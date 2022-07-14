Biden to use Saudi visit to focus on Yemen: US envoy

You are here

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking speaks during the Yemen International Forum 2022 in Sweden. (File/Twitter/@SanaaCenter)
  • Tim Lenderking said the humanitarian situation in Taiz was very alarming, calls on Houthis to open main access roads
  • Yemeni information minister says Houthi militia rejected UN envoy plan to open Taiz main roads
LONDON: US President Joe Biden will use his visit to Saudi Arabia to raise the profile of Yemen and build on the truce, the US envoy to Yemen said.
“We don’t just want to extend the truce, we are at a point where we can look toward a truce that leads to a durable cease-fire and a comprehensive and inclusive political talks,” Tim Lenderking said during an interview with CNN.
The two-month truce, which began on April 2, had largely held and was renewed for another two months on June 2.
“I think the Saudis, the United States and the regional partners — if you look at Oman and some of the other countries, they played an instrumental role in getting us to this point, so I think it’s a great moment to be highlighting Yemen among this group on the president’s trip,” he added.

 


On Taiz, Lenderking said the humanitarian situation in Yemen’s third largest city was very alarming, with the Iran-backed Houthi militia refusing multiple UN proposals to open up access roads.
“We want to see the Houthis show some good faith and deal with the UN proposals in a positive manner,” he said, adding: “I think if we see this and we see other steps by the parties to continue to adhere, then we can look at extending the truce and aiming for that cease-fire and those political talks.”
Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani said UN envoy Hans Grundberg’s recent briefing to the Security Council revealed that the Houthi militia rejected his amended proposal on opening roads in Taiz, and reflected its position on efforts to alleviate human suffering, deescalation, and establish peace.

 


“The Houthis’ rejection of all initiatives to lift Taiz siege and freedom of movement of citizens and goods confirms adoption of starvation and collective punishment, and indifference to deteriorated humanitarian conditions of Yemenis, and to the international community,” he said in a series of tweets.
“The Houthi militia continues to repudiate its commitments and imposes siege on Taiz, despite government concessions to succeed the truce and alleviate suffering of citizens, including in militia’s controlled areas, and opening Hais, Al-Barah, and Al-Dhalea roads,” he added.
Al-Eryani called on the international community to condemn Houthi obstruction of peace, put pressure on the militia, and include them in terrorism lists.

  • Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille said French companies were eager to contribute to the implementation of the ambitious Saudi reform plan
RIYADH: France was keen to further develop its position as a privileged partner in Saudi Vision 2030 megaprojects, the French envoy to the Kingdom has revealed.

Speaking at an event in Riyadh to mark France’s National Day, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille said French companies were eager to contribute to the implementation of the ambitious Saudi reform plan.

Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz was among guests attending Bastille Day celebrations at the ambassador's residence in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

Pouille said: “This day is an opportunity to celebrate the Saudi French friendship. I would like to thank King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their outstanding role in strengthening our strategic partnership.

“The visit of (French) President Emmanuel Macron to Jeddah on Dec. 4 last year enabled us to strengthen our political dialogue and to launch very ambitious cooperation in all areas: Four intergovernmental agreements were signed in key sectors of the Saudi Vision 2030, tourism, culture, digital, and space.

“On the economic front, during the Franco-Saudi business forum held on the sidelines of the president’s visit, 28 agreements were signed between French companies and Saudi institutions, worth more than SR50 billion ($13.31 billion).

“French companies want to be privileged partners in the megaprojects of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan: NEOM, AlUla, the Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, Amaala, Diriyah Gate, and the numerous development projects in the capital, in areas covering energy and infrastructure, tourism and entertainment, arts and culture, new technologies, and innovation.

“Through partnerships with Saudi companies, French companies bring their expertise, and contribute to the creation of qualified jobs for Saudis,” he added.

The envoy pointed out that the partnership established between France and Saudi Arabia in 2018 to develop the AlUla region in a sustainable and innovative way was an example of what the two nations could achieve together. And he noted that cooperation agreements in the heritage, infrastructure, smart mobility, security, water, and agriculture sectors had been strengthened following Macron’s visit.

