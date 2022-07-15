Saudi Arabia opens airspace for all carriers that meet aviation authority requirements

RIYADH: All carriers can use Saudi airspace so long as the overflight requirements of the aviation authority are met, the General Authority of Civil Aviation announced early on Friday.
The authority said in a Tweet that “all air carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying” would be permitted into Saudi airspace, without stating when that ruling would come into force.
US President Joe Biden welcomed the moved soon after it was announced.
The decision came as a result of the Kingdom’s “keenness to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation,” the authority said in the post.
It said the rule change was designed to “complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity.”
In June 2021 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a strategy aimed a positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.
The comprehensive program — named National Transport and Logistics Strategy — seeks to improve the capabilities of the air cargo sector by doubling its capacity to more than 4.5 million tons.
History shows ‘US and Saudi Arabia have emerged from every challenge stronger together’: KSA envoy to Washington
Biden visit ‘pivotal’ for US-Saudi partnership: Princess Reema
‘There is still much more our countries can do together as partners’
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Joe Biden’s trip to Jeddah is “pivotal” in developing the Saudi-US partnership as well as delivering peace and prosperity for both nations and the world, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Washington said.
In a Politico opinion article on Thursday, Princess Reema bint Bandar wrote there was a lot that the two allies could achieve together, especially during these very perilious times.
The diplomat wrote that the days the relationship could be defined by “the outdated and reductionist ‘oil for security’ paradigm” had long gone.
The world has changed and the dangers facing it “cannot be resolved without an effective U.S.-Saudi alliance.”
Princess Reema said: “History has shown us that the United States and Saudi Arabia have emerged from every challenge stronger together, and the future should be no different.”
She listed the achievements of the partnership, from working together to “defeat Soviet communism, guarantee global energy security, contain a revolutionary Iran.”
“These priorities must guide the U.S.-Saudi partnership of the 21st century, and we view the visit of President Biden as an important moment for laying out our shared vision for how to tackle the challenges that lie ahead,” wrote the diplomat.
If the relationship was managed responsibly, both nations “can lead a global transition to renewables, while catapulting the Middle East into a new hub for global supply chains. We can and we must continue our important cooperation on counterterrorism, but we should go above and beyond current efforts”.
The efforts of the two nations should focus on building on cooperation and shoring up the rules-based system, confronting a vision of chaos promoted by Iran, she wrote.
Joe Biden will meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he arrives in Jeddah on Friday from Israel, the first leg of his two stop trip. He is also set to meet regional leaders at a summit on Saturday.
Princess Reema highlighted the reforms in the Kingdom, pointing to legal guarantees for women, and a commitment to tolerance and interfaith dialogue.
“The Saudi Arabia of today is barely recognizable from how it once looked, even just five years ago. Today, we are not just a global leader in energy, but also in investment and sustainable development. Through hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in education, technology, economic diversification and green energy, we have launched a transformation agenda that is unlocking the enormous potential of our young men and women.,” Princess Reema wrote.
KSA Green Transition Journey exhibition showcases Kingdom’s vision for sustainable future
The exhibition, which coincides with Biden visit, also includes a section titled Energy Now, focusing on electric cars and other important technologies
Updated 15 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060. In the shorter term, it is taking steps to reduce emissions by 278 million tons a year by 2030.
On the sidelines of President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week, the Kingdom staged the KSA Green Transition Journey exhibition at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah on Thursday. It offered an immersive experience that illustrated the nation’s journey toward, and ambitions for, clean energy.
Special guests at the event included Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the minister of energy, and Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of state of foreign affairs.
The exhibition began with an overview of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s national transformation strategy, then introduced the country’s Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, which were launched last year.
Noura Al-Issa, senior international policy analyst in climate change at the Ministry of Energy, told Arab News about the exhibition and the Kingdom’s commitment to clean energy and its green initiatives.
