Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases

Britain’s competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is abusing its dominance to undermine rivals. (Shutterstock/File)
Britain's competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is abusing its dominance to undermine rivals.
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

  The US online retail giant, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns.
LONDON: Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday.
The US online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties.”
The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon breached EU competition rules by using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.
It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system over other sellers.
The investigations are part of the bloc’s wider efforts to curb the power of big technology companies. Amazon also is facing similar scrutiny in the US
Amazon said that while it disagreed with several of the conclusions, it has “engaged constructively with the commission to address their concerns and preserve our ability to serve European customers and the more than 185,000 European small- and medium-sized businesses selling through our stores.”
The company also said it has “serious concerns” about new EU digital regulations, known as the Digital Markets Act, that it said are “unfairly targeting Amazon and a few other US companies.” The act, part of the EU’s overhaul of its digital rulebook, aims to prevent tech giants from becoming dominant by making them treat smaller rivals fairly under threat of hefty fines.
Under the commission’s investigation, Amazon had faced a possible fine of up to 10 percent of its annual worldwide revenue, which could have amounted to billions of dollars.
Britain’s competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is abusing its dominance to undermine rivals.
The EU commission suspected Amazon of distorting competition by accessing and analyzing real-time data from independent vendors selling goods on its platform to help decide which new products of its own to launch and how to price and market them.
To address the problem, Amazon has promised to refrain from using “non-public data” from the vendors’ activities to compete with them through its own sales of branded goods or “private label” products.
To settle the second investigation, Amazon committed to allowing sellers on its Prime membership service to use any logistics and delivery company of their choosing and to set “non-discriminatory” criteria for who gets chosen to sell on Prime.
The company also promised to give equal treatment to all sellers when ranking their product offers for the site’s “buy box,” which lets shoppers add items directly to their shopping baskets. The box features a single seller’s product even though multiple merchants might offer the item, so Amazon also is promising to show a second, competing offer to give consumers more choice.
If accepted, Amazon’s commitments would remain in force for five years. The commission is receiving feedback on the proposals until Sept. 9.
Amazon’s dominance is also a concern across the Atlantic. In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating how the company disclosed some of its business practices, including how it handles seller data.
A month prior, federal lawmakers had asked the Justice Department for a criminal probe into the tech giant’s testimony over its competitive practices. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the House Judiciary Committee accused Amazon of attempting to “influence, obstruct or impede” a congressional investigation into the company’s market dominance, a charge the company denies.
Simultaneously, federal lawmakers are leading a push to pass bipartisan legislation aiming to rein in anticompetitive practices from Amazon, Google, Meta and Apple.

Topics: Amazon EU antitrust

SEC steps up scrutiny over Musk comments on $44 bln Twitter deal

SEC steps up scrutiny over Musk comments on $44 bln Twitter deal
  The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal.
SAN FRANCISCO: The US securities regulator quizzed Elon Musk last month over a tweet in which the world’s richest person raised doubts over whether he would move ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. due to concerns over the number of fake users on the platform.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal, according to the June 2 letter made public on Thursday.
The agency was referring to his May 17 tweet in which he said the “deal cannot move forward” until Twitter provided more data about how the company handled fake accounts.
The letter shows the SEC has been tracking Musk’s statements on the blockbuster deal, increasing pressure on the Tesla Inc. boss who has been locked in a feud with the SEC over his tweets about Tesla since 2018. The agency already has several open probes into Musk, according to court filings and media reports.
The SEC said in the letter it had inquired about the May 17 tweet with Musk’s legal counsel the following day, but had not received a response more than two weeks later. The SEC added if Musk did not respond, it may decide to release publicly all correspondence, including the letter.
Musk’s lawyers said in a June 7 letter that the tweet did not require an amendment because Musk’s plans for the deal had not changed at that time.
Musk said on Friday he was terminating the deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement, although on Tuesday Twitter sued Musk alleging he had broken the terms of the deal and made misleading statements about its operations.
Securities lawyers said they expected the SEC would scrutinize Musk’s public statements on the deal to assess whether he misled the market as to his intentions, Reuters reported on Thursday.
In April, the SEC asked Musk whether the disclosure of his Twitter stake was late and why it indicated that he intended to be a passive shareholder. Musk later refiled the disclosure to indicate he was an active investor.