Pouille said: “The joint decision to create the Villa Hegra, a Franco-Saudi cultural and artistic hub, will place AlUla at the summit of contemporary creation in the Middle East. I would like to salute the exceptional cooperation between the Royal Commission for AlUla, chaired by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and the French Agency for AlUla Development, headed by Gerard Mestrallet.

“AlUla, a jewel of humanity, will become a world example of the enhancement of a 1,000-year-old heritage.”

He added that the July 14 national day celebrations offered an opportunity in France and all of its territories to recognize the values of the republic: Liberty, equality, and fraternity.

“These universal values have a particular resonance this year as war strikes Europe again for the first time in decades. At a time when Ukraine has been martyred for five months under Russian bombs, France, along with its EU and NATO allies, stands by the Ukrainian people.

“We will continue to support Ukraine until the Russian troops leave and Ukraine returns to full sovereignty.

“In the context of this global crisis, which has consequences all over the world, more than ever, we are counting on the historic relationship of friendship between France and Saudi Arabia.

“Together, we will continue to build a more secure Middle East and promote the values of peace, prosperity, and solidarity that unite us,” Pouille said.

The diplomat pointed out that as a major economic power, France was similar to Saudi Arabia in launching its own France 2030 investment plan for the future development of the country, particularly to support sectors of excellence including energy, automobile, aeronautics, and space.

“The strength of our economy makes France a very attractive place for foreign investment. France has held first place in Europe for the past three years, with 21 percent of all international investments creating jobs in Europe. I hope that Saudi investors will also seize these opportunities and choose France,” he added.

On the transformation of the Kingdom, the ambassador said: “Since my arrival in Saudi Arabia, I have been particularly impressed by the dynamism of Saudi youth and society as a whole.

“This year, the easing of (COVID-19) health restrictions have coincided with unprecedented cultural and sports programming in the Kingdom. France is proud to have participated in this momentum: A very strong French delegation was present at the first Red Sea Film Festival in December, French and Saudi orchestras played together for the first time; French and Saudi hip hop dancers performed together for the first time, the first music festival brought together French and Saudi artists, French DJs were present at the MDLBeast festival, and at the Formula One Grand Prix.

“I am convinced that art, music, and sport, which are universal languages by nature, are wonderful ways of bringing us together, French and Saudi.

“In a few days, the Saudi music legend Mohammed Abdou will sing at the Paris Opera. I hope that in the future France and Saudi Arabia will cooperate more in this field, at the heart of a common message of tolerance and openness,” Pouille added.

  • The festival is the first and biggest of its kind, spotlighting e-sports gaming teams and experts from all over the world to participate in a series of tournaments
RIYADH: Gamers8 opened with a bang as a lineup of international and local artists took to the stage at the NXT LVL Mohammed Abdo Arena at Riyadh Boulevard City.

Saudi DJ and music producer El Fuego was greeted with cheers from the waiting audience. His sound, consisting of uplifting electronic beats and sensual, warrior-like vocals, made for an appropriate kickoff to the inaugural festival.

He was followed by Egyptian singer Amr Diab who performed his most popular singles, including “Amel Eih” and Agmal Eyoun.”

Concert attendee Saad Aldawood told Arab News: “The performances were awesome. I came for the atmosphere, but all the performances just made me want to fly. They know how to light up the crowd.

“I feel a higher level of quality in life (with these events) since I’m getting good entertainment from all over the world and my schedule is always full with different events that suit me and my friends and family.”

Diab collaborated in recent years with DJ and producer Marshmello, who will be performing on Aug. 11, on a track titled “Bayen Habeit.”

Uplifting the crowd next was Colombian singer J Balvin, dubbed the “Prince of Reggaeton,” credited with popularizing a music style that is unconventionally slower and minimalist compared to the brisk traditional nature of the Latin reggae genre.

The crowd moved along to his most popular tracks, including “Mi Gente,” “I Like It” and “RITMO” in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, who will be performing live on Aug. 25.

Ending the night were Swedish DJ Sebastian Ingrosso and Bosnian-Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci, who played back-to-back for the second time on a Saudi stage, preceded by their performance at the region’s biggest music festival MDLBEAST last year.

