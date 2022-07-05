Saudi airline flynas joins with Amazon Payment to offer installment payment options

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has become the first carrier in the Kingdom to offer installment payment options to customers after joining with Amazon Payment Services.

According to a press release issued by flynas, this new option allows travelers to pay for their booking in regular monthly payments through the bank issuing the credit card.

Currently, installments are supported by banks across three countries; Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.

“We are pleased to offer our guests this new payment option to purchase their tickets in installments, which gives them more opportunities to travel and expands their options when choosing their favorite destinations,” said Stefan Magiera, chief commercial officer at flynas.

Amazon Payment Services’ Mona Alsemayen said, “By offering the Installments payment option to their travelers through the bank issuing the credit card, flynas is leading innovation in the Saudi travel industry by adopting technologies that improve the customer experience overall.”