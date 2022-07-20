Macron: Situation in Palestinian areas ‘more than worrying’

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for the resumption of long-stalled peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians in order to prevent simmering tensions in one of Middle East’s longest conflicts from boiling over again.
Speaking alongside Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the presidential palace in Paris, Macron said the situation in East Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories remains “more than worrying.”
“We all know that a new spiral of violence can start at any moment,” Macron said on Wednesday. He added: “To avert this threat … that undermines the lives of both Palestinians and Israelis, we must act.”
In the short term, Macron said, that means putting an end to Israel’s unilateral measures in the occupied West Bank, including the expansion of Jewish settlements and evictions of Palestinian families from their homes. Both actions are “contrary to international law,” Macron said. He repeated his willingness to mobilize the international community in efforts that will lead to resumption of talks between Israel and the Palestinians and eventually result in a “just and lasting peace.”
Abbas emphasized that Israel must stop “unilateral actions ... most importantly, the building of illegal settlements” that slice the territory the Palestinians want for their state alongside Israel in pieces.
Abbas was meeting with Macron in Paris after the Palestinian leader had met with US President Joe Biden in the Israeli-occupied West Bank last week. Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered a blunt acknowledgment that the “ground is not ripe” for new attempts to reach an elusive peace.
Political uncertainty in Israel, which is holding another round of elections in November, and the weakness of Palestinian Authority leadership has dimmed any chance of restarting negotiations that broke down more than a decade ago.
Earlier this month, Macron hosted Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the Elysee Palace and called on him to revive talks toward peace with the Palestinians.
Lapid, who is expected to stay in the prime minister’s role until the election in November, supports a two-state solution with the Palestinians. But as a caretaker leader, he isn’t in a position to pursue any major diplomatic initiatives.
Morocco-Israel links
Israel and Morocco strengthened military ties during meetings between the Jewish state’s army chief and Moroccan defense officials in the kingdom.
Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi, who arrived on Monday, met with the Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces Belkhir El-Farouk, an Israeli army statement said.
He also met with Morocco’s minister delegate in charge of defense administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi, and intelligence chief Brahim Hassani, it added.
It is the first official visit of an Israeli Army chief to the North African kingdom.
During the discussions, the Moroccan side noted its “interest in jointly setting up industrial defense projects in Morocco,” the kingdom’s army chief said in a statement.
“The meetings discussed opportunities for military cooperation, both in exercises and training, as well as in the operational and intelligence fields,” a statement said.
Morocco cut relations with Israel in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada, but re-established ties two decades later in a deal that saw Washington recognize Rabat’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.
Since then, a steady stream of Moroccan and Israeli officials have visited each others’ countries and signed cooperation deals in various fields. They have included Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who on a visit to the kingdom in November last year signed a security agreement making it easier for Rabat to acquire high-tech exports from Israel’s defense industry.
Last month, Israeli military observers for the first time attended the annual “African Lion” military exercise — vast drills involving thousands of personnel from several nations, co-organized by Morocco and the US.
Turkey plans Syria incursion as long as threat lingers
Erdogan accuses US of training and helping Syrian Kurdish militia
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his government’s plan for a new military offensive in northern Syria will be on the table as long as Kurdish militants continue to pose a security threat to his country.
Erdogan also called on the US to pull troops from east of the Euphrates River, accusing the NATO ally, once again, of training and helping Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara considers to be terrorists.
Erdogan made the comments late Tuesday on his return from a visit to Tehran, where he met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Syria was among the topics they discussed, and Erdogan sought support for a new Turkish incursion against the US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper and other media published Erdogan’s remarks on Wednesday.
In May, Erdogan announced plans for a new military operation in Syria to drive away Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara says are an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The plans include resuming Turkish efforts to create a 30-km safe zone along the border with Syria and enabling the voluntary return of Syrian refugees from Turkey, Erdogan has said.
Turkey has launched three major cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 and already controls some territories in the north.
