Justin Bieber to resume world tour after health scare ahead of Dubai show this year

Bieber will then set off across a run of European festivals, and continue on his international world tour with performances in South America, South Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, then back to Europe in 2023.
The multi-Grammy winner revealed on social media in mid-June that a rare disorder paralyzed half his face and affected nerves through a shingles outbreak.
Thomas Ovesen, owner of T.O.P Entertainment and the outfit responsible for bringing the show to Dubai, previous said in a statement, “Having Justin back for what will be his third visit and fourth performance in the city is so exciting, both for his fans and for me personally. The UAE hasn’t seen shows of this size and scale since pre-pandemic and I can guarantee everyone is in for a real treat – the production is world class and there is no doubt Justin is at the very top of his game right now.”
Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beast’ is an exhilarating sea-faring adventure
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Disney director Chris Williams’ first outing with Netflix, “The Sea Beast,” tells the age-old tale of man versus beast. And while the lesson sometimes may seem murky, the animated movie largely works for its heart and engaging script.
In Williams’ high seas spectacle, Kraken-adjacent sea monsters are stalked by hunters in a decades-long war, put on the job by the ruling king and queen of an idyllic island.
The movie begins when a little orphan girl called Maisie Brumble (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) successfully stows away on a famed hunting ship named Inevitable. Maisie’s hunter parents died a heroic death fighting sea monsters, and she’d like to follow in their footsteps. Led by the one-eyed Captain Crow (Jared Harris), who is bent on finishing the last of the marine monsters, the Inevitable is on a revenge-seeking path against the most dangerous of the monsters — the Red Bluster.
Crow’s able second-in-command is Jacob Holland (“The Boys” star Karl Urban). Like Maisie, he is also an orphan, who was rescued and adopted by Crow after finding Jacob on a raft mid-ocean, his parents and their ship having been victims of sea monsters. When Maisie and Jacob get marooned on an island after a high-stakes chase after the Red Bluster, Maisie has a change of heart about the creatures they’ve been hunting and becomes the voice of the savior.
In the end, “The Sea Beast” lends itself to a debate, almost philosophical, between the hunters and the child, who adores the sea creatures and even gets the monsters to obey her.
And director Williams is convincing in what he has to say — “you can be a hero and still be wrong,” Maisie muses in one of the best lines of the movie. Refreshingly, the movie does not over-infantilize the subject matter or “talk down” to its intended audience.
Williams has had the distinct advantage as an animator and accomplished cartoon helmer, who cut his teeth on films like “Bolt” and “Big Hero 6.”
In fact, he seems to have used his open water adventure, “Moana,” on which he served as co-director and writer, as a dry run for “The Sea Beast.”
Mark Mancina’s peppy score, excellent production design (the castle and the ships, for instance, look fantastically alluring) and smart writing by Williams and Nell Benjamin push the high-seas hunting game to exhilarating heights.
‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi later this year
The action-adventure movie will film at the Liwa desert for over a month later this year
Arab News
DUBAI: Legendary Entertainment, the producers of the Academy Award-winning film “Dune” confirmed on Tuesday that the team behind the film will return to Abu Dhabi later this year to shoot the highly anticipated sequel.
The desert of Abu Dhabi will once again feature as the iconic setting of the desert planet Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s best-selling novel.
The action-adventure movie will film at the Liwa desert for over a month later this year.
“Dune has again provided us with an exciting opportunity to associate the emirate with another global movie franchise which will allow us to entice enthusiastic fans and audience members to visit the landscapes which they have seen on screen. In Abu Dhabi, we are fortunate to offer incredible architecture, landscapes and a unique culture that brings magic to the big screen. We hope that audiences around the world will get the chance to discover a whole new world in the Liwa desert,” chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and twofour54 Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, said in a released statement.
“We look forward to returning to the majestic sand dunes of Abu Dhabi and bringing Arrakis to life for 'Dune: Part Two,'” Villeneuve added in a statement.
Meanwhile, production on “Dune: Part Two” has begun, as confirmed by a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by the movie’s social media team. The team shared an image of the film’s clapperboard inscribed with the quote, “Long live the fighters!”
Filmmaker Villeneuve returns in the director’s chair for the sequel alongside his co-writers Eric Roth and Jon Spaiths, who penned the script. Timothée Chalamet returns to lead the cast as Paul Atreides. The Oscar nominee will once again be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, among others.
New cast additions include “Elvis” star Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.
How Saudi artist Sarah Brahim combines dance with visual art
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Saudi artist Sarah Brahim is making waves with her multidisciplinary collaborative work — ahead of her showing at the Lyon Biennale in September, the Riyadh-based choreographer, dancer and artist discussed her contemporary art.
