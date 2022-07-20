Rashed Al-Qemzi bids for fourth world power boating crown in Poland

ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi and Mansoor Al-Mansoori will be looking to emulate the title triumph they shared 12 months ago when they return to action at the start of the 2022 UIM F2 World Championship in Poland at the weekend.

The opening round of the series takes place on Lake Necko in Augustów, where the two young drivers joined forces with veteran Thani Al-Qemzi to clinch the UIM World Endurance Championships last July.

Two months later, Rashed Al-Qemzi secured his third F2 crown with an emphatic fourth successive victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal, and the Emirati is now hungry for more world championship success.

“I’m excited to be starting another new season with Team Abu Dhabi and I want to bring another world title back to the UAE,” said Al-Qemzi.

“It won’t be easy, but I have a great team behind me and it’s good to have Mansoor alongside me again. We know each other well and can help each other a lot.

“We know what to expect on Lake Necko, and after our success in Augustów last year we’re confident that we can make a strong start to the new F2 season there.”

Al-Mansoori showed enough pace and determination during his debut season last year to suggest that he can become a real force with Team Abu Dhabi this time.

“With this team, the aim is always to work closely together to get the best results,” he said. “That’s exactly what we did in Augustów 12 months ago, and my memories from then make me confident for the start of the F2 season.”

Once again guiding the fortunes of Al-Qemzi and Al-Mansoori in Poland is Italian powerboat racing legend Guido Cappellini, who has landed 14 world titles since taking charge as Team Abu Dhabi manager in February 2015.

After a boat parade on Friday evening, the F2 contenders take to the water the following morning for free practice ahead of the three-stage qualifying in the afternoon.

The 2022 Grand Prix of Poland gets under way at 4 p.m. local time in Augustów on Sunday.