“A new operation will continue to be on our agenda as long as our national security concerns are not resolved,” Erdogan said. “We want Russia and Iran to be on our side in our fight against terrorist organizations.”
He continued: “America is feeding terrorist organizations there. As soon as America withdraws or doesn’t feed these terrorist organizations, our task will become easier.”
Turkey has long been infuriated by US support for the Syrian Kurdish fighters, who form the backbone of US-led forces against the fight against the Daesh group.
During the meeting in Tehran, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to “drive out the centers of evil” that target Turkey’s security, adding that the regions of Tel Rifaat and Manbij — where Turkey has said it plans to send troops — had turned into a “terror bed.”
The three presidents released a joint statement that appeared to refer to Turkey’s concerns. The statement said they “rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of combating terrorism, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives.”
But Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, at a meeting with Erdogan earlier, warned Turkey against an incursion.
“Any sort of military attack in northern Syria will definitely harm Turkey, Syria and the entire region, and will benefit terrorists,” Iran’s top leader said, stressing the need to “bring the issue to an end through talks.”
Iran and Russia have backed President Bashar Assad’s government, while Turkey has supported armed opposition factions.
Campaign to restore Iraq’s rich and diverse heritage gathers momentum
“The cradle of civilization” is home to more than 10,000 archaeological sites dating back 5,500 years
The desire to protect Iraq’s archaeological sites has intensified over the last few years
Updated 11 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
BAGHDAD: In the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, surrounded by buildings that were reduced to rubble years ago, the ruins of the Al-Nuri Mosque are starting to come to life again. The iconic structure — and many like it in Mosul’s famed Old City — was damaged by Daesh during the battle that raged here in December 2017.
The “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” project, a UNESCO-led project to rebuild the city’s damaged heritage sites, is bringing hope to Iraqis and foreigners alike that the city’s rich past will once again have the chance to shine.
Famous for its leaning minaret which gave it its nickname of “the hunchback” or “Al-Hadba” in Arabic, Al-Nuri was constructed in the 12th century. In July 2014, Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi stood at the mosque’s pulpit and declared Iraq and Syria as the terrorist group’s “caliphate.”
Three years later, Daesh destroyed the mosque’s beloved minaret, an act that Iraq’s prime minister at the time called “an official acknowledgement of defeat.”
Daesh used the explosion of the structure as propaganda, blaming its destruction on a US-led global coalition airstrike. “Jihadist supporters are using it to blame the West and Americans," Alberto Fernandez, then-vice president of the Middle East Media Research Institute, told the USA Today newspaper in 2017.
In 2018, a year after the expulsion of Daesh from the city, the UAE vowed to contribute $50.4 million to fund Mosul’s restoration, a sum that UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay deemed “the largest and (most) unprecedented cooperation to rebuild cultural heritage in Iraq ever.”
The restoration project is one of many efforts launched in recent years spearheaded by local, regional and international entities seeking to restore the many great yet damaged historical sites in Iraq.
“Revive the Spirit of Mosul” will focus on documenting and clearing the site, drawing up plans for its reconstruction, and finally, four years of restoration and faithful reconstruction of the Al-Nuri Mosque minaret and adjacent buildings. There are also plans to restore the city’s historic gardens and build a memorial and site museum.
Long known as the cradle of civilization, Iraq is home to over 10,000 cultural heritage sites, ranging from the 5,500-year-old cities of Sumer (where evidence of the earliest writings in the world are preserved) to archaeological remains of the Akkadian, Babylonian, Assyrian, Parthian and Abbasid cultures.
“These periods, especially the Abbasid, which placed great efforts into safeguarding and developing old knowledge from preceding cultures and empires, have shaped our world today,” Lanah Haddad, regional director for Tarii, the Academic Research Institute in Iraq, told Arab News.
“The idea of Iraq as a cradle of civilization does not end with these periods; it continues to the present with its ups and downs.”
