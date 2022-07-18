You are here

Netherlands, Sweden triumph to reach quarterfinals at Euro 2022

Victoria Pelova made it 3-1 in the 89th minute. (AP)
  • Needing a draw to qualify, the Dutch performance was less convincing than the eventual three-goal margin suggested. It wasn’t enough to secure first place in Group C — which went to Sweden — so the Netherlands must next face France in the quarterfinals
SHEFFIELD, England: Defending champion the Netherlands needed a late surge to beat Switzerland 4-1 and guarantee a place in the Women’s European Championship quarterfinals on Sunday, while Sweden qualified with ease in a 5-0 win over Portugal.

Still missing star forward Vivianne Miedema, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the Dutch team was held at 1-1 until the 84th minute when Romee Leuchter sent a looping header high over onrushing goalkeeper Gaelle Thalman, who had made a string of impressive saves up to that point.

Victoria Pelova made it 3-1 in the 89th minute — but only after a long VAR check for offside — and Leuchter got her second and the team’s fourth in added time.

Needing a draw to qualify, the Dutch performance was less convincing than the eventual three-goal margin suggested. It wasn’t enough to secure first place in Group C — which went to Sweden — so the Netherlands must next face France in the quarterfinals.

For most of the game it resembled a repeat of the tight 3-2 win over Portugal on Wednesday, when the Dutch struggled to keep control of a game they were clear favorites to win.

After a goalless first half notable mostly for video review overturning a penalty for the Netherlands, the Dutch team took the lead in the 49th minute when Swiss midfielder Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic tried to head the ball off the line but instead deflected it into her own net. The Swiss response was almost immediate, Geraldine Reuteler scoring off a pass from Ramona Bachmann.

The Swiss could have qualified with an upset win and nearly took the lead soon after Reuteler’s goal, but Coumba Sow fired one shot at the goalkeeper and then a second attempt against the post.

Sweden qualified top of the group after two goals just before halftime took the fight out of Portugal.

Filippa Angeldal opened the scoring in the 21st and made it 2-0 in the 45th before an own-goal for the third as the ball deflected in off Carole Costa’s head at a corner.

Captain Kosovare Asllani scored a 54th-minute penalty and Stina Blackstenius further extended Sweden’s lead in stoppage time.

Scott Dixon ties Mario Andretti with 52nd career IndyCar victory

  • Dixon’s 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania — the only one of his career that did not come with Chip Ganassi Racing — and puts him some rarified air
TORONTO: Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar’s career wins list.

The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt.

The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series’ return to Canada following a three-year hiatus.

Dixon’s 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania — the only one of his career that did not come with Chip Ganassi Racing — and puts him some rarified air. The next victory moves Dixon past Andretti and continues the climb toward Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins.

“It’s amazing. Honestly, to be close to Mario — every time I’m asked these questions, I’m so thankful we still have A.J. and him in the pits,” Dixon said. “It’s just fantastic. It’s huge, man. I feel so lucky to be part of this group.”

Herta, who tested for McLaren in Formula 1 earlier in the week, finished second for Andretti Autosport. Rosenqvist was third, Graham Rahal fourth and Marcus Ericsson finished fifth to further pad his points lead.

“It was a very good day for us,” Ericsson said. “We had a good plan, a good strategy. The crew did a great job.”

Just not as good as his Ganassi teammate.

Dixon qualified second and spent the day running up front, despite creative fuel and tire strategies as teams jockeyed for track position early in the race. And the New Zealander, who turns 42 on Friday, was still out front when Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Kirkwood tangled to bring out the final caution and force a restart with 18 laps to go.

Dixon quickly opened a 2-second gap on Herta and never relinquished it, cruising to his fourth career win at Toronto. His first win anywhere since May 2021 at Texas also extended his record streak of at least one every year since 2004.

It also shoved Dixon into the thick of the points race; a seventh championship would match Foyt for the most in history.

