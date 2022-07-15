You are here

Biden should use visit to rebuild Saudi-US ties, says author Karen Elliott House

Journalist and author Karen Elliot House says the Saudi-US relationship must be repaired in the interest of shared security. (AFP/SPA)
Journalist and author Karen Elliot House says the Saudi-US relationship must be repaired in the interest of shared security. (AFP/SPA)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Biden should take note of the massive social transformation underway in the Kingdom, says Karen Elliott House
  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former media executive says the US should not take its Saudi allies for granted
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: On US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, he should take note of the massive social transformation underway in the Kingdom, according to American journalist and media executive Karen Elliott House.

Author of the 2012 book “On Saudi Arabia: Its People, Past, Religion, Fault Lines — and Future,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, former publisher of The Wall Street Journal, and former president of Dow Jones International, she has enjoyed a long relationship with the Kingdom, tracing its evolution from the early 1970s to the present day.

“It boggles my mind how much has changed for women and young people,” House told Arab News ahead of Biden’s visit, adding that the Kingdom’s transformation over the past decade alone in terms of individual rights is “staggering.”

“The very best thing President Biden can do for himself and the country, frankly, is take a walk down Riyadh Boulevard — anything that exposes him to what’s really going on in the country,” she said, reflecting on the Kingdom’s economic and social reforms.

“All these men and women and children, relaxed, having a nice time, instead of women sitting in one part of the house and men in another, young people being separated and segregated. They’re sitting together in Starbucks, just like here (in the US), working on their computers and talking.”

Although she is broadly pessimistic about the prospect of the US president changing his negative attitude toward the Kingdom, House hopes Biden will at the very least use the opportunity provided by his meetings with Saudi leaders to recalibrate and rebuild the historic relationship between the two nations.

Biden arrived in the Kingdom on Friday for talks with the Saudi leadership and other Arab leaders. Observers expect the issue of oil production to top the agenda, in light of spiraling global energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and the resultant Western embargo on Russian oil and gas.

Saudi Arabia and other oil producers in the Middle East have been reluctant to boost production at Washington’s behest. Biden’s tour of the region is therefore widely viewed as a charm offensive to help mend strained ties with the Kingdom.

“I personally do not expect much to come of it because I believe it is being done for the wrong reasons,” said House.

“Biden is coming for selfish reasons, acting in his own personal interest, trying to improve his sinking standing by doing something to secure oil that will help reduce the price, when his real agenda is not about easing national pain.

“I’m not saying he enjoys America having actual pain but his biggest primary goal is to help himself, not the country. And so it’s going to be, in my view, mostly a propaganda trip, not a policy trip.”




Karen Elliton House is the author of the 2012 book “On Saudi Arabia: Its People, Past, Religion, Fault Lines — and Future.” (Supplied)

Despite her doubts about the president’s intentions, House believes it is “incredibly important that the US and Saudi Arabia rebuild security cooperation to contain and deter Iran at a time when Tehran reportedly has enough fissile material for a nuclear device, while talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal (more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) continue to falter.”

She added: “We should be working hard to rebuild a relationship that is absolutely in our interest, because the Iranians are doing very bad things in the region and I believe have every intention of producing a nuclear weapon. And if something transpires there, it will be a potential disaster (not only) for Saudi Arabia but the whole world.

“We have to be concerned about security in the whole world, yes, but in the Middle East and South China Sea in particular, because if we aren’t prepared to cooperate with countries like Saudi Arabia, the younger Saudi generation (of Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman is much more willing to cooperate with Russia and China.

“Their parents, being anti-communists, were much less willing to do so. But it is a different mindset now in Saudi Arabia. We can’t just slap the Saudis around and then expect them to salute when we need them.”

US-Saudi relations were not always this way. After US President Franklin D. Roosevelt met King Abdulaziz, known in the West as Ibn Saud, on Valentine’s Day 1945 on the American cruiser USS Quincy in the Suez Canal, a close bond developed between their countries.

