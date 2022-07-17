You are here

Telecom operator Zain KSA's shares up 4.3% as profit more than doubles

The Saudi telecom operator’s profit surged 157 percent from SR83 million in the same period a year earlier. (File Pic)
RIYADH: Shares of Zain KSA, formally known as Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, closed 4.3 percent higher on Sunday in response to news that its profit more than doubled to SR214 million ($57 million) in the first half of 2022.

The telecom operator’s profit surged 157 percent from SR83 million in the same period a year earlier on the back of higher revenue, according to a filing to the Saudi Exchange.

Its revenue rose from SR3.8 billion to SR4.4 billion driven by the growth in the business-to-business, fifth generation and other revenue streams in addition to a post-pandemic return of international visitors.

Speaking to Argaam, CEO Sultan Al-Deghaither added the figures were propelled by rising demand from government agencies, institutions, and companies in the Kingdom for the portfolio of business sector products and support services.

"Through global strategic partnerships, we were able to transfer the 5G experience in the Kingdom to a new level, and we sought to complete our partnerships by providing digital infrastructure that enables obtaining the best results,” he noted. 

 

China In-Focus — Monetary policies sufficient to meet challenges; Implementation of 'prudent' monetary policy soon

BEIJING: China’s monetary policy has ample room and sufficient tools, including further cutting banks’ reserve requirements, to cope with new challenges amid a shaky economic recovery, a commentary in the state-owned Securities Times said on Sunday.

China’s economy only grew by 0.4 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, down sharply from 4.8 percent growth for the first three months, the government said on Friday, as widespread lockdowns to extinguish outbreaks of COVID-19 hobbled the world’s second-largest economy.

While June data showed signs of improvement, analysts do not expect a rapid recovery as China sticks to its tough zero-COVID policy, the country’s property market is in a deep slump and the global outlook is darkening.

“Looking out to the second half of the year, the foundation of our economic rebound is still not solid and economic operations still face many uncertain and unstable factors,” the commentary said.

“In terms of coping with new challenges and changes that may exceed expectations, monetary policy has sufficient space and ample tools.”

China to step up implementation of ‘prudent’ monetary policy

China’s economy is facing downward pressure due to COVID-19 and external shocks, and the central bank will “increase implementation of prudent monetary policy” to support the real economy, China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang said.

Yi made the comments via video link during the meeting of G20 finance leaders in Indonesia, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on Saturday.

During the G20 finance meetings in Bali, Finance Minister Liu Kun said by video link that China will donate $50 million to a new pandemic prevention and response fund being set up by the World Bank.

TikTok’s global security chief to step down

Beijing-based TikTok’s global chief security officer Roland Cloutier, who oversees cybersecurity, is stepping down from his role but will stay at the company, according to a memo on the platform's website.

Cloutier, who is based in Florida, said his move followed recent changes to the security teams at the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance and is facing growing scrutiny from US regulators about the use of personal data.

“With our recent announcement about data management changes in the US, it’s time for me to transition from my role as Global Chief Security Officer into a strategic advisory role focusing on the business impact of security and trust programs, working directly with CEO Shou, ByteDance VP of Technology Dingkun and other senior leaders,” Cloutier wrote in the memo.

(With input from Reuters) 

Aston Martin aims to raise $772m from Saudi PIF to trim debt 

RIYADH: Aston Martin plans to raise $772 million from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as it tries to trim debt and free up money for future products, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The luxury sports carmaker intends to issue 23.3 million new shares to the PIF at $3.97 a share, thus giving it 17 percent of its share, the company said in a filing. 

Aston Martin will also undertake a rights issue with the PIF, Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium, and Mercedes-Benz AG, investing a combined $397 million, Bloomberg reported. 

The announcement from Aston Martin comes just five months after its chairman Lawrence Stroll declared that it had plenty of cash. 

“With this capital raise, we are able to remove the significant overhang on our business,” Stroll has been quoted as saying in the report. 

He added that Astron’s financial progress has been slowed recently due to legacy issues inherited from previous management and the downturn in China. 

He further noted that Aston Martin expects to complete the capital raise by the end of September.