“It was a tough drive, man. I don’t know,” Dixon said after exiting the car. “Ended a (winless) streak, which is fantastic. Just so happy for the team. It’s been a crazy year. I still feel extremely bad for the (Indy) 500. It feels so good.”

The win was a breath of fresh air for the Ganassi garage, too, which was thrown into turmoil this week over the contract status of reigning series champ Alex Palou. Ganassi issued a news release Tuesday that said it exercised its option on Palou for next season, only for Palou to refute it and rival team McLaren to announced he’d be driving for it.

Palou recovered from a wreck in practice to finish sixth on Sunday.

Herta’s second-place run over the rough, bumpy Toronto circuit capped a whirlwind week that began with a test in Portugal for McLaren’s F1 program. The road-course ace was fast from the minute the Andretti team unloaded him, qualifying on the pole for the second time this season before nearly capturing his second win.

“Felix was really fast and I’m glad we were able to keep him behind us,” Herta said, “but it looked like a few more laps he’d get us. We struggled a little with tire wear at the end but our car was amazing. One of those races I have to be proud of.”

Rosenqvist tried to pass Alexander Rossi just past the midway point, diving low going through a corner and forcing the Andretti Autosport driver into the outer wall. It was a similarly aggressive move to what Rossi did in wrecking teammate Romain Grosjean at Mid-Ohio — though not in Rossi’s opinion.

“I wasn’t the one doing the overtaking last week. Not quite the same,” Rossi said, “but it’s a shame.”

Rosenqvist and Rossi could be teammates soon. The former will be back with McLaren next season, though it’s uncertain whether it will be an IndyCar ride, while Rossi already has announced plans to join the team.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato’s day ended after the opening lap, when he appeared to get squeezed trying to get through Turn 2. He sustained heavy damage to his front suspension but managed to limp back to the pit area.

Sato has just one top 10 since the season opener at St. Petersburg during a difficult first year with Dale Coyne Racing.

Portland top New York 85-77 to win NBA Summer League title

  • Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors
LAS VEGAS: Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday.

It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and their second title since.

The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.

“They made a run in I think the late third or the fourth,” Watford said. “We stuck together and when we came back in, we turned it up and I’m just proud of all these guys man.”

“It was big time, our chemistry came together since day one and I’m just proud of all these guys.”

The Knicks, with coach Tom Thibodeau sitting courtside, had five players finish in double figures, led by Quentin Grimes, who scored 19 points.

Miles McBride scored 17 points, while Jericho Sims contributed with 13 and Feron Hunt and Micah Potter each chipped in with 10 for New York.

Portland, who came into the game ranked third during the summer league with 42.8 rebounds per game, outrebounded the Knicks, 37-32.

The Blazers, who defeated New York 88-77 earlier in the event, didn’t find their rhythm until the start of the second quarter of the championship when they opened with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers that gave them a 21-14 lead. They went on to hit seven 3-pointers in the quarter to build an 11-point lead they’d take heading into the locker room, 41-30.

The Blazers pushed their lead to 16 in the third quarter, with a 60-44 lead built on the strength of 10 points at the rim.

Portland rode their defensive tenacity to the championship, but it was New York’s defense that frustrated the Blazers to start the game. Both teams came out relatively sluggish, with a splash of sloppiness mixed in, as the Knicks shot 5 of 15 (.333) from the floor and the Blazers were just 3 of 12 (.250) from the field.

Philipsen wins stage, Vingegaard loses key allies as Tour de France hits boiling point

  • In the struggle for supremacy in the general rankings, Vingegaard saw his team reduced to six riders, which leaves him level on teammates with Pogacar with six stages to go, three of them Pyrenean mountain slogs
CARCASSONE, France: Jonas Vingegaard kept hold of the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday but only after surviving a fall and losing two key Jumbo-Visma teammates to injury which weakened his defenses in a tense struggle for the title with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

The stage itself, raced in sweltering 40-degree heat, was won by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen who edged a mass bunch sprint ahead of Wout van Aert and Mads Pederson.