The two leaders are said to have made a strong impression on one another. Ibn Saud famously said he and FDR were “twins” of a sort; they were both about the same age, heads of state with grave responsibilities, farmers at heart, and stricken with poor health.

Despite their differences over the future of Palestine, the friendly atmosphere during that meeting on the Great Bitter Lake laid the foundations for a bilateral relationship that endured for decades despite conflicts and disasters.

Indeed, the personal relationships between successive US presidents and Saudi monarchs have been a key determinant in setting both the tone and substance of ties between the two countries.




US President Roosevelt speaking with King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia in 1945. (Getty Images)

In the decades immediately following the Second World War, the US and Saudi Arabia were closely allied in their opposition to the spread of communism and their support for stable oil prices and the security of oil fields and maritime shipping routes.

The nations stood shoulder to shoulder in defiance of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and during the war to expel the forces of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in 1991.

Nevertheless, the relationship has faced many challenges along the way. It was seriously strained during the 1973 oil embargo, and again in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Washington and New York.

“At those times the American public was very aware of Saudi Arabia, which it isn’t at most times, and angry,” said House. “But on both of those occasions the US government worked very hard, and quietly, to keep the relationship in as good a shape as possible despite public anger. And of course, that is not the case now.”

During his 2020 presidential election campaign, Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah state,” in Washington and internationally, to cut off support for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen’s war against the Iran-backed Houthis.

He also severed personal links with the Saudi heir apparent, Crown Prince Mohammed, following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2, 2018, inside the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. In Sept. 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution passed the final sentences on eight people convicted of the murder; five of them were jailed for 20 years, one for 10 years and two for seven years.

“President Biden himself has personally led the cheering squad against Saudi Arabia, when I don’t think the public is as disturbed by Saudi Arabia as the president is,” said House.

“That’s the big difference, to me, in the ups and downs in the past. Those were two big downs (the oil embargo and 9/11). But this big down is much worse and it is not led by something Saudi Arabia allegedly did, but something the president chooses to focus on and accuse mostly the crown prince of, and then tar the whole country.”




The author surrounded by an extended family of Saudis in the Faifa mountains of Jizan, a remote Saudi province bordering Yemen. (Supplied/Karen Elliot House Blog)

She views Biden’s snubbing of the crown prince as an insult to all Saudis.

“If the Saudi king refused to speak to President Biden, I think it would at some level insult many Americans,” she said. “In the reverse, it is even bigger because (Saudi Arabia) identifies with its leadership more than Americans do.

“So I think it has been insulting to the Saudi people that the president won’t speak to the crown prince, who day-to-day runs the country.”

House believes Biden has been keen to rebuke Saudi Arabia as a means of endearing himself to progressive members of Congress.

“I personally think it is all a part of his efforts now to appeal to progressives, the people who are deeply anti-Saudi,” she said.

“He is courting them more than reflecting his own innate or acquired views. It’s like a lot of other stuff he is doing. He’s been vastly more progressive and pro-abortion than he ever was as a senator or as vice president.”

House is well positioned to talk about the changing mindsets in Saudi Arabia, having closely monitored the nation’s evolution during frequent visits to the Kingdom. In particular, she views King Salman’s decision to bring the crown prince to the forefront of the nation’s affairs as an era-defining moment that Biden would be wise to recognize.

Saudi Arabia “was at risk of winding up like the old Soviet Union, with one elderly, infirm leader after another and then just kind of petering out because the old brothers were getting older and older, and how would they bring themselves to make the change without running out the line?” said House.

“And the great news is that King Salman did that. He brought in a young leader. And whatever people think of this young leader, he is very confident, very decisive, he has a vision and, most importantly, the time to execute it. And that’s what previous Saudi leaders, even King Abdullah, didn’t have.”

