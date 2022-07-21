UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar wins Tour stage 17, Vingegaard stays in lead

You are here

Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (L) cycles to the finish line alongside Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard to win the 17th stage of the 109th Tour de France cycling race on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team's Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen (C) collapses while crossing the finish line seconds before the cut-off time on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
  This year's Tour has entered its end game with one mountain stage and one time-trial the remaining real battle grounds to settle the debate for the yellow jersey
PEYRAGUDES, France: Defending champion Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France in the Pyrenees on Wednesday, but was once again shadowed over the line by overall leader in Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard.

With the bonus seconds for the win, UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar now trails the Dane by two minutes and 18 seconds.

Ineos leader Geraint Thomas dug deep to retain third place, zig-zagging over the final 16 percent incline and extending his lead on fourth-placed Nairo Quintana to almost three minutes.

At the bottom of the first climb on the packed roads with camper vans and barbecues galore a fan brandished a sign reading ‘The Earth is Flat’, but after the three mountains on the menu almost all the finishers ended lying flat on the floor.

This year’s Tour has entered its end game with one mountain stage and one time-trial the remaining real battle grounds to settle the debate for the yellow jersey.

The relentlessly attack-minded Pogacar, 23, was led up the final climb by his sherpa Brandon McNulty, while willowy 25-year-old Vingegaard remained stone-faced in his slipstream most of the day.

On a day when Pogacar lost key lieutenant Rafal Majka, the Slovenian said his teammates were running on emotional energy and the feeling in the group was positive in their fight to claim back the top spot they lost in the Alps.

“We showed we are still strong as a team. We are positive and motivated to go again tomorrow,” he said.

“We have been unlucky, but tomorrow we will give everything we have,” he promised.

Pogacar admitted he missed all his absent teammates, with UAE Emirates now at four riders.

“If we had them all here, we would have made it a harder race for him (Vingegaard), and we will try again,” he said.

Vingegaard himself was far from convinced the race was his yet.

“It isn’t all in hand, but I’m happy with how it went,” said the former fish market worker.

“I have to keep an eye on him because you never know which moment he’ll attack,” he said.

“I only have to follow Tadej,” he said.

In the battle for third place veteran Thomas, 2018’s champion, again proved doubters wrong has he dug deep after being dropped by the younger leading pair as his teammates Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock dropped away badly.

The 36-year-old Thomas appears to have won his struggle with Colombia’s Nairo Quintana, in a battle of an older generation.

The top three looks settled, but the order remains to be seen with Thursday’s massive mountain slog to Hautacam and Saturday’s 41km time-trial likely to wreak damage on someone.

World Rugby player of the year in Toulouse and France scrum-half Antoine Dupont, who hails from the Pyrenees, was in the director’s car to watch the globe’s most prestigious cycling race with Friday’s 20th stage starting in his home village of Castelnau-Magnoac.

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • Both sides will now face Yemen to decide group stage
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

A stoppage time penalty on Wednesday night rescued a precious point for the UAE as they secured a 1-1 draw against Jordan in their opening match of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 at Damac Stadium in Abha.

The 18-team tournament kicked off yesterday with Saudi Arabia beating Mauritania 2-0 in the opening fixture, and will run until Aug. 6.

The Jordanians had taken a 45th-minute lead through Amin Al-Shanaineh, and although the UAE came back strongly in the second half, they were unable to breach their opponent’s defense as full time approached.

A late penalty award gave the Emiratis a lifeline and Hazza Al-Junaibi dispatched the spot-kick to secure his team a draw.

Jordan will now face Yemen on Saturday, while the UAE team wrap up Group B when they take on the same opponents on Tuesday.

Topics: 2022 Arab Cup U-20 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jordan

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
John Duerden

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final

Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final
  • The fierce Cairo rivals meet for the 20th time for this trophy
  • Player fatigue now a factor as Premier League race heats up
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
John Duerden

Games between Al-Ahly and Zamalek are always tense, fraught and a very big deal.