Updated 15 July 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  CEO Dany Naaman told Arab News about awards success, the challenges and opportunities created by the pandemic, and the incredible potential of the metaverse
DUBAI: Havas Middle East, a multinational advertising and public relations company, scored a big victory for the region at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, viewed by many as the industry’s premier awards program.

The agency won seven trophies at the event last month, all for its work with its client, Adidas. Its Liquid Billboard campaign bagged a Grand Prix, one gold trophy, two silver and one bronze in the outdoor campaign category and a silver in the media category. The agency also won a silver trophy in the Entertainment Lion for Sports category, for its I’m Possible billboard campaign.

Havas Middle East’s CEO, Dany Naaman.

Havas Middle East’s CEO, Dany Naaman, told Arab News he has been on a mission to improve the creative reputation of the agency and put it in the global spotlight, “so winning seven Cannes Lions” awards is a “great feeling.”

The Liquid Billboard campaign marked the launch by Adidas of an inclusive swimwear collection. Studies have found that 32 percent of women globally feel uncomfortable swimming in public, and in the Middle East the proportion rises to 88 percent.

Adidas therefore created the world’s first “swimmable billboard” in Dubai, which encouraged women to dive in, regardless of body shape, ethnicity or ability.

“Adidas is committed to making the future of sport more inclusive,” Naaman said. “The campaign ignited a conversation around body positivity that rippled through the region and out in the world across six continents and more than 60 countries.”

Adidas Liquid Billboard.

The impact of the campaign worldwide is “a testament to the global reach of Dubai,” he added. The UAE was the perfect place for Adidas to launch its new collection and the campaign because of the varied population and inclusive nature of the country, he explained.

“They openly promote tolerance through all layers of an incredibly diverse and multicultural society, which is leaving a mark on culture,” Naaman said.

The UAE is not the only country in the region that is evolving and developing. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda and the resultant national transformation is turning the Kingdom into a business hub.

“We have a sizable team already in place but we continue to launch new initiatives to accompany the vision of the Kingdom,” said Naaman.

This year, the group will launch Havas Events in response to the Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in the local entertainment and events industry. It will also support the Royal Commission of Riyadh City’s Noor Riyadh festival in October.

From the stunning success at the Cannes Lions event to expansion in Saudi Arabia, the past two years have been a period of growth and transformation for Havas Middle East. Although the pandemic severely affected its media business, the creative and PR sections remained largely unaffected, said Naaman. In fact, the health crisis served as a growth accelerator, especially in the areas of e-commerce and digital transformation, with the group attracting several new clients including Adidas, L’Oreal, the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and telecoms company du.

Adidas Liquid Billboard.

“However, when you’re faced with challenges — and of this size — you need to review your business model and look at your structure,” Naaman said.

“Restructuring is always painful, too, (but) you need to ensure that you have the right people in the right place for the next phase of development.”

Even during the restructuring phase, he added, the company “kept the channels of communication open” and launched a number of new initiatives, some of them relating to mental health, to help employees stay connected and well. In fact, he said, employee satisfaction levels actually improved during the pandemic compared with the previous year.

“In our business, change is a constant,” he said. “So, you assess and see who fits where, and you reorganize yourself in order to make sure that you are ready for the next wave of changes.”

Right now, the next wave seems to include buzzy technologies such as NFTs, blockchain, the metaverse and Web3. Naaman believes the metaverse, a proposed immersive version of the internet accessed using virtual reality technology, “is the next revolution in computing.”

“It is believed to be the successor of the mobile internet, so all signs point to massive potential and possibilities, including new opportunities to redefine consumer interaction,” he said.

Havas, which refers to its company offices as “villages,” launched its own virtual village this year in The Sandbox video game, offering clients an augmented experience. Last year, it launched Metaverse by Havas, a new consulting, creative and media offering dedicated to helping brands embrace the potential of the metaverse.

However, for now the metaverse is still effectively a buzzword, said Naaman, it “is not a complete universe and there are silos.” In other words there currently various platforms in the metaverse, each of which requires the user to create a separate avatar, which results in a divisive experience.

“It’s all about how quickly things will get together within the metaverse but it’s definitely a space that we are watching closely,” he added.

Ultimately, Naaman said, Havas aims “to leave a mark on culture and create meaningful communication that impacts the world,” whether this happens in the metaverse or on a billboard.