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Joe Biden Saudi Arabia US Saudi-US Ties

Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Between 1940-52, the US government rented the Jeddah property to host its first diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia
  • Later the building hosted the British Company for the Development of Petroleum Resources in Western Arabia and Aramco
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Batterjee House in Jeddah is one of the most important historical sites entrenched in the memory of Americans who spent time in Saudi Arabia, as it hosted the first US consulate in the Kingdom.

The house was also the headquarters of the British Company for the Development of Petroleum Resources in Western Arabia. Then it was taken by the Arabian-American Oil Co., or Aramco, which used it as a residence for its employees.

Ibrahim Mohammed Batterjee, member of the board of directors of Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News that Batterjee House was built in 1860, and was owned by Sheikh Omar Bajubair for 50 years, before the ownership was transferred to Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Batterjee in 1909.

An old painting of the Batterjee House. (Supplied)

“Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Batterjee made many improvements on the house under the supervision of an engineer from Makkah, who was (known) at the time (as) ‘the honorable engineer.’ These improvements included the balconies, columns, and balustrades made of molten iron and carved wood, mosaics, and concrete stairs covered with mosaics which were a rarity at that time,” he told Arab News.

“Between 1940-52, the US government rented the Batterjee House to be the headquarters of the first US embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. At the time, the US ambassador offered $10,000 to buy the house’s main door, which still exists today.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Batterjee House was built in 1860, and was first used as a private residence.

The building at one point housed workers of the Arabian-American Oil Co., or Aramco.

Between 1940-52, it was rented by the US government as Washington’s first consulate in the Kingdom.

The Batterjee House is considered one of the most important houses in Al-Sham neighborhood in Jeddah, which the ministry of culture is completely restoring to its original condition.

Batterjee said that the house is considered one of the most distinguished in the area, as it contains around 200 antiques and items of interest. It also contains the first Saudi phone, bearing the Kingdom’s two swords and palm motif.

He pointed out that Batterjee House has become a tourist destination, considered the first nucleus of the historical Saudi-US relationship, as well as acting as an incubator of some of the world’s biggest oil companies, which transformed the history of the region and the world.

A view of the Batterjee House decades ago. (Supplied)

The house consists of three floors, with the neighboring house also belonging to the Batterjee family. This second building was the headquarters of the first British mission to explore for oil in Saudi Arabia, and Batterjee said that the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage and the municipality of Jeddah were keen on restoring the pair.

He added that within the collection of items housed is a camera that dates back to 1917, 100-year-old printers, guns and glassware from the Ottoman era, copperware from as early as the 7th and 8th centuries, and coins of the first, second, and third Saudi states.

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Jeddah Batterjee House

Agreements signed in Jeddah lay the foundation for the future of Saudi-US partnership

Agreements signed in Jeddah lay the foundation for the future of Saudi-US partnership
Arab News

  • Visiting US delegation held working meeting on Friday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior Saudi officials
  • The two sides approved cooperation frameworks in fields ranging from space exploration to clean energy
Arab News

JEDDAH: During a working meeting at Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah on Friday, President Joe Biden and his visiting US delegation signed several memoranda of understanding with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi ministers.

Among the issues addressed by the MOUs, the two sides agreed that peacekeepers, including US soldiers, will depart Tiran Island by the end of the year. A multinational force has been stationed on the island since the 1978 Camp David Accords.

They also agreed to the opening of Saudi Arabia’s airspace to civilian aircraft flying to and from Israel.

Biden welcomed this “historic” step as an important move towards building a more integrated and stable Middle East.

Other agreements included sustaining and extending the UN-mediated truce in Yemen that has led to 15 weeks of peace, and engaging in a diplomatic process to reach a wider settlement of the conflict.

Additionally, Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people from all external attacks, particularly those launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Saudi and US officials also agreed to pursue several major infrastructure projects, including a new bilateral framework for cooperation on 5G and the development of 6G networks.

Furthermore, they agreed to expand cooperation on energy security, with Saudi officials committing to support the balancing of the global oil market.

US officials welcomed the Saudi commitment to increase oil production by 50 percent above what was planned for July and August.