Since the defeat of Daesh in Iraq, the country has entered a period of fragile calm following years of war and destruction. While Iraq’s people still await a political class capable of forming a cohesive government to address its socioeconomic issues, the country’s relative stability has given Iraqis and international agencies a chance to begin the process of rebuilding after decades of violence.
According to Jaafar Jotheri, a geo-archaeologist at the University of Al-Qadisiyah in Iraq, there have been five waves of destruction in recent Iraqi history.
The decline and implosion of the Ottoman Empire, the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, and the Gulf War in the early 1990s, followed by UN and international sanctions on Iraq until 2003, constitute the first three phases of destruction. During the period of sanctions on Iraq, the smuggling of Iraqi antiquities thrived.
The fourth phase occurred during the US-led invasion and occupation from 2003, during which archaeological sites were destroyed by both military operations and looting.
On May 15 of that momentous year, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani issued a fatwa mandating the protection of Iraqi antiquities — one month after looting had begun following the US invasion.
“It was a game-changer when religious leaders and institutions intervened to urge the stop of the smuggling of artifacts,” said Jotheri. “People began to recognize their importance again.”
Then began what he calls “a period of healing” — the beginning of restoration projects to rebuild the structures of Iraq’s great past. But this was tragically cut short by the fifth stage of destruction, which occurred during Daesh’s rampage.
“After Daesh was defeated, the local and international community, aware of how Daesh used cultural heritage for propaganda, realized how important archaeology was to the identity of a state,” said Jotheri.
Despite growing awareness of the critical importance of protecting Iraq’s history and culture, these efforts are often overlooked or forgotten.
“We as Iraqi researchers alongside the international community are also working to educate the Iraqi people on the importance of heritage. It is not their priority right now — electricity, jobs, and education, putting children in school, these are the priorities now,” Jotheri said.
Despite other issues often taking precedence over historic preservation, the desire to protect Iraq’s archaeological sites has intensified over the last few years.
Since 2020, Community Jameel, a philanthropic and service organization launched by the Saudi Jameel family in 2003, has helped Iraqi communities through a focus on cultural preservation. An international organization, Community Jameel has dedicated itself to using an approach that mixes art, science, data, and technology.
“One of our core mandates is about trying to support systems that curate, preserve, document, and disseminate knowledge, particularly in the Middle East, North Africa and Global South, more generally,” George Richards, Community Jameel’s director, told Arab News.
“With Iraq, a core focus for us is health. In partnership with the World Health Organization, local actors on the ground, and an organization called Culturunners, we have co-created the Iraq Cultural Health Fund, designed to support Iraqi cultural actors of different types using the arts and culture to address health challenges.”
The drive to restore Iraq’s famed heritage sites is not limited to Mosul. The Iraq Cultural Health Fund has supported Iraqi artist Rashad Salim’s “Ark Re-Imagined” project to revive traditional cultural practices in the marshes of Basra in southern Iraq through boat building and engaging various parts of the community.
“We were also interested in how Salim’s project was tackling various health-related challenges among the community in the marshes, from social, mental, and environmental health,” said Richards. “At Community Jameel, we support an innovative approach but make sure they are based on evidence.”
A focus on restoration of cultural heritage has a wide range of benefits, not least among them the environmental gains. The unique wetlands in Basra are greatly affected by climate change, and Salim looked at how reviving cultural practices around boat building was also regenerating the ecosystem in the marshes.
“Re-engaging in traditional practices was restoring a sense of ownership, purpose and dignity among the community that has dealt with war and now also climate change,” Richards told Arab News.
Salim said: “My work is about reviving traditional boatbuilding, architecture and craftsmanship of central, southern and western Iraq in communities that have suffered repeated tragedies, brought close to the brink of extinction by conflict, displacement and trauma.
“I engage artisans across the country to revive and document what remains of traditional practices.”
While over the last decade, numerous international entities have been involved in restoring heritage sites in Iraq, Tarii’s Haddad noted that in recent years, a growing interest among local Iraqis and the Gulf region bodes well for the country’s historical and cultural revival.