Regarding the exhibition she said that it “brings together all climate efforts in the Kingdom. Then we go into the Circular Carbon Economy. So we describe in detail what is the basis of our climate action (and the) nature-based solutions.”
Al-Issa said that the interactive journey showcases the massive transformation the Kingdom has already undergone since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, and contrasts that with its historical role as a major global exporter of oil.
“This sets the scene of the history of the Kingdom, how even if historically we have been oil exporters, we have always done so with sustainability in mind and always using technologies to make sure our oil is as clean as can be, even compared with other countries, … and very low intensity in terms of carbon,” she added.
The exhibition also includes a section titled Energy Now, which showcases electric cars and other important technologies.
“Energy Now talks about the different technologies that we view as being core in the future,” said Al-Issa. “So we know what we’ve done in the past and we know that we’ve always used technologies to tackle our challenges and we will continue to do so in the future.”
An electric car manufactured by American company Lucid Motors was on show at the event.
“It is an example of an investment that the Kingdom is making in a core technology for the future, as well as other examples in the materials and renewable sector,” Al-Issa said.
Biden: My visit to Saudi Arabia reasserts US regional influence
Pivot away from Middle East was a mistake
US must not create a power vacuum
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday is aimed at reasserting America’s influence in the region after a period of neglect, the US president said on Thursday.
Biden said Washington’s strategic pivot away from the Middle East had been a mistake, and his trip to the Kingdom would “promote US interests.”
He said: “There are so many issues at stake, I want to make clear that we can continue to lead in the region and not create a vacuum, a vacuum that is filled by China and/or Russia.”
The president will arrive in Jeddah on Friday after flying directly from Tel Aviv, having capped his visit to Israel on Thursday with a joint pledge to deny Iran access to nuclear weapons.
Biden reaffirmed US support for Israel’s regional military edge and ability “to defend itself by itself.” An official statement said: “The US stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”
Biden said preventing a nuclear Iran was “a vital security interest for Israel and the US and, I would add, for the rest of the world as well.” The pledge came a day after he told a local TV station that he was open to “last resort” use of force against Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Lapid said such a threat was a way of averting open conflict. “The only way to stop a nuclear Iran is if Iran knows the free world will use force,” he said.
The US president said the ball was in Iran’s court over stalled talks to revive the 2015 deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program. “We are not going to wait for ever,” he said.
Before flying to Jeddah on Friday, Biden will hold talks in the occupied West Bank with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. On Thursday he reaffirmed Washington’s policy of pressing for “a two-state solution for two people, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security.”
A US official said the administration would announce “a significant funding package” for Palestinian hospitals in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, and plans to provide 4G internet access in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
Saudi artists showcase creations at Ithra exhibition ‘Amakin’
Manal Al-Dowayan, an artist with two decades of experience in the professional Saudi art scene, found herself searching for a “makan,” or place, while the COVID-19 pandemic raged beyond her locked door
Updated 15 July 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The exhibition “Amakin,” which opened on June 30, is on display at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra.
Originating in Jeddah, the exhibition features the original and archived creations of 28 artists from different generations and, according to curator Venetia Porter, tells the stories behind places that are meaningful to the artists, “whether it is a physical place or a place in the imagination.” Indeed, the name, which in Arabic means “places,” is an invitation for artists to explore sites of emotional significance to them.
One featured creative is pioneer artist and author Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, whose home in Dammam — a room filled with sofas, stacks of books on large shelves and paintings on the walls — was a meeting point for artists for over a decade.
Born in Al-Hassa in 1954, his contribution to the Saudi art world is immeasurable. Starting in 2005, his home became a refuge where artists gathered twice a month to discuss the art scene and collaborate. In 1974, he began teaching art and has since worked continuously to elevate art in the country and the region at large. His mixed media works, which he calls his “diaries,” are displayed at “Amakin.”
Manal Al-Dowayan, an artist with two decades of experience in the professional Saudi art scene, found herself searching for a “makan,” or place, while the COVID-19 pandemic raged beyond her locked door.