But Thursday night’s clash ranks higher than most in historical importance. This is the Egypt Cup final. The two Cairo rivals have lifted the trophy a combined 64 times, but this showpiece could be season-defining.

This will be the 20th meeting between the teams in the final. So far, Al-Ahly have emerged triumphant nine times to Zamalek’s eight, with the other two titles being shared. The last two finals in 2015 and 2016, however, have gone Zamalek’s way. There’s plenty of history then but the 2022 final is also about the future.

It is about the future of the league trophy, in a way. As things stand, Zamalek are on 57 points from 25 games, while Pyramids are second with four points fewer. Al-Ahly are in third with 48 points but have two games in hand on the top two. There is still all to play for but we are now in the final third of the season and Al-Ahly can’t afford to drop too many points.

In some ways, this is similar to last season when commitments in the African Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup left too many games in hand and too many points to make up in the league. In the end, the Red Giants came up short and there are the same concerns of fatigue this time around with 13 games from now until the end of August.

It is also about the future of the coaches. Pitso Mosimane found that during his time in charge of the Red Giants, few cared about talk of competing on multiple fronts. Fans of a team that has won 42 league titles, 37 Egypt Cups and 10 Champions Leagues, expect success. Former players and legends are quick to criticize. It all ended with the South African and the club going their separate ways in June. On the last day of the month, in came Ricardo Soares.

It means that now both teams have Portuguese bosses in charge — and since the recent appointment of Rui Vitoria, so does the national team. Zamalek have had the veteran Jesualdo Ferreira in place since March. The 76-year-old won the Portuguese championship three times with Porto from 2006 to 2009. He also won the league and cup double with the White Knights in 2015. If he can deliver the first half of a second twin triumph by lifting the cup on Thursday then it will surely give the team another boost in the title race as they seek to defend their crown. It is no surprise that the experienced old boss has his team practicing penalties in training with goalkeeper Mohamed Awad continuing his fine form between the sticks.

Goalkeepers could be the deciding factor in the clash with Awad going up against the Al-Ahly and Egypt number one.

“Mohamed El-Shenawy is a great goalkeeper,” said former Al-Ahly number one Amir Abdelhamid. “He has played many games at a high and consistent level though there has been a slight dip in his form recently. He has become a little nervous which has affected his decision-making and has been playing at seven out of 10 recently.”

Awad has been the superior of the two of late, according to Abdelhamid. “Awad is performing well and deserves nine out of 10,” he added. “Awad is a very important element in Zamalek. El-Shenawy and Awad have big roles in their teams.”

Form will play a part too. Zamalek have won their last four in the league and are finding top gear at a crucial stage of the season. Al-Ahly’s situation is more mixed. Soares will be hoping that El-Shenawy and the rest of the team rise to the occasion as the coach still has to prove himself to the fans.

The Portuguese boss started with a 2-0 win over Petrojet in the semifinal. Then came four points from three league games. There was a goalless draw with lowly El Gouna. That was followed by a 4-0 win over Future and then a damaging 2-0 defeat against title rivals Pyramids. These are very early days but the jury on the 47-year-old, who has coached numerous teams back home but has not managed a club of the same stature as Ferreira, is still out.

A first major prize as head coach then would be a huge boost to Soares and Al-Ahly and give optimism and confidence going into the final stretch of the league season. If Zamalek lift the trophy however then Al-Ahly may struggle to recover from the blow. There’s plenty at stake then but there always is when these two meet.

Topics: Zamalek Al-Ahly Egypt sport football

Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf

Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf
Updated 40 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf

Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf
  • Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III complete the field for LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster from July 29 to 31
Updated 40 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LIV Golf has announced that 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson has joined LIV Golf and will make his first start at the Invitational Bedminster from July 29 to 31.

