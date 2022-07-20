You are here

Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia
The data covers POS transactions from the period between June 5 and July 16 (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of weekly point-of-sale transactions declined by 33.3 percent across all sectors in Saudi Arabia, according to the weekly POS report by the Saudi central bank, also known as SAMA.

Sales have been down for the sixth consecutive week, but the Eid-el Adha week was significantly lower than others.

 

The data covers POS transactions from the period between June 5 and July 16.

The three sectors that hold the highest weight in terms of sales value are restaurants and cafés, food and beverages, and miscellaneous goods and services, as per data compiled by Arab News.

From those sectors mentioned above, sales decreased in all three — restaurants and cafés by 13.2 percent, food and beverages by 24.5 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services by 38.2 percent over the last week.

Education shows the sharpest weekly decline in sales transactions of 92.6 percent, which could be ascribed to the start of summer holidays.

Similarly, clothing and footwear has exhibited a 61.1 weekly decline in sales — a consistent trend with its year-on-year decrease of 44.7 percent in May, according to Sama’s most recent monthly report.

Telecommunication, transportation, and health have also decreased by 47.8, 45.0, and 38.2 percent respectively.

Hotels are the only sector indicating a positive value of POS, as their value has increased by 7.2 percent over the past week.

As for the different cities of the Kingdom, all have experienced a weekly decline in POS transactions.

Those showing the highest decrease in value of pos transactions are Tabouk at 44.0 percent and Dammam at 41.1 percent.

Next in line is Hail at a decline of 38.3 percent weekly, followed by Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, which has decreased by 37.1 percent in value of POS transactions.

The second most populated city — Jeddah— met with the same fate, as the value of transactions decreased by 29.4 percent.

Madinah also displayed a massive decrease of 31.7 percent, while Makkah exhibited the smallest decrease of 22.3 percent. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus

Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus
  • A Malta-flagged tanker, Matala, docked at the al-Sidra terminal to ship one million barrels of crude oil
  • Production was resumed Tuesday at several fields including the Sharara, the county’s largest
CAIRO: Libya resumed oil exports Wednesday, ending a hiatus that lasted months.
The resumption came after the country restarted production at oil fields following the firing of the chairman of the state-run oil corporation by one of the country’s rival governments.
A Malta-flagged tanker, Matala, docked at the Al-Sidra terminal to ship one million barrels of crude oil, the new leadership of the National Oil Corporation said. The vessel will then head to Italy, it said.
Two other tankers, the Marshall Islands-flagged Nissos Sifnos and the Liberia-flagged Crudemed, were scheduled to ship 1.6 million barrels Wednesday from the terminals of Zueitina Ras Lanuf, according to the NOC.
Last week, the NOC lifted a force majeure which was declared in April at several oil facilities after tribal leaders, aligned with powerful commander Khalifa Haftar, shut them down. The force of majeure is a legal maneuver that enables a company to get out of its contract obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.
Production was resumed Tuesday at several fields including the Sharara, the county’s largest, after three months of closure, the NOC announced.
Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the Tripoli-based government, announced last week the sacking of Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the NOC. He appointed Farhat Bengdara, a former governor of Libya’s central bank, to head the crucial oil company.
The move was rejected by Sanalla, who said Dbeibah’s government lacked legitimacy.
NOC’s new chairman, Bengdara, became known for his strong ties with the United Arab Emirates and Haftar, whose forces control the country’s eastern and much of southern areas.
His appointment was seen as a move by Dbeibah to gain control over oil revenues and gain the support of Haftar in his rivalry with Bashagha.
Libya is now ruled by two rival administrations, Dbeibah’s government in Tripoli and the government of Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed as prime minister by the east-based parliament in February and is now based in the city of Sirte.
The North African country has been wrecked by conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising turned civil war toppled and later killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The country’s prized light crude has long been a feature of Libya’s conflict, with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves.
Tribal leaders, aligned with Haftar, in April shut down oil facilities, including the country’s largest oil field and major terminals, likely to deprive Dbeibah’s from funds.
The closures caused Libya’s daily output of oil to drop by two-thirds. The country’s production was at 1.2 billion barrels a day earlier this year.
The shutdown had come amid skyrocketing oil prices following the Russian war in Ukraine It also exacerbated the country’s electricity shortages and sparked protests, including one that resulted in the storming of the east-based parliament in Tobruk.

UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey

UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey
  • Preferences for locally made products, small brands
DUBAI: UAE consumers are buying a wider range of brands than they were before the pandemic, according to a NielsenIQ survey.

It found that consumers were looking for their perfect brand match, with 68 percent of respondents believing they could find a brand that met their exact needs if they looked hard enough.

Its findings were published in the Brand Balancing Act study, which focuses on how inflationary pressures are changing the way small and medium-sized brands can justify their worth while also remaining aligned with the core values that consumers seek.

The survey showed that 66 percent of UAE consumers preferred to buy locally made products from small businesses in their area, and 67 percent said that where possible they tried to support small brands, although these were becoming more difficult to find on the shelf.

Of those who took part in the survey, 59 percent said small brands were more authentic and trustworthy than large brands.

While smaller brands are typically more expensive, 54 percent of UAE consumers indicated that they were willing to pay a little more. The global average was 47 percent.

“Despite being largely ‘unfamiliar’ by respondents in terms of notoriety, small and medium brands have a great opportunity in today’s changed consumer landscape,” said Lauren Fernandes, global director of thought leadership at NielsenIQ. “Our data shows that price pressures and the ongoing pandemic have changed consumer needs and their relative expectations of brands of different sizes.”

Good value for money, product quality, and meeting specific dietary and health needs were among the most important factors for consumers - 90 percent of survey respondents - when making purchasing decisions.

With prices rising across the board, affordability is a major factor driving this trend in functional purchasing.

“With 48 percent of global respondents saying that they plan to buy more from smaller brands in the future, the small and medium-sized businesses who can understand motivators for purchase in this new landscape will most likely benefit from consumers’ updated preferences,” added Fernandes. “Today’s macroeconomic environment has created a perfect storm for small and medium-sized businesses to connect with consumers. But that same storm could shadow smaller brands before they can scale.

“The key will be finding the right levers, based on the right consumer data, to innovate in meaningful ways.”

 

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1
RIYADH: Higher oil production has increased UAE’s total real gross domestic product by an estimated 8.2 percent on an annual basis during the first quarter of 2022, Emirates News Agency reported, citing the country's central bank.  

Alongside the increase in oil production, the performance was attributed to improvement in real non-oil GDP as well, expecting real GDP to grow by 5.4 percent and 4.2 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Hydrocarbon GDP climbed an estimated 13 percent on an annual basis during the first three months, in line with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ agreements, the central bank added. 

 

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pumped a large amount of its surplus oil production capacity when the market was battling a range of issues such as the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and a production drop thanks to US policies, according to Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

“The spare capacity, of course, is designed to be spared from the average production. The Kingdom has responded to crisis situations; Covid, a decline in production because of policies of US, the decline in production in other countries due to sanctions, ” Al-Falih told Bloomberg. 

He added: “Our spare capacity has come to the market...a significant amount of it to save the market.” 

Al-Falih, however, noted that the remaining spare capacity in the Kingdom is less than its initial levels, as Saudi Arabia pumped more surplus oil into the market in the last two years. 

Al-Falih added that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has taken exceptional measures at the local level, indicating that it will abide by its commitments and raise its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day when needed.

During the interview, Al-Falih also noted that the Public Investment Fund’s strategy is not just to expand its assets under management, but also to selectively invest in various sectors that have opportunities in Saudi Arabia. 

He also invited global companies to invest in the Kingdom. 

“Saudi Arabia is a great platform for companies from around the world to invest in. The Kingdom has reliability in terms of its regulations and pro-business policies,” added Al-Falih. 

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 
RIYADH: Arabs are responsible for around 30 percent of the $100 billion spent on medical tourism across the world each year, said the president of the Arab Tourism Organization.

Bandar Al-Fihaid said that the medical tourism market is expected to reach more than $200 billion over the next 10 years, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

He explained that the increase in revenues signals the importance of developing these sectors in the Arab region and benefits from its impacts on the economy and investment. 

Al-Fihaid cited examples of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia which have put long-term plans to lay the foundations for medical and recovery tourism. 