In line with both nations’ commitment to reducing carbon emissions, an MoU included an agreement on a new framework for clean energy cooperation, focusing particularly on solar, green hydrogen and nuclear.

Returning to diplomacy, Biden welcomed the leading role played by Saudi Arabia in strengthening the Gulf Cooperation Council’s relations with Iraq, which could see the republic integrate its defective power grid with those of its Gulf neighbors.

Biden also welcomed the signing of two bilateral agreements on cybersecurity with Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority — one with the FBI and another with the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Also on the technology front, the US and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand cooperation in all fields of space exploration, including human spaceflight, earth observation, commercial and regulatory development, and responsible behavior in outer space.

Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia’s signing of the Artemis Accords, reaffirming its commitment to the responsible, peaceful and sustainable exploration and use of outer space.

Finally, both nations welcomed a new MoU between their respective ministries of health to continue strengthening their relationship and working together to solve common health issues — a timely move in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on the third day of a four-day swing through the Middle East.

He spent the first two days meeting with Israeli officials, and traveled to the West Bank on Friday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas before flying to Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Salam Royal Palace Jeddah Saudi-US Ties

GCC chief stresses importance of Jeddah summit for regional, global stability

GCC chief stresses importance of Jeddah summit for regional, global stability
Arab News

JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of convening the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, which kicks off in the Red Sea port city on Saturday.
The two-day summit is being held at the invitation of King Salman, with the participation of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, along with US President Joe Biden who is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom.
Al-Hajraf said that the summit represents a regional and international platform to address security issues, challenges, areas of development and aspirations, and to integrate efforts toward enhancing stability and prosperity in the region and the world, especially in light of the accelerating challenges it is witnessing at all levels and fields.


He praised the Kingdom’s initiative, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to call for the summit, which reflects its pioneering role in chairing the current session of the GCC Supreme Council for this year.
He stressed the GCC’s belief in its constructive and pivotal role as a basic pillar of security and stability in the region and as a leading model for comprehensive development, an engine for the economy, and a partner toward the future by strengthening its regional and international position and presence.
Al-Hajraf expressed his aspiration that the summit would represent the “start of a new phase based on a common understanding of dealing with security and stability challenges and collective action, and to cooperate in the areas of development and prosperity to achieve common goals and build the future.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf United States Joe Biden

Bahrain’s crown prince, Iraq PM arrive in Saudi Arabia to take part in Jeddah security summit

Bahrain’s crown prince, Iraq PM arrive in Saudi Arabia to take part in Jeddah security summit
Arab News

JEDDAH: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday to take part in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.
He was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Abdulaziz International Airport, where they held a round of talks ahead of the summit.
The two-day meeting will be attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and US President Joe Biden, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.
Bahrain’s King Hamad is expected to arrive to attend the GCC Summit on Saturday, the official Bahrain News Agency reported.
Al-Kadhimi, who arrived in Jeddah on Friday, held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar signed an electrical Gulf interconnection agreement, in implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides at the beginning of the year.
Prince Abdulaziz praised the role of the crown prince in accelerating electrical connection with Iraq, and said he hopes the two countries will consolidate economic relations to ensure speedy implementation of the project. 
The agreement comes as part of efforts by Gulf leaders to achieve development in Iraq.
“The MoU and the electrical interconnection project are the result of a comprehensive and detailed study carried out by the joint technical team between the two sides,” the SPA reported.
“The study concluded that the Saudi-Iraqi electrical interconnection project will contribute to supporting the reliability of the electrical networks in the two countries, achieving economic savings, promoting the optimum energy mix for electricity production, supporting the absorption of electrical networks to enter renewable energy, and achieving optimal investments in electricity generation projects.”
The contract includes establishing the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority to set up electrical interconnection lines from the authority’s station in Kuwait to Al-Faw station in southern Iraq, to supply the south with about 500 megawatts of energy from GCC countries.
Electrical interconnection between Saudi Arabia and Iraq will constitute a step toward enhancing opportunities to establish a regional market for electricity trade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Iraq King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Khuzam Palace: A building block of Saudi-American commercial relations

Khuzam Palace: A building block of Saudi-American commercial relations
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

  • Special ties were established with US private sector, represented by the launch of the Arabian-American Oil Company
  • The Jeddah palace was the site of the first oil concession deal between Saudi Arabia and Standard Oil of California
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Khuzam Palace, one of the most important historical palaces in the Kingdom, has hosted several influential meetings between the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the US.