“The restoration of Al-Nuri Mosque and the adjoining Clock Church is crucial and, in my opinion, symbolic because it shows how there is another majority Muslim country, the UAE, dedicated to reconstruction, research and excavations in Iraq,” said Haddad, who has carried out archaeological work in Iraq for the past decade.”
She added: “I have seen a great increase in restoration and heritage projects in Iraq among Iraqis and the international community.
“I can see huge development and change on the part of the state and the community, and also in the level of interest of foreign countries working in Iraq, especially after Daesh. Many things changed.”
There has also been an uptick in tourism, with the Iraqi government granting tourist visas to citizens of a dozen countries, including China, the US, the UK, Russia and EU member states since March 2021.
“I can see from the community, from the youth, from business owners that there is a huge hunger to reconnect with their heritage,” Haddad said.
“The youth born after 2003 have neither seen nor lived in the peaceful time. They are fed up with war, conflict, and corruption. The only thing they want is a good life and an identity. They want an identity that is not politicized and not based on sectarianism.
“The best way to do it, as I see from the efforts of this generation, is a connection with Iraq’s rich and diverse heritage.”
Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged Khubzah village, indiscriminately bombing
Yemen thanks Saudi Arabia for oil derivates grant and managing Aden General Hospital at the Kingdom’s expense
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have unjustly sieged Khubzah village in Al-Bayda province, south of Sanaa, and are indiscriminately bombing citizens with tanks and artillery, the country’s information minister said on Wednesday.
Moammer Al-Eryani described their actions as “a fully-fledged war crime” and that they were injuring women and children in those areas and destroying several houses.
1-Terrorist Houthi militia affiliated w Iran unjust siege on Khubzah village, Al-Qurishyah, Al-Bayda, &indiscriminate bombing of citizens’ w tanks &artillery, injured women and children, and destruction of a number of houses, a full-fledged war crime #HouthiBesiegesKhubzah
“Houthi’s heinous crime under UN-sponsored truce, confirms its indifference to deescalation calls and efforts to alleviate Yemenis suffering, and taking advantage of the truce to subjugate tribes that oppose them, and to subjugate them to their priestly project,” he said in a series of tweets.
He urged the international community, and the UN and US envoys, to condemn their brutal attack, pressure the Houthi militia to end atrocities, prosecute perpetrators in international courts, lift their siege on Khubzah immediately, open safe corridors for citizens, and allow the injured to receive treatment.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council expressed thanks to Saudi Arabia for providing a grant of oil derivatives to generate electricity worth $200 million, as well as the approval to contract with a company to manage and operate the Aden General Hospital at the expense of the Kingdom.
Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger
Senior cleric faces eight-hour interrogation after Israel visit
Updated 20 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: A senior Lebanese Maronite cleric’s detention and military court summons following a visit to his parish in Israel sparked indignation among Christian leaders on Wednesday.
Bishop Musa Al-Hajj, archbishop of Haifa and the holy land, was detained for 11 hours and faced an eight-hour interrogation after returning to Lebanon. His passport was seized and a travel ban imposed by military court judge Fadi Akiki.
Al-Hajj was accused of bringing large sums of money in US dollars into Lebanon.
His detention sparked anger in church and political circles. It is not the first time that Al-Hajj has visited Israel, after obtaining special permission from the army command to cross the border, especially since the Maronite Church owns property and land in the area.
While the two countries remain technically at war, Hajj visited Israel because he heads a community of Lebanese Christian Maronites living there, many of whom are refugees who collaborated with Israel during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.
The controversy over his arrest has brought to light the issue of the Lebanese who fled to Israel 22 years ago, and also revealed the behind-the-scenes political tug-of-war over the next Lebanese president.
The Council of Maronite Bishops, which held an exceptional meeting on Wednesday headed by Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, expressed its dismay at Al-Hajj’s arrest.
Sources close to Al-Rai said: “Whoever wanted to deliver a political message to Al-Rai through Al-Hajj’s arrest can consider the message received, but Al-Rai will never shift positions.”