The year 2020 stripped her of certainty, joy and connection with other people, the artist explained, and she longed for a sense of serenity in the chaotic world.
As messages of doom and gloom lingered in the news headlines, she found herself trying to make sense of what she labeled as a “dense political and psychological space.”
Once the world started opening up again and she was able to venture out, she tried to heal from what she referred to as a “traumatic year” by taking refuge in art. She chose a book from her father’s library and used it as inspiration.
The result was a piece composed of 222 scattered porcelain scrolls with printed pages from the book she borrowed from her father.
“I am an artist from the Eastern Province. I was born in Dhahran. I’ve been a part of this exhibition from the very beginning. I am very pleased and honored that, for the first time, it is now opening in my hometown, Dhahran, and in our home as artists, Ithra,” Al-Dowayan told Arab News.
Her project, entitled “Just Paper,” explores the juxtaposition between fragility and hardness.
“My artwork addresses the moment we were coming out of the pandemic. I decided to create this artwork as a way of healing from the fear and politicized spaces of the pandemic era. It is called ‘Just Paper,’ and it plays with medium as, instead of using paper, I used porcelain, which is very delicate and can be crushed easily,” she told Arab News.
In her creation for “Amakin,” Al-Dowayan used pages from the book by writer and lexicographer Abu Mansour Al-Tha’albi entitled, “The Jurisprudence of the Arabic Language.”
The text, in Arabic, “groups vocabulary by semantic field and discusses points of Arabic grammar.”
Entire pages of the text were silk-screened onto porcelain and then placed into a hot kiln. After they emerged from the fire, they were fastened with jute string and stacked onto a white table. Only glimpses of the words can be visible, but the lines glisten in the light.
Another Shargiyya artist is Talib Al-Marri. Born and based in Alkhobar, he is a self-taught photographer who ventured out at 4:00 a.m. to the Yellow Lake in Al-Hassa in order to photograph birds in their natural habitat.
The lake is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its great environmental diversity, attracting birds such as the white heron, which Al-Marri enjoys photographing.
His images are in black and white, as he feels it gives his subjects the power they deserve.
Another participating Shargiyya photographer captured the transformation of Alkhobar in a different way. Bader Awwad Al-Balawi uses photography as a medium to make “sense of the place, its buildings, the people who lived in them, the well-known landmarks.”
For “Amakin,” Al-Balawi took snapshots of local residents in North Alkhobar, documenting the expats who have made the city their home. His photographs of buildings in the area also now serve as a historic archive of how the city used to be and its resilience — before, during and after the pandemic.
Saudi authorities launch initiative to bid farewell to pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International Airport
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah says it is continuing to follow up on the departure of pilgrims from Madinah
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Duaa and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Makkah region, launched a voluntary initiative to bid farewell to pilgrims at Jeddah Airport by providing a scarf and various gifts.
The “Hajj Scarf” initiative included participation of more than 100 male and female volunteers, and was launched in the presence of the director of the ministry’s branch in Makkah, Dr. Salem bin Hajj Al-Khamri, Director of Mosques Department in Jeddah Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Malki, and a number of volunteer leaders in Makkah, led by Princess Mashael bint Muqrin.
During the inauguration ceremony of the initiative, scarves were distributed to the pilgrims, bearing various congratulatory phrases.
Al-Khamri said that the initiative comes with the support and guidance of the minister, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, and aims to share the joy of pilgrims and bid them farewell at the airports.
The pilgrims departing through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah said they appreciated the efforts of the ministry and government agencies and said they were able to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility through the facilities they provided.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said it is continuing to follow up on the departure of pilgrims from Madinah to ensure the smooth flow of movement in coordination between government agencies and relevant authorities to ensure their safe return to their countries.
The Welcome Center in Madinah received more than 50,000 pilgrims on 1,200 buses and the ministry said it is grouping them to transport them to King Abdulaziz International Airport.