overall best of 6.20m set while claiming world indoor gold in Belgrade in March, is seeking a first world title having had to settle for silver in 2019 behind American Sam Hendricks, absent from Eugene through injury.

“I’ve proved to myself and everyone else I’m in pretty good form,” said the US-born and raised Duplantis.

“It’s been nice to come back home and relax before the big dance.”

The Swede fired out a warning shot to allcomers, insisting he took nothing for granted.

“I’ve done a lot to get here. I feel like I’m very hungry,” he said. “I’ve done some pretty great things so far, but there are little things you can always improve.”

Duplantis aside, there is a feast of talent on show at a world championships postponed a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 400m hurdles could be the top track event in both sexes, an event in which Norway’s Karsten Warholm and American Sydney McLaughlin set stunning world records when winning Olympic gols in Tokyo last year.

McLaughlin bettered her record this season and will once again go toe-to-toe with compatriot Dalilah Muhammad and Femke Bol of the Netherlands, the silver and bronze medal winners in Tokyo.

The situation is more complicated for Warholm, who sustained a hamstring injury in early June, but has vowed he’s back firing on all cylinders having survived the “living hell” of rehabilitation.

“There’s no such thing as going into a championships and feeling just OK. I feel good to go and when I say good to go, that always means 100 percent,” said Warholm, with American Rai Benjamin and Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos setting the pace in the event.

Italy’s Marcell Jacobs, a shock winner of the Olympic 100m gold, has endured a similar return from injury and he will also have to be at the top of his game to see off a strong US quartet including in-form Fred Kerley.

Christian Coleman, banned from the Tokyo Games for missing three doping tests, will be defending his 100m title while Marvin Bracy has also hit form, hinting that unless Jacobs or another rival steps up, the Americans will be odds-on for a third medal sweep after 1983 and 1991. The men’s 100m heats get under way on Friday with the final set for Saturday.

Jamaica are likely to dominate the women’s blue riband event, with two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah seeking to improve on her fourth-placed finish in the last world chamionships in Doha in 2019.

The winner in the Qatari capital was Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had to play second fiddle to her teammate at the Tokyo Games but will be bidding for a remarkable fifth world 100m title in Eugene.

Other standout events include Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men’s 1500m, while Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, who won the 5000 and 10,000m in Tokyo, is down to run those two events plus the 1500m.

Of the 1,900 athletes from 192 countries expected to descend on Eugene, a special mention must go to American Allyson Felix.

The 36-year-old will compete in the 4x400m mixed relay to bring the curtain down on an illustrious career that has seen her amass a record 18 world and 11 Olympic medals, including 13 and seven golds respectively.

Topics: Armand Duplantis world athletics championships pole vault

Qatar set to play friendlies against Canada and Chile ahead of World Cup 2022

Qatar set to play friendlies against Canada and Chile ahead of World Cup 2022
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

Qatar set to play friendlies against Canada and Chile ahead of World Cup 2022

Qatar set to play friendlies against Canada and Chile ahead of World Cup 2022
  • The friendly matches are a part of the team’s preparations for their home FIFA World Cup later this year
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

DOHA: The Qatar Football Association announced that the Qatari national team will play three friendly matches in September, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

With the matches being played during the FIFA Football Association’s pause period, they are a part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The association said in a statement today that the Qatari team will face its Canada on September 23, followed by Chile on September 27.

FIFA postponed the disclosure date of the third match, including the identity of the team. The details will be announced at a later time, QNA reported.

The three matches will be held in Austria.

The matches are part of the third phase of the World Cup direct preparation program, where the Qatari team went through two previous stages.

The first was a camp in the Spanish city of Marbella last June.

The team is currently in its second phase of preparation in an Austrian camp which will include several friendly matches with European clubs.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup #qatar Qatar football