Brahim, 30, has studied dance since she was just three years old, an education that she says was a fundamental preparation for her career as visual artist.
“My background in dance allowed me to study the body in space, the body in motion and experiences of the body — how the body fits into architecture, into music and into silence,” she explained. “All of these experiences prepared me for my current modality of expression. My practice now is both experimental and research-based. I tend to find something that is powerful or strong or really important and then work with it within whatever medium is best fit to express it.”
Brahim, who calls herself a performance and visual artist, studied, choreographed, performed, and taught jazz, contemporary, ballet, and tap dance. She attended the San Francisco Conservatory of Dance and in 2016 she graduated from the London Contemporary Dance School with a bachelor’s degree in contemporary dance.
Since then, she has collaborated with professional performers across the US, Europe and the Middle East, exploring various themes through her performances, film and installation work.
The artist has explored themes of loss, identity, borders, veiling, migration, the experiences of women of color and those of individuals living a transnational existence. Brahim has shown her work around the world, including in Italy, Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UK.
In her most recent work, “Soft Machines/Far Away Engines” in 2021, commissioned for the first Diriyah Contemporary Biennale in Riyadh, screens showed individuals interacting with each other, moving, intertwining and embracing. Small gestures, says the artist, are “amplified through repetition and layering, conjuring up multi-faceted images of beauty.”
The way Brahim worked with the technological framework that brought her work to the viewer, in addition to her sensitivity to how the body is used to present ideas, thoughts and emotion, revealed a singular vision of a world that is both intimately and ethereally interconnected.
In September, Brahim will show the same work at the Lyon Biennale, taking place from Sept. 14 until Dec. 31, which was originally slated to open in 2021. The pandemic-postponed edition, curated this year by duo Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, who have long worked with artists from the Arab world, tackles the idea of fragility.
“The installation will be changed slightly to be site-specific to the factory I am working in in Lyon,” Brahim told Arab News. “I am working to make certain elements of the piece more immersive through sound and visuals and for the overall experience. I want guests to feel that they are inside the performance that is being projected.”
Brahim is also showing 10 works in cyanotype print on cotton from her series “Who We Are Out of the Dark,” which she began in 2020 and is ongoing. Her dreamy, abstract and suggestive series explores the concept of generational grief through the idea of epigenetics, the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way one’s genes work.
“The works reflect different symbols for grief,’ she said. “Because I wasn’t finding symbols that resonated with the grief I was experiencing and I thought to research and make new symbols and externalize them so that I could better understand my pain and the subject with more depth.”
Brahim’s cyanotypes will be displayed at different museums in Lyon.
Born in Morocco, but raised in Canada, the 22-year-old singer is known for such hits as “Tears of Gold,” “Minefields,” which features John Legend, and “Battle,” which was produced by David Guetta.
She has also worked with the likes of French rapper Ninho on “Money,” US singer Kelly Clarkson on “I Dare You,” and Swedish electronic dance music duo Galantis on “I Fly.”
With her distinct blend of pop, R&B, synth-pop and acoustic pop, the artist is known to seek inspiration from both English and Arabic music, and often shares behind-the-scenes snaps from her daily life and studio sessions with her two million Instagram followers.
“Faouzia is one of the biggest up-and-coming artists around and we are thrilled to be working with her and put on an amazing show,” Girish Bhat, CEO of the concert’s co-organizer Eventify, said in a released statement.
The upcoming show is a collaborative effort between Eventify, Eventim Live Asia and Dubai Summer Surprises.
With over 790 million global streams to date, Faouzia has a combined social reach of over eight million followers, including over 3.2 million TikTok followers, two million Instagram followers and more than two million YouTube subscribers.
It won’t be the crooner’s first time in Dubai, however. In 2021, Faouzia attended Chanel’s Cruise 2022 show in the city in what was her first front-row experience. The rising star wore a Chanel monogrammed velvet look before she hit the stage with US singer John Legend wearing a version of the Parisian house’s iconic tweed suit.
In the 2021 video for her song with Legend, the artist paid homage to the Middle East by wearing a look from Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio. The ethereal video for “Minefields” saw the singer wearing an eye-catching shirt-and-skirt set by the Beirut-based fashion label, which is led by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi. In the video, the pair perform in an open field, with Legend crooning while playing a piano and Faouzia singing while walking through wheat-colored undergrowth.
The singer paired the billowing ensemble, with its rouched cuffs and oversized lapels, with romantic waved hair and pearl drop earrings.
The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.
“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said in the newsletter, the outlet reported.
The newsletter was signed “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer.
A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez’s talent agency Creative Artists Agency.
A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk’s office.
Lopez posted a photo on social media depicting her in a bed while sporting a silver wedding ring.
Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as “Bennifer,” got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.
In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.