Also making their debut at LIV Golf’s third event of the season will be world number 36 Jason Kokrak and three-time winner Charles Howell III, adding to the list of the world’s top players set to compete at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The former world number two Stenson, one of the most accomplished European golfers for over two decades, has won 21 times as a professional and amassed 149 top-10 finishes. Throughout his career, he has earned more than a dozen honors as the top performing golfer on global tours and competitions, spending over 300 weeks ranked in the top 10. A marquee member for Europe in international team play, Stenson has appeared in five Ryder Cups, helping lead Europe to victories in three of those competitions (2006, 2014, 2018). Stenson will join Majesticks GC, captained by former world number one and fellow Englishman Lee Westwood.

Kokrak, an 11-time winner as a pro, has earned more than 40 top-10 finishes throughout his career. Since September 2020, he has been ranked among the top 50 players in the world, with a ranking as high as 20. Beginning in Bedminster, he will compete on Smash GC, captained by four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Howell III has amassed 102 top-10 finishes throughout his career, including three professional wins. A former NCAA Division I Champion and Haskins Award winner as the country’s most outstanding collegiate golfer, he has been ranked as high as 15 in the world and has represented the US in multiple international team competitions. Howell III will play for Crushers GC, led by 2020 US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Howell III, Kokrak and Stenson join a Bedminster field that will showcase 11 major champions with a combined 21 majors won, four former world number one players and nearly half of its competitors currently ranked in the top 100. The global field represents 13 different countries, features 18 players with 10 or more professional wins and includes future stars of the game who have earned NCAA National Championships and US Amateur Championships among their accomplishments. Players will compete in golf’s most exciting new format for $25 million and the chance to become LIV Golf’s third individual and team champions, and earn points toward LIV Golf’s season-long individual competition.

“Henrik Stenson adds yet another outstanding resume to LIV Golf’s global roster of elite players. His career performances spanning majors, season-long individual championships and international competitions have cemented him as a leader in today’s game,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. “The addition of Jason Kokrak, who has been consistently ranked amongst the world’s best, and Charles Howell III, one of the United States’ top competitors for years, along with English standout Paul Casey further strengthens a field that will put on a show for the fans at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. I’m excited for the third LIV Golf competition and can’t wait for our shotgun start at this fantastic venue.” The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each. Teams will be announced in the days leading up to the tournament start.

South Africans have won the first two LIV Golf events, as former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel earned first prize in the individual competition at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational London at Centurion Club. Stinger GC, Schwartzel’s team captained by major champion Louis Oosthuizen, took the team honors in London with fellow South Africans and teammates Hennie du Plessis and Grace finishing second and third, respectively. Grace and Schwartzel are now 1-2 in LIV Golf’s season-long individual points standings.

Topics: LIV Golf The Open Championship

Jeruto, Feng hammer out emphatic wins in steeple and discus at worlds

Jeruto, Feng hammer out emphatic wins in steeple and discus at worlds
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

Jeruto, Feng hammer out emphatic wins in steeple and discus at worlds

Jeruto, Feng hammer out emphatic wins in steeple and discus at worlds
  • Jeruto clocked the third fastest time in history and a championship record of 8min 53.02sec for the steeplechase victory
  • The discus was all but over after the first round as Feng threw 69.12m on her opening visit to the ring, improving by more than three meters her previous best of 66.00m set in Beijing in April
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

EUGENE, OREGON: Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto won world gold for Kazakhstan in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase on Wednesday while China’s Feng Bin threw a massive personal best to claim the discus title.

While day five of action at Hayward Field featured only two finals, South African heavyweights Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk were trackside along with 400m hurdles stars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in a series of high-caliber heats and semifinals.

Jeruto clocked the third fastest time in history and a championship record of 8min 53.02sec for the steeplechase victory in Eugene, with Ethiopian Werkuha Getachew claiming silver in a national record of 8:54.61.

A second Ethiopian, Mekides Abebe, made the most of a mistake by Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Mutile Yavi on the final water barrier, to snatch bronze (8:56.08).

The discus was all but over after the first round as Feng threw 69.12m on her opening visit to the ring, improving by more than three meters her previous best of 66.00m set in Beijing in April.

Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic, a two-time Olympic champion and also twice a world gold medallist, claimed silver with 68.45m. American Valarie Allman, who won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, took bronze with 68.30m.

Semenya’s first appearance in a world championships in five years saw the controversy-mired South African fail to qualify for the women’s 5000m finals.

In roasting mid-afternoon temperatures, the two-time Olympic gold medallist finished 13th in the first of two rounds in 15:46.12, more than 45sec off the 15th and final qualifying place.

“Cooking!” said Semenya, who was forced to switch from her favored 800m (in which she is also a former three-time champion) to the longer event due to gender eligibility rules that required her to take testosterone-reducing drugs to compete in races between 400m to a mile post-race.

“It was hot, I could not keep up with the pace, I tried to stick as much as I can, but you know, it is a part of the game.

“I think it is great to be able to run here,” she added. “Just being able to finish the 5k, for me it is a blessing. I am learning and I am willing to learn even more.”

Her time was far off the heat-winning 14:52.64 set by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, fresh from her silver in the 1500m.

Semenya’s teammate Wayde van Niekerk qualified for the final of the men’s 400m after finishing second in his semifinal in 44.75sec.

Van Niekerk set the world record of 43.03sec when winning Olympic gold in Rio, but then sustained a nasty knee injury that saw him sit out track for three years.

“It is the challenge of doing this 400m and not having as many races in my legs as I would love to have by now,” he acknowledged.

“But I made it through and I felt comfortable for the majority of the race. So it is about recovering now and getting ready for the final.”

Van Niekerk added: “It is a learning process in every race. I am listening to my body and executing that way.

“It has been a challenging three years and now, I just want to come out and do my best. I need to be back with every step I take to be able to challenge my record.”

US one-lap medal hope Michael Norman topped qualifying times for what should be an ultra-competitive final on Friday.

Elsewhere, Sydney McLaughlin underscored her status as favorite to add a world gold to her Olympic 400m hurdles crown as she motored into a final showdown with US teammate and defending champion Dalilah Muhammad.

“It’s going to be a great race, I know that for sure,” said McLaughlin.

Finally, there was bad news for the US men’s 4x100m relay team as newly-crowned 100m champion Fred Kerley was ruled out of action.

Kerley was diagnosed with a “slight injury to his quad” in the semifinals of the 200m, from which he failed to advance.

Topics: athletics world athletics championships

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette
  • Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships — at the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is in need of a new coach.

Wim Fissette, who began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Osaka are ending their partnership.

“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the Champion she has become,” Fissette’s post said. “She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey.”

He also thanked Osaka and closed by writing: “I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter.”

Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships — at the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open.

He also previously worked with players such as Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. Those four, like Osaka, have won major titles and spent time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Osaka, a 24-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the US with her family as a child, is currently ranked 38th after missing chunks of time last season and this season. She withdrew from the 2021 French Open before her second-round match in order to take a mental health break, then also sat out Wimbledon last year.

After returning to action at the Tokyo Summer Games, where she lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, and then competing at the US Open, Osaka took another chunk of time off.

She has been dealing with an injured left Achilles tendon this season and, after a first-round loss at Roland Garros, missed Wimbledon again and hasn’t returned to the tour yet. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, begins Aug. 29 in New York.

In February 2019, shortly after winning a trophy at the Australian Open to go with her 2018 US Open title, Osaka split from coach Sascha Bajin, who helped her at both of those tournaments.

Osaka then briefly was coached by Jermaine Jenkins, who was followed by her father, Leonard Francois, before Fissette came aboard.

Topics: Naomi Osaka tennis Wim Fissette

Saudi stocks begin in green, extending rebound: Opening bell
Saudi stocks begin in green, extending rebound: Opening bell
Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Late penalty clinches UAE draw against Jordan at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Saudi construction spending reaches $12.3bn in Q1 2022: US Saudi Business Council
Saudi construction spending reaches $12.3bn in Q1 2022: US Saudi Business Council
Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final
Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final