Topics: Adidas

Updated 15 July 2022

AFP
AFP

  Dutch journalist Frederike Geerdink said that she was on her way to Kobane, a Kurdish-majority town in Syria near the Turkish border, when she was stopped by authorities
THE HAGUE: A Dutch journalist said she was deported from Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan, blaming her expulsion on Turkey’s reaction to her coverage of an outlawed Kurdish party.

Frederike Geerdink covers Kurdish and political issues in Turkey for Dutch media.

Her Twitter bio touts her inside knowledge of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party — a pro-Kurdish group designated a “terrorist” organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

Geerdink tweeted on Wednesday that she was on her way to Kobane, a Kurdish-majority town in Syria near the Turkish border, when she was stopped by authorities.

“I am being deported from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. I almost crossed the border into northeast Syria when suddenly ... I was put in a car with police and brought to Irbil airport, where I’m now,” Geerdink said.

She blamed Turkish leadership for her plight.

The journalist was detained by Turkey in January 2015 for “distributing terrorist propaganda” for the PKK rebels.

In September of the same year, Geerdink was arrested again while covering clashes between the Turkish army and PKK rebels.

An official said she had entered a restricted zone, and she was subsequently deported.

Her expulsion from Turkey drew condemnation from the Dutch Association of Journalists and the European Federation of Journalists, who called the actions of the Turkish government “very alarming and contrary to international law.”

Geerdink took aim at authorities in Kurdistan on Wednesday over her removal.

“It is utterly sad that the authorities in the Kurdistan region in Iraq are so afraid of a woman with a pen,” she tweeted, adding that local journalists “are being jailed more often than ever.”

According to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson quoted by the Dutch news agency ANP, the consul general in Irbil is in “close contact” with the journalist.

“We believe that journalists should be able to do their work anywhere in the world, that’s why we have stressed the importance of press freedom,” he said.

The Dutch ambassador in Baghdad has also contacted the Iraqi foreign minister about the matter, according to ANP.

Topics: Dutch Journalist Frederike Geerdink Kurdistan ANP

The paper investigated the presence of Holocaust denialism on social media platforms. (Shutterstock image)
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

  Report claims 50% of Holocaust-related content on Telegram platform is antisemitic
LONDON: A joint UN and UNESCO report released on Wednesday has criticized the encrypted messaging app Telegram, as well as other social media sites, for hosting what it describes as Holocaust denial content.

The paper, published in partnership with World Jewish Congress, investigated the presence of Holocaust denialism on social media platforms.

“The report reveals that there are still social networks where Holocaust denial and distortion spread without moderation, and that this content is used to fuel hatred. We can fight against these phenomena by taking action on content and educating users,” said Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO.

Telegram spokesperson Remi Vaughn issued a statement to The Washington Post, saying: “Platforms like Facebook and Twitter have made misinformation the problem that it is today by promoting sensational posts with their algorithmic feeds.

“This is far less relevant on Telegram, where people get only the content they explicitly subscribe to.”

UNESCO, which commissioned researchers from the Oxford Internet Institute to identify and analyze 4,000 posts related to the Holocaust across Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok and Twitter, found that “nearly half (49 percent) of Holocaust-related public content on this platform (Telegram) denies or distorts the facts.”

They also found that this rate spikes to more than 80 percent in German, and 50 percent in English and French messages.

According to the research, denialism or distortion as a proportion of Holocaust-related message drops to 19 percent on Twitter, 17 percent on TikTok, 8 percent on Facebook and 3 percent on Instagram.

Telegram, which has faced scrutiny over its lack moderation and clear user guidelines, is accused of hosting explicitly antisemitic Holocaust-related information, which is easily accessed and shared by users.

Jonathan Bright, research associate at Oxford Internet Institute, called for stricter content regulations: “There is no place for any form of hate speech, racism, misogyny or xenophobia online and we urge the platforms and governments around the world to adopt the series of recommendations set out in the joint UNESCO and UN report released today.

“Only by taking collective action can we begin to tackle the fight against online hate.”

The report puts forward a series of practical recommendations, including better monitoring of users and content, and the launching of government-led initiatives to tackle misinformation and antisemitism.

Topics: Telegram UNESCO social media

Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday.
Updated 14 July 2022

AP
AP

LONDON: Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday.
Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again.”
According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT.

Topics: Twitter