The palace’s first links with the US took place on May 29, 1933, when it witnessed the signing of the first agreement in the concession for oil exploration between the Saudi government, represented by Minister of Finance Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman, and Standard Oil of California, represented by Lloyd Hamilton.

Faisal Ibrahim Al-Shammari, writer and political analyst specializing in American affairs, said that Khuzam Palace was central to the founding of the country as it received foreign delegations during the reigns of King Abdulaziz and King Saud.

General view of Khuzam Palace, located in Al-Nazla Al-Yamaniya in the southeast of historic Jeddah. (Supplied)

Khuzam Palace also played a prominent role in the establishment of Saudi-American relations before they became official. Special relations were established with the American private sector, represented by the launch of the Arabian-American Oil Company, which later became Aramco.

Al-Shammari added that people are mistaken if they think that the early days of Saudi -US relations were just political, noting that they also involved economic links.

He said that the relations that were established in Khuzam Palace with the American private sector played a fundamental role in strengthening political relations, noting the healthy economic relations with successive US administrations and that trade remains expansive amid large bilateral investments.

Al-Shammari stressed that Khuzam Palace represents the beginning of Saudi-American relations before the meeting of US President Franklin Roosevelt with King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy.

Khuzam Palace played a prominent role in the establishment of Saudi-American relations before they became official. (Supplied)

Saleh Al-Misnad Al-Tamimi, a researcher specializing in contemporary Saudi history, told Arab News that Khuzam Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in the modern era because of its main role in shaping the building blocks of historical Saudi-American relations.

Located in Al-Nazla Al-Yamaniya in the southeast of historic Jeddah, construction began in 1928 and was completed in 1932.

“The site of the palace was chosen for the good climate of the area,” the researcher said, adding that “some say that the reason for calling the palace ‘Khuzam’ is due to the presence of the Khuzam (tulip) plant in and around it, but no source or document proves the validity of this.”

Khuzam palace was built of stone bricks and its roof was constructed using Javanese wood. (Supplied)

Al-Tamimi said: “If we check Arabic sources for the meaning of ‘Khuzam,’ we will find that it means the leash with which the camel is led and tied to its nose. Moreover, the repetition of the name ‘Khuzam’ for the palaces of King Abdulaziz confirms that the name does not relate to the ‘Khuzam’ plant.”

He added that the construction of the palace was completed by builders from Jeddah under the supervision of Mohammad Awad bin Laden.

“The palace was built of stone bricks and its roof was constructed using Javanese wood,” said Al-Tamimi.

The site of Khuzam Palace was chosen for the good climate of the area, according to researcher Saleh Al-Misnad Al-Tamimi. (Supplied)

“About three years later, the Egyptian National Company built annexes to it that were made of reinforced concrete, including the palace that King Abdulaziz used to receive kings, heads of state, ministers, ambassadors and senior officials,” he added.

The palace also hosted the signing ceremonies for a border agreement with Kuwait and a reciprocal memorandum with Egypt regarding construction projects on July 29, 1940. Other notable events that took place at the palace include the renewal of the Treaty of Jeddah with the British government in 1943, the signing of the Dhahran Airfield Agreement with the US, a commercial agreement with Syria, and a friendship treaty with Pakistan.

The palace’s place in Saudi history even made its way onto the national currency. “The image of the palace's main gates was printed on the Saudi banknotes in 1955,” said Al-Tamimi.

Topics: Khuzam Palace Biden Regional Tour Jeddah