The sprinters caught Frenchman Benjamin Thomas around 250m from the line of the stage from Rodez to the Carcassonne citadel, as the home nation’s run without a win stretches to 35 stages.

Philipsen thought he had won stage four at Calais, not realizing another rider had crossed the line much earlier.

“I have better memories than at Calais,” he said smiling.

“It also helped that Mark Cavendish isn’t here this year,” he said in reference to the star British sprinter.

In the struggle for supremacy in the general rankings, Vingegaard saw his team reduced to six riders, which leaves him level on teammates with Pogacar with six stages to go, three of them Pyrenean mountain slogs.

Vingegaard, who fell around 55km from the finish, still leads Pogacar by 2min 22sec, with 2018 champion Geraint Thomas third, another 21sec adrift.

The slightly-built Dane, however, arguably lost his two strongest helpers as three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic was announced as a non-starter, which was bad enough.

But when Steven Kruijswijk fell just after environmental campaigners staged a second roadblock protest at this year’s race, Pogacar’s team will have been heartened.

“It’s never nice to see someone fall,” said Pogacar.

“But if I hadn’t lost my two teammates it would be different. Now we go in to the last week an even match.”

Vingegaard admitted it had been a bad day for Jumbo.

“It’s two very important teammates, two very strong riders. It’s quite a bad day for us. We’ll just keep fighting all the way to Paris,” he said.

While he described his injuries as nothing serious, the fact he fell due to inattention and then threw his bike down suggested a crack in his armor.

“I’m okay. I have some road-rash on my left side from when I went down, I’m a bit sore but that’s how it is after a big crash.”

In temperatures over 40 degrees the peloton rolled at a slow pace, and many have decided not to train on Monday’s rest day.

“It was so hot, well over 40 degrees. I’m so happy about the day off tomorrow,” said Pogacar.

With 65km remaining two escapees slightly ahead of the peloton suddenly slowed down as protesters blocked the road.

The following pack had to brake and in such heat many were caught cold.

Two of the protesters were chained at the neck; two others let off pink flares. Another had “984 days left” written on his shirt.

The same group also briefly halted the Tour in the Alps on stage 10.

Eddie Howe wishes Hugo Ekitike well as thoughts turn to other transfer targets

  • The long-time Newcastle target has joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain from Reims
SAALFELDEN: Eddie Howe has issued a classy message to new Paris Saint-Germain frontman Hugo Ekitike having missed out on the player’s signature.

Ekitike was one of Newcastle United's primary targets in the summer transfer window and, despite agreeing on a fee with Reims for him, the 20-year-old player opted to hold out for a move to the current Ligue 1 champions.

And, speaking from the club's Austrian training base, Howe revealed the attempts Newcastle had made to land the player, as well as wishing the France youth international well at Le Parc des Princes this season.

“It’s no secret that we really liked Hugo and we worked hard to try and do that deal,” Howe told our man in Austria. “He’s a very talented lad and he decided to go to PSG. I have no hard feelings toward him and wish him well in the next phase of his career. I really do wish him luck. But it is an example of the types of clubs we’re competing with to try and improve our squad.

“It’s not as easy as people think it is, and you’re going to miss out on targets and look at other options. I’ve done that before in my career and I’m sure it won’t be the last.”

Howe remains intent on signing two new forward players before the end of the transfer window on Sept. 1.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison remains on the radar, but other targets, such as Moussa Diaby, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Ivan Toney, look likely to prove too expensive for the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Armando Broja, a Newcastle loan target, looks all set to head to West Ham United after the clubs edged closer to a permanent agreement for the player.

A fee of around $29 million is expected to be enough to seal the deal for the English-born, Albanian international.

One player who is expected to have a big impact on Tyneside this season is Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes.

And, after his match-winning performance against 1860 Munich on Friday in which he scored one and created one in a 3-0 victory, Guimaraes is likely to start tomorrow evening's encounter with Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05 in Kufstein.