They weaved in pop music classics to their tracks like Bob Marley’s “Every Little Thing Gonna Be Alright” and ABBA’s “Man After Midnight.”

The festival is the first and biggest of its kind, spotlighting e-sports gaming teams and experts from all over the world to participate in a series of tournaments, including Fortnite and Dota 2, with a promise of a pool prize of $15 million.

The day’s festivities kicked off with the initiation of the tournament series featuring electronic sports teams from all over the globe. The opposing teams competed in the Gamers8 quarterfinals, allowing the winners to move to the semifinals that took place on the same day. Some of the more educational elements of the festival include workshops, webinars, and exhibitions led by global experts and specialists.

The festival launched, after weeks of public anticipation, in an effort to legitimize the Saudi gaming and e-sports field. The goal is to create a space where gamers can connect with their community and pursue their passions while contributing to the economy.

“I think (this event) gives an opportunity among the artists and even the Saudi people to meet on Saudi land, where they can demonstrate their perspectives, their art. I’m sure that, I would say, some percentage of the people here have never been to concerts or (to see) DJs. I think it’s a great opportunity for them to see different worlds,” another festival-goer, Moayed Abdulmohsen, told Arab News.

Upcoming gigs include performances by Balquees, rappers Nuss and Lil Pump, DJs Alex Walker and DJ Snake, Nanci Ajram and many others.

  • Songwriter says now is the best time for aspiring talents to make it in the Kingdom
  • Al-Harbi: Saudi Arabian government supports its artists like no other country
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian songwriter and musician Shadi Al-Harbi thinks the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 has enabled artists and creatives to achieve their dreams.

Al-Harbi told the “Mayman Show” the last couple of years had been beneficial to him, and that other rising stars in Saudi Arabia would also agree.

“The way that (the entertainment) industry is moving currently, it’s enabling us to promote ourselves as artists in so many ways that we just couldn’t (in the) last decade,” he said.

The musician added that beforehand, nobody would look at you as an artist or give you an opportunity to be on stage unless you were already an established singer.

“These days, I mean, every weekend a singer pops out of nowhere; I don’t think on planet Earth there is (another) government that supports the talented people in its country — only in Saudi Arabia you will find this,” he said.

“I’ve looked all around the world; not a country does this. No government does this. They get involved here — in Saudi Arabia — they get involved with the talented people. They help them,” he continued. “They support and they give them the venue and platform to basically get exposure. So my point is, if you’re a singer, artist, a talented person, no matter what you do: If you don’t make it these years, I mean, I don’t know when (you will).”

The Saudi artist from Al-Khabra in Al-Qassim loves exploring other cultures and learning how to hone his skills on various musical instruments. He is particularly fond of Japanese and Chinese influences.

Commenting on Japanese music, Al-Harbi said: “It’s ninja stuff, that’s why I love Hirajoshi, green tea, this kind of stuff.”

He added that Chinese musicians use the same scale as the Sudanese do in their music.

“It’s an opportunity to learn something new. I would never reject that. It’s soothing, it’s relaxing music and, I don’t know man, I love it,” he said.

Al-Harbi, who has dabbled with Jazz, Blues, Country, and Rock (he is a huge fan of AC/DC’s song “Whole Lotta Rosie”) is currently working on Turkish/Saudi fusion music. “It’s like, we mix the Turkish music into Saudi music. We’re using musical instruments, Turkish musical instruments and playing Saudi music on it. Also, we’re using the Saudi (instruments), like (the) oud. I (have) got a percussionist who is playing along with me, so he’s making the Saudi beat using Turkish instruments.”

Al-Harbi’s music has transcended cultures, and he has followers from all over the world including in the US and the UAE, where he has performed live.

The musician took the initiative when he was younger, and learned how to play musical instruments on his own without a teacher. “I started playing oud, yeah and that was self-taught. All of them, oud, guitar, piano, and sazi — some people call it bozuk in Turkish,” he said.

Watch all episodes of the Mayman Show here: www.arabnews.com/maymanshow

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia is participating in World Intellectual Property Organization meetings in Geneva, which started on July 14 and run until July 22.

Leading the delegation is the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem.

