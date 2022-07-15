You are here

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official
Moscow-backed separatists insist Paul Urey was a “professional” soldier and took part in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine. (AP)
Updated 15 July 2022
  Paul Urey, in his 40s, was a Type 1 diabetic and needed regular insulin doses
MOSCOW: Paul Urey, a British man captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, has died in detention, Moscow-backed separatists said on Friday.
“He died on July 10,” Darya Morozova, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that he had diabetes.
Non-governmental organizations describe Urey as a humanitarian who worked as an aid volunteer in Ukraine.
Moscow-backed separatists insist Urey was a “professional” soldier and took part in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine.
Morozova, the breakaway region’s ombudsperson, said that the Briton took part in fighting in Ukraine and also recruited and trained mercenaries before his capture in April.
Urey, born in 1977, was a Type 1 diabetic and needed regular insulin doses, according to his mother Linda Urey, who had earlier said his family was “extremely worried.”
Morozova said he suffered from a number of chronic diseases and was also “in a depressed psychological state.”
“Despite the severity of the alleged crime, Paul Urey was given appropriate medical assistance,” she said.
“However, taking into account his diagnoses and stress, he died on July 10.”
Morozova also accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of refusing to provide Urey with necessary medicine.
According to humanitarian organization Presidium Network, Urey was a well-traveled humanitarian who worked for eight years in Afghanistan.
Pro-Russian separatists have captured a number of foreign citizens they describe as mercenaries.
Among them are Brits Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who in June were sentenced to death by separatist authorities in the stronghold of Donetsk.
Britain has expressed fury over the death sentences handed to the two Britons in the case.

  • Boris Johnson burqa comments sparked rise in hate crime, says leading British Muslim
LONDON: Britain’s top Muslim lobbying group has said that the next prime minister needs to seriously tackle the “systemic” Islamophobia in the Conservative Party after “an alarming radio silence” from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is standing down on Sept. 5.

Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said that Johnson should have apologized to the Muslim community in his resignation speech last week, warning that there have been “no concrete steps” taken to deal with Islamophobia in the Tory party.

Mohammed told Metro.co.uk that the MCB had recorded more than 300 instances of Islamophobia in the party since 2019, adding that the next prime minister “must represent everybody and they have to make sure that they do that fairly.”

She said: “We’d like to see these new candidates actually take this issue seriously, because it is quite deep-seated. 

“We found over 300 cases, as well as senior members of the party themselves complaining about the problem.”

Recent controversies in the party include Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani reporting that her “Muslimness” was raised when she was fired as transport minister.

Mark Spencer, MP, said that he spoke to Ghani, but rejected the accusations as “completely false and I consider them to be defamatory.”

A report into the situation is still unpublished six months after the alleged event, adding to the pressure that the party is facing following a 2021 review into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, which found that anti-Muslim sentiment existed and criticizing the Tories for inadequately investigating allegations.

It did not find that the party was institutionally Islamophobic, a finding which the MCB and other groups slammed as a whitewash.

Mohammed said: “There has to be a commitment to zero tolerance on Islamophobia — a party pledge that there will be action where there are Islamophobic comments, whether that is dismissal, whether that is disciplinary.

“There needs to be a real strong voice from leadership saying ‘this is totally unacceptable and this does not reflect the views of the Conservative Party’.”

Mohammed did not comment on the Tory leadership candidates, saying that they “all have their positives and negatives.”

Sajid Javid, the former health secretary who dropped out of the race after the first ballot, attracted attention in the 2019 race for the leadership when he called for the independent investigation that concluded in 2021. But so far, no comments have been made on the issue in this year’s leadership elections.

Mohammed pointed to Johnson’s infamous comments when he compared women in burqas to “letterboxes and bank robbers.”

“We’ve yet to see any apology on that,” she said. “I think the impact that had on Muslim women was real.

“We did see a spike in hate crime, particularly against Muslim women who did wear the burqa or the veil after that, and even a confidence in racists and bigots feeling that they were entitled to say such things or do things like that.”

“I think is a time for us to see a leadership that is inclusive, that is willing to work with Muslim communities and all communities. 

“We want to see that across the political spectrum, but certainly in the Conservatives with the leadership election coming up. 

“Can we get a politics that we can be proud of, as opposed to embarrassed of?”

A UK government spokesperson said: “We take a zero tolerance approach to anti-Muslim hatred in any form and will continue to combat discrimination and intolerance.”

UK declares national emergency as record high temperatures predicted

UK declares national emergency as record high temperatures predicted
Britain's Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red 'Extreme Heat' warning.
  • Britain’s Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red ‘Extreme Heat’ warning for parts of England
LONDON: Britain’s Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red ‘Extreme Heat’ warning for parts of England for Monday and Tuesday next week when temperatures could reach record highs.
“Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday,” the Met Office said on their website.
“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”
The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25 2019.
Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a level 3 heat-health alert for some parts of the country, which requires social and health care services to take extra measures to protect the vulnerable.
The red, level 4, alert is defined on the Met office website as being reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.”