Having revealed his Champions League dream on Tyneside last season, the former Lyon midfielder is pragmatic and does not believe the Magpies have to deliver that in just one season.

However, he does think some of the more established names in the top flight might well be in for a shock next month.

“We can surprise the other teams. We have the quality for this, the coaches, so we can do it,” said the 24-year-old player. “We are working to do our best. Of course, we dream of the Champions League. But we know it is step-by-step, we don’t need to put that pressure on ourselves. This is only the beginning, we know the big six have very good teams too.

“But I have said before, the Premier League is the most difficult championship in the world and we know if we take it step-by-step we can get there.”

Competition for places at Newcastle is very high this season, with Howe taking 30 players to Austria this summer, and only able to name a Premier League squad of 25.

Few departments are as competitive, though, as in the center of midfield.

And while Bruno is the jewel in Newcastle's crown in that department, he thinks head coach Howe has some tough calls to make around him.

“We have some very good midfielders in the team and I think the coach will be very worried about the places because all of the players are playing well. So it is a good problem for him,” said Guimaraes. “And I’m sure whoever plays they will do their best for Newcastle.”

Defiant Azam ton leads Pakistan fight back in Sri Lanka Test

  • For Sri Lanka it was a taste of their own medicine after they had fought back from 133-8 on day one
GALLE, Sri Lanka: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made a defiant 119 to thwart a Sri Lankan spin attack led by Prabath Jayasuriya on day two of an evenly poised first Test on Sunday.

Azam single-handedly took the tourists to just four runs short of Sri Lanka’s 222 as he put on a 70-run tenth-wicket stand with Naseem Shah, who made five not out from 52 balls, in Galle.

Sri Lanka were 36 for one at stumps after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne fell to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, for 16.

Oshada Fernando, on 17, and nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha, on three, were batting when bad light stopped play for the day with the hosts leading by 40 runs in their second innings.

Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka’s go-to spinner as he claimed his third successive haul of five wickets or more to rattle the opposition batting, which slumped to 85-7 before lunch and then 148-9 in the second session.

But Azam kept up the fight and reached his seventh Test century with a four and single off mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana as he jumped to celebrate.

“I have not seen an innings like that for a long time,” batting coach Mohammed Yousuf said of Azam’s knock.

“To be under so much pressure and the ball turning a lot, he played with a lot of patience and took the tailenders along.

“A knock with so much patience, on a difficult track and especially the way he handled Jayasuriya. I am speechless.”

Theekshana, who took two wickets, finally got the star batsman trapped lbw to end the Pakistan innings on 218 in the final session.

Azam got help from the lower-order batsmen including Yasir Shah (18), Hasan Ali (17) and Naseem, as Pakistan managed 133 runs from the final three wickets.

Azam, who began the day on one, shielded number 11 Naseem by facing most of the balls in a defiant show of batting.

He hit fast bowler Rajitha for three straight boundaries and later a six and four off Theekshana and Jayasuriya.

For Sri Lanka it was a taste of their own medicine after they had fought back from 133-8 on day one, when Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said the game was “evenly poised.”

“Both teams have showed good signs and I am sure both at certain points would be frustrated,” he said.

“Every run tomorrow is gold dust really,” he added.

“This wicket going to start turning more and more as the game goes on, so every run that will get us in front is very important. It’s about smart and sensible cricket.” Pakistan resumed the day on 24 for two when play started 30 minutes late because of rain and Azhar Ali could only survive three balls before he was trapped lbw by Jayasuriya.

Debutant Salman Ali Agha’s stay lasted just 15 balls before he was out leg before to another sliding delivery from Jayasuriya having scored five.

Jayasuriya, 30, then struck on successive deliveries to remove Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi before Yasir survived the hat-trick ball.

Jayasuriya, who took 12 wickets on debut in a series-leveling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings, became the first Sri Lankan bowler and eighth overall to claim three five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