Al-Suwailem gave a speech providing insights into the development of intellectual property in the Kingdom as it had joined the Nairobi Treaty, bringing the number of WIPO treaties it has joined to 12, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said the SAIP had implemented training and qualification programs for judges specializing in intellectual property cases and allocating material on the basics of intellectual property in the Kingdom. A guide to intellectual property policies has been launched in universities and research centers.

Al-Suwailem said the SAIP had celebrated this year's World Intellectual Property Day under the slogan of “Your Ideas, Our Future” with awareness campaigns and events across the country.

The SAIP recently celebrated granting its 10,000th patent, coinciding with an increase in the number of filings by up to 30 percent and an increase in patent examiners at the authority.

  • The Kingdom has brought the number of awards won at the competition to 48
RIYADH: The Saudi national mathematics team earned six medals (two silver and four bronze) at the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022.

The event, which fielded 589 students representing 106 countries, ends on Saturday.

The Kingdom’s ranking moved up 16 places to 22nd among the countries competing in the IMO, which began on July 6 in Oslo.

Marwan Khayyat, a student from the Makkah Education Department, won a silver medal, bringing his total to 15 international prizes, a record number for the Kingdom.

Badr Al-Majrathi, Manager of Mawhiba’s competition department. (Supplied)

Hadi Al-Eithan from the Al-Ahsa Education Department received a silver medal, while Mohammed Al-Dubaisi, Ali Ramadan, Mahdi Al-Beik and Muath Al-Ghamdi won bronze medals.

Secretary General of King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) Dr. Amal Al-Hazaa said: “This marks the first time that the Saudi national team has won six medals at the Olympics for all of its members, with a total score of 168, up 44 points from the team’s previous-highest total in 2019, as well as the highest score ever for a Saudi student, which is 32, up six points from the previous-highest score for a Saudi student in 2019.”

Al-Hazaa said that this accomplishment was the result of collaborative efforts between Mawhiba and the Ministry of Education to invest in talented Saudi students and contribute to achieving development in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives and its executive programs and development projects.

She said that Saudi students’ success among students from several developed countries with a long track record in international mathematics competitions showed that Mawhiba and the MoE were on the right track in preparing, qualifying and empowering talented Saudis.

Al-Hazaa said that this global and national achievement had the backing of the country’s leadership, which always supported Saudis in such international events.

The IMO, an international competition held in July each year, includes a high-level difficulty test consisting of six questions distributed over two days assigned to it (with 42 scores). Every day three questions are given to contestants, who are given more than four and a half hours to solve them, and in which pre-university students (those under the age of 20) participate. Each country participates with a team of a maximum of six students.

The first Olympiad was held in 1959 in Romania, with only seven countries participating. In 1961, Yugoslavia joined, bringing the total number to eight countries who continued to participate annually and host the event alternately until 1963. In 1964, Mongolia joined, Vietnam followed in 1974, then Turkey, and the number of participating countries increased to 106 in 2015.

Algeria was the first Arab country to participate in the 1977 Olympics. Saudi Arabia first participated in the 2003 Japan Olympics with two scientific observers and without the participation of students, as required by Olympic regulations.

Badr Al-Majrathi, manager of the competitions department at Mawhiba, said Mawhiba, the MoE, the strategic partner King Abdullah University, the Royal Commissions in Jubail and Yanbu, Princess Noura University, and King Saud University collaborated to achieve these results.

Al-Majrathi told Arab News that Mawhiba was collaborating with its partners to prepare successive generations to represent the Kingdom in international competitions. This began with the selection of students through a talent competition and then enrolling the winners in a talent program for the international Olympics, during which the students spent at least an hour training with local and international experts before representing the Kingdom in international competitions.

The training of students who were still in the stages of general education would continue, as would the care for their talents in its many programs.

“We have connections with the University of Petroleum and King Abdulaziz University for students in the third grade, and additional universities will soon join them to be immediately admitted in the specialty they desire,” he said.

Most students want an external scholarship, and receiving such international honors helps admission to the world’s most prestigious universities. This is accomplished through collaboration with KAUST and their prestigious scholarship scheme, the KAUST Gifted Student Program, to which many students of contests with international medals who have had training for years within the university have been admitted.

 