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in election fraud trial

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in election fraud trial
  • A conviction in the election fraud case could lead to Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved
  • Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 11 years in prison
BANGKOK: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi denied the accusations in an election fraud charge against her when she testified for the first time on the case Friday at the prison court in the capital Naypyitaw, a legal official said.
The army seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year, claiming massive voting fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers.
Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won that election in a landslide, while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party did poorly.
A conviction in the election fraud case could lead to Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.
Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and a corruption charge.
Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics.
Suu Kyi is being tried for multiple charges at a new facility constructed in the prison compound in the capital Naypyitaw, including the electoral fraud charge. She was transferred from a secret detention location to a custom-built solitary facility at a prison in Naypyitaw last month.
The penalty for the offense is three years’ imprisonment. Former President Win Myint and former Union Government Office Minister Min Thu are co-defendants in the case.
The election fraud charge was filed in November by the state Election Commission, whose members were appointed by the military government. The military dismissed the commission’s previous members, who had declared there were no major irregularities in the election.
The new commission accused the defendants, including its own former chairman, of being “involved in electoral processes, election fraud and lawless actions.”
A legal official familiar with Friday’s proceedings said Suu Kyi testified in the court that she did not go beyond the country’s constitution in holding the 2020 general election, and did not influence the Union Election Commission in that election, before pleading not guilty. Further details of what she said were not available because of a gag order on her lawyers.
The legal official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, said Suu Kyi appeared to be in good health.
All of Suu Kyi’s trials in the prison court are closed to the media and the public. The prosecutors do not comment on them and the state-controlled media have not reported directly on the proceedings. Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been barred since last year from providing details of the trials under a gag order.
The judge adjourned the election fraud trial for next week, when co-defendant Min Thu will testify.
Win Myint, another co-defendant in the case, gave a courtroom testimony last week denying the accusations against him, the legal official said.
Suu Kyi is also being tried on a charge of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and 11 counts under the Anti-Corruption Law, with each count punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.
The corruption cases are among a large number of charges under which the military is prosecuting her. If found guilty of all the charges, she could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.
Her lawyers are trying to overturn the two counts under the Anti-Corruption Act in an appeal to the Supreme Court on technical grounds, saying the case should not have been filed. In this corruption case, she is accused of receiving $550,000 in bribes from Maung Weik, a construction magnate.
The army’s takeover in 2021 was met with widespread non-violent protests. After security forces unleashed lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, some opponents of military rule turned to armed resistance in many areas.

Pakistan says forces kill 9 insurgents after officer’s death

Pakistan says forces kill 9 insurgents after officer’s death
  According to two security officials, the insurgents were surrounded near the area of Harnai and Manga dam
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani forces backed by helicopters killed at least nine separatists after the outlawed group abducted and executed an army officer, government and security officials said Friday.
The military and local authorities confirmed Thursday that up to 15 insurgents disguised as police killed Col. Laeeq Mirza after abducting him Tuesday when he was traveling with his family from the town of Ziarat, 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.
The military did not share any updates about the operation on Friday.
Mirza had been was heading to a tourist resort when members of the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA), designated a “terrorist” group by the United States in 2019, halted his vehicle on a highway and seized him.
The group later claimed that it executed Mirza — but let his family members live because they were not involved in crimes against the group.
Local government officials confirmed that the attackers freed the colonel’s family members.
According to two security officials, the insurgents were surrounded near the area of Harnai and Manga dam, where an exchange of fire was still continuing. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
But the military said the colonel’s civilian cousin — Umar Javed, who was traveling with him — was also abducted and remains in captivity.
The military said in a statement it was trying to find and rescue the hostage.
The killing of the colonel has drawn widespread condemnation in Pakistan. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have vowed that those linked to the incident will be traced, arrested and punished.
For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.
In February, the separatist insurgents attacked two military facilities in Baluchistan, killing at least nine soldiers. In the subsequent exchange of fire, troops killed all the 20 assailants in the hours-long firefights and follow-up operations.
A female suicide bomber from BLA in April targeted a vehicle carrying Chinese teachers inside a university campus in the port city of Karachi, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. Since then, Pakistan has arrested or killed dozens of members of the group in multiple raids in Baluchistan.

India reports first case of monkeypox

India reports first case of monkeypox
  • Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals
  • Transmission comes through close and prolonged contact between two people
NEW DELHI: India has reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox after a 35-year-old man with a history of travel to the Middle East showed symptoms, officials said.
The federal government rushed a multi-disciplinary team to the southern state of Kerala in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox there, according to an official statement.
The man, who traveled from the United Arab Emirates to Kerala on Tuesday, was in stable condition and isolated at a hospital, the state’s health minister Veena George told reporters Thursday.
“He is stable and all his vital signs are normal. We have asked all districts to be on alert,” she said.
The patient’s primary contacts have also been isolated while passengers who came in contact with him on his flight have been told to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals. Human-to-human transmission is possible but considered rare.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
So far, confirmed cases in non-endemic areas are generally mild and no deaths have been reported.
It is considered much less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated more than 40 years ago.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are a fever above 38.5 degrees Celsius, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.
Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.
Transmission comes through close and prolonged contact between two people, principally via saliva or the pus of scabs formed during infection.
Most monkeypox infections so far have been observed in men who have sex with men, of young age and chiefly in urban areas, according to the WHO.
The disease has a fatality rate of between one and 10 percent depending on the variant — there are two — in endemic countries.
But medical care significantly reduces the risk. Most people recover on their own and outbreaks usually die out on their own due to low transmissibility of the virus.