President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati both phoned Al-Rai to condemn the cleric’s detention.
Al-Hajj visited Al-Rai at his residence on Wednesday and briefed the patriarch on his 11-hour detention at the Al-Naqoura crossing.
The cleric said that all the items he was carrying with him, including medicines and aid to Lebanese families, and even his personal mobile phone, were searched without regard to his religious position, and he was released only after the judiciary and the church became involved.
“I was treated with respect during those 11 hours, but I was detained and asked many questions,” Al-Hajj said.
A judicial source told Arab News: “During the investigation, many medicines and a sum of money worth $460,000 were found in Al-Hajj’s possession. He also had a list of more than 100 Lebanese names, and next to each name was a reference to an amount of money not exceeding $500 or a reference to a medicine bag to be delivered to them.
“The investigation focused on the possibility of suspected money laundering for spies. So the names on the list were compared to the files of suspected Israeli spies who fled to Israel after the latter withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000, and they are accused of joining the ranks of the South Lebanon Army, which was operating under Israeli command.”
According to the judicial source, Al-Hajj faced prosecution 18 months ago after a soldier in the Lebanese army charged with colluding with Israel admitted that he had received a sum of money from the cleric.
“However, Al-Hajj was not arrested at the time. Only the soldier was arrested and tried for colluding with Israel.”
The local Al-Markaziyah news agency quoted a source close to the Lebanese Church and the Vatican as saying: “Al-Hajj’s arrest now has existential and fateful dimensions; it is a message to the Vatican and an attempt to harm the identity and existence of Lebanon as an entity. The Vatican has previously stressed the necessity of Lebanon’s neutrality and steering clear of imported ideologies that have nothing to do with it.”
During his Sunday sermon, Al-Rai discussed the Maronite president to be elected at the end of the current president’s term in October.
“We want to elect a president who does not pose a challenge to this or that matter, who is committed to the Lebanese cause, national constants, Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence, and who abides by the principle of neutrality. We cannot call for Lebanon’s neutrality and choose a president who is biased toward certain axes and is thus unable to implement neutrality,” he said
Amin Gemayel, former president, said: “Arresting Al-Hajj while on a pastoral and humanitarian mission, and summoning him for investigation before the military court constitute a harsh blow by a political-judicial-security narrow-minded thinking against the role represented by the archbishop of the holy land through his care for the conditions of the Maronites, as well as all other Christian and Muslim denominations in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.”
Gemayel added: “We reject this political message addressed to Al-Rai in response to his patriotic stances.”
The Druze community’s religious authority said that Al-Hajj was transporting aid sent by good samaritans in Palestine to relatives or charities in Lebanon and Syria. It also condemned Al-Hajj’s arrest and defamation, and said that the issue should be viewed from a humanitarian standpoint.
Many expressed solidarity with Al-Hajj on social media. However, no activist affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah’s ally, reacted to the incident.
Queen honors Kuwait ambassador with ‘rare and exceptional honor’
Bullet: Khaled Al-Duwaisan has served as Kuwait’s ambassador in London for 30 years
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News
KUWAIT: Queen Elizabeth II has honored Kuwait’s Ambassador to the UK, Khaled Al-Duwaisan, with the Order of St. Michael and St. George, Kuwait News Agency reported.
Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Alistair Harrison told KUNA on Wednesday that the order is a rare and exceptional honor bestowed by the British monarch in recognition of Al-Duwaisan’s efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.
Harrison praised Al-Duwaisan for his role as a senior diplomat in the UK for the past 30 years.
Al-Duwaisan has served as Kuwait’s ambassador in London since 1992, rising to the position of diplomatic field chief in 2002.
The Queen sent a special car from Buckingham Palace to transport the ambassador and his wife to the award ceremony, according to Harrison.
Al-Duwaisan said that he had a video meeting with the Queen during his time at the palace.
He said that the Kuwaiti government’s support had played a large part in his success representing the country.