UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar wins Tour stage 17, Vingegaard stays in lead

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final

Games between Al-Ahly and Zamalek are always tense, fraught and a very big deal.

But Thursday night’s clash ranks higher than most in historical importance. This is the Egypt Cup final. The two Cairo rivals have lifted the trophy a combined 64 times, but this showpiece could be season-defining.

This will be the 20th meeting between the teams in the final. So far, Al-Ahly have emerged triumphant nine times to Zamalek’s eight, with the other two titles being shared. The last two finals in 2015 and 2016, however, have gone Zamalek’s way. There’s plenty of history then but the 2022 final is also about the future.

It is about the future of the league trophy, in a way. As things stand, Zamalek are on 57 points from 25 games, while Pyramids are second with four points fewer. Al-Ahly are in third with 48 points but have two games in hand on the top two. There is still all to play for but we are now in the final third of the season and Al-Ahly can’t afford to drop too many points.

In some ways, this is similar to last season when commitments in the African Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup left too many games in hand and too many points to make up in the league. In the end, the Red Giants came up short and there are the same concerns of fatigue this time around with 13 games from now until the end of August.

It is also about the future of the coaches. Pitso Mosimane found that during his time in charge of the Red Giants, few cared about talk of competing on multiple fronts. Fans of a team that has won 42 league titles, 37 Egypt Cups and 10 Champions Leagues, expect success. Former players and legends are quick to criticize. It all ended with the South African and the club going their separate ways in June. On the last day of the month, in came Ricardo Soares.

It means that now both teams have Portuguese bosses in charge — and since the recent appointment of Rui Vitoria, so does the national team. Zamalek have had the veteran Jesualdo Ferreira in place since March. The 76-year-old won the Portuguese championship three times with Porto from 2006 to 2009. He also won the league and cup double with the White Knights in 2015. If he can deliver the first half of a second twin triumph by lifting the cup on Thursday then it will surely give the team another boost in the title race as they seek to defend their crown. It is no surprise that the experienced old boss has his team practicing penalties in training with goalkeeper Mohamed Awad continuing his fine form between the sticks.

Goalkeepers could be the deciding factor in the clash with Awad going up against the Al-Ahly and Egypt number one.

“Mohamed El-Shenawy is a great goalkeeper,” said former Al-Ahly number one Amir Abdelhamid. “He has played many games at a high and consistent level though there has been a slight dip in his form recently. He has become a little nervous which has affected his decision-making and has been playing at seven out of 10 recently.”

Awad has been the superior of the two of late, according to Abdelhamid. “Awad is performing well and deserves nine out of 10,” he added. “Awad is a very important element in Zamalek. El-Shenawy and Awad have big roles in their teams.”

Form will play a part too. Zamalek have won their last four in the league and are finding top gear at a crucial stage of the season. Al-Ahly’s situation is more mixed. Soares will be hoping that El-Shenawy and the rest of the team rise to the occasion as the coach still has to prove himself to the fans.

The Portuguese boss started with a 2-0 win over Petrojet in the semifinal. Then came four points from three league games. There was a goalless draw with lowly El Gouna. That was followed by a 4-0 win over Future and then a damaging 2-0 defeat against title rivals Pyramids. These are very early days but the jury on the 47-year-old, who has coached numerous teams back home but has not managed a club of the same stature as Ferreira, is still out.

A first major prize as head coach then would be a huge boost to Soares and Al-Ahly and give optimism and confidence going into the final stretch of the league season. If Zamalek lift the trophy however then Al-Ahly may struggle to recover from the blow. There’s plenty at stake then but there always is when these two meet.