Commodities Update — Gold slips; wheat tumbles; Indonesia removes palm oil levy

RIYADH: Gold slipped on Friday and was headed for a fifth consecutive weekly loss, knocked down by the dollar’s overall strength amid prospects of steep rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot Gold is currently priced at $1,708.17 per ounce, while US Gold future is at $1,703.60.

Wheat down

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for US supplies, traders said.

Corn futures firmed again, their seventh gain in the last eight sessions, on concerns about hot weather stressing the US crop as it passes through pollination.

Soybeans posted modest gains, also supported by weather concerns, but gains were limited as the crop was not in a critical development phase.

The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract fell 12.9 percent this week, the biggest weekly loss in percentage terms for the most-active contract since March 2011.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, its fifth straight losing session. Prices bottomed out at $7.65-3/4, the lowest for the most-active contract since Feb. 11.

CBOT December corn was up 2-3/4 cents at $6.03-3/4 a bushel and CBOT November soybeans were 1-1/4 cents higher at $13.42-1/4 a bushel.

Indonesia removes palm oil export levy 

Indonesia has scrapped its export levy for all palm oil products until Aug. 31 in a fresh attempt to boost exports and ease high inventories, finance ministry officials said on Saturday, adding the move would not disrupt government revenues.

The decision by the world’s biggest palm oil exporter could further depress prices, which have fallen by about 50 percent since late April to their lowest in over a year.

Indonesian palm oil producers have struggled with high inventories since the country imposed a three-week export ban through May 23 to reduce domestic cooking oil prices.

Since lifting the ban, Jakarta has implemented rules on mandatory local sales — known as the domestic market obligation — to keep produce at home to be made into cooking oil.

At the same time, it has tried to clear up storage tanks by cutting export taxes and launching a shipment acceleration program, but exports remained slow, and companies have blamed the DMO rules and problems with securing cargo vessels.

The levy removal is intended to further support exports, Febrio Kacaribu, the ministry’s head of fiscal policy agency, told reporters on the sideline of a G20 finance meeting in Bali.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Oil Updates — Crude gains; Saudi says no oil discussion at US-Arab summit; Libya says full output to resume soon

RIYADH: Oil gained 2.5 percent on Friday after a US official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected as investors question whether OPEC has the room to significantly ramp up crude production.

Brent crude futures settled at $101.16 a barrel, rising $2.06, or 2.1 percent, while West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $97.59 a barrel, gaining $1.81, or 1.9 percent.

Both benchmarks saw their biggest weekly percentage drop in about a month, largely on fears earlier in the week that a nearing recession would chop away at demand. Brent lost 5.5 percent in its third weekly drop, while WTI was down 6.9 percent in its second weekly decline.

OPEC+ will assess oil market and do what is necessary

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said a US-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil and that OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary.

“There was no oil discussion at the summit,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference, adding there were discussions with the US and consumer nations about crude all the time.

Libya oil chief says full output to resume after deal

Libyan oil output will resume from all shuttered fields and ports, the Tripoli government’s newly installed head of National Oil Corporation said on Friday after meeting groups that have blockaded the facilities for months.

The decision to lift force majeure on production could mean a return of 850,000 barrels per day of oil to the market that has been shut off by the groups aligned with eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah of the Government of National Unity appointed Farhat Bengdara as NOC chairman on Tuesday. He entered the state producer’s headquarters on Thursday after an armed force deployed there.

Bengdara met tribal elders representing the groups involved in the blockade during a visit to the eastern city of Benghazi.

Mustafa Sanalla, NOC chief since 2014, has refused to recognize Bengdara’s appointment, saying Dbeibah’s term of office has expired and he lacks the authority to sack him.

(With input from Reuters)

GCCIA signs a contract to interconnect GCC grids with Iraq

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority signed a contract with the Ministry of Electricity of Iraq to interconnect GCC grids with the electricity network of Southern Iraq on the sidelines of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit. 

The contract involves establishing electrical interconnection lines from the authority's substations in Kuwait to the Al-Faw station in the south of Iraq to supply about 500 megawatts of energy from the GCC countries.

The new lines that are likely to be constructed in 24 months will have a total transmission capacity of 1800 MW.

